Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

What is China's peace proposal for Ukraine War?

What is China’s peace proposal for Ukraine War?
A paramilitary police officer stands guard at the building of the Delegation of the European Union in Beijing. (REUTERS)
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

What is China’s peace proposal for Ukraine War?

What is China’s peace proposal for Ukraine War?
  • China announced it hopes to act as a mediator, offering a 12-point proposal to end the fighting
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

TAIPEI: One year into Russia’s war against Ukraine, China is offering a 12-point proposal to end the fighting.
The proposal follows China’s recent announcement that it is trying to act as mediator in the war that has re-energized Western alliances viewed by Beijing and Moscow as rivals. China’s top diplomat indicated that the plan was coming at a security conference this week in Munich, Germany.
With its release, President Xi Jinping’s government is reiterating China’s claim to being neutral, despite blocking efforts at the United Nations to condemn the invasion. The document echoes Russian complaints that Western governments are to blame for the Feb. 24, 2022 invasion and criticizes sanctions on Russia.
At the Munich meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed skepticism about Beijing’s position before the plan’s release. He said China has provided non-lethal assistance that supports Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort and said the US has intelligence that Beijing is “considering providing lethal support.” China has called the allegation a “smear” and said it lacks evidence.
WHAT HAS CHINA PROPOSED?
China’s proposal calls for a cease-fire and peace talks, and an end to Western sanctions against Russia. It says “relevant countries should stop abusing unilateral sanctions” and “do their share in de-escalating the Ukraine crisis.”
It says sovereignty of all countries should be upheld, though it doesn’t specify what that would look like for Ukraine, and the land taken from it since Russia seized Crimea in 2014.
The proposal condemns a “Cold War mentality,” a rebuke of the United States and NATO, the US-European military alliance. “The security of a region should not be achieved by strengthening or expanding military blocs,” the proposal says. Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded a promise that Ukraine will not join the bloc before the invasion.
Other points call for a cease-fire, peace talks, protection for prisoners of war and stopping attacks on civilians, keeping nuclear power plants safe and facilitating grain exports.
DOES CHINA BACK RUSSIA IN ITS WAR ON UKRAINE?
China has offered contradictory statements regarding its stance. It says Russia was provoked into taking action by NATO’s eastward expansion, but has also claimed neutrality on the war.
Ahead of Russia’s attack, Xi and Putin attended the opening of last year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing and issued a statement that their governments had a “no limits” friendship. China has since ignored Western criticism and reaffirmed that pledge.
Putin has said he expects Xi to visit Russia in the next few months. China has yet to confirm that.
China is “trying to have it both ways,” Blinken said Sunday on NBC.
“Publicly, they present themselves as a country striving for peace in Ukraine, but privately, as I said, we’ve seen already over these past months the provision of non-lethal assistance that does go directly to aiding and abetting Russia’s war effort.”
HAS CHINA PROVIDED SUPPORT TO RUSSIA?
China’s support for Russia has been largely rhetorical and political. Beijing has helped to prevent efforts to condemn Moscow at the United Nations. There is no public evidence it is currently supplying arms to Russia, but the US has said China is providing non-lethal support already and may do more.
Blinken, at the Munich conference, said the United States has long been concerned that China would provide weapons to Russia. “We have information that gives us concern that they are considering providing lethal support to Russia,” he said.
Blinken said he expressed to the Chinese envoy to the meeting, Wang Yi, that “this would be a serious problem.”
NATO’s chief said Wednesday he had seen some signs that China may be ready to provide arms and warned that would be it would be supporting a violation of international law.
Russian and Chinese forces have held joint drills since the invasion, most recently with the South African navy in a shipping lane off the South African coast.
Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksii Reznikov expressed doubt about US concerns Monday.
“I’m not sure because Russia needs also helmets, life vests, etc., etc. And I think that if China will help them … it will not (be) the weaponry. It will (be) some kinds of like clothes,” Reznikov said in Kyiv.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

UK food shortages to last until May, farmers warn

UK food shortages to last until May, farmers warn
Updated 38 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

UK food shortages to last until May, farmers warn

UK food shortages to last until May, farmers warn
  • Poor weather in Morocco, Spain hampering delivery of fruit, vegetables
  • Farmers warn it is too late for domestic producers to make up shortfall before summer
Updated 38 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK could face food shortages until May following bad weather in North Africa and delayed planting at home, a leading farming association has warned.

The Lea Valley Growers Association said supply chain issues currently affecting Moroccan farmers would be exacerbated by UK farmers delaying planting crops due to high energy costs.

The North African country has experienced weeks of cold temperatures, rain and flooding, which have affected farmers’ and suppliers’ ability to harvest and transport crops.

The UK has to import many unseasonal fruit and vegetables in winter, with Morocco and Spain — which has also suffered adverse weather conditions — leading producers of items such as tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and aubergines

The UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs told the BBC that its food supply chains continue to be “highly resilient” in the face of the disruption, despite Environment Secretary Therese Coffey saying on Thursday that shortages could last a month.

Lee Stiles, secretary of the LVGA, said only a quarter of the expected crops from Morocco and Spain were being delivered.

“The majority of tomatoes, peppers and aubergines are not going to be around in big volumes until May,” Stiles told the BBC.

“Some Lea Valley pack houses have closed for a few days due to lack of deliveries, and others are losing workers as they could only offer three hours work a day instead of full shifts over the last few weeks.”

The significant drop in deliveries has led to a number of supermarkets placing restrictions on the quantity of certain fruit and vegetables from Morocco and Spain that customers can buy.

Stiles also blamed the supermarkets for the shortages for not paying UK farmers enough to incentivize increasing production before bad weather struck Morocco and Spain. “It’s too late for UK growers to step in and try and make up some of the shortfall,” he said.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK)

Ukraine’s Zelensky declares ‘we will defeat everyone’, as war drags into second year

Ukraine’s Zelensky declares ‘we will defeat everyone’, as war drags into second year
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters

Ukraine's Zelensky declares 'we will defeat everyone', as war drags into second year

Ukraine’s Zelensky declares ‘we will defeat everyone’, as war drags into second year
  • Zelensky’s anniversary message of defiance, Fighting rages on in Ukraine’s north, east and south
  • Global leaders to impose new sanctions on Russia and its allies
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters
KYIV: The war in Ukraine entered its second year on Friday with no end in sight, a defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vowing “we will defeat everyone” and global leaders set to impose new sanctions on Russia and countries supporting its war effort.
In a video message, Zelensky said: .”..we are strong. We are ready for anything. We will defeat everyone.”
“This is how it began on February 24, 2022,” he said, sitting behind a desk and recalling how he addressed Ukrainians a year ago as the world reeled from Russia’s act of war.
“The longest day of our lives. The most difficult day in our recent history. We woke up early and haven’t slept since.”
Zelensky described 2022 as a year of resilience, courage, pain, and unity.
“Its main conclusion is that we have survived. We had not been defeated. And we will do everything to win this year!“
As fighting raged on in Ukraine’s east and south, its allies around the world showed their support on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
Paris lit up the Eiffel Tower in the Ukrainian flag colors of blue and yellow and people draped in Ukrainian flags, with hands on their hearts, gathered at a vigil in London holding a banner: “If you stand for freedom, stand for Ukraine.”
“There will be a life after this war, because Ukraine will win,” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a speech.
The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution on Thursday demanding that Russia pull out and stop fighting.
There were 141 votes in favor and 32 abstentions. Six countries joined Russia to vote no — Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria.
Russia’s ally China abstained on the UN vote.
Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy dismissed the action at the United Nations as “useless.”
The Ukraine military reported increased Russian activity in the east and south as the anniversary approached, with at least 25 towns and villages in three northern regions along the Russian border under fire.
Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year to seize Kyiv and topple the pro-European government, but those hopes were dashed by a fierce defense and Russian military blunders.
Ukraine counter-offensives in late 2022 grabbed back much of the territory it had lost. Russia now controls around a fifth of Ukraine.
TRENCH WARFARE
The war, which Russia calls a “special military operation” to protect its sovereignty, has settled into attritional trench warfare, with rising losses on both sides, particularly this year in fighting in and around the eastern town of Bakhmut.
Some US and Western officials estimate Russia’s casualties at nearly 200,000 dead and wounded, while in November the top US general said more than 100,000 troops on each side had been killed or wounded.
It is impossible to independently verify casualties in what has become the worst conflict in Europe since World War Two.
Millions of Ukrainians have fled their country and tens of thousands of civilians have been killed.
Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of war crimes, but it denies targeting civilians.
The war has damaged the world economy and a Cold War chill has set into international relations, with Putin raising the spectre of nuclear weapons and signalling a desire to double down on the conflict, despite major battlefield defeats.
With Zelensky insisting on Moscow’s withdrawal, the prospects of peace appear bleak.
“We don’t know when the war will end. But what we do know is that when the war ends, we need to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told Reuters on Thursday.
“We need to prevent Russia from chipping away at European security,” he said.
SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE
US President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Friday with G7 leaders and Zelensky to mark the anniversary and announce new sanctions against those aiding Russia’s war effort.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States would provide an additional $2 billion in assistance and new G7 sanctions will target countries that are seeking to backfill products that are denied to Russia because of sanctions.
G20 financial leaders meeting near Bengaluru, in India, must condemn Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Reuters on Friday, adding that Europe was working on new sanctions against Moscow.
“Sanctions will be more and more efficient, more and more effective,” said Le Maire, speaking on the first day of the G20 meeting.
India, which holds the current G20 presidency, does not want the bloc to discuss additional sanctions and is pressing to avoid using the word “war” in the communique to describe the year-old conflict, G20 officials told Reuters.
The United States has said China is considering providing weapons to Russia, which could intensify the conflict into a confrontation between Russia and China on one side and Ukraine and the US-led NATO on the other.
Putin on Thursday hailed “new frontiers” in ties between Moscow and Beijing and said China’s leader Xi Jinping would visit. Xi is expected to deliver a “peace speech” on Friday, though some analysts have cast doubt on whether China’s efforts to act as peacemaker will go beyond rhetoric.
The Chinese foreign ministry said in a position paper on Friday that dialogue and negotiation were the only viable ways to resolve the conflict.
Ukraine and its allies say the invasion is an unjustified land grab aimed at subjugating a sovereign state.
Further ratcheting up tension, Putin announced plans on Thursday to deploy new Sarmat multi-warhead intercontinental ballistic missiles this year. This week, he suspended Russia’s participation with the United States in the New START, or Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, on nuclear arms control.

Canada announces support for Iranian temporary residents

Canada announces support for Iranian temporary residents
Updated 24 February 2023
AFP

Canada announces support for Iranian temporary residents

Canada announces support for Iranian temporary residents
  • Iranians will be able to apply for a new permit to study or work in Canada
Updated 24 February 2023
AFP

MONTREAL, Canada: The Canadian government announced on Thursday a relaxation of immigration rules for Iranians in Canada, amid “gross and systematic human rights violations” in Iran.
“These measures will make it easier for Iranians who wish to extend their temporary status in Canada,” the immigration department said in a statement.
Iranians will be able to apply for a new permit to study or work in Canada and will be exempt from certain processing fees.
They will be also able to apply for a work permit that allows them to pursue any occupation and for any employer of their choice.
“Canada will not stand idly by in the face of these aggressions as the Iranian regime continues its ongoing human rights violations,” Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said.
“Applications from Iranians in Canada will also be processed on a priority basis,” the statement said, noting the measures will take effect March 1.
Ottawa has imposed numerous sanctions against Iranian organizations and officials in recent months to condemn the crackdown on anti-government protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Canada

US targets Russia with sanctions, tariffs on Ukraine war anniversary

US targets Russia with sanctions, tariffs on Ukraine war anniversary
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters

US targets Russia with sanctions, tariffs on Ukraine war anniversary

US targets Russia with sanctions, tariffs on Ukraine war anniversary
  • Washington pledged $2 billion in more weaponry for Kyiv as it prepares for counteroffensive
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States marked the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday by announcing new sanctions against Russia and its allies, new export controls and tariffs aimed at undermining Moscow’s ability to wage war.
Washington also said it would provide $2 billion in more weaponry for Kyiv as it prepares for a spring offensive. The aid did not include F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine has requested.
President Joe Biden was to consult leaders of the G7 allies and Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky at 9 a.m. (1400 GMT) to discuss what more aid can be provided to the Ukrainians.
The United States joined with G7 allies with plans to impose sanctions that will target 200 individuals and entities and a dozen Russian financial institutions.
The sanctions are aimed at targets in Russia and “third-country actors” across Europe, Asia and the Middle East that are supporting Russia’s war effort, the White House said in a fact sheet.
“We will sanction additional actors tied to Russia’s defense and technology industry, including those responsible for backfilling Russian stocks of sanctioned items or enabling Russian sanctions evasion,” it said.
Biden was to sign proclamations to raise tariffs on Russian products imported to the United States. They will result in increased tariffs on more than 100 Russian metals, minerals and chemical products worth about $2.8 billion to Russia.
“It will also significantly increase costs for aluminum that was smelted or cast in Russia to enter the US market in order to counter harm to the domestic aluminum industry,” the White House said.
The US Commerce Department will take several export control actions, listing nearly 90 Russian and third-country companies, including in China, for engaging in sanctions evasion in support of Russia’s defense sector.
“These listings will prohibit the targeted companies from purchasing items, such as semiconductors, whether made in the US or with certain US technology or software abroad,” the White House said.
Commerce will also act with G7 allies to align measures on industrial machinery, luxury goods and other items, as well as issue new restrictions to prevent components found in Iranian drones from making their way to the Ukraine battlefield, the White House said.
Biden has spent the past year rallying US allies against Russia’s invasion.
When the war began, Russia had anticipated taking over Kyiv quickly with a lightning strike and absorbing its western neighbor in what Moscow called a “special military operation.”
But Ukraine’s fierce resistance, bolstered by massive amounts of weaponry from the United States and NATO allies, has helped it hold the line and put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin at home.
The Pentagon said the additional $2 billion in military aid for Ukraine includes more ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and a number of different types of drones including Switchblades and the CyberLux K8.
The weapons will come from a fund known as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which allows the Biden administration to get weapons from industry rather than from US weapons stocks.
In a statement marking the anniversary, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States had committed more than $32 billion in military aid over the past year to Ukraine, including 8,500 Javelin anti-armor systems and 38 HIMARS.
“Putin thought that Ukraine’s defenses would collapse, that America’s resolve would falter, and that the world would look the other way. He was wrong,” Austin said.
“One year later, Ukraine’s brave defenders have not wavered, and neither has our commitment to support them for as long as it takes,” he said.
Resistance remained in the upper reaches of Biden’s administration to sending American fighter jets to Ukraine.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, asked if the United States will send F-16s jets, told CNN on Thursday that they are not the key capability needed for Ukraine’s upcoming spring offensive, but more for long-term defensive needs.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Australia sending drones to Ukraine, imposes more sanctions on Russia

Australia sending drones to Ukraine, imposes more sanctions on Russia
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters

Australia sending drones to Ukraine, imposes more sanctions on Russia

Australia sending drones to Ukraine, imposes more sanctions on Russia
  • Tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and troops on both sides are believed to have died
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY: The Australian government said on Friday it would send more drones to Ukraine to aid its fight against Russia on the anniversary of the invasion, and imposed new targeted financial sanctions against 90 Russian individuals and 40 entities.
The latest targets include Russian ministers overseeing energy, resources and industry sectors, and key players in defense including arms manufacturer Kalashnikov Concern, aviation firm Tupolev and submarine developer Admiralty Shipyards.
“We continue to stand with Ukraine,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement. “(The uncrewed aerial systems) provide a battlefield intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”
He did not specify how many drones would be shipped, the models involved, and whether they would be armed.
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and troops on both sides are believed to have died and millions forced to flee since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, which he calls a “special military operation” to rid its neighbor of extremists, a year ago.
Putin talked up Russia’s nuclear arsenal on the eve of the war’s anniversary, while the United States and NATO accused China of considering supplying arms to Russia, a strategic partner of Beijing. China dismissed the accusation.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong told ABC television that she would urge China to take steps to de-escalate the conflict.
Australia, one of the largest non-NATO contributors to the West’s support for Ukraine, has been supplying aid, ammunition and defense equipment and has banned exports of alumina and aluminum ores, including bauxite, to Russia.
Since the conflict began, Australia has provided around A$500 million ($340 million) in military support to Ukraine. It has also deployed soldiers to Britain to help train Ukrainian troops there and has sanctioned more than 1,000 Russian individuals and entities.
The United States will announce new sanctions against Russia on Friday, the White House said, when President Joe Biden virtually meets G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Topics: Ukraine War Australia Anthony Albanese drones

