Andy Murray saves 5 match points against Czech opponent to reach Doha final

Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning his semifinal match against Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in the Qatar Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex on Feb. 24, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 25 February 2023
AP

  • The 35-year-old Murray reached his first ATP Tour final since June and will face former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev
  • Medvedev beat second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime for the second time in two weeks
Updated 25 February 2023
AP

DOHA: Andy Murray saved five match points to beat Jiri Lehecka 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (6) and advance to the final of the Qatar Open on Friday.

The 35-year-old Murray reached his first ATP Tour final since June and will face former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

“He’s a legend,” Medvedev said of Murray. “Today was just unbelievable, the way he won.”

Murray, the three-time Grand Slam champion who has had two hip operations, fought back from a 5-3 deficit in the deciding set. He saved two match points on his own serve and three more when his Czech opponent served for the match.

“That was one of the most amazing turnarounds I’ve had in my career,” the Scot said in his on-court interview. “I have no idea how I managed to turn that one around to be honest.”

Medvedev beat second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime for the second time in two weeks, this time 6-4, 7-6 (7). Medvedev also won in straight sets last week in the Rotterdam quarterfinals.

“Confidence matters, because (Auger-Aliassime) had (three) set points,” Medvedev said. “I managed to just stay in there and it was enough to win.”

Topics: Andy Murray ATP Tour finals Daniil Medvedev Qatar Open

Updated 25 February 2023
AP

  • Boylen has led the US to a 9-2 record in qualifying, with one game left at Brazil on Sunday
  • Jordan are the seventh team to advance through the Asian Qualifiers, joining co-hosts Philippines and Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Australia and China
Updated 25 February 2023
AP

NEW YORK: USA Basketball put together different rosters for all six World Cup qualifying windows, and coach Jim Boylen noticed the same two things with each of those groups.

One, every player beamed when putting on the “USA” jersey for picture day. Two, by the third or fourth day of practice, the players were coaching each other.

It took 52 players and more than a year, but the job is done — USA Basketball is going to the World Cup in the Philippines this summer. The US won’t have to sweat it out this weekend when the final spots in the 32-team field get claimed, after rallying to beat Uruguay on Thursday and clinching a berth.

“When they put on the USA jersey, the same jersey that LeBron James wore, the same jersey that Kobe Bryant wore, the same jersey of the senior men’s national team, there’s a joy from those guys unlike what I’ve ever seen,” Boylen said. “And then it clicks: They’ve reached a higher level of distinction and they’ve got to come together. That’s what happened.”

Boylen has led the US to a 9-2 record in qualifying, with one game left at Brazil on Sunday. It’s meaningless, on paper, for the Americans, but could decide whether Brazil go to the World Cup or not.

His efforts were lauded Friday by Steve Kerr, who will coach the roster of NBA players that the US will take to the World Cup this summer.

“Jim Boylen has done a great job with that whole group and they all go unheralded, and I just want take the time to say ‘thank you’ as the coach of the team that will be playing in the World Cup this summer,” said Kerr, the Golden State coach. “My gratitude goes out to Jim and all the players.”

For many of the US players, Sunday could be the last time they play with “USA” on the front of the jersey. The World Cup roster will be filled by NBA players; the qualifying teams, with a handful of exceptions, were primarily players from the G League.

If the US finish as one of the best two teams from the Americas region in the World Cup, they’ll also qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Americans are the four-time defending Olympic champions. Kerr will again coach the Americans in the Olympics if they qualify, assisted by Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Tyronn Lue and Gonzaga’s Mark Few.

“All I want them to do is take care of business,” said guard Langston Galloway, who played in the most qualifying games for the US over the last 15 months. “I feel like I’m part of their success to some extent. We’ve done our job and now we hand it over to the next group and let them finish the job.”

MELO ON BOARD

Carmelo Anthony was introduced in Manila on Friday as the newest FIBA World Cup Global Ambassador.

He said it was special to be picked for the role, especially since his close friend Kobe Bryant was an ambassador for the 2019 World Cup in China. Anthony said it was “special to kind of follow what Kobe has created on a global scale.”

“I’m sure he definitely would have been here with me, watching these games, coming over, hanging in the Philippines and just enjoying himself,” Anthony said. “For me, I can continue part of his legacy, but also establish what I have to establish for myself.”

Anthony, a three-time Olympic champion, joins Pau Gasol and Luis Scola as ambassadors.

“I’m glad we’re not competing no more. We’re on the same side now,” Anthony said.

FIELD UPDATE

Jordan made the 32-team World Cup, clinching their spot Friday when New Zealand defeated Saudi Arabia.

Jordan are the seventh team to advance through the Asian Qualifiers, joining co-hosts Philippines and Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Australia and China. There is one spot left unclaimed from Asia, with Iran and Kazakhstan still in the running.

Also clinching on Friday were South Sudan and Egypt.

The other teams that have clinched so far:

Americas Region (7 spots)

In: USA, Canada.

Still in the race: Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico. Those last five spots will be decided Sunday.

Europe Region (12 spots)

In: Finland, Latvia, Germany, Greece, Slovenia, France, Lithuania, Spain, Italy.

Still in the race: Serbia, Belgium, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Georgia, Iceland.

Africa Region (5 spots)

In: Ivory Coast, South Sudan, Egypt.

Still in the race: Angola, Cape Verde, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia.

Topics: Basketball World Cup basketball carmelo anthony United States of America (USA)

Updated 25 February 2023
AP

  • The co-leaders were two shots clear of Peter Uihlein, Talor Gooch and Carlos Ortiz, one of two Mexican players who are part of the 48-man LIV roster
Updated 25 February 2023
AP

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico: Paul Casey birdied his last three holes for a 6-under 65 and a share of the lead with Jason Kokrak on Friday as the second season of Saudi-backed LIV Golf began at Mayakoba.

Casey was 5 under through 10 holes before he lost ground with a double bogey on the par-4 second hole. He responded with a hat trick of birdies to close out his round on the El Camaleon golf course at the resort south of Cancun.

Kokrak played bogey-free, chipping in for one birdie and holing a couple of lengthy putts.

They were two shots clear of Peter Uihlein, Talor Gooch and Carlos Ortiz, one of two Mexican players who are part of the 48-man LIV roster.

Mayakoba previously hosted a PGA Tour event in the fall from 2007 until November, when the resort moved over to LIV Golf.

Dustin Johnson, who won the points list and its $18 million bonus last year while leading his 4Aces to the team title, was slowed by consecutive bogeys in the middle of his round. He was part of the group at 68.

Casey plays for the Crushers, and three of their four scores added to 10-under par for a three-shot advantage over Johnson’s squad and the Smash team that is captained by Brooks Koepka.

The four-month offseason brought some additional players, though the highest-ranked of the lot was Thomas Pieters at No. 35 in the world. The Belgian said he only joined when a spot became open because Hudson Swafford is having hip surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Pieters opened with a 76. None of the newcomers were among 17 players who broke par. Danny Lee had a 71.

Phil Mickelson had three straight birdies early in his round but had to settle for a 72.

The 54-hole event with a shotgun start will be on linear television for the first time Saturday as part of its broadcast partnership with The CW Network.

Topics: LIV Golf Paul Casey Jason Kokrak Mayakoba

Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

  • The 19-year-old Spaniard notched his third win in three matches against 32-year-old Lajovic
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO: World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz clawed back a break in both sets and dominated the tiebreaker to beat Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 7-6 (7/0) on Friday in the ATP Rio Open quarterfinals.

The 19-year-old Spaniard notched his third win in three matches against 32-year-old Lajovic, including a quarterfinal win over the 80th-ranked Serbian in the quarterfinals at the Argentina Open last week.

Alcaraz went on to win that title to cement his return from a four-month injury layoff that saw him miss the Australian Open.

On Friday he will face either Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry or sixth-seeded Sebastian Baez of Argentina for a place in the Rio final, where he’d be seeking to defend the title that made him the youngest ever winner of an ATP 500 tournament last year.

Second-seeded Briton Cameron Norrie booked his semifinal berth with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Bolivian Hugo Dellian.

Norrie, trying to reach his third final of the year, will face Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles, who beat compatriot Albert Ramos Vinolas 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Alcaraz improved his perfect record in 2023 to 7-0, but he had to figure some things out along the way.

“It was a very complicated match,” Alcaraz said. “Dusan has a great forehand, a great backhand, a great serve, very good shots, and today he has shown it, he has given a recital.

“But I was solid. In the end, I was very happy to have solved those problems.”

Alcaraz trailed 2-4 in both sets, reeling off the last four games of the first before finding himself in another battle in the second.

He belted 32 winners to Lajovic’s 13 and won 16 of 17 points at the net.

But 25 unforced errors contributed to the difficulties that saw him go down an early break in both sets.

In the second, he broke back with a stinging backhand winner to level the set at 4-4.

He led 40-0 in the 11th game only to surrender his serve and saved a set point on the way to a break in the next game that forced the tiebreaker.

“Those moments are where the very good players differ from the rest of the players, and I try to play at my highest level,” Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz, whose five titles last year included the US Open and made him the youngest-ever world No. 1, was dominant throughout the decider, putting it away on his first match point with a forehand passing winner.

Topics: ATP Rio Open Dusan Lajovic Carlos Alcaraz

Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

  • After nearly winning the quadruple last season, the Reds now look in need of a major overhaul
  • Liverpool are languishing in eighth place in the league and their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League via a top four finish look bleak
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool’s owners that his struggling side must keep pace with their rivals’ spending in the summer transfer window.

Klopp’s side travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday looking to bounce back from a chastening 5-2 defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 first leg at Anfield.

Liverpool are languishing in eighth place in the Premier League and their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League via a top four finish are hanging by a slender thread.

After nearly winning the quadruple last season, the Reds now look in need of a major overhaul and Klopp acknowledged they have work to do in the next transfer window.

However, the departure of sporting director Julian Ward this summer and the potential loss of Champions League revenue could hinder Klopp’s hopes of matching the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle, Manchester City and Manchester United in the race for new recruits.

“It’s not helpful (losing out on the Champions League). Money always has an impact. Of course it is influential but this is a summer where we have to be in the market, definitely,” Klopp said.

“I am sorry that we cannot guarantee the Champions League at this moment but it’s not done yet, we will fight for it, so we don’t have to talk about it as though it is not possible.”

He added: “My job is to make it 100 percent clear what we need from a sports point of view and then other people are responsible for giving us the resources or whatever. I have nothing to do with that.

“We built a stand and a training ground and the club is in a really good place but around us a few people are speeding up a little bit and you cannot ignore that.”

Earlier this week, Liverpool’s principal owner John W Henry confirmed the club had not been put up for sale by his Fenway Sports Group, who are looking for external investment.

Klopp hopes that means he will get backing in the transfer market.

“I am optimistic when he is optimistic because it is his business. I am not involved in the search for investors,” added Klopp.

“I always have the same say. I cannot decide, at all, about money. Not about one penny. It is always the same.”

Topics: Jurgen Klopp Liverpool UCL English Premier League (EPL)

Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

  • Relegation candidates at the start of the campaign, sixth-placed Fulham have been one of the season’s biggest surprises
  • They remain firmly in contention to qualify for the Europa League
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

LONDON: Manor Solomon extended his hot streak as the Fulham forward came off the bench to rescue a 1-1 draw against Wolves in Friday’s Premier League clash.

Marco Silva’s side trailed to Pablo Sarabia’s first goal in five appearances for Wolves since his January move from Paris Saint Germain.

But Israel international Solomon netted after halftime to stretch Fulham’s unbeaten run in the league to four matches.

Solomon made a quiet start after joining Fulham on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk last year, but the 23-year-old now has three goals in his last three appearances.

Solomon is the first Israeli player to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances since Liverpool’s Ronny Rosenthal in 1992.

“It’s not for sure that he will start next time. He doesn’t have 90 minutes in his legs yet,” Silva said of Solomon.

“He has been really important but let’s hope he continues doing it.”

Tipped as relegation candidates at the start of the campaign, sixth-placed Fulham have been one of the season’s biggest surprises and they remain firmly in contention to qualify for the Europa League.

“We have to prove our quality on the pitch. Of course I’m proud of my players and our position in the table,” Silva said.

Wolves were bottom of the table going into the World Cup break, but have lifted themselves out of the relegation zone.

Julen Lopetegui’s 15th-placed side are four points clear of the bottom three.

“We have the need to get a lot of points to stay out of relegation. It’s going to be a hard task but we have one more (point) today,” Lopetegui said.

After a scrappy opening, Wolves took the lead from the first serious chance for either team in the 23rd minute.

Raul Jimenez guided a deft header back to Sarabia and the Spanish midfielder controlled with his left foot before using his right to drive a clinical finish into the far corner from eight yards.

Ruben Neves should have doubled Wolves’ lead when the Portugal midfielder headed wide from Matheus Nunes’ cross.

Andreas Pereira was inches away from equalising in spectacular style on the stroke of halftime as Jose Sa tipped over the Fulham midfielder’s 30-yard free-kick.

Jimenez nodded just wide from Sarabia’s cross before Wolves forward Matheus Cunha was stretchered off after lengthy treatment following a seemingly innocuous challenge.

Solomon has been in fine form of late, coming off the bench to net the winner against Brighton last weekend.

Reprising his super-sub role after coming on at half-time on this occasion, Solomon equalized in the 64th minute with a superb curler that arrowed into the far corner from the edge of the area.

Chasing a winner, a Fulham penalty appeal was rejected after a VAR check when Joao Palhinha went down under an apparent push from Mario Lemina.

Sa preserved Wolves’ point deep into stoppage-time when he plunged to his right to keep out Carlos Vinicius’s towering header.

Topics: Fulham Manor Solomon English Premier League (EPL) Marco Silva

