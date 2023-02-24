You are here

Loeb relishing new battle with Al-Attyah in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Loeb relishing new battle with Al-Attyah in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Sébastien Loeb of Bahrain Raid Extreme in action during Dakar 2023 in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Loeb relishing new battle with Al-Attyah in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Loeb relishing new battle with Al-Attyah in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
  • Bahrain Raid Xtreme aim to protect three-way lead in World Rally-Raid Championship
ABU DHABI: Sebastien Loeb is relishing another titanic battle with Nasser Al-Attiyah in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge starting on Sunday, as Bahrain Raid Xtreme look to protect their three-way lead in the World Rally-Raid Championship.

Loeb and Fabian Lurquin in their BRX Prodrive Hunter top the Drivers, Co-Drivers and Manufacturers tables heading into the second round of the championship in the UAE, with Al-Attiyah posing the main threat to their triple title ambitions this year.

After winning half of the Dakar Rally’s 14 stages in Saudi Arabia, and a record six in a row, they are ready for another big test in the 32nd edition of the Desert Challenge, which offers 2,170 km of hot, demanding and relentless stages. 

“I’m very happy to return to Rally Raid after Dakar where we saw that we had some very good speed, especially in the dunes, so we are leading the championship,” said nine-time World Rally Champion Loeb.

“Of course, it would be great to come out of Abu Dhabi still at the top of the points, but I remember last year that it was not easy as Nasser was very quick. I hope that what we saw on the Dakar means that we will be able to fight with him again.”

Lying third in the championship in a second Prodrive Hunter, 2009 Desert Challenge winner Guerlain Chicherit and co-driver Alex Winocq aim to reproduce their best form from the Dakar where they were fastest on two stages.

“The six weeks between the Dakar Rally and the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge were not too much for me,” confessed Chicherit. “My body was very tired after the 15 days of rallying, so I’ve recovered and trained well with a specialist to start this second event of the season in the best condition.

“We know that our Hunter performs well, especially in the dunes that make the ADDC so special. It is an event that I like very much as I won it a long time ago in 2009.”

With a new-look route sweeping across the Al-Dhafra region, it will be familiar territory for the two Prodrive Hunter crews as they again tackle the giant dunes of the Empty Quarter.

While the Prodrive Hunter was unbeaten during the second week of the Dakar Rally across the same daunting terrain, no stone has been left unturned in the preparation of the cars to keep BRX ahead in the title race.

Again, the 3.5-liter twin turbo engine Hunters will be powered by Coryton’s sustainable fuel, which produces 80 percent fewer carbon dioxide emissions.

With the rally heading out of Abu Dhabi for Sunday’s prologue in Al-Dhannah, the Desert Challenge is sure to be another classic in the ever-growing world of Rally-Raid. The winners’ list since 1991 reads like a who’s who of the sport, making success here all the more significant.

From Monday, the cars tackle five demanding stages based around the Qasr Al-Sarab bivouac in the heart of the dunes, before the finish on Friday, March 3 back in Abu Dhabi.

Jean-Eric Vergne relishes Hyderabad E-Prix victory ahead of inaugural Cape Town race

Jean-Eric Vergne relishes Hyderabad E-Prix victory ahead of inaugural Cape Town race
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

Jean-Eric Vergne relishes Hyderabad E-Prix victory ahead of inaugural Cape Town race

Jean-Eric Vergne relishes Hyderabad E-Prix victory ahead of inaugural Cape Town race
  • French driver for DS Penske overcomes challenge of driving new Gen3 car in all-electric Formula E series
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

Formula E driver Jean-Eric Vergne believes winning the Hyderabad E-Prix was even more impressive given that he had to adapt his approach to suit the new all-electric Gen3 cars.

The DS Penske driver became the first-ever winner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India, despite having less than 0.5 percent energy left in the Gen3 car introduced in this year’s competition.

The Gen3 vehicle is the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built, while its batteries are among the most advanced and sustainable ever made.

Having been behind the wheel in four races this season, including the double-headers at Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah E-Prix at the end of January, the 32-year-old Frenchman said he is a big fan of driving in the high-speed vehicle.

“I think having the extra power is great and the car is more powerful. You get the chance to go down the street much quicker because the car is also lighter. At the same time, you also need to assess the corners, as they are not easy to navigate, so it is challenging to drive, and I think this contributes to more entertaining races,” he said.

“The steering wheel is heavier and it doesn’t allow you to get out of the corners very easily, so we see ourselves battling a lot with the car, which makes it very challenging to drive.”

The Formula E championship moves to Cape Town this weekend and while the Indian victory has put Vergne third in the standings, he expects another stern test in South Africa in what will be a new circuit.

“Winning on a new track doesn’t mean that you’re going to win on another new track in a different country. I would need to come with the same mentality that I came to India and just not overthink it and do the best possible job,” he said.

The 2023 Cape Town E-Prix on Saturday, Feb. 25 — round 5 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship — will be the first Formula E race in South Africa.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history
  • Two overtimes pushed the 65th running of the race to a record 212 laps — a dozen laps beyond the scheduled distance and a whopping 530 miles
  • Stenhouse’s win in a Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing  was the third of his career
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in double overtime and under caution Sunday night in the longest running of “The Great American Race.”

The two overtimes pushed the 65th running of the race to a record 212 laps — a dozen laps beyond the scheduled distance and a whopping 530 miles.

Stenhouse’s win in a Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing — a single-car team partly owned by former NBA player Brad Daugherty — was the third of his career. JTG is the first single-car team to win the Daytona 500 since The Wood Brothers Racing did it with Trevor Bayne in 2011.

Stenhouse’s only other victories came in 2017, at Talladega and the summer race at Daytona.

Now the 35-year-old from Olive Branch, Mississippi, has a repeat win at Daytona in NASCAR’s biggest race of the season. And it came in his first race reunited with crew chief Mike Kelly, who guided Stenhouse to a pair of Xfinity Series championships earlier in his career.

Clockwise from top, Aric Almirola (10), Brad Keselowski (6), Kyle Larson (5), Ryan Blaney (12), Daniel Suarez (99), and Travis Pastrana (67), and Alex Bowman (48) crash during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race on Feb. 19, 2023. (AP)

“I think this whole offseason Mike just preached how much we all believed in each other. They left me a note in the car that said they believe in me and to go get the job done,” Stenhouse said. “Man, this is unbelievable. This was the site of my last win back in 2017. We’ve worked really hard. We had a couple shots last year to get a win and fell short.

“It was a tough season, but man, we got it done, Daytona 500.”

Kyle Larson was collected in the race-ending crash after he jumped out of line too early in an attempt to win the race. His disappointment was alleviated by Stenhouse’s victory.

“Happy that Ricky won. I’m super happy. That’s all I could think about after I crashed, waiting to hear that he won,” Larson said. “He’s one of my best friends, so I was like yelling into my helmet when I helped push him to the lead there. I was hoping it was going to stay green so it would have been me or him win.

“I can’t wait to go get changed and go give him a big hug because he is one of my great buddies.”

Reigning Cup champion Joey Logano finished second in a Ford for Team Penske, which won the race last year with Austin Cindric.

“Second is the worst, man,” Logano said. “Congratulations to Ricky. There’s nothing like winning the Daytona 500. That’s why it stings so much finishing second.”

Christopher Bell was third in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and followed by Chris Buescher in a Ford for RFK Racing and pole-sitter Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports in a Chevrolet. It marked the first time the pole-sitter has finished in the top five since Bill Elliott in 2001.

AJ Allmendinger was sixth for Kaulig Racing, Daniel Suarez seventh for Trackhouse Racing, and Ryan Blaney eighth for Team Penske. Ross Chastain of Trackhouse and Riley Herbst of Rick Ware Racing rounded out the top 10.

Action sports star Travis Pastrana finished 11th in his Daytona 500 debut, and Kevin Harvick was 12th in his final Daytona 500. Harvick is retiring at the end of the year.

Kyle Busch dropped to 0 for 18 in the Daytona 500, but contended for his new Richard Childress Racing team. He was the leader ahead of teammate Austin Dillon with three laps remaining in regulation when a spin by Daniel Suarez brought out the caution and sent the race to overtime.

“Back in 1998, that would be the win, boys,” Busch radioed his team in deliberate reference to how the late Dale Earnhardt won his only Daytona 500. There was no overtime then and Earnhardt won under caution.

Busch wound up 19th after the race-ending crash in second overtime.

“I think this is the first time I led lap 200, so I wish it was 1998 rules. But, no, it’s just par for the course, just used to it and come down here every year to just find out when and where I’m going to crash and what lap I come out of the care center,” Busch said. “Who won? I don’t even know who lucked into it.”

Busch was told Stenhouse was the victor.

“There you have it,” he replied.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson made his return to the series and ran inside the top 15 for most of the race. He was collected in one of the crashes in overtime and finished 31st. Johnson has returned from two years racing in the IndyCar Series as part owner of Legacy Motor Club and he plans to enter a handful of races.

Brad Keselowski led a race-high 42 laps, but finished 22nd. He declined to speak to reporters after dropping to 0 for 14 in a race he desperately wants to win.

Race of champions

The 65th running of the Daytona 500 marked the first time the reigning Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series champions were all part of the field.

Cup champion Logano finished second, while Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs was 25th and Truck Series champion Zane Smith 13th.

Smith had to race his way into the 40-driver field and won the Truck Series opener Friday night. It was the Daytona 500 debut for both Gibbs and Smith.

Next up

The Cup Series races at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, next Sunday in the final race in the track’s current configuration. It will be renovated into a short track after the race — a project that will prevent the track from hosting any racing in 2024. Kyle Larson won last year’s race.

 

Rally Jameel field set to double in second edition of the women’s race in Saudi

Rally Jameel field set to double in second edition of the women’s race in Saudi
Updated 18 February 2023
Arab News

Rally Jameel field set to double in second edition of the women’s race in Saudi

Rally Jameel field set to double in second edition of the women's race in Saudi
  • More than 70 teams from around the world sign up for this year’s rally
  • Returning champions amongst teams participating in 2023 edition
Updated 18 February 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The second edition of Rally Jameel, the region’s first women-only navigational rally, has received applications from over 70 teams from around the world — more than double the previous year.

Registrations opened for the second edition earlier last month and participants from more than 16 nationalities have applied to compete in this year’s adventure which is set to take place from March 7-11.

The rally attracts participation from around the world, including teams from the US, UK, Spain, Poland, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Italy, France, Syria, Oman, Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, and Algeria.

This year’s rally will also see the return of its first champions including Swedish professional rally driver and reigning champion Annie Seel, Eleanor Coker from the US and Saudi Arabia’s own Maha Al-Hamali, who came third last time round despite it being her first time competing in a rally.

“We are proud, and very much delighted to see that the number of women who registered during the first 10 days doubled this year. This is a testament of the rally’s appeal and the hunger women around the world have for competitive sports that require finesse and skill” said Munir Khoja, managing director for marketing communications at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors.

“With four days remaining, we invite all women who have a passion for adventure, are great drivers and willing to challenge themselves — to submit their application as soon as possible. Spaces are limited, interest is high, and the experience is one of a kind.”

This year’s route has been extended to 1,600 km, passing through some of the Kingdom’s most diverse and breathtaking terrains. The route of the rally will start in Saudi Arabia’s most acclaimed landmark, AlUla. Teams will drive through a striking course on their way to Hail, ending the three-day ride in Al-Qassim.

Annie Seel, winner of the previous edition of Rally Jameel said: “Last year I did not know what to expect as it was my first time participating in a rally that challenged my navigational and precision driving skills. Winning was not easy even though I’m an experienced rally driver, which is why I’m back this year. I look forward to re-joining the rally’s all-woman spirit.”

Building on the success of its inaugural edition in 2022, this women’s only rally is underpinned by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030; the diversification program to empower women and the quality of life program by integrating sports into the lives of people in the Kingdom.

Maha Al-Hamali, third place winner of the previous edition of Rally Jameel commented: “I’m very excited to participate yet again in this Rally. Last year, I competed professionally for the first time and took third place. I could not believe it.

“My participation in Rally Jameel gave me the chance to discover my passion for motorsports and helped me break into the world of rally driving. I look forward to raising the Saudi flag once again. For any woman who is thinking twice about taking part in this rally, if you are an adept driver, take that step. By the end of the rally, you’ll feel like a different person.”

Rally Jameel, is organized by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Bakhashab Motorsports, and is sanctioned by the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation, and supported by the FIA, through their Women in Motorsport program.

Jean-Eric Vergne wins historic first Formula E race in India

Jean-Eric Vergne wins historic first Formula E race in India
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

Jean-Eric Vergne wins historic first Formula E race in India

Jean-Eric Vergne wins historic first Formula E race in India
  • Nick Cassidy finishes second for Envision Racing, Antonio Felix da Costa promoted to third after Sebastien Buemi demoted
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

NEW DELHI: Jean-Eric Vergne of DS Penske held on to win an extraordinary first-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India in front of a sold-out crowd and a host of dignitaries, Bollywood celebrities and sports stars.

Vergne fought hard in the final third of the race to stay ahead of Envision Racing pair Nick Cassidy and Sebastien Buemi, though Antonio Felix da Costa (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) ultimately took third after the Swiss was penalized post-race.

“I’m very, very happy. It was a tough race, I had to defend quite hard at the end but we somehow managed to win it,” said Vergne.

“It was a clean race, no mistakes. Very happy with the win today. It’s good for everyone’s heart in our team. For the first few races it’s good to boost it with a good race like that so couldn’t be happier.

“I like new tracks — I think it’s cool. Especially this one — it’s a lot of fun. When there’s a lot of little secrets to find on the track, I probably find them quickly enough.”

It is Vergne’s first trip to the top step of the Formula E podium since Rome in April 2021 (season 7), and he achieved it in style.

He made his way to the front of the pack on lap 15 of 32 (plus one lap following a safety car), the double champion sweeping by Buemi at the hairpin after the Jaguar TCS Racing pair removed one another from the equation two laps prior.

That incident saw Sam Bird make a lunge on the dirty side of the track on fourth-placed Sacha Fenestraz (Nissan Formula E Team).

The Brit could not slow his I-TYPE 6 in time, colliding with teammate Mitch Evans — who was in third at the time — pitching the Kiwi’s car into a spin.

Both Jaguars were ultimately forced into retirement, with the unlucky Fenestraz also left tumbling down the order in a race where a podium double looked a possibility for Jaguar.

Vergne led the way from that moment, but had his mirrors full of Cassidy’s Envision Racing machine as the chequered flag drew closer.

The New Zealander had managed to gather up an extra 4 percentage points of usable energy on Vergne come the closing stages of the race.

But Vergne is regarded as the consummate Formula E fighter, and used every trick in the book to keep Cassidy at bay and cross the line first, in what many will regard as one of his best wins and one that will live long in the memory in Formula E’s first visit to India in front of a crowd of over 25,000 people.

Buemi followed home in third, but an overpower infringement saw him demoted to 15th spot via 17-second penalty, equivalent to a drive-through.

That promoted Da Costa onto the podium in his 100th race, the season 6 champion having started the race in 13th.

Teammate Pascal Wehrlein crossed the line fourth after picking his way through the order from 12th on the grid.

Reigning champion Stoffel Vandoorne (DS Penske) finished in eighth for his best result of the season so far, while Andre Lotterer (Avalanche Andretti Formula E) and Edoardo Mortara (Maserati MSG Racing) rounded out the top 10.

The historic race was attended by FIA President Mohammed ben Sulayem and Sri K. T. Rama Rao, minister for IT, industries and commerce in the government of Telangana.

Also enjoying the action were Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, current Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal, and his actor and choreographer wife Dhanashree Verma. 

RIYADH: Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle has complimented Saudi Arabia on this year’s two-day Diriyah spectacle as the sport goes from strength to strength in the Kingdom.

Reigle said that this season had been a milestone for Formula E as it was the fifth year it had been welcomed to the location by the Ministry of Sport, promoter CBX, the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, and the country’s motorsport fans.

He said: “The 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix was also the Middle East debut of the Gen3 race car — the fastest, lightest, most powerful, and efficient electric race car ever built.

“The Diriyah street circuit is a special place for all our drivers, giving them the chance to test their skills and push the technological capacity of the car to the limit.”

Reigle added that the races in Diriyah continue to exceed expectations to deliver an incredible sporting spectacle that helps to bring the eyes of the world to Saudi Arabia.

He said: “From the best racing drivers, to internationally renowned music acts, a stunning drone show, and our most spectacular podium to date, we are delighted to have successfully delivered a live event of unprecedented scale in Saudi Arabia.”

Group CEO for Diriyah Gate Development Authority Jerry Inzerillo said: “This is our fifth time. Electric cars in Diriyah, the birthplace of the Kingdom, the house of Al-Saud, were filled with joy. It’s a great triumph for Formula E and for Diriyah.”

He added that Formula E complemented the outlook of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He said: “The minute you get something great, how do we do better?

“It’s a triumph and a tribute to the crown prince’s vision for Diriyah, for Formula E, and for innovation.

“Whenever you get great, the crown prince will challenge you to be greater.”

Faisal Sultan, vice president and managing director of Lucid Middle East, said: “The atmosphere at the Diriyah E-Prix was incredible, and it was exciting to see our Lucid Air cars on the track as the official course car fleet.

“VIPs, celebrities, guests, and journalists also got a taste of the EV performance with some electric laps around the Diriyah circuit.”

Guillaume Cartier, the chairperson of Nissan in Africa, the Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania, told Arab News: “Formula E is a fantastic platform for us.

“When you look at Nissan in the future, we are betting on the electric vehicle and this technology, so it’s a natural platform to show what we are able to do.

“We have a strategy called track to road, so it’s a way of saying that what we test on the track will be adopted on cars sold to customers.

“When I see the energy, the number of people, it is fabulous. The welcome of the country and the platform is beautiful.”

