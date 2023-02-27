You are here

Chinese bank says missing chairman is cooperating with Chinese authorities in an investigation

Fan Bao founder and CEO of China Renaissance speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 25, 2016. (REUTERS)
Fan Bao founder and CEO of China Renaissance speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 25, 2016. (REUTERS)
Reuters

  Shares of the company slumped last week after it said in an exchange filing the company had been unable to contact Bao
BEIJING: China Renaissance Holdings said in an exchange filing on Sunday that its missing chairman and star dealmaker Bao Fan was currently cooperating with relevant Chinese authorities conducting an investigation.
This is the first time the mainland China-based boutique bank has given a reason for the disappearance of its founder — who was reported missing 10 days ago — though no details about the investigation were shared.
“The Board would like to reiterate that the business and operations of the Group are continuing normally,” the bank said in the exchange filing.
Reuters previously reported, citing sources, that authorities took Bao away earlier this month to assist in an investigation into a former colleague, Cong Lin, the company’s former president.
Shares of the company slumped last week after it said in an exchange filing the company had been unable to contact Bao.
The dealmaker’s disappearance is the latest in a series of cases of high-profile Chinese executives going missing with little explanation during a sweeping anti-corruption campaign spearheaded by President Xi Jinping.
In 2015 alone, at least five executives became unreachable without prior notice to their companies, including Fosun Group Chairman Guo Guangchang, who Fosun later said was assisting with investigations regarding a personal matter.
Bao’s disappearance also comes against the backdrop of more than two years of sweeping regulatory crackdown on technology companies.
Bao, also China Renaissance’s controlling shareholder, started the firm in 2005 as a two-person team, seeking to match capital-hungry startups with venture capitalist and private equity investors.
The firm later expanded into services including underwriting, sales and trading.
Known to be well connected in the corporate world, Bao was involved with tech mergers including the tie-up of ride-hailing firms Didi and Kuaidi, food delivery giants Meituan and Dianping, as well as travel platforms Ctrip and Qunar.

 

  NASA said the mission's launch readiness review was completed on Saturday, and that the flight was given a "go" to proceed to liftoff as planned
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX was set to launch early on Monday the International Space Station’s next long-duration team into orbit, with an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates and a Russian cosmonaut joining two NASA crewmates for the flight.
The SpaceX launch vehicle, consisting of a Falcon 9 rocket topped with an autonomously operated Crew Dragon capsule called Endeavour, was set for liftoff at 1:45 a.m. EST (0645 GMT) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
The four-member crew should reach the International Space Station (ISS) about 25 hours later, on Tuesday morning, to begin a six-month mission in microgravity aboard the orbiting laboratory some 250 miles (420 km) above Earth.
Designated Crew 6, the mission marks the sixth long-term ISS team that NASA has flown aboard SpaceX since the private rocket venture founded by Musk — billionaire CEO of electric car maker Tesla and social media platform Twitter — began sending American astronauts to orbit in May 2020.
NASA said the mission’s launch readiness review was completed on Saturday, and that the flight was given a “go” to proceed to liftoff as planned.
“All systems and weather are looking good for launch,” Musk wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
The latest ISS crew is led by mission commander Stephen Bowen, 59, a onetime US Navy submarine officer who has logged more than 40 days in orbit as a veteran of three space shuttle flights and seven spacewalks.
Fellow NASA astronaut Warren “Woody” Hoburg, 37, an engineer and commercial aviator designated as the Crew 6 pilot, will be making his first spaceflight.
The Crew 6 mission also is notable for its inclusion of UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, 41, only the second person from his country to fly to space and the first to launch from US soil as part of a long-duration space station team. UAE’s first-ever astronaut launched to orbit in 2019 aboard a Russian spacecraft.
Rounding out the four-man Crew 6 is Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, 41, who like Alneyadi is an engineer and spaceflight rookie designated as a mission specialist for the team.
Fedyaev is the latest cosmonaut to fly aboard an American spacecraft under a ride-sharing deal signed in July by NASA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos, despite heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Crew 6 team will be welcomed aboard the space station by seven current ISS occupants — three US NASA crew members, including commander Nicole Aunapu Mann, the first Native American woman to fly to space, along with three Russians and a Japanese astronaut.
The ISS, about the length of a football field and the largest artificial object in space, has been continuously operated by a US-Russian-led consortium that includes Canada, Japan and 11 European countries.
The outpost was conceived in part as a venture to improve relations between Washington and Moscow following the Soviet Union’s collapse and the end of Cold War rivalries that gave rise to the original US-Soviet space race in the 1950s and 1960s.
NASA-Roscosmos cooperation has been tested as never before since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, leading the United States to impose sweeping sanctions against Moscow while steadily increasing military aid to the Ukrainian government.
The Crew 6 mission also follows two recent mishaps in which Russian spacecraft docked to the orbiting laboratory sprang coolant leaks apparently caused micrometeoroids, tiny grains of space rock, streaking through space and striking the craft at high velocity.
One of the affected Russian vehicles was a Soyuz crew capsule that had carried two cosmonauts and an astronaut to the space station in September for a six-month mission now set to end in March. An empty replacement Soyuz to bring them home blasted off on Friday and arrived at the space station on Saturday.

 

  The British government introduced a bill that would let it unilaterally rip up parts of the Brexit agreement, a move the EU called illegal
LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen are set to hold face-to-face talks, with expectations high they will seal a deal to resolve a thorny post-Brexit trade dispute.
That would mark a breakthrough after months of bitter wrangling that has soured UK-EU relations, sparked the collapse of the Belfast-based regional government and and threatened to set back Northern Ireland’s decades-old peace process.
In a joint statement on Sunday the UK and the EU said European Commission President von der Leyen will travel to Britain on Monday so the leaders can work toward “shared, practical solutions for the range of complex challenges around the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.”
UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said earlier Sunday that the two sides were on the “cusp” of striking an agreement over trade rules known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK that shares a border with an EU member, the Republic of Ireland. When the UK left the bloc in 2020, the two sides agreed to keep the Irish border free of customs posts and other checks because an open border is a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process.
Instead there are checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK That angered British unionist politicians in Belfast, who say the new trade border in the Irish Sea undermines Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.
The Democratic Unionist Party collapsed Northern Ireland’s Protestant-Catholic power-sharing government a year ago in protest and has refused to return until the rules are scrapped or substantially rewritten.
Relations between the UK and the EU, severely tested during years of Brexit wrangling, chilled still further amid disputes over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The British government introduced a bill that would let it unilaterally rip up parts of the Brexit agreement, a move the EU called illegal. The bloc accused the UK of failing to honor the legally binding treaty it had signed.
The mood between London and Brussels improved after Sunak, a pragmatic Brexit supporter, took office in October, replacing more belligerent predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.
Striking a deal would let Sunak “get Brexit done” in a way that eluded Johnson, who won a landslide election victory on that very slogan in 2019, three years after British voters narrowly opted in a referendum to leave the bloc.
Johnson did lead the UK out of the now 27-nation EU in 2020, but with a divorce deal that left Northern Ireland still bound to some EU rules and standards in a way that caused headaches for businesses and upset Northern Ireland’s delicate political balance.
UK and EU negotiators have been inching toward a solution during weeks of intense talks, but any deal with the bloc carries political risk for Sunak. Hints of compromise toward the EU have sparked opposition from hard-line euroskeptics in Sunak’s governing Conservative Party, including Johnson.
The DUP also has warned it will oppose any deal that does not meet its demand for “significant, substantive change.”
A deal is likely to remove customs checks on the vast majority of goods moving between the UK and Northern Ireland.
The thorniest issue is the role of the European Court of Justice in resolving any disputes that arise over the rules. Britain and the EU agreed in their Brexit divorce deal to give the European court that authority, but the DUP and Conservative Brexiteers insist the court must have no jurisdiction in UK matters.
Sunak insisted a deal would meet unionist demands.
“As someone who believes in Brexit, voted for Brexit, campaigned for Brexit, I want to demonstrate that Brexit works and it works for every part of the United Kingdom,” he told the Sunday Times.
“There’s unfinished business on Brexit and I want to get the job done.”
 

 

  Trump, who remains popular in the Republican Party but is already facing challenges in his next White House bid from former supporters including Nikki Haley, has so far refused to commit to supporting the eventual Republican nominee
WASHINGTON : The Republican Party plans to ask 2024 presidential candidates to pledge support for the eventual nominee, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Sunday, espousing an idea so far not embraced by former President Donald Trump.
Candidates who do not sign the pledge will not be allowed to participate in party-sponsored debates during the state-by-state presidential nominating contests, McDaniel said.
“It’s kind of a no-brainer, right? If you’re going to be on the Republican National Committee debate stage asking voters to support you, you should say, I’m going to support the voters and who they choose as the nominee,” McDaniel said on CNN’s “State of the Union” program.
Trump, who remains popular in the Republican Party but is already facing challenges in his next White House bid from former supporters including Nikki Haley, has so far refused to commit to supporting the eventual Republican nominee.
“It would depend,” Trump said early this month in a radio interview. “It would have to depend on who the nominee was.”
McDaniel said she believed all the candidates, including Trump, would sign the pledge and it would be an important move toward healing divisions within the party and having a unified front.
“We’re saying you’re not going to get on the debate stage unless you make this pledge. And I think people in our party really want to see that. They want to see us come together. They don’t want the infighting,” McDaniel said.
Trump did not immediately react publicly to her comments but a campaign spokesperson told Reuters, “President Trump will support the Republican nominee because it will be him.”
Trump and Haley, the former South Carolina governor whom Trump picked as his ambassador to the United Nations, have announced their candidacies for the Republican nomination.
Vivek Ramaswamy, an activist investor who launched a firm last year to pressure companies to abandon environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives, last week became the latest Republican to announce a run.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott are among those considering mounting a challenge to Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.

 

  Thousands of supporters of the opposition National People's Power party tried to march toward the main business district in capital Colombo
COLOMBO: Police in Sri Lanka on Sunday fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters angry over a decision to postpone local elections after the government said it cannot finance them because of the country’s crippling economic crisis.

About 15 people were treated for minor injuries, according to Colombo National Hospital.

Thousands of supporters of the opposition National People’s Power party tried to march toward the main business district in capital Colombo, ignoring police warnings after a court order barred them from entering the area, which includes the president’s residence, office and several key government buildings.

The order had been obtained in the backdrop of last July’s massive protests, when thousands of people stormed the presidential office and residence and occupied them for days. The crisis forced then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign.

The turmoil was caused by severe shortages of some foods, fuel, cooking gas and medicine, after Sri Lanka went bankrupt because it could not repay its foreign debt. 

The new president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, negotiated a rescue package with the International Monetary Fund for $2.9 billion over four years, but it can be finalized only if Sri Lanka’s creditors give assurances on debt restructuring.

Sri Lanka’s total foreign debt exceeds $51 billion, of which it must repay $28 billion by 2027. India and several other creditor countries have so far given assurances that meet the IMF standards, but the deal hinges on whether China would agree to debt restructuring at the same level.

The Finance Ministry under Wickremesinghe said it can’t allocate sufficient funds for the March 9 elections for town and village councils, even though political parties had submitted nominations.

The decision forced the Election Commission to indefinitely postpone the elections.

Despite signs of progress in reducing shortages and ending daily power cuts after nearly a year, Wickremesinghe is immensely unpopular. Many people say he lacks the mandate because he was elected by lawmakers backed by Rajapaksa supporters. They accuse Wickremesinghe of protecting members of the Rajapaksa family from corruption allegations in return for backing him in parliament.

The National People’s Power party, which organized Sunday’s rally, has only three lawmakers in Sri Lanka’s 225-member Parliament but it enjoys a wave of public support after the economic crisis eroded the popularity of traditional political parties that have ruled Sri Lanka since independence.

  Women make up more than 12% of pilots in India
  At one flight school, 70% of recruited students are female
NEW DELHI: When Hana Mohsin Khan decided to switch careers and become a pilot around six years ago, she stepped into a male-dominated industry where women are trying to reverse the trend.

She pushed through despite discouragements from her relatives and the 33-year-old is now among more than 1,000 female pilots in India, the highest proportion globally according to an estimate by the International Society of Women Airline Pilots.

Women make up in excess 12 percent of all pilots in the south Asian country, more than double compared to the US, the world’s largest aviation market.

“India offers an inspiring story for female pilots,” Khan, who formerly worked in media and event management, told Arab News.

“Girls from small towns and cities are now aspiring and dreaming big. It is they who want to become pilots.”

India’s aviation industry made headlines upon reaching new heights in gender equality, despite the country ranking 135th among 146 nations on the 2022 Global Gender Gap Index by the World Economic Forum.

With the country’s history of discrimination against women, Khan said that women’s representation in aviation “sends a different message.”

Over the years, she has received inquiries from girls throughout the country inspired by her achievements.

“When someone tells me I am her inspiration, I feel I have achieved more than what I have aspired to do,” Khan said.

Operations director at Flying Academy India, Suresh Kumar Elangovan, told Arab News that government incentives, including scholarships, had also motivated Indian women to try their hand at becoming professional pilots.

“Seventy percent of students who get recruited are women,” he said. “Women are getting more preferences from airlines if you look at the hiring trend.”

Studies showed that female pilots had fewer safety incidents compared to their male counterparts.

Elangovan noted that most candidates at Flying Academy, a flight school with bases in the US and Europe, came from rural areas, adding that financial status had not deterred the aspiring pilots from achieving their goals.

“The new aspirational generation wants to explore uncharted territory,” he said.

India has had a long history of recruiting female pilots and is reaping fruits from those early efforts today, former executive director of flag carrier Air India, Jitendra Bhargava, said.

When the country’s public pilot training institute, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, was established in the 1980s, “a couple of seats were reserved for girls” by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and the trend continued in the private sector.

“That was another contributing factor in the growth of female pilots,” Bhargava added. “Some of the girl children of female pilots also opted for their mothers’ career.”

Girls from all walks of life were encouraged to pursue a career in aviation, and “the biggest enabler is the banking loan that they get easily,” Bhargava said.

“All these have a multiplier effect in the growth of female pilots in India.”

