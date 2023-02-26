Medvedev halts Murray heroics to claim Qatar Open title

You are here

Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates with the champion trophy alongside runner-up Britain's Andy Murray after their Qatar Open final match Saturday at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha. (Reuters)
Updated 26 February 2023
AFP

  • Medvedev broke Murray’s first serve in each set as he remained unbeaten in three encounters between the two
Updated 26 February 2023
AFP

DOHA: Daniil Medvedev beat fellow former world No. 1 Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 in the Qatar Open final on Saturday to win his second ATP title in a week.

The 27-year-old, who won in Rotterdam last Sunday, convincingly ended his 35-year-old opponent’s comeback heroics that saw Murray fight four three-set battles and overcome eight match points to reach the final in Doha.

Medvedev broke Murray’s first serve in each set as he remained unbeaten in three encounters between the two. His 17th career title should see him move up one place to seventh in the new world rankings.

Medevedev said both players struggled to find their rhythm in the wind but also complained about new match balls used on the tour.

“Honestly now I can say this now that the tournament is over, and also I won, I think that these balls are not good for hard courts,” said the Russian.

“They changed something this year and I don’t like them. I heard a lot of other players are struggling with shoulders, elbows and wrists.

“Myself I had wrist problems in Australia. Generally I think I was struggling all week to find the perfect rhythm with these balls, but I am happy to win.”

Medvedev fired down five aces but also committed six double faults.

Murray repeatedly shouted at himself and his support team after errors.

Medvedev had seemed to be cruising to victory in the second set until he was serving at 3-2 up with two game points. Murray fought back and produced a brilliant backhand winner to surge back into the clash at 3-3.

At 4-4, Murray was leading 40-0 in a bid to produce another shock, but the Scot let Medvedev get back into the game for the key break that decided the title.

“Daniil is one of my favorite players to watch and one of the best on the tour,” said Murray, who acknowledged he had been through an “amazing week.”

Murray is expected to rise from 70th to 52 in the world rankings. But he said that after his grueling week he would speak with his team before deciding whether to compete in the Dubai tournament this week.

Murray saved three match points in his first round game and five against Czech challenger Jiri Lehecka in his semifinal.

He spent more than 12 hours on court during his week in Doha and conscious of his 2019 hip replacement surgery and will see what toll that has taken.

“All were pretty tough matches physically so at my age and with the conditions I do have to be mindful of those things,” he said.

“Definitely there are some things to work on but I am proud of my week and the work that me and my team have put in to get me back to this stage.”

Medvedev said he would fly to Dubai on Sunday to prepare for an event boosted by his second straight title but wary of the fact that he could meet world number one Novak Djokovic in the semifinal.

“It is all about confidence and as it can come really fast it can go away really fast with one loss. I feel really great right now but next week is a new challenge.”

Topics: Qatar Open Daniil Medvedev Andy Murray ATP

Former Oklahoma State teammates Gooch, Uihlein share LIV lead

Updated 26 February 2023
AP

  • They were at 9-under 133, one shot ahead of Charles Howell III, who played for the Cowboys more than a decade earlier
  • In the team competition, Howell’s round helped carry the Crushers to a two-shot lead over 4 Aces
Updated 26 February 2023
AP

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico: Talor Gooch made a 4-foot birdie putt on his final hole to tie Peter Uihlein for the lead in a LIV Golf season debut at Mayakoba that looks to be an Oklahoma State alumni reunion.

Uihlein was in the lead for most of Saturday at El Camaleon until a bogey-birdie-bogey finish led to a 5-under 66. Gooch played bogey-free, ending his round with an approach to short range on the par-4 first hole.

They were teammates at Oklahoma State — Uihlein was a junior having won the US Amateur at Chambers Bay when Gooch was a freshman.

They were at 9-under 133, one shot ahead of Charles Howell III, who played for the Cowboys more than a decade earlier. Howell opened with three straight birdies and closed with a birdie for a 66.

Paul Casey was in the mix until three bogeys over his last four holes gave him a 71 and left him three shots behind, along with Branden Grace (68).

Uihlein finished at No. 3 on the points list in LIV’s inaugural season, and he was recruited to replace Gooch as part of the 4 Aces team captained by Dustin Johnson. He closed out the front nine with five birdies in a six-hole stretch before settling into a series of pars until his wild finish.

“The back nine was just tough. The greens got a little crusty,” Uihlein said. “I kept the ball in play, which is all you can really do around here.”

In the team competition, Howell’s round helped carry the Crushers to a two-shot lead over 4 Aces.

Mayakoba held a PGA Tour event from 2007 until last November. Howell played that tournament 13 times with three top 10s, his best a tie for fourth in 2018.

“I’ve played this golf course many times. You just never get comfortable around it,” Howell said. “If you drive it well, you can play it. So we’ve got a tough day ahead of us.”

Johnson had to settle for a 71, taking a double bogey late in his round, and found himself six shots out of the lead.

Phil Mickelson made only one birdie in his round of 75 and was 14 shots behind after two rounds. The third and final round is Sunday.

Topics: LIV Golf Oklahoma State Peter Uihlein Talor Gooch Makayoba

Costly Hany penalty miss as African giants Ahly held

Updated 26 February 2023
AFP

  • 2016 African champions Sundowns had the final say when substitute Thapelo Morena leveled 10 minutes from time
  • The Cairo club have featured in five of the last six Champions League finals and it would be a stunning upset if they failed to progress
Updated 26 February 2023
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Mohamed Hany missed a penalty for Al-Ahly of Egypt as the record 10-time CAF Champions League winners drew 2-2 with Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa on Saturday, leaving their chances of reaching the quarterfinals in the balance.

Namibian Peter Shalulile put the visitors ahead on 34 minutes in a Group B thriller in Cairo, then Hany wasted a second-half chance to level when his weak kick was saved by Ronwen Williams.

Persistent second-half pressure by Ahly finally paid off with a headed equalizer from Mohamed Abdelmonem after 59 minutes when Sundowns were caught napping from a corner.

Hussein El Shahat punished hesitant defending to fire the hosts into the lead on 74 minutes with a shot that beat Williams at his near post.

But 2016 African champions Sundowns had the final say when substitute Thapelo Morena leveled 10 minutes from time.

Ethiopian referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa shows the yellow card to Ahly's Egyptian defender Mohamed Hany during the CAF Champions League group B match between Egypt's Al-Ahly and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns at the al-Salam stadium in Cairo on Feb. 25, 2023. (AFP) 

Cassius Mailula fired against the post and Morena pounced on the rebound and showed composure before hammering the ball across goalkeeper Mohamed el Shenawy into the far corner.

A draw was a fair reflection of a match full of flowing, attacking play with both teams missing numerous chances and defenders exhibiting some superb tackling.

While Sundowns dropped their first points after wins over Al-Hilal of Sudan and Coton Sport of Cameroon, they top the table halfway through the six-round group phase with seven points.

Hilal have six points, Ahly one and Coton none in a section the Egyptian and South African outfits were expected to dominate and claim the two quarterfinals places up for grabs.

Ahly do have a game in hand due to Club World Cup commitments this month, at home to Coton next Saturday, but two of their other three fixtures are in South Africa and Cameroon.

The Cairo club have featured in five of the last six Champions League finals and it would be a stunning upset if they failed to progress.

With Sundowns drawing, only two former champions, Esperance of Tunisia and Raja Casablanca of Morocco, boast perfect group records.

Mohamed Ben Hammouda scored in the first half and Mohamed Ben Romdhane in added time to deliver Group D leaders Esperance a 2-0 win over bottom club Zamalek of Egypt in Rades.

Hamza Khabba maintained his goal-a-game record for Raja in Group C, with Naoufel Zerhouni also scoring in a 2-0 victory against second-placed Horoya of Guinea in Casablanca.

Topics: CAF Champions League Al-Ahly Mamelodi Sundowns Mohamed Hany Ronwen Williams

Krejcikova stuns Swiatek to clinch Dubai WTA title

Updated 26 February 2023
AFP

  • The 27-year-old Czech snapped world No. 1 Swiatek’s six-match, 12-set winning streak with a 6-4, 6-2 result in one hour and 31 minutes
  • Krejcikova  is just the fourth woman this century to defeat the top three players in the world at the same tournament
Updated 26 February 2023
AFP

DUBAI: Barbora Krejcikova defeated Iga Swiatek to claim the Dubai WTA title on Saturday, becoming just the fourth woman this century to defeat the top three players in the world at the same tournament

For former French Open champion Krejcikova, ranked 30 in the world, it was a sixth career title.

The 27-year-old Czech snapped world No. 1 Swiatek’s six-match, 12-set winning streak with a 6-4, 6-2 result in one hour and 31 minutes, in front of a capacity crowd at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis stadium.

Krejcikova had also defeated second-ranked Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals and world No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the semifinals.

Only Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Sabalenka have managed to beat all top three players in a single tournament in the 2000s.

“It’s a huge achievement, what I was able to do this week. I was really enjoying all the matches, I definitely love playing on the big courts,” said Krejcikova, who will move up to 16 in the rankings on Monday.

It was a week of great escapes from Krejcikova — who saved four match points against an eighth-ranked Daria Kasatkina in the second round and rallied back from 0-6, 1-3 down in her quarterfinal against Sabalenka.

“This title definitely means a lot. It was a great week for me, I was improving every single game and today I showed my best,” said Krejcikova, who also defeated Swiatek in the Ostrava final last October.

They are now 2-2 head-to-head in career meetings.

“I have so much respect for Iga, to me she is a big inspiration, she motivates me every day. It was a great final and I’m definitely happy with the result,” she added.

A sharp-angled backhand from a nonchalant Krejcikova gave the Czech an opening service break that helped her to a 3-1 advantage.

Swiatek retaliated, getting back on level terms, but her break for three-all kicked off a series of four consecutive games where neither player managed to hold serve.

Krejcikova finally bucked the trend, taking the last eight straight points of the set to claim a 6-4 lead in 44 minutes. It was the first set Swiatek has lost since her Australian Open fourth round defeat to Elena Rybakina last month.

The 21-year-old Pole won Doha last week and arrived in Saturday’s final having dropped just 14 games in six matches in the Gulf.

Swiatek took a toilet break between sets and had a brief argument with chair umpire Pierre Bacchi when she returned to the court, which eventually ended with her receiving a time violation for taking too long.

Both players regained stability on serve early in the second set before Krejcikova found an opening and inched ahead 4-2. That cushion was all the 27-year-old needed to close out a remarkable victory and clinch the sixth singles title of her career.

Swiatek lost a WTA 1000 final for the first time in her career. She had won all five she previously contested coming in.

“I’m pretty sure we’re going to have many finals but hopefully next time it’s going to go my way, because the last two went for you,” Swiatek told Krejcikova after congratulating the Czech during the trophy ceremony.

“Sorry to my team. I’m pretty sure we’re going to get many more, we’re going to keep working.”

Topics: Dubai WTA Barbora Krejcikova Iga Swiatek

Real Madrid score late to draw with 10-man Atletico

Updated 26 February 2023
AP

  • Teenage Madrid striker Alvaro Rodríguez scored in the 85th minute after Atletico opened through Jose Maria Gimenez in the 78th
Updated 26 February 2023
AP

MADRID: There was more of the same in the latest Madrid derby at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Again, Real Madrid avoided defeat. Again, Atletico Madrid complained about the refereeing.

Madrid scored late to draw 1-1 in the Spanish league on Saturday, and extend their unbeaten streak against the city rival at home to seven years.

Atletico played with 10 men from the 64th minute after forward Angel Correa was shown a disputed red card for elbowing Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger.

“Nothing new at the Bernabeu,” Atletico tweeted after the match. It also complained about the officiating after a Copa del Rey loss at the Bernabeu last month.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said Correa’s action was not harsh enough to merit a red card.

“There was contact but it was not a strike,” Simeone said. “Rüdiger immediately got up. Maybe it was a yellow, but it was not enough to take a player out of the game. There wouldn’t be any players left if they always called that. This keeps happening all the time against us, it has become normal, and that’s not right. It would be nice to be able to compete under the same conditions. Every time we come here, the calls go against us.”

Atletico also posted on Twitter a photo of a bloody leg of whom it called “our aggressor” during the match. “Still nothing new at the Bernabeu,” it added.

“Five derbies in a row with a red card,” Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak said. “Maybe the next one we start with 10 men.”

Teenage Madrid striker Alvaro Rodríguez scored in the 85th minute after Atletico opened through Jose Maria Gimenez in the 78th and was poised to end its winless drought at the Bernabéu dating to 2016.

The draw left Madrid seven points behind Barcelona ahead of the latter’s match at relegation-threatened Almeria on Sunday.

“It was tough before this match, and now it can become even tougher,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “All we can do is keep fighting until the last match.”

Madrid was coming off a 5-2 come-from-behind win at Liverpool in the Champions League, and was trying to win its sixth consecutive game in all competitions.

The result kept Atletico, unbeaten in the Spanish league since early January, from moving to third place ahead of Real Sociedad, which lost at struggling Valencia 1-0 late Saturday. Atletico stayed one point behind the Basque Country team.

When Madrid won the previous derby in January, also at the Bernabeu, to advance to the Copa semifinals, Atletico claimed Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos should have been sent off for a hard foul when Atletico was ahead.

On Saturday, Atletico defender Reinildo injured his right knee midway through the first half and was carried off on a stretcher.

Before the match, Madrid honored Amancio Amaro, the 1960s and 70s club great who died last week.

Madrid on Thursday host Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semis. Atletico host Sevilla in the league next Saturday.

VALENCIA WIN AGAIN

Valencia edged Sociedad to end a six-game losing streak in all competitions and leave the relegation zone.

Valencia’s first league win since before the World Cup lifted the club to 17th place, one point outside the relegation zone. The winner came from an own goal by Sociedad midfielder Igor Zubeldia in the 40th.

It was Valencia’s second match under new coach Ruben Baraja.

Before the match, thousands of Valencia fans again protested against Singaporean owner Peter Lim. The crowd at Mestalla Stadium also jeered Lim and called for him to leave the club.

BRAITHWAITE’S BRACE

Denmark international Martin Braithwaite scored in each half as Espanyol defeated Mallorca 2-1 to move further away from the relegation zone.

Espanyol, in 12th place, has won two consecutive league matches for the first time this season.

CADIZ THRIVE AT HOME

Sergi Guardiola scored a 74th-minute winner as Cadiz defeated Rayo Vallecano 1-0.

Cadiz are unbeaten in the league at home in nine matches. The southern club was three points above the drop zone.

Rayo stayed in sixth place.

Topics: La Liga Atletico Madrid real madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo scores another hat trick as Al-Nassr go two points clear

Updated 26 February 2023
John Duerden

  • Saudi league leaders stroll to 3-0 win over Damac
  • Portuguese star has now scored eight goals in four games
Updated 26 February 2023
John Duerden

It is looking increasingly likely that Cristiano Ronaldo is going to shoot Al-Nassr to the Roshn Super League title as the Portuguese star scored his second hat trick in three games as the league leaders defeated Damac 3-0 away from home on Saturday.

The 38-year-old has netted eight times in his last four games and, more importantly, the Riyadh giants are two points clear of Al-Ittihad at the top of the table. Ronaldo, and the team, are starting to look very ominous indeed.

Anderson Talisca, top scorer in the league and at Al-Nassr, was suspended and then injured, but with the team’s new signing in such form, the Brazilian has been barely missed. And there’s more. Ronaldo is not that far behind his teammate in the goal scoring charts. After just six appearances (and he did not find the net in his first two games), Ronaldo is, incredibly, joint fourth. Only Talisca, Carlos of Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad's Abderrazak Hamdallah have found the target more times.

Damac may have shown over the last two seasons that they are a force to be reckoned with but lost the game in the space of five first-half minutes. After 18 minutes, Ronaldo fired home from the penalty spot. Sami Al-Najei blasted the ball goalwards only for the shot to be blocked by Farouk Chafai.

There were mass appeals for handball and while the referee did not initially give it, a look at the replay left little doubt that the defender had used an arm and there was little surprise when, after consulting the pitch-side monitor, the official gave a penalty.

Ronaldo sent Moustapha Zeghba the wrong way but even had the Algerian guessed right, there would have been little he could have done.

Al-Nassr kept coming and soon Ronaldo received the ball outside the area from Sultan Al-Ghamman and despite the attention of three defenders, fired home an unstoppable left-footed shot that fans of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus would recognize. Once again Zeghba had no chance and over 13,000 fans in attendance could only be impressed.

The contest was over just before the break as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner got his third and it was a beautiful team goal. The lively Abdulrahman Ghareeb carried the ball out of defense, sprinted down the left to curl a perfect crossfield pass into the path of Ayman Yahya on the right side of the area. He laid the ball off and Ronaldo, charging in from the penalty spot, did the rest.

Damac had not conceded more than two goals in match all season but found themselves three down in the space of 45 minutes.

The second half was largely comfortable for the visitors. Damac pushed forward in a vain attempt to get back into the game but there was always a sense that had they grabbed a goal, then the visitors had an extra gear in reserve.

As it was, Al-Nassr had the opportunity to hit on the break and midway through the half, Ronaldo swept home from just inside the corner of the area but was ruled just offside. The decision was greeted with a philosophical shrug of the shoulders from a player who knows that he is going to continue scoring whether in this game or the ones to come.

So the game ended 3-0 and the week ended perfectly for Al-Nassr. Second-placed Al-Ittihad were held to a goalless draw by Al-Raed earlier in the week.

In terms of goal attempts, it was 17 to one in favor of the Tigers but, without the injured Hamdallah, they just could not find a way through and it was very much a case of two points dropped.

With the two other Riyadh title challengers, Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal, both busy with Asian Champions League commitments, Al-Nassr are sitting very pretty at the top of the table. With Ronaldo in such great form, and it bears repeating that he has now scored eight in four, they are going to take some stopping.

Topics: Roshn Super League Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Damac Anderson Talisca

