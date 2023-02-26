You are here

Longstaff 'privileged' to represent Newcastle in cup final after conquering injury troubles

Sean Longstaff is an integral piece of Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United jigsaw. (AFP)
Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

  • The 25-year-old Geordie is happy he stayed at St James’ Park after he was linked to Carabao Cup final opponents Manchester United in 2019
LONDON: In a different world, Sean Longstaff could have been lining up for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final this afternoon.

However, he is an integral piece of Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United jigsaw.

The Geordie was a $60 million target for the Red Devils in 2019, but a move for the now 25-year-old fell through over valuation.

A dip in form then followed the Old Trafford links, and the midfielder looked set for a Magpies’ departure but for a renaissance under Howe.

“It is exciting more than anything,” said Longstaff ahead of this afternoon’s clash with Man Utd at Wembley.

“It is a new experience for a lot of us, so we are just trying to take every day in our stride and not think about it too much. You don’t want to be burned out by the time the final comes along,” he said. “But it is a chance to play in a cup final for Newcastle — and that’s not something that comes around too often, so I am lucky and really looking forward to it.”

The links to Old Trafford were unsettling for Longstaff, and many around Tyneside in the years under Rafa Benitez, but he has since had a coming-of-age at St James’ Park.

While the later years of the last century were progressive for the academy product, it has been the resurgence under Howe that has proven a real meaningful moment in the North Shields lad’s career.

“It was, but more because I was trying to come back from an injury,” said the midfielder of the Man Utd distraction.

“Obviously Rafa was here at the time, I was close with him, then he left and the new manager (came) in. It was a race to be fit, I wasn’t really fully fit but felt I had to play to show the new manager. It was just bad timing with everything. I had only played nine games, I had played at Blackpool (on loan) and now your name is being mentioned (with a move). Everyone wanted to speak to me about it.”

Longstaff says it was a “weird time”, and he recalls thinking that he could not bend his knee.

“It happened at 20, 21 and I came through it,” he said. “Everything happens for a reason. If you’d say I was going to stay and play in a cup final for Newcastle United, I'd have snapped your hand off. I am really happy how it has turned out.”

Emotions are something that dominate things when it comes to Newcastle United fans, having not been to a final since 1999.

However, Longstaff is keen to make sure that stays out of things come Sunday afternoon.

“I think if someone told me a year and a half ago I’d be about to play in a cup final for Newcastle, I am not sure I would have believed them,” said Longstaff.

“I feel as though it has been quite an up and down journey — one I have enjoyed. You have to just be as positive as you can be,” he added. “I will walk out Sunday or be around to support whoever does, but just to be there, to soak in the atmosphere and the occasion is something I feel very privileged to do.”

Barcelona stunned by 1-0 loss at Almeria, fails to grow lead

Barcelona stunned by 1-0 loss at Almeria, fails to grow lead
Barcelona stunned by 1-0 loss at Almeria, fails to grow lead

  The unexpected defeat on Sunday came after a 2-1 loss at Manchester United eliminated Barcelona from the Europa League
BARCELONA, Spain: Three days after exiting the Europa League, Barcelona had a rare setback in the Spanish league after losing at Almeria 1-0 on Sunday.
Barcelona headed to southern Spain after second-place Real Madrid was held 1-1 by Atletico Madrid on Saturday and had the chance to add to its seven-point lead at the top over its fierce rival. Instead, Barcelona flopped to its first-ever loss to Almeria in their 16th meeting.
The leaders were unable to mount a credible fightback despite having ample time to respond to striker El Bilal Touré’s goal in the 24th minute.
For Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández, his team’s “worst game of the season” came just when it could have dealt a serious blow to Madrid’s bid to defend its Spanish title.
“It was a difficult game and a tough day for us,” Xavi said. “We are still leaders at seven points ahead, but we did not play like we should have. It was our worst game of the season. I think we had some fatigue, that is why we rotated our starting lineup, but we missed a golden chance to go up 10 points.”
Barcelona hadn’t lost in 13 league games, with only one draw and 12 wins going back to its last defeat at Madrid in October.
The unexpected defeat on Sunday came after a 2-1 loss at Manchester United eliminated Barcelona from the Europa League — after it had failed to advance from the Champions League group phase for a second consecutive year. The exit from Europe’s second-tier competition left Barcelona with the Spanish league and domestic cup titles to play for as it tries to make good on its investment in new players last summer using cash it generated from the sale of future television revenues and other assets.
Barcelona will now have to regroup for Thursday’s visit to Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.
Almeria moved out of the relegation zone after earning one of its biggest wins.
Almeria coach Rubi Ferrer credited his players for “working, working, working” and restricting Barcelona’s movement.
“We did an extraordinary job,” Rubi said about his team that withstood a final bombardment of crosses by Barcelona. Goalkeeper Fernando Martínez had surprisingly little work to do.
“Our game plan worked to perfection,” Rubi said. ¨We are going to remember this game for a long time.”
Nestled between trips to United and Madrid, the game at a modest Almeria side that was promoted this season seemed like a good opportunity for Xavi to rest some of his first-choice players.
Defenders Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo and Alejando Balde and forward Raphinha began the game on the bench. Sergi Roberto, Éric García, Jordi Alba and Ferrán Torres started in their place.
Barcelona still had Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong on the field from kickoff along with Gavi, back from a one-game suspension that meant he missed the game at Old Trafford.
The result, however, was a third-rate performance.
After a complacent start by Barcelona, Almeria struck on a quick attack after an inspired Rodrigo Ely tackled Gavi in the hosts’ area and booted a long ball forward for Touré to control. The 21-year-old Mali forward exchanged quick passes with Luis Suárez and blasted a powerful strike over Marc-Andre ter Stegen and in off the crossbar.
Almeria pressed the initiative and almost got a quick second goal when Leo Baptistao hit the post in the 27th.
Xavi sent Raphinha on at halftime, with Araújo and Marcos Alonso soon following, but his team did not play much better as Almeria held firm in defense.
Gavi’s shot blocked by Ely in the 59th and a shot by substitute Pablo Torre in the 82nd easily grabbed by Fernando ended up being the most that a disappointing Barcelona could muster.

Al-Hilal storm into AFC Champions League final with 7-0 thrashing of Al-Duhail

Al-Hilal storm into AFC Champions League final with 7-0 thrashing of Al-Duhail
Al-Hilal storm into AFC Champions League final with 7-0 thrashing of Al-Duhail

  Stunning win means the reigning Asian champions will take on on Urawa Reds of Japan in the two-legged final
DOHA: If there was any doubt that Al-Hilal are the best team in Asia, it was removed on Sunday as the Saudis roared into the final of the AFC Champions League with a 7-0 thrashing away at Qatar’s Al-Duhail in the semi-final.

Odion Ighalo bagged four goals as the defending champions blew away the Qatar league leaders in one of the most impressive results in the history of the tournament.

The four-time winners will take on Urawa Reds of Japan in the two-legged final in April and May, the third such meeting between the two teams in the space of just over five years. 

In this form, the Blues, who earlier this month reached the final of the FIFA Club World Cup only to lose 5-3 to Real Madrid, will be very much the favorites.

The home fans were stunned, as was Al-Duhail coach Hernan Crespo who could only shake his head on the sidelines. 

In a measure of how dominant this display was, VAR ruled out a Moussa Marega goal just before half-time in what was the tightest of decisions. 

Al-Hilal merely shrugged their shoulders. They were already five goals clear in a game that was expected to have been nervy after the Qataris had defeated Al-Shabab 2-1 three days earlier.

Ighalo scored twice in the first 10 minutes as Ramon Diaz’s men took advantage of the high defensive line used by Crespo.

Mohamed Kanno made it happen inside the first 90 seconds, winning possession 30 meters out, lobbing the ball over the head of a desperate Duhail defender and then squaring the ball for Ighalo to head home from the six-yard line.

Then, after 10 minutes, Michael cut inside on the right and the Brazilian’s smart pass bypassed two defenders and fell into the path of Ighalo on the edge of the six-yard box. The former Manchester United striker skipped past the goalkeeper and squeezed the ball over the line.

It was a dream start but the 18-time Saudi champions did not sit back. Four minutes later Moussa Marega converted a low cross from the left wing by Salem Al-Dawsari to make it three.

At that point, the game was won. No team in Asia comes back from three goals down against the Saudi Arabian powerhouse. Al-Duhail, who defeated Al-Hilal’s Riyadh rivals Al-Shabab three days previously, were shell-shocked.

Just how much was demonstrated just before the half-hour. A goal kick from Al-Hilal goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf was allowed to bounce all the way through the Qatari defense and there was Marega again with time to control the ball, pick his spot and then shoot home from the edge of the area.

After that, the Malian turned provider. His beautiful backheel from inside the area gave Al-Dawsari the chance to curl into the net from just inside the area and the Saudi Arabian international, who scored a similarly spectacular goal against Argentina in the World Cup in November, did not need asking twice. 

It was very nearly six before the break before VAR’s intervention but, regardless, this was one of the most stunning halves of football in Asian club football history.

The game was over as a contest. The only question remaining after the break was whether Al-Hilal would continue to score almost at will or whether Al-Duhail would bring some respectability to the scoreline.

The early stages of the second half suggested the former. If there was a tiny sliver of hope for the Qataris then it was extinguished in the 48th minute as Ighalo grabbed his hat-trick. Al-Dawsari slipped the ball through a wide-open backline and the Nigerian scooped it over the goalkeeper. 

Just after the hour, Ighalo got his fourth. Abdullah Al-Hamdan slipped the ball through to Ighalo inside the area who then made no mistake. That made it seven.

The game, understandably, petered out a little. Al-Duhail were keen to avoid further humiliation while for Al-Hilal it was a case of job done, and spectacularly so. They now return home to focus on the domestic title race having done Saudi Arabian football proud. 

It was a match that will enter Al-Hilal folklore and make the rest of Asia sit up and take notice. If they did not know before, they do now: Al-Hilal are not only the most successful team in the history of Asian club football but, at present, they are also the best. This was a stunning result.

Carabao Cup Final heartbreak for Newcastle, but future looks bright at St. James’ Park

Carabao Cup Final heartbreak for Newcastle, but future looks bright at St. James' Park
Carabao Cup Final heartbreak for Newcastle, but future looks bright at St. James’ Park

  Disappointing day at Wembley for Magpies as Eddie Howe's team go down to a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United
LONDON: The start of a journey, not the end.

That is very much the narrative at Newcastle United after their Carabao Cup dreams went up in smoke at Wembley.

Two first-half goals, from Casemiro and an own goal from Sven Botman, ensured Erik ten Hag’s first season at Old Trafford is one lined with silver, as the Red Devils cruised to victory over Eddie Howe’s Magpies.

While pride will come in time — this team was the first since 1999 to reach a major competition final — disappointment reigns supreme among the Geordie faithful.

And while in many ways this is the end of one particular journey, it still only feels like the start of a process when it comes to PIF-charged Newcastle.

Progress has been rapid at St. James’ Park with a Wembley final just 12 months after a relegation battle, and there is little doubt that these occasions will become the norm for Newcastle in future years with ambitions high and aims aplenty at the football club.

On the selection front, head coach Howe made three changes to his Newcastle side beaten by Liverpool last weekend. The only enforced one was handing a debut to Loris Karius in goal with Nick Pope suspended. Callum Wilson was recalled up front in place of Alexander Isak, while Bruno Guimaraes returned from suspension.

In a tense but lively opening 20 minutes there was little between the sides as the Magpies, roared on by more than 30,000 traveling Geordies, took the game to the opposition.

The first real opportunity of note fell the way of Newcastle as some smart work down the right by Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron ended with Fabian Schar heading wide.

The Magpies looked the more likely to open the scoring. Allan Saint-Maximin jinked his way into space after a searching ball by Sean Longstaff and, having beaten Diogo Dalot, his powerful drive was beaten away by the outstretched arm of  David de Gea.

The game then flipped on its head as the Red Devils took absolute control in the space of six first-half minutes.

A whipped Luke Shaw cross was headed home by Casemiro at the near post on 33 minutes, before Marcus Rashford’s shot toward goal deflected off Botman and up and over Karius, who may feel he could have done better to keep it out.

With Casemiro then pulling the strings, Newcastle never really looked like getting back into this one — although Dan Burn could and should have diverted a header goalwards from close range.

That was as good as it got for the Magpies. While they had plenty of the ball and pushed for a goal, their lack of quality in the final third told, as they created next to nothing.

In fact, despite their second-half passivity, it was the Red Devils who went closest to adding to their tally, with Karius saving from Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

At the other end, a flash of a right boot from substitute Jacob Murphy was close, and Joelinton tested De Gea with a header, but the game had already gone.

The 54-year wait for a trophy on Tyneside goes on, but one feels it will soon be over.

And even in the pain of defeat, this team feels closer than ever to ending the silverware drought.

More misery for Potter as Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-0 in Premier League derby

More misery for Potter as Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-0 in Premier League derby
More misery for Potter as Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-0 in Premier League derby

  • Potter’s team has only won once in their last 11 games and twice in the Premier League since mid-October
  • Fourth-placed Spurs, meanwhile, strengthened their bid for a Champions League qualifying spot
LONDON: Chelsea’s troubles deepened with a 2-0 loss to fierce London rivals Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane scored to pile the misery on Chelsea manager Graham Potter, whose team cannot seem to turn their form around.
Fourth-placed Spurs, meanwhile, strengthened their bid for a Champions League qualifying spot by moving four points clear of Newcastle, having played two games more.
But Chelsea’s campaign just keeps on getting worse after extending their winless run to six games.
Potter’s team has only won once in their last 11 games and twice in the Premier League since mid-October.
While Potter is said to enjoy the faith of the club’s owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, the latest loss will increase the pressure on him.
Chelsea went down to second-half goals from Skipp and Kane after rarely threatening Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Chelsea looked bereft of attacking ideas and have now scored just a single goal in their last six matches in all competitions.
Tottenham took the lead in the first minute of the second half through Skipp, and Kane swept in another in the 82nd.

Newcastle at Carabao Cup final to win, not for ‘day out’: Geordie player Burn

Newcastle at Carabao Cup final to win, not for 'day out': Geordie player Burn
Newcastle at Carabao Cup final to win, not for ‘day out’: Geordie player Burn

  Eddie Howe's team will ditch tradition wearing of suits to focus on claiming first success of new era for club
LONDON: Newcastle United will not wear cup final suits on Sunday, according to Geordie player Dan Burn, because they are going to the English capital to win, not just for a “day out.”

The Magpies have binned the Carabao Cup tradition of turning out in their Sunday best, instead opting to wear tracksuits in the build-up to the showpiece final against Manchester United.

The decision was taken by the players in a pre-Wembley meeting at the club’s Benton training ground this week.

Left-back Burn, a lifelong Newcastle United fan, said: “No, we’ve opted against the suits. I don’t really like wearing a suit anyway.

“It’s something we spoke about. We’ve got a leadership group and just said we didn’t want to make it where we’re going for a day out. We’re going to win and to have as little distractions as possible.”

Along with Sean Longstaff, Burn is the only Tyneside connection in the side, and wants to ensure the rest of the squad know just how much the game means to Geordies.

“That should be the mentality to everyone. I’ve heard people say it’s good to get to the final but I don’t agree. It is good to get here but for a club the size of Newcastle and how long we’ve gone without winning, I think we need to win and we should have that mentality that we’re going there to win,” Burn added.

Eddie Howe’s team go into the game as rank underdogs, but in terms of support, Newcastle have some of their own on the park.

On what Geordie influence meant to the team, Burn said: “Huge. I think it’s good to have that link. Even for local kids. When I was a kid coming to watch it was Champions League. I was seeing Alan Shearer, Steve Harper, and other players who were trying to inspire the next generation. If we can have that influence on other local lads in the area, that can only be a good thing.”

More than 40,000 Geordies are heading to London for the encounter, with around 30,000 expected to be inside the ground.

For many it will be an emotional weekend, with Newcastle not having reached a major cup final since 1999.

Burn noted that it was a case of keeping cool heads rather than letting the occasion get the better of them.

“That’s what we’ve spoken about, those 1 percents, but I’m not going to say that’s going to make a difference between winning and losing the final. We could wear suits and win or lose.

“But mentally those 1 percents add up and I personally think it’s more a mentality thing. I know everyone is excited, the city is, that we’ve made the final. I’m not happy with just being in the final and I don’t think the city should be either. We’re getting to the final to win. It’s a long time since this club has won anything and we want to be the team to change that.

“I’m trying not to think about it too much. I’ll be emotional knowing I’m walking out in a League Cup final for a club I grew up loving as a kid. But I think you know as you get older it’s just another game and it’s 90 minutes against Man United. Over 90 minutes, anything can happen.”

