OIC chief meets Turkish economic officials

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s secretary-general, Hussain Ibrahim Taha, met with Turkish officials on Thursday to discuss the earthquake that affected 11 cities in southern and central Turkiye.
During his meeting with Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Nureddin Nebati in Ankara, Taha offered his condolences to the people of Turkiye for the losses and damage suffered as a result of the earthquake, some of which he had seen when visiting Gaziantep to witness the impact the earthquake had had on residents’ lives.
Taha also reiterated that the Islamic world and the OIC stand in solidarity with the Turkish Republic.
For his part, Nebati expressed his appreciation to the OIC for its visit to Turkiye and support for people in the areas hit by the earthquake.
Saudi designers share inspiration behind Saudi Cup fashion
Regional influencers and style icons are setting trends with custom-made designs created specifically for the event
The hand-made designer ensemble for Al-Rumaihi has over 700,000 beads and was inspired by the culture of the Kingdom’s Asir region, Al-Dhahri told Arab News
Updated 24 February 2023
Hams Saleh Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Regional fashion influencers and style icons are setting trends at the Saudi Cup this weekend with custom-made designs created specifically for the event.
One of the designers in the spotlight is Nour Al-Dhahri, who launched a Saudi luxury label under her own name in 2013 and is dressing Saudi influencer Nojoud Al-Rumaihi.
The hand-made designer ensemble for Al-Rumaihi has over 700,000 beads and was inspired by the culture of the Kingdom’s Asir region, Al-Dhahri told Arab News.
“We were inspired by the inscriptions they do — they have inscriptions on the walls and buildings, and this is what inspired us,” she said.
Al-Dhahri said that the region, located in the southwest of the country, was known for wheat and agriculture, so she and her team decided to add stem designs to the creation to reflect the history of the province.
The gown, which took over two months to make, is made up of two pieces — a form-fitting plain dress and a cutout cape with a long train.
“When (Al-Rumaihi) walks, it will give a royal feel. It will look like a veil, but it is part of the dress,” Al-Dhahri said.
The entrepreneur opted for shades of blue and white to give “a relaxation and warmth feel.”
Al-Dhahri also created a special headpiece, with the same colors as the ensemble, “that perfectly fits the horse-race vibes,” she said.
“Horse races are always accompanied by crazy and creative hats — a piece of art.”
After Al-Rumaihi wears the dress, which weighs around 14 kg, it will be put on display at the Saudi 100 Brands fashion exhibition at the event.
“She (Al-Rumaihi) is the perfect person to represent us,” said Al-Dhahri. “We are proud that Nojoud is Saudi. She is an influencer who worked with international brands like Fendi, Gucci and Graff. She always gets special invites to Paris and Milan. So, we carefully chose the person to represent the dress.
“She is amazing and the outfits always look amazing on her,” the designer added. “She has Arabian features. We wanted someone calm, because, as I told you, the dress represents calmness and relaxation, and all these features are in Nojoud. So when she wears it, she will represent the dress from within.”
The Saudi 100 Brands exhibition is organized by the Saudi Fashion Commission, which created the program to select the best 100 fashion labels in the Kingdom to present their work globally.
Al-Dhahri said that she is “honored and proud to represent Saudi Arabia internationally.”
The exhibition at the Saudi Cup marks her first participation with the Saudi 100 Brands.
“There is more to come,” she added.
Two friends, Carlotta, who is also representing Noura Al-Dhahri, and Elisabetta, wearing Saudi brand Heart and Spirit, traveled from Italy to attend the Saudi Cup.
While the Kingdom is not a country they would usually think of visiting, they feel proud to represent Saudi brands as part of the country’s development.
“I chose this design because of the beautiful cobalt blue. I love the embroidery, and it reminds me as well of both Italy and Saudi, and I think that’s a beautiful mix. It’s wonderful to support designers in Saudi, especially women. It feels like we’re in a time of great change,” Carlotta told Arab News.
Elisabetta sported a modern white silhouette dress with gold accenting prints inspired by historical designs.
“It’s a great way to honor the Saudi Cup and this tradition. I’m really proud to be Italian, but at the same time, I’m honored to represent a Saudi brand here in its own country,” she said.
Fellow Saudi 100 Brands designer Noura Alghilaisy has taken a more sentimental approach to her designs for public speaker and journalist Abrar Bahabri. Her brand is a tribute to strong Saudi women, balancing modernity, femininity and tradition.
Alghilaisy grew up with equestrian patriotism in her blood, as her father, Said, is a stable master at Ennabi Stables.
She admires the speed and strength of the horses, comparing both qualities to the swift developments of a changing nation and the many achievements in the fashion sector.
“I see that in my own brand. It gives that beautiful feminine look, accentuating the curves, but deep inside the women wearing it have so much strength,” she told Arab News.
For her featured Saudi Cup design, Alghilaisy has incorporated native embroidery and sharabat (tassels), local to the region, as well as a cape motif.
“The cape is an alternative to the abaya. It’s modest but edgy at the same time, which is similar to my brand,” she said.
The ensemble’s magenta burgundy shade is a tribute to her father’s stables, whose name roughly translates to the same shade. Viva magenta is also the color of the year for 2023.
“I want women to progress from a local to an international market. And there was a big gap to bridge before the initiatives of the Ministry of Culture to highlight these efforts within the Kingdom,” Alghilaisy said.
“Fashion is a great way to represent our culture and our country, and it’s also an extremely important international platform.
“Being part of the Saudi Cup meant so much more to me when I saw the pride in my dad’s eyes being involved in this sector. Fashion has also been part of this sector, but no one has left their mark in this way.”
Fashion designer Mashael Aldraei, founder of Saudi 100 Brands Ivory Fashion, took inspiration from Subalat Al-Mudi in Diriyah and the common theme of triangles within Saudi architecture.
She designed an exclusive dress for influencer and self-care advocate Zainab Al-Khalifah, founder of Zoz Lash Salon.
Each of Aldraei’s designs incorporates a modern take on King Abdulaziz’s agal, including the outfit she is representing at the Saudi Cup, highlighting the heritage of the Kingdom with natural tones found within the environment.
She also dressed businesswoman and influencer Danya bin Saedan.
“I used the soft pink tones for Zainab because she stands for the very essence of femininity, and I used the burgundy tone with Danya because it represents luxury,” Aldraei told Arab News.
Alicia Keys returns to AlUla for concert and 2nd annual Women to Women discussions
On Friday, the American singer-songwriter performed at Maraya before skating the night away during an after-party at AlUla on Wheels
On Saturday, she will host Women to Women, where the focus will be on the pioneering women in the Kingdom paving the way for their peers
Updated 13 sec ago
Jasmine Bager
RIYADH: American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys, a 15-time Grammy winner, returned to AlUla’s mesmerizing Maraya for a concert on Friday, then skated the night away during an epic after-party at AlUla on Wheels.
On Saturday, she will host the second annual Women to Women discussion. Princess Reema bint Bandar, who joined Keys and other creative Saudi women at last year’s inaugural conversation, will not be appearing on stage this year but she sent her best wishes for the follow-up.
This year’s event, at Wadi Ashar in Alula, follows the same template set last year: A concert by Keys in the evening followed by a sit-down discussion the following day during which the singer will pass the mic to Saudi women for a frank and open discussion.
The focus will be on pioneering women who have carve paths in the landscape of the Kingdom and digital spaces, paving the way for their peers, with the aim of providing inspiration and mentorship.
Organizers said “speakers will transfer their legacies and wisdom to encourage women’s collective growth and a future-forward mindset.”
The event will begin with what is described as a sound healing session, followed by a number of sessions. The participants will have a chance to interact with Keys and the other speakers during a candid question-and-answer segment.
Moderator Hala Al-Hedaithy, a lawyer and performance poet, will be joined by: Rasha Alkhamis, Saudi Arabia’s first female boxer; Mashael Alobeidan, a professional rally driver; Nada Altuwaijri, a journalist and founder of arts and entertainment factory MERWAS, which holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest music production studio; journalist Nada Altuwaijri; and Hafsa Alkhudairi, a writer and arts and culture initiatives lead at the Royal Commission for AlUla.
Alkhudairi told Arab News she is honored to be part of the event and looking forward to joining the other women on stage and in the audience.
“It is my privilege and honor to be part of the Women to Women (event),” she said. “I’ve always been influenced by women and impacted by them; it’s only natural that I would love to be part of this panel and discuss the things we will be discussing with this group of amazing women.
“It’s just so overwhelming — in such a good way — because I feel like the accumulation of my work and the accumulation of my understanding of the world is part of this kind of conversation and I’m really excited about it.”
The concert and the Women to Women event are part of a collaboration between the RCU and Good Intentions, a global, Saudi-based creative consultancy co-founded last year by Keys’s husband, producer and creative mogul Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean, and Saudi native Noor Taher. They were also responsible for the wildly successful launch of AlUla on Wheels in October, which combines music with roller skating.
This year’s event is once again supported by another powerhouse duo from the US that recently established a presence in the Kingdom. Luxury lifestyle and culture public relations agency Wunderlich Kaplan Communications, which worked with GI on the inaugural Women to Women event and AlUla on Wheels, will do the same this year, with founders Gwen Wunderlich and Dara Kaplan on hand in AlUla to assist GI in its mission to amplify the voices of Saudi women.
Nora Aldabal, executive director of arts and creative industries at the Royal Commission for AlUla, will deliver the closing remarks at the Women to Women event.
“We are delighted to be hosting the second edition of Women to Women with Alicia Keys,” she told Arab News. “It’s important to nurture these collaborations and networks of support and creativity to enable inspirational women to flourish in the context of AlUla’s thriving cultural landscape.”
Keys, meanwhile, said she feels right at home in AlUla.
“There is no denying the beauty and history of AlUla but there is something more,” she said. “As an artist, I feel a sense of belonging and connection — with nature, with humanity, with the past and the future. I love it here and I am excited to make magic again in AlUla.”
Products from Keys newly launched lifestyle beauty brand, “Keys Soulcare,” will be available at the women-owned Base and Boon x AURA salon and spa at Al-Jadidah in AlUla.
RIYADH: More than 4,200 Saudi medics have volunteered to help quake survivors in Turkey and Syria, the chief of Saudi aid told Arab News, as relief efforts continue in the most affected areas.
Around 50,000 people are known to have died in the Feb. 6 earthquake, which reduced dozens of towns to rubble. Hundreds of thousands more people are left with nothing and many are sleeping in tents or in the open in winter conditions.
Saudi teams were among the first foreign responders to reach the affected area hours after the tremor struck. The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center quickly established an air bridge to send plane-loads of aid to both countries.
The quake and the response dominated this week’s Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, which was hosted by KSrelief and the UN.
KSrelief Supervisor-General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeah announced $49 million of aid to help house survivors and provide health care.
With respect to Saudi response to both Syria and Turkiye, I’m proud of it.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, KSrelief supervisor-general
The Saudi teams deployed to 20 regions in Syria and Turkey are “internationally certified responders,” Al-Rabeeah said in an interview during the Riyadh forum.
They are joined by the more than 4,200 Saudi medical professionals who have volunteered, he said.
“We thank and respect those who have offered and registered their names. We would love to use them all,” he told Arab News. He added that the number of those who would be immediately sent to the field would depend on what kind of assistance was most urgent.
Six Saudi medical convoys are also being sent.
“I would expect myself that on the medical side, especially emergency medical responders, trauma doctors, orthopaedists, or bone doctors, neurosurgeons and also servers related to children will be one of the top priorities,” Al-Rabeeah said.
“At the later stage, mental health and mental counseling will be important because of the magnitude of trauma that has happened.”
The public has also been generous in response to the disaster. In addition to official aid, an online campaign for quake victims run by KSrelief has as of Friday collected over $120 million in private donations.
“I thank the government and also the private donors for their generous donations, and also thank the teams from KSrelief, Saudi Red Crescent and Saudi Civil Defense. All of these experts have been one of the first people to be helping on the ground,” Al-Rabeeah said.
“With respect to Saudi response to both Syria and Turkey, I’m proud of it.”
KSrelief signs 2 agreements to boost medical services to Syrians
Mobile clinic system will provide aid to those affected by earthquake
Healthcare support to be given to refugees in Lebanon
Updated 24 February 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center signed two agreements on Thursday with the International Society for the Care of Victims of Wars and Disasters, on the sidelines of the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.
The first agreement initiated the launch of a mobile clinic system for those affected by the Syrian earthquake. Some 20 clinics will be stocked with medical and surgical supplies, as well as infant formula. The plan is expected to help more than 200,000 people.
The second deal calls for KSrelief and the Syrian refugee charity to provide health care as well as psychological, social, and nutritional support to 100,000 Syrian refugees in Lebanon.
The aid aims to support existing national tuberculosis and infectious disease programs, raise nutrition and hygiene awareness, help routine vaccination campaigns, and provide free medicines.
Saudi Shoura Council speaker leads team at Iraq talks
Al-Asheikh said that under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom is keen to promote joint-Arab action to boost stability, and support all aspects of parliamentary work
Updated 55 min 27 sec ago
SPA
RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh, speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council, is leading the Saudi delegation at the 34th conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in Baghdad.
Heads of councils and presidents of parliaments of member states will participate with organizations and regional and international institutions in the conference, which aims to support Iraq’s stability and sovereignty.
Al-Asheikh said that under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom is keen to promote joint-Arab action to boost stability, and support all aspects of parliamentary work.
He commended the special relationship between the Kingdom and Iraq. He said that Saudi Arabia aimed to maintain Iraq’s security and stability and promote the prosperity of its people. He added that a secure and stable Iraq aided the country’s prosperity and that of the wider region.