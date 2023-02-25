You are here

Lebanese teacher turns home into classroom as colleagues' strike rages on

Lebanese teacher turns home into classroom as colleagues’ strike rages on
Lebanese English language teacher Sawsan Mohammad Diab has converted her home into a classroom for her students not to lose their academic year amid an ongoing strike by public education teachers. (Supplied)
Lebanese teacher turns home into classroom as colleagues’ strike rages on
The teacher, who works the public school of Lebanon’s southern village of Zawtar El-Gharbiyeh, converted her sitting room into a classroom to accommodate nearly 21 students. (Supplied)
Lebanese teacher turns home into classroom as colleagues’ strike rages on
The teacher, who works the public school of Lebanon’s southern village of Zawtar El-Gharbiyeh, converted her sitting room into a classroom to accommodate nearly 21 students. (Supplied)
Updated 25 February 2023
Bassam Zaazaa

Lebanese teacher turns home into classroom as colleagues’ strike rages on

Lebanese teacher turns home into classroom as colleagues’ strike rages on
  • Sawsan Mohammad Diab says she ‘couldn’t watch’ her students miss another year
  • Village school English teacher does not charge for extra classes
Updated 25 February 2023
Bassam Zaazaa

DUBAI: With many of her colleagues out on strike, a Lebanese teacher has converted her lounge into a classroom so that her students do not miss out on their studies.
Lebanon is in the grip of a financial and economic crisis and its public school teachers are seeking a wage increase from the government in a dispute that has been ongoing for the past two months.
“I couldn’t sit down any more and watch my seventh and eighth graders miss another school year. What they had already lost during the Covid lockdowns was enough,” Sawsan Mohammad Diab told Arab News from her home in the village of Zawtar El-Gharbiyeh.
“As many of them had been contacting me via WhatsApp or email to ask questions about the syllabus, I thought why not bring them over to my residence and answer their questions … and that’s how this humane and ethical initiative started.”
More than 20 students had used the makeshift classroom, she said.
Diab, who teaches English at her village’s public school, said she did not charge for the extra classes as many families would not be able to afford them. But she hopes they will provide a lesson for the industry.
“I would like to call on my peers not to be materialistic, as education is a noble message,” she said. “We have to achieve this humane and educational duty and obligation toward our students.”
Diab said she came up with the idea about a month ago and advertised it via a parents group on WhatsApp. Most of the children live nearby so it was easy to put into practice.
“It was obvious from the students’ questions that they were hungry to learn,” she said. “I felt responsible and didn’t want my students’ efforts to go to waste.”
The success of the scheme led to several of Diab’s colleagues following suit.
“The Arabic and math teachers took up a similar approach,” she said.
Since the start of the financial crisis many of Lebanon’s public schools have been forced to close due to a lack of funds. And although about 60 percent of the country’s 1.25 million students attend private schools, that figure has been in decline as parents struggle to find the fees.

Topics: Lebanon teacher Strike

Tunisia holds prominent critics of president in pre-trial detention

Tunisia holds prominent critics of president in pre-trial detention
Updated 26 February 2023
Reuters
AFP

Tunisia holds prominent critics of president in pre-trial detention

Tunisia holds prominent critics of president in pre-trial detention
  • The arrests represent the biggest crackdown on opponents of Saied since he shut down the parliament and took control of most powers in 2021 before moving to rule by decree and writing a new constitution that he passed last year in a referendum
Updated 26 February 2023
Reuters AFP

TUNIS: A Tunisian anti-terrorism investigative judge has decided to hold three prominent politicians and a high-profile businessman in pre-trial detention, their defense team said, amid a continuing crackdown targeting opposition figures.
The four men are the first to face a judicial hearing among over a dozen leading figures critical of President Kais Saied who have been detained this month.
The main charge against Abdelhamid Jlassi, a former senior official in the Ennahda party, former Finance Minister Khayam Turki, Republican Party leader Issam Chebbi and businessman Kamel Ltaif is conspiring against state security.
Lawyers for them and for some of the others detained said they were boycotting the hearings because conditions for a fair trial had not been met.
Late on Friday, police also detained Ghazi Chaouachi, another prominent critic of Saied, his son said.

The arrests represent the biggest crackdown on opponents of Saied since he shut down the parliament and took control of most powers in 2021 before moving to rule by decree and writing a new constitution that he passed last year in a referendum.
Activists and political parties including Ennahda, which was the biggest in the parliament elected in 2019 and had played a role in successive coalition governments, have denounced Saied’s moves.
They have warned that other moves by Saied, including taking ultimate authority over the judiciary and passing a law mandating prison for people convicted of posting false information online, augur a return to autocracy in Tunisia.
Saied has said his actions in 2021 were legal and necessary to save Tunisia from chaos, and has denied that he will become a dictator.
He has called his opponents traitors, terrorists and criminals, and said judges who fail to convict them should be regarded as accomplices.
The police, Interior Ministry and Justice Ministry have not commented on the detentions, which have also drawn in the head of Tunisia’s main independent media outlet Mosaique FM.
Saied has said some of those detained are behind food shortages that economists have blamed on a crisis in state finances.
Police have also detained a senior figure in the powerful UGTT labor union and several members of a police union on separate charges.
President Saied is now going after his critics with utter abandon,” said Salsabil Chellali, HRW’s Tunisia director.
“Saied is calling them terrorists and dispensing with the pretence of assembling credible evidence.”
France also urged Tunisia to protect “democratic gains” since the country’s revolultion.
“France expresses its concern at the recent waves of arrests ... and urges the Tunisian authorities to ensure respect for individual and public freedoms, in particular freedom of expression,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

 

Topics: Tunisia

Jordan to host Palestinian-Israeli talks as violence spirals

Palestinian youths burnt tires during a recent protest near the Israel-Gaza border, east of Jabalia refugee camp. (AFP)
Palestinian youths burnt tires during a recent protest near the Israel-Gaza border, east of Jabalia refugee camp. (AFP)
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

Jordan to host Palestinian-Israeli talks as violence spirals

Palestinian youths burnt tires during a recent protest near the Israel-Gaza border, east of Jabalia refugee camp. (AFP)
  • Since the start of this year, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 62 Palestinian adults and children
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

AMMAN: Jordan will on Sunday host a “political-security” meeting between Israel and the Palestinians to try and restore calm to the occupied Palestinian territories after deadly violence, a Jordanian government official said.
The meeting to be held in the Red Sea resort of Aqaba will also be attended by US and Egyptian representatives.
It aims at “building trust” between Israel and the Palestinians, the official said on Saturday.
The talks will come after 11 Palestinians were killed and more than 80 wounded in a gun battle on Wednesday when Israeli troops raided the city of Nablus in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since the 1967 Six-Day War.
The death toll was the highest since the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, ended in 2005, the year the UN started tracking casualties.
Intensifying unrest this year has sparked international concern and follows violence in 2022 which was the deadliest in the West Bank since UN tracking began.

“The political-security meeting is part of stepped up ongoing efforts by Jordan in coordination with the Palestinian Authority and other parties to end unilateral measures (by Israel) and a security breakdown that could fuel more violence,” the Jordanian government official said.
The talks aim to reach “security and economic measures to ease the hardships of the Palestinian people,” the official added.
Jordan like Egypt is bound by a peace treaty with Israel.
Since the start of this year, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 62 Palestinian adults and children.
Wednesday’s raid, the latest in a string of deadly military operations by Israel in the West Bank, came with Israel headed by a new coalition government regarded as the most right-wing in the country’s history.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who took office again in December, traveled in January to Amman for a rare meeting with King Abdullah II.
The king stressed “the need to maintain calm and cease all acts of violence,” the royal palace said at the time.
King Abdullah also reaffirmed Jordan’s position in support of a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians to end the decades-old conflict.

 

Topics: Jordan Palestine Israel

Lebanese cleric and Hezbollah critic mourned after body found

Lebanese cleric Sheikh Ahmed Al-Rifai
Lebanese cleric Sheikh Ahmed Al-Rifai
Updated 25 February 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese cleric and Hezbollah critic mourned after body found

Lebanese cleric Sheikh Ahmed Al-Rifai
  • Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said earlier: “We are currently following up with the competent judicial and security references; New data has emerged and we are following up on it for full disclosure in this case”
Updated 25 February 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The body of Lebanese cleric Sheikh Ahmed Al-Rifai, a vocal critic of Hezbollah and Iran, was found on Saturday, a week after he went missing in Tripoli.

At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, a website in the town of Qarqaf in northern Lebanon mourned Al-Rifai’s death.

The religious leader, who was affiliated with Dar Al-Fatwa, hailed from Al-Qarqaf, Akkar, where he was the imam of the mosque.

Lebanese army forces entered the area on Saturday to maintain security and prevent any retaliatory action.

Information circulating in the town said that a suspect arrested in the case provided information on the location of the cleric’s body.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said earlier: “We are currently following up with the competent judicial and security references; New data has emerged and we are following up on it for full disclosure in this case.”

Al-Rifai disappeared on Monday after his car was blocked by two vehicles, according to eye-witnesses. Masked men then forced him to go behind the Beirut Arab University building in Tripoli.

Four days after the incident, security forces found Al-Rifai’s four-wheel drive near Haykel Hospital at the entrance to Koura, south of Tripoli. Kidnappers are believed to have driven the vehicle there and parked it.

The cleric’s phone lost signal minutes after he arrived at Tripoli’s southern entrance. Earlier he had performed evening prayers in a mosque in Beddaoui on the city’s northern side.

Security forces searched the area and confiscated security cameras for analysis.

A security source speculated that Al-Rifai “was lured to the kidnapping site.”

A close friend of the family told Arab News that the cleric opposed Hezbollah and the Syrian regime, and had been active on Twitter, where he spoke out against the “axis of resistance.”

Security agencies, from General Security to State Security and Security Forces, all denied having arrested the cleric.

First Investigative Judge for Northern Lebanon Judge Samaranda Nassar took over the case and began her investigations by inspecting his car in Koura.

A close friend of the family said earlier: “Security agencies raided Qarqaf on Friday night and arrested Yahya Al-Rifai’s sons and cousins, and speculated their involvement in the kidnapping of the cleric, as a result of the political dispute in the family.”

Sheikh Zaid Zakaria, mufti of Akkar, called on Qarqaf’s townspeople to “be impervious to the spreading rumors.”

A source from Dar Al-Fatwa denied the presence of “conclusive evidence about Hezbollah’s direct involvement in the cleric’s disappearance.”

Sheikh Khaldoun Oreimat, who was tasked by Dar Al-Fatwa to follow up on the case, told Arab News that Dar Al-Fatwa had not communicated with Hezbollah to find out whether the party had any involvement, “as it is not its (Dar Al-Fatwa’s) job.”

“That was done by the official security forces that often contact relevant entities that have information, and the security agencies are taking the file in a serious manner.”

Sheikh Zaid Zakaria commended “the role of Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, his wisdom and directives to be prudent and wise, not to be impervious to rumors or make accusations arbitrarily, to prevent a strife.”

He urged that the security investigation be allowed to take its course and said that it is within the context of a normal investigation to summon or arrest a person.

“We must not give an opportunity to those who wish to create division and conflict,” he said.

 

Topics: Lebanese cleric Sheikh Ahmed Al-Rifai Lebanon

11 killed as pickup drives off cliff-side road in Yemen

11 killed as pickup drives off cliff-side road in Yemen
Updated 26 February 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

11 killed as pickup drives off cliff-side road in Yemen

11 killed as pickup drives off cliff-side road in Yemen
  • Victims were en route to family gathering when driver lost control, reports say
  • Damage to main roads caused by conflict forcing people onto unsafe routes
Updated 26 February 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: At least 11 people were killed and 12 injured on Friday when a pickup truck carrying 25 passengers drove over a cliff in northern Yemen.

Hadi Wardan, from Yemen’s National Commission for Claims of Human Rights Violations, told Arab News on Saturday said that the accident happened when the driver of the Toyota Hilux lost control while navigating a hillside road in the Al-Sharaqi region of Hajjah province.

Local media reports said the passengers were on their way to an engagement ceremony. Video footage shared on social media showed people racing to the scene of the crash to help the victims, ferry people to hospital and recover bodies.

Faris Al-Alyi, a writer from Hajjah, said the route on which the accident happened was known to be perilous, especially on cloudy and wet days.

“On the route to our villages, we often face death during the summer, autumn and winter rains,” he said. “My father passed away on this route when I was a teenager.”

According to authorities in both government- and Houthi-controlled areas of the country, thousands of Yemenis have died in car accidents in the past eight years as a result of their having to negotiate hazardous, unpaved roads. Many of the country’s main roads have been blocked or badly damaged due to the fighting.

Last month, 11 people were killed and 23 injured when the vehicle they were in drove off a mountainous road in Dhamar province, south of the capital Sanaa.

Also on Friday, two Yemeni fishermen were killed when their boat capsized off the country’s Red Sea coast. Their vessel left Khokha on Thursday morning and was reported missing when it did not return the same day. The two victims died from exposure to the icy waters, while a third member of the crew was rescued, a local fisherman told Arab News.

Topics: Yemen car accident Yemenis

Palestinians protest over East Jerusalem school merger

Palestinians protest over East Jerusalem school merger
Updated 25 February 2023
Mohammed Najib

Palestinians protest over East Jerusalem school merger

Palestinians protest over East Jerusalem school merger
  • Israeli authorities seeking absolute control of education in Old City, key activist tells Arab News
Updated 25 February 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Dozens of Palestinian parents staged protests in East Jerusalem on Saturday over plans by Israeli authorities to merge two schools in the Old City.

Parents joined protests at the Omariya and Mawlawi schools to speak out against what they said was an unjust and dangerous decision that might lead to an emptying of schools in the Old City.

Jerusalemite activist Ahmed Al-Safadi said the Israeli move is designed to turn the Al-Qadisiyah school building near Bab Al-Sahira into a school for settlers.

Al-Safadi, a member of the National Action Committee in Jerusalem, said that Israeli authorities’ fierce attack on schools in Jerusalem must be stopped.

Jerusalemites have condemned Israeli education proposals as “racist.”

Israeli authorities have threatened to withdraw the licenses of some schools and forced principals to sign a petition obliging them not to teach the Palestinian curriculum.

Abu Ziyad, a lawyer, writer and former minister of Jerusalem affairs in the Palestinian government, told Arab News: “If the goal of the Israelis is to control the Omariya school, then it is an ancient building and an Islamic Awaqaf, and it forms one of the borders of Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

It is possible to control the northern squares of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock through this step, he said.

“But if their goal is to control the Mawlawi school in the heart of the Al-Saadya neighborhood to build a settlement outpost inside the Old City, then it will be a terrible matter,” he said.

“What is happening against these two schools is not only targeting education in East Jerusalem but behind it lies a much larger settlement agenda than that.”

Imad Muna, a prominent Jerusalemite activist, told Arab News that Israeli authorities want to have absolute control of education in East Jerusalem.

Muna said that targeting the quality of education in the east of the city had led to large numbers of students dropping out of school and joining the Israeli labor market.

Jerusalemites claim that the Israeli authorities are seeking to “erase Palestinian memory and history” by distorting the Palestinian curriculum and replacing it with an Israeli version.

Almost 350,000 Palestinian citizens living in East Jerusalem hold Israeli identity, but Israel considers them residents and not citizens.

Last July, Israeli authorities revoked the licenses of six schools in East Jerusalem which teach more than 2,000 students. 

Authorities claimed the schools were “teaching content that incites against the state of Israel in textbooks.” 

In the 2019-2020 academic year, the number of schools teaching the Israeli curriculum in whole or in part in Jerusalem rose to 50, with 8,300 students.

Parents of students reject any Israeli interference in education in Jerusalem.

“Education is of great interest to Jerusalemites, and they consider it an essential and important issue because part of our conflict with the Israeli occupation is a civilizational conflict based on science,” Muna told Arab News.

Topics: Palestinians East Jerusalem Palestinian protest Israel

