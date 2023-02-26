You are here

  • Home
  • Pregnant Russians flock to Argentina seeking new passports

Pregnant Russians flock to Argentina seeking new passports

Pregnant Russians flock to Argentina seeking new passports
1 / 2
Parents-to-be Maxim Levoshin and Ekaterina Gordienko pose for a picture in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Feb. 7, 2023. (AP)
Pregnant Russians flock to Argentina seeking new passports
2 / 2
Russian nationals Alla Prigolovkina and her husband Andrei Ushakov, their Argentine-born son Lev Andres and their dogs, visit a park in Mendoza, Argentina, on Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wpza6

Updated 26 February 2023
AP

Pregnant Russians flock to Argentina seeking new passports

Pregnant Russians flock to Argentina seeking new passports
  • Some 22,200 Russians entered Argentina over the last year, including 10,777 women — many of whom were in the advanced stages of pregnancy
  • All children born in Argentina automatically receive citizenship and having an Argentine child speeds up the process for the parents to obtain residency permits
Updated 26 February 2023
AP

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Shortly after Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, Alla Prigolovkina and her husband, Andrei Ushakov, decided they had to flee their Sochi, Russia, home.
Ushakov had been detained for holding up a sign that read “Peace,” and Prigolovkina, a pregnant ski instructor, feared he would soon be drafted and potentially killed, leaving their baby fatherless.
The original plan was to stay in Europe, but anti-Russian sentiment discouraged them.
“We chose Argentina because it has everything we needed: Fantastic nature, a large country, beautiful mountains,” Prigolovkina, 34, told The Associated Press inside the home her family is renting in Argentina’s western Mendoza province. “We felt it would be ideal for us.”
They were hardly alone.
Over the past year, Argentine immigration authorities have noticed flights packed with dozens of pregnant Russians. But whereas Prigolovkina said her family intends to build a life here at the foot of the Andes mountains, local officials believe many of the other recent Russian visitors are singularly focused on receiving one of Argentina’s passports.
All children born in Argentina automatically receive citizenship and having an Argentine child speeds up the process for the parents to obtain residency permits and, after a couple of years, their own passports.
Crucially, the navy blue booklets allow entry to 171 countries without a visa, a backup plan that Russians believe could come in handy in the ever-uncertain future. Due to sanctions, Russians have also had trouble opening bank accounts in foreign countries, something an Argentine passport could solve.
According to official figures, some 22,200 Russians entered Argentina over the last year, including 10,777 women — many of whom were in the advanced stages of pregnancy. In January, 4,523 Russians entered Argentina, more than four times the 1,037 that arrived in the same month last year.
After an investigation, Argentine officials concluded that Russian women, generally from affluent backgrounds, were entering the country as tourists with the plan to give birth, obtain their documentation and leave. More than half of the Russians who entered the country in the last year, 13,134, already left, including 6,400 women.
“We detected that they don’t come to do tourism, they come to have children,” Florencia Carignano, the national director for migration, said during a meeting with international media.
Although Argentina generally has a relatively permissive immigration process, the recent arrest of two alleged Russian spies who had Argentine passports in Slovenia raised alarms in the South American country, where officials reinforced immigration controls.
“We canceled residencies of Russians who spent more time outside than in,” Carignano said, expressing concern the Argentine “passport will cease to have the trust it enjoys in all countries.”
Immigration authorities have also called on the justice system to investigate agencies that allegedly offer assistance to Russian women who want to give birth in Argentina.
It’s unclear how many women have left Russia to give birth in the last year, but the issue is big enough that lawmakers in Moscow this month raised the question of whether those who choose to give birth abroad should be stripped of the so-called maternity fund that all Russian mothers receive — a financial benefit of almost $8,000 for the first child and about $10,500 for the second.
There is no discussion on whether to cut off access to the maternity fund for Russian mothers who give birth abroad, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
The phenomenon also is not entirely new. Prior to the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian women were part of a wave of “birth tourists” in the US and many paid brokers tens of thousands of dollars to arrange their travel documents, accommodations and hospital stays, often in Florida.
Embarking on a long journey during an advanced pregnancy can be particularly perilous, and Russians in Argentina insist that their decision to leave their homes goes beyond a new passport. Despite the government’s claims, some at least seem eager to make Argentina their new home.
In spite of the language barrier and the unfamiliar, stifling summer heat, Prigolovkina and Ushakov have quickly adopted Argentine customs since their July move. Prigolovkina said they especially enjoy spending time in the park with their dogs. And while the family may not have been interested in soccer in Russia, they happily cheered when their newly adopted country won the World Cup late last year.
Still, she also concedes that obtaining a passport for their newborn son, Lev Andrés, was a motivating factor for the move: “We wanted our baby to have the chance to not just be Russian and have a single passport.”
Some experts say a country in which migrants once made up as much as 30 percent of the population should be particularly sensitive to the plight of Russians trying to start a new life. The South American country was transformed in the late 19th and early 20th century by the influx of millions of European migrants, including many from Italy and Spain.
“Given our history of migration, a country like ours should empathize more with the humanitarian dimension” of these recent immigrants, Natalia Debandi, a social scientist and migrations expert who is a researcher at the publicly funded CONICET institute, said. “They are not terrorists, they are people.”
A study by immigration agents based on interviews with 350 newly arrived Russians concluded that most are married and largely well-off professionals who have remote jobs in finance and digital design or live off savings.
Days before giving birth to a boy named Leo, 30-year-old Russian psychologist Ekaterina Gordienko lauded her experience in Argentina, saying “the health care system is very good, and people are very kind. My only problem is Spanish. If the doctor doesn’t speak English, I use the (Google) translator.”
Gordienko arrived in the nation’s capital of Buenos Aires in December with her 38-year-old husband, Maxim Levoshin. “The first thing we want is for Leo to live in a safe country, without a war in his future,” Levoshin said.
In Mendoza, Prigolovkina is excited for her family’s new life in Argentina and optimistic they will be able to give back to the country that has welcomed them.
“We have left everything behind to live in peace. I hope that Argentines understand that Russians can be very useful in different areas of life, in business, the economy, in science,” she said. “They can help make Argentina better.”
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Argentina Vladimir Putin

Related

Argentina says mafia groups are spurring Russian birth tourism
Offbeat
Argentina says mafia groups are spurring Russian birth tourism
Fleeing Putin, Russians resettle in pro-Kremlin Serbia
World
Fleeing Putin, Russians resettle in pro-Kremlin Serbia

Reports: Migrant boat breaks apart off Italy, about 30 dead

Reports: Migrant boat breaks apart off Italy, about 30 dead
Updated 43 sec ago
AP

Reports: Migrant boat breaks apart off Italy, about 30 dead

Reports: Migrant boat breaks apart off Italy, about 30 dead
  • The ship was carrying more than 100 migrants when it ran into trouble at dawn Sunday
Updated 43 sec ago
AP
ROME: The Italian coast guard has spotted about 30 bodies after a migrant boat broke apart in rough seas off the southern coast of Italy’s mainland, RAI state radio reported Sunday.
Quoting unidentified port authorities near the coastal town of Crotone, in Calabria, the toe of the Italian peninsula, RAI said the ship was carrying more than 100 migrants when it ran into trouble at dawn Sunday.
It said vessels from the coast guard, border police and firefighters were involved in rescue efforts.
Coast guard and other rescue services were not immediately available for more details.

Bombing in crowded bazaar in southwestern Pakistan kills 5

Bombing in crowded bazaar in southwestern Pakistan kills 5
Updated 37 min 46 sec ago
AP

Bombing in crowded bazaar in southwestern Pakistan kills 5

Bombing in crowded bazaar in southwestern Pakistan kills 5
Updated 37 min 46 sec ago
AP

QUETTA: A bombing at a crowded bazaar in southwestern Pakistan on Sunday killed at least five people and wounded 16, authorities said amid a surge in violence in this South Asian nation.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Barkhan, about 600 kilometers (360 miles) northeast of Quetta, the provincial capital.
Sajjad Afzal, the local police chief, said the bomb was apparently rigged to a motorcycle and was detonated by remote control. Apart from inflicting casualties, the bombing also left several shops at the market badly damaged. Rescuers took the wounded to hospital, Afzal said.
Baluchistan has long struggled with a low-level insurgency by the Baluchistan Liberation Army and other small separatist groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad.
Authorities claim to have quelled the insurgency but violence has persisted. The restive province has seen attacks by both the Pakistani Taliban and the Daesh group.
Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, the chief minister of Baluchistan, condemned the bombing, describing it as a terrorist attack.
“Terrorists are trying to create uncertainty through such attacks to achieve their nefarious goals, but we will not allow these anti-state elements to succeed,” he said without specifically blaming anyone.

Topics: Pakistan bombing

Related

Saudi chain Kim’s brings taste and aroma of Arabic qahwa to Pakistani capital
World
Saudi chain Kim’s brings taste and aroma of Arabic qahwa to Pakistani capital

Vladimir Putin: Russia has to take into account NATO nuclear capability

Vladimir Putin: Russia has to take into account NATO nuclear capability
Updated 40 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

Vladimir Putin: Russia has to take into account NATO nuclear capability

Vladimir Putin: Russia has to take into account NATO nuclear capability
  • Russian leader: The West an indirect accomplice to the ‘crimes’ committed by Ukrain
Updated 40 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia had no choice but to take into account the nuclear capabilities of NATO as the US-led military alliance was seeking the defeat of Russia.

“In today’s conditions, when all the leading NATO countries have declared their main goal as inflicting a strategic defeat on us, so that our people suffer as they say, how can we ignore their nuclear capabilities in these conditions?” Putin told Rossiya 1 state television, according to TASS.

The West, Putin said, wanted to liquidate Russia.

“They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part — the Russian Federation,” Putin said, according to TASS.

The West, he said, was an indirect accomplice to the “crimes” committed by Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine NATO Vladimir Putin

Related

NATO chief sees ‘some signs’ China could back Russia’s war
World
NATO chief sees ‘some signs’ China could back Russia’s war
Turkiye rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal
Middle-East
Turkiye rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal

The calculus of war: Tallying Ukraine toll an elusive task

People lie on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP)
People lie on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP)
Updated 26 February 2023
AP

The calculus of war: Tallying Ukraine toll an elusive task

People lie on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP)
  • Estimates of the casualties, refugees and economic fallout from the war produce an incomplete picture of the deaths and suffering
Updated 26 February 2023
AP

GENEVA: Quantifying the toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine remains an elusive goal a year into the conflict.
Estimates of the casualties, refugees and economic fallout from the war produce an incomplete picture of the deaths and suffering. Precize figures may never emerge for some of the categories international organizations are attempting to track.
UN human rights experts count civilians killed and wounded, but know their tally falls significantly short. Neither Russia nor Ukraine has provided an updated accounting of their troop losses.
Even the scope of the weaponry that Western countries have sent Ukraine is murky.
Here’s a look at some of the numbers as Friday marks one year since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, with no end to the war in sight.
THE EVOLUTION OF AN INVASION
Roughly 5,000 missile strikes, 3,500 airstrikes and 1,000 drone strikes: Firepower that Russia has launched against Ukraine over the past year, according to Brig. Gen. Oleksiy Hromov, a senior official in the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
18: The percentage of total Ukrainian land controlled by Russian forces as of Thursday, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a think tank. That’s down from 27 percent on March 23, before Ukrainian counteroffensives recaptured vast swaths of land — but up from the 7 percent held by Russia and Russia-aligned separatists before Feb. 24, 2022, as part of an armed rebellion in eastern Ukraine that began in 2014, and Russia’s annexation of Crimea that year.
71,905: Potential Russian war crimes — killings, kidnappings, indiscriminate bombings and sexual assaults — that are under investigation by Ukraine’s prosecutor-general. Reporting by The Associated Press and “Frontline,” recorded in a public database, has independently verified 639 incidents that appear to violate the laws of war.
 

THE CASUALTIES
8,006: Confirmed civilian deaths in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, through Feb. 15, according to the UN human rights office. The office uses strict methodology and says verification of thousands of reported casualties is still pending in Russian-occupied cities such as Mariupol, Lysychansk, and Sievierodonetsk.
3,382: Civilian deaths in Ukraine recorded by the UN rights office for March 2022, the highest number for a single month of the war.
13,287: Civilians injured in the conflict over the last year, according to the UN
5,937: Russia’s most recent count, from September, of its troops killed in Ukraine since February 2022.
Around 200,000: Western Estimate of Russian troops killed and wounded. Britain’s Ministry of Defense has estimated 40,000-60,000 Russian troops have died fighting in Ukraine.
9,000 : Ukraine’s most recent count, of its troops losses since the invasion provided in August by Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces.
More than 100,000: Estimate of Ukrainian troops killed or wounded, according to Western officials.
REFUGEES AND DISPLACED PEOPLE
8.1 million: Refugees who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion, based on figures provided by national governments. The number includes more than 5.2 million in over 40 European and central Asian countries, including nearly 1.6 million in Poland, over 880,000 in Germany and nearly 2.9 million who went to Russia, according to UN refugee agency UNHCR.
5.4 million: People who were driven from their homes but stayed inside Ukraine, according to a Jan. 23 count by the International Organization for Migration. The number of internally displaced people peaked in early May 2022, when IOM reported there were more than 8 million.
5.6 million: Ukrainians who have returned to their homes, either from within Ukraine or abroad, according to the latest IOM figures.
17.6 million: People in Ukraine needing humanitarian aid, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
ECONOMIC COST
$138 billion: The total damage caused to Ukraine’s infrastructure due to the war, according to the latest Kyiv School of Economics figure from Jan. 24.
33 percent: Minimum drop in Ukraine’s gross domestic product in 2022 expected by the International Monetary Fund. Final numbers are pending.
2.2 percent: Expected decline in Russia’s GDP in 2022, according to the IMF.
30 percent: Decline in the value of Ukrainian exports in 2022, as reported by the World Trade Organization
16 percent : Increase in the value of Russian exports in 2022, according to the WTO. It noted that the volume of Russian exports may have declined slightly, but the value was up because of price increases for fuels, fertilizers and cereals that Russia produces.
INTERNATIONAL SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE
$113 billion: Emergency funding for the Ukraine response approved by US Congress last year. Includes about $62 billion to be provided through the Defense Department, nearly half of it for weapons, training and other “direct security assistance,” and $46 billion through the State Department and US Agency for International Development, according to the Pentagon and an inter-departmental report issued last month.
$78 billion: Total US commitments made directly to Ukraine over most of last year and through Jan. 15, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. The Germany-based institute says its figure excludes funds that were over-reported, have gone unused, or actually go to Ukraine’s neighbors or to US domestic programs. Its tally doesn’t include more recent US pledges to Ukraine, such as for 31 M1 Abrams tanks.
$59 billion (55 billion euros): Total commitments to Ukraine from European Union member nations and EU institutions, according to IFW Kiel.
$14 billion (13 billion euros): Pledges and allocations from non-country donors, including the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
50 percent: Rough estimate by IFW-Kiel of aid disbursed as a percentage of commitments made by various donors.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Biden says he does not ‘anticipate’ China providing weapons to Russia
World
Biden says he does not ‘anticipate’ China providing weapons to Russia
China urges Russia-Ukraine talks, UN supports no nukes clause
World
China urges Russia-Ukraine talks, UN supports no nukes clause

Muslims across Europe urged to boycott Israeli dates this Ramadan

Muslims across Europe urged to boycott Israeli dates this Ramadan
Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

Muslims across Europe urged to boycott Israeli dates this Ramadan

Muslims across Europe urged to boycott Israeli dates this Ramadan
  • 50 percent of Israeli dates are exported to Europe, where the UK, Netherlands, France, Spain and Italy import huge quantities of the dried fruit, Friends of Al-Aqsa says
Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Muslims across Europe are being encouraged to check fruit labels and avoid buying Israeli dates this Ramadan to make sure they are not breaking their fasts with the “taste of apartheid,” organizers of a new boycott said on Saturday.

“By choosing not to buy Israeli dates this Ramadan, the Muslim community can send a clear and powerful message of condemnation of Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid in Palestine,” said Shamiul Joarder of the UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA), who have launched the campaign.

“Israel is the world’s largest producer of Medjoul dates, with 50 percent of Israel’s dates exported to Europe, FOA said in a statement. “These dates are then sold in major supermarkets as well as local shops across the continent.

FOA added that 50 percent of Israeli dates are exported to Europe, where the UK, Netherlands, France, Spain and Italy import huge quantities of the dried fruit. In 2020 the UK imported over 3,000 tons of dates from Israel, worth roughly £7.5 million ($8.9 million).

It also noted that so far this year, Israel has killed at least 62 Palestinians including 13 children — the equivalent of one child every five days.

“The Israeli government is increasing home demolitions at an alarming rate and has promised to expand illegal settlements at an unprecedented level,” it added.

FOA stressed that international leading human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, “have said that Israel is committing the crime of apartheid, but European states are failing to impose sanctions on Israel and uphold international law.”

Joarder said: “It’s time to renew our commitment to BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) this Ramadan. We must remember that as a community we are powerful — we can make our voices heard through the simple act of putting Israeli dates back on the shelf.”

He added: “All we need to do is #CheckTheLabel and not buy dates from apartheid Israel.”

A Day of Action to encourage Muslims to “check the label” has been called at UK mosques on March 17, the last Friday before Ramadan. There will also be an online awareness drive on the final weekend before the holy month.

Topics: Ramadan Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA) Dates Muslims

Related

11 Palestinians killed, scores shot in Israel’s West Bank raid
Middle-East
11 Palestinians killed, scores shot in Israel’s West Bank raid
British Muslim women honored for achievements in business  video
Lifestyle
British Muslim women honored for achievements in business 

Latest updates

Reports: Migrant boat breaks apart off Italy, about 30 dead
Reports: Migrant boat breaks apart off Italy, about 30 dead
Bombing in crowded bazaar in southwestern Pakistan kills 5
Bombing in crowded bazaar in southwestern Pakistan kills 5
Vladimir Putin: Russia has to take into account NATO nuclear capability
Vladimir Putin: Russia has to take into account NATO nuclear capability
GIB’s meem and MRSOOL launch co-branded debit and credit cards
Mohammed Al-Ajmi, GIB Group head of retail banking — meem
Alicia Keys takes AlUla by storm with empowering panel talk and concert  
Alicia Keys takes AlUla by storm with empowering panel talk and concert  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.