Saudi commission explores AI in movie making

Saudi Arabia’s Najran restores, preserves ancient mud houses and palaces
“A plastic layer is used as an isolator, preventing water from leaking inside the mud cavity, to preserve it for as long as possible”
Updated 26 February 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Najran is aiming to become a rural tourism destination of the future as it bids to preserve its national heritage by restoring mud houses, castles, and palaces in 33 of its ancient villages.
Owners of the ancient residencies and local people have taken charge of the restoration projects as a patriotic initiative to preserve the valley’s authentic history and identity.
Nasser Al-Souqour, who is in charge of restoring the palaces and castles in Najran, told Arab News: “Najran is rich in palaces, such as Al-Aan Palace, in addition to other palaces belonging to Najran families and tribes, which have significantly contributed to the evolution of the Arabian Peninsula.”
Al-Souqour added that restoration was of pivotal importance to the buildings as some of them were on the verge of collapsing after extreme erosion over the last two decades.
He said: “It prompted us to realize the importance of restoring them in order to preserve heritage in the country.
“Therefore, a group of youths considered transforming the mud palaces and castles into rural inns to highlight the tourism heritage of the region.”
Al-Souqour said that the restoration involved a contractor studying the project in depth before identifying the damage, preparing a plan, and placing the order for supplies such as clay, stone, hay, mud and wood.
The contractor has to make sure that the repair is undertaken with similar materials to those originally used.
Al-Souqour added: “The contractor must check the quality of the sand as much as possible and use pillars with wood that is extracted from the same trees from the region, such as wild jujube, tamarisk, palm trees and branches.
“A plastic layer is used as an isolator, preventing water from leaking inside the mud cavity, to preserve it for as long as possible.”
FASTFACT
Some of the old houses, known as darb, can be identified by striking geometric architectural features. They consist of between seven and nine stories, with the roof comprising a single room that normally has a view of the ocean and is usually reserved for the head of the family. There is a well present at the entrance of the house.
Mud buildings have different names, shapes, and construction methods.
There are also U-shaped buildings consisting of two or three floors, with rooms that have a view onto the main entrance.
Some structures have three stories and a courtyard, the ground floor being used as a living room and a storage room.
Prioritize global cooperation over individual national efforts to bridge digital divide, says Deemah AlYahya, Saudi head of Digital Cooperation Organization
Digital economic boom requires global cooperation to be inclusive, accessible, equitable, AlYahya said on “Frankly Speaking” talkshow
Youth and women must be encouraged to enter science, technology and communications fields in digital age, she said
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: For billions worldwide, the internet has become a vital part of daily life, with two-thirds of the world using it. Aside from communication with friends and family, the World Wide Web has established itself as the new economic platform and the volume of global e-commerce is growing by leaps and bounds every year.
Research by the Digital Cooperation Organization, an international body founded by Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, says that 70 percent of growth in the global economy over the next decade will be digitally based.
But as Deemah AlYahya, former Microsoft executive and current secretary-general of DCO, says, cooperative efforts must be made to ensure that the digital transformation of the world’s economy is inclusive and equitable.
“Over the past two decades, the digital economy has been growing at an unprecedented rate, becoming the backbone of our societies, bringing people together, offering infinite economic possibilities,” she said in the latest episode of the Arab News current-affairs talkshow “Frankly Speaking.”
“A thriving digital economy is critical to achieving sustainable economic development.”
Although technology presents great opportunities, 2.7 billion people around the world have no access to the internet, which can widen the economic gap and leave some behind.
The DCO’s goal is “to enable digital prosperity for all by accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy across countries, advance their digital transformation and strengthen the collaborative efforts of our member states and the global digital economy.”
AlYahya said that the sharing of knowledge and practices combined with the establishment of proper digital infrastructure within the DCO’s member states, as well as the introduction of policies and legislations, can enable the building of “an inclusive, equitable digital economy, within which all people, businesses, and societies can innovate and thrive.”
She said that the DCO recently became an observer at the UN, further enabling the initiative to improve international and regional collaboration.
The DCO has launched several programs to spur the digital economy. In 2022, it partnered with the World Economic Forum to implement projects which will help grow digital foreign direct investments, or FDIs, with the first project taking place in Nigeria.
The same year, it launched the Elevate 50 initiative, which aims to create 50,000 business opportunities in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa by helping small and medium businesses set up e-commerce platforms to sell products online.
AlYahya believes suitable policies and regulations are critical for regulating digital economic growth given it is based on both intangible and tangible assets.
“We find that nations and several entities and continents are working on having harmonized policies and regulations that will enable innovators to create the new technologies which will empower the citizens,” she told Katie Jensen, the host of “Frankly Speaking.”
“Therefore, it is important to work with other organizations like the United Nations, for instance, and ITU at OECD, and also work with member countries themselves to try to bring in that unified message and unified policies and regulation that will help innovators to cross borders, as well as for nations to start sharing data.”
AlYahya, however, pointed out that the cost of getting online can be prohibitive even in countries eager to accelerate digital growth.
“It’s not enough that we’re connected. We do also have a big challenge, which is the affordability of the devices and services as well. We look at several countries that are … 98 percent connected, but we find that utilization of the service is only 3 percent. And that’s because of the high cost of either the devices or the services,” she said.
AlYahya noted that cost and accessibility are influenced by three factors: Proper data for investment, growth opportunities and a stimulating business environment for youth and policies and regulations.
The private sector can provide the data for appropriate investment to stimulate the economy, thereby providing “the right jobs and also the right growth opportunities for the youth,” she said.
“And by having that business environment, we will reach a balance when it comes to the cost of services and also devices.”
AlYahya believes policy and regulation recommendations will enable flexibility for cross-border expansion for businesses. “By removing these barriers to expansion, that will accelerate the availability of technologies in the countries,” she said.
With the DCO acting as a facilitator between the government and the private sector, communities can reach the right balance between cost and availability, AlYahya said.
As the online economy grows, so do concerns about data breaches, security and privacy. According to the Identity Theft Research Center’s 2022 Data Breach Report, more than 400 million people in the US were victims of data breaches or exposures last year.
AlYahya said the DCO has major concerns over the privacy of vulnerable populations in developing nations new to the technological revolution.
“It’s very important that we build that trust within the nation itself — between the citizens and the governments, as well as the governments together,” she said. “That, by itself, is important; that will enable the placement of any policies and regulations that are harmonized and where member countries, or the globe approves.
“The DCO has adopted a data-privacy statement and a call for action for AI, and is working with other governments on several projects. Chief among them is creating governance and standards and norms around the data flows, and data sovereignty as well.”
AlYahya added that engaging the private sector and governments together was critical for building trust and protecting both governments and citizens.
The DCO’s Digital FDI Initiative, launched in cooperation with the World Economic Forum, also contributes to building trust and a digital-friendly environment, according to her.
“We study the environment and the ecosystem of each of our member countries, and we see where are the sectors that really need and demand that investment. Also, what kind of technologies are missing, that need to be adapted and attracted to come into the country,” she said.
She said the DCO had already launched the initiative in Pakistan and Rwanda, with plans to launch in all member countries soon. She added that investment will bring with it new skills, knowledge, experience and jobs.
As the first secretary-general of the DCO and the first Saudi woman to work as an executive director for Microsoft, AlYahya is a trailblazer in her own right. She stressed the importance of encouraging the involvement of more women in science and technology.
She recalled meeting a woman in Taif, a Saudi city known for its rose farms, while working for Microsoft.
“She created products from these roses. She was a widow with six kids, and she used to sell these products in just the city or the village that she was in. She came looking for training and learning programs to help her create an e-commerce platform,” AlYahya said.
“So, we supported her with that, and we gave her that knowledge. In three months’ time, she had her e-commerce solution up online with the payment gateway and value chain. And after a couple of years now, she has created jobs for more than 80 women, and she sells to more than 100 cities (around) the world.”
Saudi Arabia in particular has made great strides toward female participation in science and tech. Saudi Vision 2030, a series of economic diversification initiatives announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2016, has helped bring the percentage of female employees in the information and communications technology sector from 16 to 35 percent.
AlYahya pointed out that more than half of all ICT graduates in Saudi Arabia are female, adding that is “something that is very unique when the world is facing a challenge of attracting more women and girls to science and technology.”
The government of Saudi Arabia has worked with the private sector to bolster its digital infrastructure over the past five years, she said, including increasing internet connectivity in remote areas and the adoption of 5G mobile data networks.
While working as executive manager of Misk Innovation, a Saudi initiative which aims to encourage creativity and innovation among Saudi youth, AlYahya has overseen initiatives to teach coding and other computer skills to young Saudis, and to girls in particular. She believes a female perspective is critical to the development of digital tools.
“Just imagine an AI with only a man’s perspective — that would be dangerous in the future. We have to have both perspectives,” she said.
“So, we do have to increase the number of women scientists in AI and involve more women in the development of these innovations and creations. Universal access to the internet is almost fundamental for these issues. And that’s just the beginning, which is providing the right access to women.
“It scares me when I read reports that 350 million women will not have access to the internet by 2030. That by itself is a huge lost opportunity, not only socially but also economically.”
To minimize this lost opportunity, AlYahya recommends the teaching of skills such as coding, which “supports and helps in adapting and critical problem solving — analytical thinking — and therefore it gives a broader perspective than just providing that skill and teaching (them) how to fish.”
She added: “I really do believe that we have to work with our youth to enable them with the right skills first, then to create new fishing tools and expand their perspective and their mindset to other solutions and how to analyze problems to create the right solutions.”
More than a dozen competitions and ‘hackathons’ to spread culture of creativity and innovation
Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: More than SR10 million ($2.7 million) is up for grabs in a dozen new competitions and “hackathons” at Biban, Saudi Arabia’s largest entrepreneurship forum, to encourage startups to highlight their entrepreneurial projects.
The Biban 2023 event will take place between March 9 to 13 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Center. It aims to contribute to the development and building of innovative solutions that address various challenges.
Held under the theme “Attract-Connect-Achieve,” this year Biban aims to promote technological entrepreneurship, identify the digital capabilities of young men and women, develop their ideas, spread a culture of creativity and innovation, as well as strengthen the notion of teamwork in a bid to discover, organize and empower creative ideas and technological innovations.
The awards include the Entrepreneurship World Cup, the Prince Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Award for Entrepreneurship and Supporting Productive Families, the She is Next Award in collaboration with Visa, the annual KPMG competition, and the launch of the Women in Tech Competition. The annual Innovate Award will also be announced at the event.
The competitions will cover the digitization challenge in the real estate sector, the cybersecurity challenge in partnership with the Saudi Information Technology Company, technology startups, robotics war, the search for the robot through the virtual world in intelligence centers, and others. There will also be several “hackathons” — coding events bringing programmers together to improve upon or build new software — hosted at the forum.
The participating teams will have the opportunity to attend several training workshops, lectures and practical exercises provided by entrepreneurship and innovation experts through Biban.
Their projects will be judged by juries and experts, and winners will be selected according to specific criteria.
Biban 2023 is set to attract more than 500 exhibitors and bring together more than 120 institutions that help young innovators and entrepreneurs be part of Saudi Vision 2030’s commitment to increase the contribution of SMEs to the national economy.
It is being organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, the National Competitiveness Center and the Ministry of Commerce.
Saudi Arabia, Ukraine sign $400m deals in Kyiv for aid
Implementation of pledge made by crown prince during his phone call with Ukrainian president in October 2022
Agreement includes joint cooperation program to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine worth $100 million
Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Ukraine have signed an agreement and a memorandum of understanding worth $400 million of aid to the European country.
It is an implementation of the pledge made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in October 2022 on providing an additional humanitarian aid package to Ukraine.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and Andriy Yermak, head of the office of the president of Ukraine, attended the signing ceremony.
The agreement includes a joint cooperation program to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine worth $100 million.
It was co-signed by Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser to the Royal Court and supervisor general of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, and Oleksandr Kubrakov, deputy prime minister of Ukraine.
The memorandum includes the financing of oil derivatives worth $300 million as a grant submitted by the government of Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Fund for Development. The agreement was signed by SFD CEO Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, and Ukraine’s Energy Minister German Galushchenko.
The Saudi Press Agency said the signing of the agreement and the memorandum reflected the Kingdom’s support of Ukraine in the face of social and economic challenges.
Ukraine’s president received Prince Faisal in Kyiv on Sunday.
Prince Faisal said the Kingdom was working with Ukraine to mitigate the economic effects of the conflict in the country.
He added that he was discussing opportunities for continued investment cooperation with Ukraine.
The Kingdom will continue its efforts to contribute to alleviating the human impact of the conflict, the minister said.
The two parties also discussed several regional and international issues, and developments of common concern.
The Saudi foreign minister said: “We continue to discuss opportunities to settle the crisis with all parties.”
The prime minister and crown prince also made a phone call to Zelensky on Friday.
He expressed the Kingdom’s readiness to continue efforts at mediation, and its support of measures that contributed to de-escalation, the SPA said.
Saudi Arabia committed to enhancing patient safety: Minister
Al-Jalajel noted that the Kingdom is committed to achieving sustainable development and comprehensive health coverage
Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel recently participated in the 5th Global Ministerial Summit on Patient Safety in Montreux, Switzerland.
Delivering a speech at the conference, Al-Jalajel voiced Saudi Arabia’s commitment to fully supporting efforts and initiatives seeking to protect patients and enhance their safety.
The minister said that the Kingdom is welcoming large-scale partnerships in training, knowledge-sharing and expertise exchange.
Al-Jalajel added that Saudi Arabia has played an effective role at the international level, attending all previous ministerial conferences and hosting the fourth summit, has issued the Jeddah Declaration and has also played a pivotal role in submitting and endorsing the 72nd World Health Assembly resolution on patient safety.
He also indicated that the Kingdom’s commitment to the Global Patient Safety Action Plan can be seen in adding patient safety to the agenda of the G20 during the Kingdom’s presidency in 2020 and in establishing the Saudi Patient Safety Center in 2017.
Al-Jalajel noted that the Kingdom is committed to achieving sustainable development and comprehensive health coverage as well as supporting regional and international efforts related to patient safety.
According to the World Health Organization’s website, this year’s summit covered patient safety in the context of COVID-19 in different technical domains through a broader, public health policy perspective.
“Successful and sustainable implementation efforts undertaken in different and diverse settings and countries were highlighted during the summit,” according to the statement.