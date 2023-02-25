You are here

Philippines boosts efforts to tap into GCC food market through 'healthy convenience'

Philippines boosts efforts to tap into GCC food market through ‘healthy convenience’
Ellie Aben

Philippines boosts efforts to tap into GCC food market through ‘healthy convenience’

Philippines boosts efforts to tap into GCC food market through ‘healthy convenience’
  • Philippines is preparing a special trade mission for Saudi Arabia
  • Special Philippine trade tour of Gulf states ran from Feb. 11 through Feb. 25
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines has identified healthy convenience food as a potential opportunity in the GCC market, officials told Arab News as a special trade mission ended its tour of the region on Saturday.
The Outbound Business Matching Mission from the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry began in Bahrain on Feb. 11 and covered Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE, culminating in Dubai this weekend during Gulfood 2023 — the world’s largest annual food and beverage expo.
A total of 21 Philippine exporters of halal-certified food, and personal-care and cosmetic products joined the mission to look for opportunities in the $3 trillion global industry and identify a potential niche for themselves.
“The strongest trend is for what they call ‘healthy convenience,’” said Glenn G. Peñaranda, who is in charge of the Trade Promotions Group at the Department of Trade and Industry.
As one of the world’s top producers of agricultural products, especially fruit, and with more than 2.2 million Filipinos living and working in the region, the Philippines already has a major presence in GCC markets.
“Wherever Filipinos are, there is a captive market ... But then we also want to share these tasty, safe and convenient products with the mainstream,” Peñaranda told Arab News.
“The Philippines is really reaching out to new markets and new partners. There’s a lot of opportunity (in the GCC) ... as resources in this area are being redirected and they’re also looking for partners to help them do that.”
The food sector, in particular, provides a number of opportunities, he said, as Gulf countries have been focused on ensuring stable supplies since the beginning COVID-19 pandemic.
To ensure that it can be a part of that process, the Philippines is focusing on making its products compliant with local regulations and halal-certified.
“We can play a role in being their partner ... I’m very excited about the prospects for us,” Peñaranda said.
Food products are the Philippines’ main export to the GCC and in 2022, exports increased by 8 percent to a value of $223 million. The country hopes to add an additional $100 million to that sum annually.
While the special trade mission was focused on GCC countries, it has yet to visit the largest, Saudi Arabia.
Charmaine Mignon S. Yalong, commercial attaché at the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Dubai, said that promotion efforts in the Kingdom require a separate roadshow.
“Saudi is much bigger than the rest of the GCC countries. When we do our Saudi run it’s always three legs — we have Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam,” she told Arab News.
“It really requires a dedicated effort ... You’ll have a different and dedicated project for them in the coming months.”

Topics: Philippines GCC Saudi Arabia Food

Saudi chain Kim’s brings taste and aroma of Arabic qahwa to Pakistani capital

Saudi chain Kim’s brings taste and aroma of Arabic qahwa to Pakistani capital
Saudi chain Kim's brings taste and aroma of Arabic qahwa to Pakistani capital

Saudi chain Kim’s brings taste and aroma of Arabic qahwa to Pakistani capital
  • With 33 branches in Saudi Arabia, brand opened first cafe in Islamabad in November 2022
  • Site serves herb-infused Arabic coffee as well as Western cappuccinos, lattes
Kashaf Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Even while standing outside the building of Kim’s, a Saudi coffee chain now open in the heart of the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, the aroma of freshly roasted coffee and riffs of Arabic songs are hard to miss.
Inside the bustling cafe, shiny traditional Middle Eastern pots are on display on a busy coffee station next to an espresso machine dripping a thick brown brew. The wall toward the left of the spacious coffee shop displays a mural painted with notable monuments from the different countries where Kim’s has branches, including Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, the UK, Egypt and now Pakistan.
In recent years, many Middle Eastern eateries and cafes have opened in Islamabad.
The UAE’s Shaghf cafe chain opened a branch in Islamabad last month. A small coffee shop called KAF has been serving up Arabic qahwa since 2021, launched by three Pakistani friends born and raised in Gulf countries. Arz Lebanon in Islamabad’s upscale Jinnah Super Market is one of the most popular restaurants in the capital, while Serai Bistro in the city’s diplomatic quarter has been serving up Lebanese, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes for years. And of course, the Iranian restaurant Omar Khayyam is considered an Islamabad institution.
Now, Kim’s, with 33 branches in Saudi Arabia, has also entered the Middle Eastern food and beverage scene in the Pakistani capital, opening a cafe in Islamabad in November 2022.
Like Shaghf and KAF, Kim’s too has a specialty: Arabic coffee, locally known as qahwa, a staple drink in Middle Eastern culture, traditionally prepared with a mix of herbs like cardamom, cloves and saffron, served in a traditional coffee pot called a dallah, with a side of dates.
“Our coffee beans are produced, roasted and prepared in Saudi Arabia and brought here. It’s the process of roasting that brings out the taste in the coffee,” Zaid Iqbal, general manager of Kim’s coffee in Islamabad, told Arab News at the cafe, whose walls are covered in large neon signs, and which carries a modern vibe.
Though the interior of Kim’s is meticulously designed, it is the aroma and taste of the coffee that many customers said had drawn them in.
“Honestly, when we went upstairs, we realized that the aroma here was quite nice and we thought we might as well try this place,” said Amna, a mother of four. “We didn’t know this was an Arabic or Turkish coffee house.”
Muhammad Saifullah, a coffee connoisseur in his 20s who had come to Kim’s to taste authentic Middle Eastern blends, praised the qahwa’s unique flavor, saying it was the hint of saffron that he enjoyed the most.
“This Arabian qahwa has different spices like saffron and cardamom added to it, and it’s served with a side of dates which makes it different from the European style of coffees that we are used to drinking here in Pakistan,” Saifullah said, adding that he was pleased to have found the cafe as there were “very few places in Pakistan serving authentic Arabic coffee.”
Rumman Khan, a young barista at Kim’s, said that he had been trained in preparing the Arabic qahwa by Kim’s staff, who came to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia. Explaining the process of preparing the qahwa, he said it took much longer to prepare than coffee brewed in an espresso machine.
The coffee beans used for cappuccinos, lattes and other Western coffee drinks were ground in a grinder machine, Khan said, pointing to the machine behind him.
“But Arabic coffee is prepared in this pot by boiling it in water. That one (qahwah) is totally different from this (Western) coffee.”
Besides the signature Arabic coffee, Kim’s menu also includes western blends, lattes, cappuccino, mochaccino and flavored teas from around the world, with beverage prices ranging between 300 Pakistani rupees ($1.1) to 600.
A variety of food options like sandwiches, burgers and steaks are also available.
“It is healthy, it’s organic and very light on the stomach,” said Al-Hassan, a young businessman who said that he liked stopping by at Kim’s after work.
“The qahwa is a little stronger than the coffee I’m used to drinking, but the dates help with the taste.”
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kim Saudi coffee Islamabad

German leader seeks Indian support for Russia’s isolation

German leader seeks Indian support for Russia’s isolation
AP

German leader seeks Indian support for Russia's isolation

German leader seeks Indian support for Russia’s isolation
  • Chancellor Olaf Scholz: Developing countries negatively impacted by energy and food shortages resulting from the war
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi: India wants the conflict to be ended through dialogue and diplomacy
NEW DELHI: Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday that Germany wants to get India to support, or at least not block, Western efforts to isolate Russia for waging a devastating war against Ukraine.
Following his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Scholz stressed that developing countries were being negatively impacted by energy and food shortages resulting from the war and hopes that India will help secure critical supplies to Asia, Africa and the Americas.
Modi maintained his cautious approach and said India wanted the conflict to be ended through dialogue and diplomacy. “India is ready to make its contribution to any peace initiative,” he added.
He has refrained from any overt criticism of Russia as Moscow is a major supplier of arms, oil and India’s other economic needs.
Scholz said that Russia’s war against Ukraine “violated the fundamental principle to what we all agree of not changing borders through the use of violence.”
Scholz, who arrived in the Indian capital on Saturday, also discussed with Modi ways to boost bilateral economic cooperation.
He said he supported a free trade agreement between the European Union and India and he “personally will make sure that this does not drag on.”
The trip is Scholz’s first official visit to India, though it is his fourth meeting with Modi since taking office in 2021, underlining Germany’s interest in reaching out to Delhi.
“There is huge potential for intensified cooperation in sectors such as renewables, hydrogen, mobility, pharma and digital economy” with India, Scholz said in an interview published by The Times of India newspaper on Saturday.
After a videoconference with fellow leaders from the Group of Seven industrial powers on Friday, Scholz said before leaving Berlin that “internationally, we are endeavoring to make clear that Russia stands alone in the world with its aggression against Ukraine.”
Philipp Ackermann, the German ambassador to India, said he understands why India is buying large quantities of oil from Russia.
“That’s something that the Indian government decides and as you get it at a very, very low price, you know I cannot blame the Indian government for buying it,” New Delhi Television cited Ackermann as saying.
Germany has been pushing to diversify its economic relations as European countries try to decouple from China, a German official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters.
Modi said the business delegation accompanying Scholz was firming up agreements with India in digital technology, the telecommunication sector and diversification of supply chains.
Scholz reiterated that Germany welcomes skilled workers from India, especially in information technology and software industries.
“We want to benefit from the Indian talent employed in Germany in the industrial sector,” he said.
India is set to receive $10.5 billion in aid by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy under agreements the two sides signed in May last year.
The two-day visit will also take Scholz to India’s information technology hub Bengaluru on Sunday.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Germany India

Daesh group claims responsibility for death of more than 70 soldiers in Burkina Faso

Daesh group claims responsibility for death of more than 70 soldiers in Burkina Faso
Daesh group claims responsibility for death of more than 70 soldiers in Burkina Faso

Daesh group claims responsibility for death of more than 70 soldiers in Burkina Faso
  • Announcement comes one week after the attack in Deou and days after another attack in Tin-Akoff town
  • Some locals say the increase of militant violence against the military is revenge for torture and extrajudicial killings by soldiers
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso: The Daesh group has claimed responsibility for killing more than 70 soldiers, wounding dozens and taking five hostage, in an ambush on a military convoy in northern Burkina Faso.
The statement, posted Friday by Amaq, the group’s news agency, said it attacked a convoy trying to advance to areas under its control near Deou, in the Sahel’s Oudalan province. It said it seized weapons and chased retreating soldiers for miles into the desert.
Images released by the group show 54 slain bodies in military uniform lying in the bloodstained dirt, as well as more than 50 seized assault rifles and images of the five soldiers it said were taken prisoner.
The announcement comes one week after the attack in Deou and days after another attack in Tin-Akoff town, where locals and civil society groups say dozens more soldiers and civilians were killed when a military outpost was hit.
It’s unclear how many people have been killed in the two incidents. Last week the government confirmed that 51 soldiers died in the Deou ambush but it has not responded to requests for updated numbers or commented on the attack in Tin-Akoff.
Violence linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group has wracked the country for seven years killing thousands and displacing nearly 2 million people. Frustration at the government’s inability to stem the violence led to two coups last year, each one preceded by a major attack on the military.
This is the deadliest ambush on soldiers since the new junta leader, Capt. Ibrahim Traore, seized power in September and analysts say it could threaten his grip on power.
“There’s a persistent stream of militant attacks north of the country and the public is undoubtedly taking notice of their government’s inability to provide security. Any further attacks this colossal could threaten a public scene and even threaten to unseat the junta,” said Laith Alkhouri, CEO of Intelonyx Intelligence Advisory, which provides intelligence analysis.
One soldier involved in the ambush in Deou, who was not authorized to speak to the media, said their convoy was outnumbered as more than 300 militants encircled them, firing rockets and mortars. “We lost many men”, he said.
The large number of militants and the different colored headscarves they were wearing appeared like a coalition of many extremist franchises that he hadn’t seen before, he said.
The Daesh and an Al-Qaeda linked group, known by its acronym JNIM, are not known to work together, but rather have been fighting each other for territory and influence in the country as well as in neighboring Mali where they operate. Analysts say it’s extremely unlikely they would have joined forces.
Some locals say the increase of militant violence against the military is revenge for torture and extrajudicial killings by soldiers against people presumed to be militants.
Hamadou Boureima Diallo, a local journalist in the Sahel’s Dori town, said by phone that he spoke with locals who witnessed the latest attack in Tin-Akoff and were able to flee and that they blamed the killings on revenge.
“These recent bloody attacks against soldiers is because when the soldiers arrest terrorists or presumed terrorists they torture them and make photos or videos that circulate on social media,” said Diallo, recounting what the locals said. “We have seen some of the videos where presumed terrorists are being tortured. ... This is not good,” he said.

Topics: Burkina Faso Daesh

Nigerians vote for new president in tight election race

Nigerians vote for new president in tight election race
Nigerians vote for new president in tight election race

Nigerians vote for new president in tight election race
  • Nearly 90 million people are eligible to vote in the election
  • Official results have to be confirmed within 14 days
LAGOS: Nigerians voted on Saturday for a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in a tightly fought race, with three frontrunners competing for the first time in the country’s modern history.
Nearly 90 million people are eligible to vote in the election, which is taking place as Africa’s most populous democracy grapples with a multi-front security crisis, a sluggish economy and widening poverty.
For the first time since the end of military rule in 1999, a third serious candidate has emerged to challenge the dominance of Buhari’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
“It’s going to be different this time, we have three people,” said Friday Ikwuako, 55, a school employee voting in the affluent Ikoyi district of Lagos. “We want a change in government.”
Polling stations were meant to open at 0730 GMT, but election officials arrived late in numerous centers in Lagos and in southern Port Harcourt and northwest Kano.
With Buhari stepping down after two terms in office, the APC’s Bola Tinubu, 70, a former Lagos governor and political kingmaker, says “It’s my turn” for the presidency.
He faces a familiar rival — PDP candidate and former vice president Atiku Abubakar, 76, who is on his sixth bid for the top job and touts his business experience to fix the economy.
But the emergence of a surprise third candidate appealing to young voters, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, 61, has thrown the race open with his campaign for change from his old-guard rivals.
“There’s a lot of pressure this year, in the choice. We know how elections go usually and there’s been a lot of promises with this election,” said Osaki Briggs, 25, a photographer voting in Port Harcourt.
“Our expectations are higher. We hope we won’t be disappointed.”
The success of Saturday’s election will be closely watched after West Africa’s democratic credentials took a knock from coups in Burkina Faso and Mali and Islamist militancy spread north of Nigeria’s Gulf of Guinea neighbors.
Megacity Lagos may have put Nigeria on the global entertainment map today for its Nollywood film industry and global Afrobeats stars like Burna Boy, but the new leader of Africa’s largest economy inherits a complex set of security and financial risks.
Cash and fuel shortages in the days before the election have also left many Nigerians angry and struggling more than usual in a country already hit by more than 20 percent inflation.
Presidential elections have in the past often been marked by violence, ethnic tensions, vote-buying and clashes between supporters of rival parties.
Nearly 10 million new voters registered this year, most of them under 34, representing an essential bloc if they come out to vote.
Streets in Lagos and other cities were calm as traffic was restricted. Groups of boys took advantage to hold impromptu football matches in the empty roads.
Voters will also cast their ballot for Nigeria’s two houses of parliament, the National Assembly and Senate. Polls close at 1330 GMT.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given no timeline for results, but votes are expected to be tallied within a few days. Under a 2022 law, the official results have to be confirmed within 14 days.
To win the presidency, a candidate must get the most votes, but also win 25 percent in two-thirds of Nigeria’s 36 states.
If no candidate wins, a runoff will take place within 21 days between the two frontrunners — an unprecedented outcome that some analysts say is a possibility this time around.
“It’s difficult for us to make an easy prediction as to what is going to be the likely outcome,” said Kano State College public affairs lecturer Kabiru Sufi.
The rules reflect a country almost equally split between the mostly Muslim north and predominantly Christian south, and with three main ethnic groups across the regions: Yoruba in the southwest, Hausa/Fulani in the north and Igbo in the southeast.
Voting also often falls along ethnic and religious lines.
This time, Tinubu is a southern Yoruba Muslim, Atiku is an ethnic Fulani Muslim from the northeast, and Peter Obi is a Christian Igbo from the southeast.
Today, most experts see INEC as being more prepared than in 2019. It has introduced biometric voter IDs to help prevent fraud, and results will be transmitted electronically.
Around 400,000 police and troops have been deployed around the country to protect the vote.
But security challenges are vast. Buhari, a former army commander, was elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019, on promises to make Nigeria safer and less corrupt.
But miiltants operate mostly in the northeast, bandit militias carry out mass kidnappings in rural communities in the northwest, and separatist gunmen are accused of targeting INEC offices and police in the southeast.

Topics: Nigeria

Macron says will visit China in ‘early April’

Macron says will visit China in ‘early April’
Macron says will visit China in 'early April'

Macron says will visit China in ‘early April’
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said he would visit China in early April and called on Beijing to “help us pressure Russia” to end the war in Ukraine.
Speaking a day after China called for urgent peace talks as it released its plan to end the war in Ukraine, Macron said peace was only possible if “the Russian aggression was halted, troops withdrawn and territorial sovereignty of Ukraine and its people was respected.”

Topics: France China Macron

