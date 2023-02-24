Children orphaned by Syria quake face back-to-back disasters

You are here

Updated 24 February 2023
Maedeh Sharifi & Moawia Atrash

IDLIB, Syria: The Turkiye-Syria earthquake has orphaned many Syrian children against a backdrop of mass displacement, destroyed schools and limited access to water and sanitation.

Thirteen-year-old Maram is the only survivor in her immediate family after losing her parents to the natural disaster. 

Maram herself spent 15 minutes under the rubble of her toppled home. 

“I said to myself, ‘That’s it. There’s no way I can get out of here. I will die here.’ I started to pray, but then they came and rescued me,” she told Arab News.

She said her grandparents took her in, with her grandmother stepping in as primary caregiver. 

Maram’s case is sadly not unusual. In the same building, one floor above her, her friend and classmate also lost her parents. 

Local social centers, such as the Ataa Organization in Idlib governorate, are directing their focus on the psychosocial needs of orphaned children. 

Mohaned Al-Kasem, a supervisor at Ataa, told Arab News: “There are psychosocial support teams…so these kids can regain their normal state through drawing, (and) other activities.”

In the town of Atma, where his organization operates, Al-Kasem estimates there to be around 50 cases in which parents lost their children or vice versa. 

Local resident Najdat Al-Akhras’ house in western Idlib collapsed on his parents while they were inside. 

“After half an hour, we heard a voice. We went to where the voice was coming from, and we started removing the rubble. We rescued my 2-year-old sister, and then we pulled out my father, who was dead. We also pulled out my mom, who was dead too,” he said.

Al-Akhras says he knows many in the same predicament. Orphaned and displaced by the earthquake, he, his older brother and their sister now live in tents. 

Eva Hinds, chief of communication at UNICEF, is on the ground in Aleppo, one of the worst-hit areas. 

She described to Arab News the aftereffects of the earthquake on children. 

“Many have not been able to return to their homes, as they have been destroyed as a result of the earthquake,” she said, adding that sports centers, schools and places of worship are now operating as temporary collective shelters. 

However, Hinds says that because they are, by design, not fit for living purposes, the conditions pose great difficulties.

In schools, “that means staying on a cold floor with very thin mattresses. It also means in these school buildings there are not that many toilets, not many showers. Privacy is limited.” 

The earthquake has exacerbated the pre-existing problems for children — namely, the war, economic crisis, and recent cholera outbreak.

“This is a country that’s been grappling with conflict for more than 12 years now. Many of the children have been displaced not only once but several times.

“You can just imagine how this has added to their suffering,” she said. 

Renewed protests in Iran’s restive southeast

Renewed protests in Iran’s restive southeast
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Renewed protests in Iran’s restive southeast

Renewed protests in Iran’s restive southeast
  • Iran’s currency, meanwhile, continued its slide to hit new lows, weighed by the unrest and Tehran’s increased isolation under mounting Western sanctions
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

TEHRAN: Demonstrators marched in Iran’s restive southeast on Friday amid reports on social media that security forces were surrounding a mosque at the center of weekly anti-government rallies.
Anti-government protests have been taking place across Iran since last September’s death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini for flouting hijab policy, which requires women to entirely cover their hair and bodies.
“We swear on our comrades’ blood to stand strong until the end,” hundreds of demonstrators were seen chanting in a video from the flashpoint city of Zahedan posted by the activist news agency HRANA.
Another widely circulated video purported to show security forces beating and arresting a Baluch man in Zahedan, capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province.
Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.

FASTFACT

A widely circulated video purported to show security forces beating and arresting a Baluch man in Zahedan, capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province.

The Baluch minority, estimated to number up to 2 million people, has faced discrimination and repression for decades, according to rights groups. Sistan-Baluchistan, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, is one of Iran’s poorest provinces and has seen repeated killings by security forces in recent years.
Zahedan saw one of the deadliest days of protests after Amini’s death, with at least 66 people killed in a crackdown there on Sept. 30, Amnesty International said.
As with previous bouts of unrest, authorities appeared to have disrupted internet services on Friday.
“Confirmed: Real-time network data show a significant disruption to internet connectivity in Zahedan, #Iran; the incident comes amid a growing security presence during Friday protests,” NetBlocks internet monitor said.
There was no immediate word on state media of Friday’s protests. Tehran says the protests are instigated by the regime’s foreign enemies.
Iran’s currency, meanwhile, continued its slide to hit new lows, weighed by the unrest and Tehran’s increased isolation under mounting Western sanctions.
The rial plummeted to a new record low of 539,200 against the US dollar on Friday, compared to 526,500 on Thursday, according to foreign exchange site Bonbast.com, amid reports of new sanctions against Iran.
The US Commerce Department targeted Belarus, Iran and others in its latest response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, imposing export control measures and adding more targets to its entity list.
While the nationwide unrest has diminished in recent weeks, probably because of executions and crackdowns, acts of civil disobedience have continued from anti-government graffiti to unveiled women appearing in public.

 

Updated 6 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

Iran likely to sell surface-to-air missiles to Syria

Iran likely to sell surface-to-air missiles to Syria
  • Israel has also in recent months intensified strikes on Syrian airports and air bases to disrupt Iran’s increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah
Updated 6 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

TEHRAN: Iran is likely to sell surface-to-air missiles to Syria, Iranian state television said on Friday, to help reinforce the air defenses of Tehran’s close ally in the face of frequent Israeli airstrikes.
“Syria needs to rebuild its air defence network and requires precision bombs for its fighter planes,” the state broadcaster said.
“It is very likely that we will witness the supply by Iran of radars and defence missiles, such as the 15 Khordad system, to reinforce Syria’s air defenses,” the TV said, adding that only parts of a recent defense agreement with Syria were being publicised.

BACKGROUND

Israel has been carrying out airstrikes against suspected Iranian-sponsored weapons transfers and personnel deployments in Syria for almost a decade.

Although Israeli officials rarely acknowledge responsibility for specific operations, Israel has been carrying out airstrikes against suspected Iranian-sponsored weapons transfers and personnel deployments in Syria for almost a decade.
Israel has also in recent months intensified strikes on Syrian airports and air bases to disrupt Iran’s increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
The strikes are part of an escalation of what has been a low-intensity conflict whose goal was to slow down Iran’s growing entrenchment in Syria, Israeli military experts say.

 

US believes Russia might provide Iran with fighter jets: White House

US believes Russia might provide Iran with fighter jets: White House
Updated 18 min 34 sec ago
Agencies

US believes Russia might provide Iran with fighter jets: White House

US believes Russia might provide Iran with fighter jets: White House
  • US working to prevent components found in Iranian drones from making their way to the Ukraine battlefield
Updated 18 min 34 sec ago
Agencies

WASHINGTON: Russia is considering sending fighter jets to Iran as part of an expanding military cooperation that has seen Tehran ship growing quantities of weaponry to Moscow for use in the invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Friday.

National security spokesperson John Kirby said the US had information that Iran had shipped artillery and tank rounds to Russia in November, and Russia was offering defense cooperation in return.

“We believe that Russia might provide Iran unprecedented defense cooperation, including on missiles, electronics and air defense. We believe that Russia might provide Iran with fighter jets,” Kirby told reporters.

Kirby said Iran, which is deeply isolated by Western sanctions aimed at halting its disputed nuclear program, was seeking to bolster its military with Russian help in exchange for sending armaments used in the year-long onslaught against Ukraine.

“Iran is also seeking to purchase additional military equipment from Russia, including attack helicopters, radars and combat training aircraft. In total, Iran are seeking billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment,” Kirby said.

“We were concerned it was going to go both ways, and those concerns are certainly being realized,” he said.

According to Kirby, Iran has already sent hundreds of drones, as well as artillery and tank ammunition, to Russia and that “Iran’s support for Russia’s war has expanded.”

Kirby’s statement comes as the US marked the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday with $2 billion in weaponry for Kyiv and new sanctions against Russia aimed at undermining Moscow’s ability to wage war.

(With AFP and Reuters)

Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah ‘is the voice of Iran, his words have no national scope,’ says leader of Lebanese Forces party

Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah ‘is the voice of Iran, his words have no national scope,’ says leader of Lebanese Forces party
Updated 59 min 29 sec ago
Antoine Ajoury

Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah ‘is the voice of Iran, his words have no national scope,’ says leader of Lebanese Forces party

Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah ‘is the voice of Iran, his words have no national scope,’ says leader of Lebanese Forces party
  • Samir Geagea: ‘Syria is divided into areas, with the center under Iranian control’
  • Militant group does not want real dialogue, he says
Updated 59 min 29 sec ago
Antoine Ajoury

BEIRUT: Hassan Nasrallah, secretary-general of Hezbollah, inflicts pain on Lebanon and its society when he associates himself with Iran’s regional strategy, says a prominent Christian bloc leader.

Samir Geagea, leader of the Christian Lebanese Forces party, told Arab News that Nasrallah “is the voice of Iran. His words have no national scope."

He said Lebanon was not currently suffering from a Christian or a sectarian-related problem, but rather from an intense national issue affecting all Lebanese people.

“Nonetheless, multiparty (politics) reflects a positive aspect,” he added.

Geagea leads one of the two major Christian blocs in the Lebanese parliament, and his party is spearheading the opposition against Hezbollah.

Gebran Bassil leads the other bloc — the Free Patriotic Movement.

Geagea said unity at a political level “cannot be achieved in the presence of two parties, the Lebanese Forces and the Free Patriotic Movement, which are not on the same page regarding the simplest issues, whether strategic matters, propositions, or even the political project and its related practices.”

He added: “Nevertheless, we are on the same page with other parties, such as the Kataeb Party and the National Liberal Party.

“The situation is not easy today, but we always have to be optimistic. The harder it is, the more we have to continue our struggle."

The Lebanese Forces party is considered Saudi Arabia’s main ally in Lebanon, and Geagea believes the relationship has deep roots.

He said: “After 2005, the March 14 Movement emerged, which included the Lebanese Forces.

“This movement had privileged relations with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries, enabling the Lebanese Forces to establish relations with Saudi leaders based on the convergence of interests and a shared vision for Lebanon, without forgetting the historical emotional ties between the two peoples.

“However, how can they help our country now, at a time when it is plagued by a corrupt political class, where some of its members are fiercely attacking the Gulf?”

Geagea said that Hezbollah’s speeches are only for the benefit of its supporters as it aims to justify its failures by blaming others.

He added that Iran, through Hezbollah and its allies, “unfortunately has a significant influence on politics in Lebanon.”

He said: “(The) political opposition (is) because we consider Hezbollah’s project to be disastrous for Lebanon, and the proof of this is the situation we are in today.

“(Hezbollah) is today a state within the Lebanese state that is eating away at it from within.

“We have no problem if it is an unarmed party. For Hezbollah, dialogue involves imposing their point of view.

“There have been a lot of negotiations in the past that I have personally engaged in, to no avail.

“These are mere lies and misinformation that they spread and publicize.

“Regarding the presidential elections, there is an ongoing dialogue between the parties, but Hezbollah wants a dialogue to impose its candidate, Suleiman Frangieh.

“Hezbollah does not want real dialogue; they are lying. As proof of this, the Druze leader Walid Jumblatt met with them twice without reaching any solution.

“After all, a candidate with Hezbollah’s blessing is a bad candidate for Lebanon.”

He said he believes Hezbollah’s plan “is to elect a president over the corpses of a dying people, as was the case between 2014 and 2016.”

Geagea added that Hezbollah’s strategy was to push the Lebanese people to accept its party’s candidate, whether Frangieh or someone else.

But he added: “This time we will not allow them to achieve their goal.

“According to Hassan Nasrallah’s recent press conference, Lebanon is in the eye of the regional storm. Who put it in the eye of the storm? Hezbollah and its weapons.

“The Americans helped Lebanon negotiate with Israel to demarcate the maritime borders to fully benefit from the oil and gas resources.

“US sanctions are targeting some Hezbollah leaders who are financing the party and allowing it to lead the Lebanese state."

Lebanon’s current vulnerability has led many to suggest a resurgence of Syrian influence within the country, but Geagea said the Syrian authorities “have no influence in Syria itself.”

He added: “We cannot say that Syria is regaining its former hegemony in Lebanon, while the regime is struggling to assert itself in its country and is almost isolated regionally and internationally.

“(The country) is divided into areas, with the center under Iranian control, the west under Russian control, the north under Turkish, and the east under American. Even Syrian airspace is controlled by Israel.”

Regarding the question of Christian unity in Lebanon, Geagea said: “I believe that this term is misunderstood and misused.

“While the opposition parties use it to say that Christians are divided under the framework of the presidential elections, the truth is that the obstruction is caused by the parties responsible for disrupting the open sessions held for duly electing a president, and voting in favor of a present candidate.

“I believe that the Christian community is unified under a single culture within the country. However, this statement becomes erroneous at the political level.”
 

Lebanese banks suspend strike at PM’s request; pound regains some value

Lebanese banks suspend strike at PM’s request; pound regains some value
Updated 49 min 7 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese banks suspend strike at PM’s request; pound regains some value

Lebanese banks suspend strike at PM’s request; pound regains some value
  • The decision comes as many Lebanese, including civil servants, are expecting to get their monthly pay
  • The Association of Banks in Lebanon did not give further details about the suspension
Updated 49 min 7 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s struggling banks on Friday decided to suspend their strike, which started earlier this month, for one week at the request of caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

The decision comes as many Lebanese, including civil servants, wait to receive their monthly pay.

Salaries are typically paid toward the end of the month, through bank accounts.

The Association of Banks in Lebanon also said that it realizes the gravity of the economic crisis and the need to secure banking services for citizens at the end of the month. 

The announcement came as the Lebanese pound regained some value on the black market, trading at 79,000 pounds to the US dollar. It traded at 81,000 LBP/USD on Thursday.

An economic analyst expected the local currency to regain more value over the weekend.

However, any rise is likely to be temporary since it is not the result of monetary policy, the observer said.

The banks launched the strike on Feb. 7, objecting to judicial prosecutions — led by Mount Lebanon Public Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun — against a number of banks on charges of money laundering.

The association demanded an end to the prosecutions and the passing of the Capital Control Law as conditions for reopening.

The analyst indicated that the Public Prosecution Office of the Court of Cassation was in the process of drafting a judicial circular to define a specific mechanism for bank prosecutions.

The circular, which is expected in the coming days, will being an end to the controversy, the analyst said.

The decision to reopen banks came a day after Mikati told Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi to instruct the security services to ignore Judge Aoun’s judicial orders and avoid making arrests.

This step aroused discontent within the judicial body, which believes that the principle of separation of powers has been violated.

It also alleged that the political authority was interfering with the judicial authority in sensitive cases such as the probe into the Beirut port explosion and the prosecution of banks.

Pro-bank politicians argued that Judge Aoun was making random accusations, based on political motives, which could end up destroying the banking sector in Lebanon.

With the approval of six judges and the objection of one, the Supreme Judicial Council Issued a statement, addressed to Mikati and Mawlawi.

The council said: “Pursuant to the principles of separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary, which are enshrined in the constitution and the law, we call on you to reverse the decision that violates these two principles.”

Also on Friday, political observers believed that the prosecution of Central Bank Gov. Banque Riad Salameh, and the referral of the investigation to the first investigating judge in Beirut, Charbel Abu Samra, might freeze the investigations of European judges into cases related to Salameh.

They believed that the move was coordinated to localize the investigation and protect Salameh from external allegations.

On Thursday, Beirut Public Prosecutor Judge Raja Hamoush charged Salameh, his brother Raja Salameh, and his assistant Marianne Howayek with forgery, embezzlement of public funds, violation of tax law, money laundering and illegal enrichment.

Judge Hamoush referred the case to Judge Abu Samra, asking him to interrogate the defendants and issue the necessary judicial warrants against them.

A judicial source told Arab News: “When Judge Abu Samra receives the case, the European judicial delegation would have to deal with him and no longer with the Public Prosecution Office.

“The Lebanese investigation may conflict with the European investigation, especially if the same crime is being investigated in Lebanon and abroad.

“The Lebanese judge can reject any request of the European delegation and the Public Prosecution Office would have to ask the European judicial delegation to postpone its visit to Beirut.”

A judicial delegation from Germany, France and Luxembourg in January began its investigations in Beirut in cases related to corruption, forgery, embezzlement, money laundering and transferring money to banks abroad.

During its stay in the Palace of Justice in Beirut for about a week, the delegation listened to 12 banking figures as witnesses, including former Finance Minister Raya Al-Hassan and former MP Marwan Khair El-Din, along with Salameh’s former deputies.

The judicial delegation was scheduled to return to Beirut for a second round of investigations to hear Salameh and several of his relatives.

The source stressed that Lebanon was committed to the UN Convention against Corruption, and is cooperating with the European delegation.

“However, the international agreement gave the Lebanese judiciary the full right to request the postponement of the international investigation in the event that Lebanon initiates an independent internal investigation into the same case.

“This legal outlet would postpone the return of the European judicial delegation to Beirut.”

