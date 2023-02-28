You are here

  • Home
  • Murdoch testifies Fox News hosts endorsed idea that Biden stole election

Murdoch testifies Fox News hosts endorsed idea that Biden stole election

Murdoch testifies Fox News hosts endorsed idea that Biden stole election
Rupert Murdoch. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ry2fq

Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

Murdoch testifies Fox News hosts endorsed idea that Biden stole election

Murdoch testifies Fox News hosts endorsed idea that Biden stole election
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged under oath that some Fox hosts “endorsed” the notion that the 2020 US presidential election was stolen, according to a court filing unsealed Monday.
Murdoch’s acknowledgment is included in a filing from Dominion Voting Systems, part of the voting technology firm’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News and parent company Fox Corp. over Fox’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election.
Documents in the case in Delaware state court show Murdoch and other Fox executives believed Joe Biden fairly beat Donald Trump and that the results were not in doubt.
Murdoch’s testimony is from his deposition in the lawsuit. Reuters has not viewed all his testimony because it remains under seal.
Asked by a Dominion lawyer if some of Fox’s commentators had endorsed the idea that the 2020 election was stolen, Murdoch responded, “Yes. They endorsed,” according to the filing.
When questioned, Murdoch said “some of (Fox’s) commentators were endorsing” the narrative of a stolen election, including “maybe Lou Dobbs” and “maybe Maria (Bartiromo).”
Murdoch’s testimony and other material in the filing shed light on Fox’s internal deliberations as it covered the election-rigging claims and sought to avoid losing viewers to far-right competitors that embraced Trump’s false narrative.
Fox has argued that its coverage of claims by Trump’s lawyers were inherently newsworthy and protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.
Dominion’s reputation is also at stake as it seeks to recover from what it has described as irreparable harm to its business.
A five-week trial is scheduled to begin on April 17.
Dominion has argued that internal communications and depositions by Fox personnel prove the network knowingly spread falsehoods about Trump’s loss in the 2020 US presidential election in order to bolster its ratings.
Dominion claims in its filing that Murdoch closely monitored Fox coverage but declined to wield his powerful editorial influence despite strong concerns about Fox’s coverage.
Murdoch testified that he believed early on that “everything was on the up-and-up” with the election, and that he doubted claims of election fraud from the very beginning.
Asked by a Dominion lawyer if he could have prevented Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani from continuing to spread falsehoods about the election on air, Murdoch responded, “I could have. But I didn’t,” according to Dominion’s filing.
Dominion’s filing opposes Fox’s motion for summary judgment, which seeks a ruling in the media company’s favor that would preempt the need for a trial on certain legal issues.
In its own filing made public Monday, Fox argued that its coverage of statements by Trump and his lawyers were inherently newsworthy and that Dominion’s “extreme” interpretation of defamation law would “stop the media in its tracks.”
“Under Dominion’s approach, if the President falsely accused the Vice President of plotting to assassinate him, the press would be liable for reporting the newsworthy allegation so long as someone in the newsroom thought it was ludicrous,” Fox said.
Dominion sued Fox News Networks and parent company Fox Corp. in March 2021 and November 2021 in Delaware Superior Court, alleging the cable TV network amplified false claims that Dominion voting machines were used to rig the 2020 election against Trump, a Republican who lost to Democratic rival Biden.
In a statement Monday, a Fox spokesperson said Dominion’s view of defamation law “would prevent journalists from basic reporting and their efforts to publicly smear Fox for covering and commenting on allegations by a sitting President of the United States should be recognized for what it is: a blatant violation of the First Amendment.”
Dominion’s motion for summary judgment, filed this month, was replete with emails and statements in which Rupert Murdoch and other top Fox executives say the claims made about Dominion on-air were false – part of the voting machine company’s effort to prove the network either knew the statements it aired were false or recklessly disregarded their accuracy. That is the standard of “actual malice,” which public figures must prove to prevail in a defamation case.

Topics: rupert murdoch Fox News

Related

Fox News reporter deletes inaccurate video after being challenged by Arab News reporter on TikTok
Media
Fox News reporter deletes inaccurate video after being challenged by Arab News reporter on TikTok
Pierre Zakrzewski (left) with colleagues in Kyiv. (Fox News)
Media
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine

Fox’s Kurtz says he’s disallowed from covering Dominion case

Fox’s Kurtz says he’s disallowed from covering Dominion case
Updated 28 February 2023
AP

Fox’s Kurtz says he’s disallowed from covering Dominion case

Fox’s Kurtz says he’s disallowed from covering Dominion case
  • Howard Kurtz: I believe I should be covering it
Updated 28 February 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Fox News media reporter Howard Kurtz says he’s been barred by his company from covering Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox and he “strongly disagrees” with the decision.
Kurtz made the announcement on his Sunday “Media Buzz” program, saying he was responding to people who wondered why he wasn’t covering the case.
“It’s absolutely a fair question,” Kurtz said. “I believe I should be covering it. It’s a major media story, given my role here at Fox, but the company has decided that as part of the organization being sued, I can’t talk about it or write about.”
He said he disagreed with the decision, “but as an employee, I have to abide by it.”
With the cancelation of CNN’s “Reliable Sources” last year, Kurtz’s “Media Buzz” is the only remaining cable news program devoted to journalism. Kurtz is a former reporter at The Washington Post and CNN.
Dominion accuses Fox of airing untrue allegations about it in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential elections, even though many of the news organization’s employees knew they weren’t accurate.
Fox says its obligation was to cover newsworthy remarks being made by then-President Donald Trump and his associates.

Topics: Fox News

Lebanese state media archives looted in heart of Beirut

A general view shows the bustling neighbourhood of Burj Hamoud, east of Beirut, on February 12, 2023. (AFP)
A general view shows the bustling neighbourhood of Burj Hamoud, east of Beirut, on February 12, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 28 February 2023
AP

Lebanese state media archives looted in heart of Beirut

A general view shows the bustling neighbourhood of Burj Hamoud, east of Beirut, on February 12, 2023. (AFP)
  • Information Ministry employees Monday morning saw the door to the archive room below ground level open and its lock broken
Updated 28 February 2023
AP

BEIRUT: Unknown assailants broke into the offices of Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency and stole the servers that contain its archives, the Information Ministry said Monday.
The theft occurred in a tightly secured area, further reflecting the cash-strapped country’s continued decay. The archives are located in a building that houses two ministries, across the street from the Lebanese central bank, and adjacent to the heavily-guarded Interior Ministry that is in charge of security in the country.
Information Ministry employees Monday morning saw the door to the archive room below ground level open and its lock broken.
According to the statement from caretaker Information Minister Ziad Makari, the archives contained photos and material dating back to 1961. The assailants also stole five computers. He called it a “crime the size of a nation”.
The theft is another blow to Lebanon as it confronts a devastating economic crisis. The country for years has struggled to fund and maintain its state media agencies and archives. France and Lebanon in 2022 signed an agreement to digitize its archives as part of wider efforts to preserve Lebanese heritage and history.
Laure Sleiman, who was the state-run news agency’s director from 2009 until late 2019, led the archival process after discovering over two million photo negatives in a dark room with broken furniture, office equipment, and rats.
Makari said an investigation is currently underway to find the stolen servers and apprehend the perpetrators.
“I cannot express the sadness I felt when I heard the news,” Sleiman told The Associated Press. “I trust in the work of the intelligence branch, but it will all depend who stole it and if politics will intervene in the investigation as it always does.”

 

Topics: Lebanon National News Agency

Related

TikTok banned on all Canadian government mobile devices
Media
TikTok banned on all Canadian government mobile devices
Staff sell tickets at the first Saudi cinema in Jeddah. (REUTERS)
Media
VOX Cinemas lowers Saudi ticket prices

VOX Cinemas lowers Saudi ticket prices

Staff sell tickets at the first Saudi cinema in Jeddah. (REUTERS)
Staff sell tickets at the first Saudi cinema in Jeddah. (REUTERS)
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

VOX Cinemas lowers Saudi ticket prices

Staff sell tickets at the first Saudi cinema in Jeddah. (REUTERS)
  • Standard ticket prices will be the same regardless of screening time, cinema location, or movie
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: VOX Cinemas, the movie arm of Majid Al Futtaim, has dropped ticket prices for standard and premium seats across all its 15 cinemas in Saudi Arabia.

Under the two-tier pricing strategy, standard-view tickets have been reduced from SR45 ($12) to SR35 and premium tickets from SR54 to SR45.

Mohamed Al-Hashemi, country head for Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment, Cinemas, and Lifestyle, said: “Cinema has an incredible ability to bring communities together to enjoy a shared cultural experience.

“Building on this commitment, we are now offering cinema lovers the most affordable movie ticket in the Kingdom, enabling an even wider audience to enjoy the magic of movies.

We are now offering cinema lovers the most affordable movie ticket in the Kingdom, enabling an even wider audience to enjoy the magic of movies.

Mohamed Al-Hashemi

“We also provide a wide array of experiences including Gold and IMAX among others to cater to our diverse guests’ needs and preferences.”

Standard ticket prices will be the same regardless of screening time, cinema location, or movie.

Mohamed Al-Hashemi

Mom-of-three Sara Fatimah said: “I always like to go and watch movies, but the ticket was too high and became nearly too unaffordable for a middle-class family.

“Besides, the extra amount ends up being consumed on snacks and drinks, making it expensive. VOX Cinemas has the best movie experience and this low-ticket scheme will definitely have the public flocking to theaters.”

Another moviegoer, Mohammed Radwan, said: “The news of getting a prime seat at a lower ticket price in VOX Cinemas is amazing. The theaters of VOX give you another level of experience and are worth the time spent.

“I believe there is a lack of schemes at most of the cinemas here in the Kingdom and with less competition between cinema houses, the offer from VOX will have a positive response from the public.”

Since launching almost five years ago, VOX Cinemas has provided immersive cinema experiences throughout Saudi Arabia.

The company has built an infrastructure of cinemas integrated with leisure and entertainment in line with its commitment to realize the goals of Vision 2030 and support the Quality of Life Program by enhancing participation in cultural and entertainment activities.

 

Topics: VOX Cinemas Saudi Arabia

Related

VOX Cinemas reveals series of homegrown Arabic films
Lifestyle
VOX Cinemas reveals series of homegrown Arabic films
First Vox Cinemas movie theater opens in Jubail
Corporate News
First Vox Cinemas movie theater opens in Jubail

TikTok banned on all Canadian government mobile devices

TikTok banned on all Canadian government mobile devices
Updated 28 February 2023
AP

TikTok banned on all Canadian government mobile devices

TikTok banned on all Canadian government mobile devices
  • TikTok is wildly popular with young people, but its Chinese ownership has raised fears that Beijing could use it to collect data on Western users or push pro-China narratives and misinformation
Updated 28 February 2023
AP

TORONTO: Canada announced Monday it is banning TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices, reflecting widening worries from Western officials over the Chinese-owned video sharing app.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it might be a first step to further action.
“I suspect that as government takes the significant step of telling all federal employees that they can no longer use TikTok on their work phones many Canadians from business to private individuals will reflect on the security of their own data and perhaps make choices,” Trudeau said.
The European Union’s executive branch said last week it has temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees as a cybersecurity measure.
The EU’s action follows similar moves in the US, where more than half of the states and Congress have banned TikTok from official government devices.
Last week, Canada’s federal privacy watchdog and its provincial counterparts in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec announced an investigation to delve into whether the app complies with Canadian privacy legislation.
TikTok is wildly popular with young people, but its Chinese ownership has raised fears that Beijing could use it to collect data on Western users or push pro-China narratives and misinformation. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020
TikTok faces intensifying scrutiny from Europe and America over security and data privacy amid worries that the app could be used to promote pro-Beijing views or sweep up users’ information. It comes as China and the West are locked in a wider tug of war over technology ranging from spy balloons to computer chips.
Canadian Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said the federal government will also block the app from being downloaded on official devices in the future.
Fortier said in statement the Chief Information Officer of Canada determined that it “presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.”
The app will be removed from Canadian government issued phones on Tuesday.
“On a mobile device, TikTok’s data collection methods provide considerable access to the contents of the phone,” Fortier said.
“While the risks of using this application are clear, we have no evidence at this point that government information has been compromised.”
Recent media reports have also raised concerns about potential Chinese interference in recent Canadian elections, prompting opposition parties to call for a public inquiry into alleged foreign election interference.
“It’s curious that the Government of Canada has moved to block TikTok on government-issued devices— without citing any specific security concern or contacting us with questions— only after similar bans were introduced in the EU and the US,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a email.
The company is always available to discuss the privacy and security of Canadians, the statement said. “Singling out TikTok in this way does nothing to achieve that shared goal,” the email said. “All it does is prevent officials from reaching the public on a platform loved by millions of Canadians.”

Topics: TikTok Canada

Related

European Commission bans TikTok on official devices
Media
European Commission bans TikTok on official devices
Tech giants from Google to TikTok face tougher EU rules
Media
Tech giants from Google to TikTok face tougher EU rules

Britain is definitely your cup of tea, Saudis told

Britain is definitely your cup of tea, Saudis told
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Britain is definitely your cup of tea, Saudis told

Britain is definitely your cup of tea, Saudis told
  • UK tourism agency launches tea-themed campaign to get more visitors from Kingdom to visit
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The UK has brewed up a campaign to attract more visitors from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region.

The “Spill the Tea on Great Britain” campaign is a nod to the common stereotype of the UK being a nation of tea drinkers — and plays on the British idiom of something you like being your “cup of tea”.

Short films and images are used to promote the country’s attractions, from festivals, arts, music and architecture in the campaign run by VisitBritain, the national tourism agency.

British company Tregothnan has created a limited run of “themed teas” that will be available for tasting at VisitBritain promotional events. They include “graffi-tea” in a nod to UK street art, “festival tea” showcasing live music and #NoFilterTea highlighting the country’s camera-friendly landscapes. Monster hunting tea can perhaps be drunk while trying to spot the elusive (some say imaginary) Loch Ness monster in Scotland.

This first phase of the campaign will run until spring and focus on major upcoming events such as the coronation of King Charles and Liverpool’s hosting the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine in May.

“The GCC is an important tourism market for Britain, and we are delighted to be running this dedicated campaign, tapping into motivations for travel this year, to build on the strong recovery we have seen,” said Carol Maddison, VisitBritain’s interim deputy director.

VisitBritain found that discovering new and surprising experiences were high on the wishlist for travelers. 

According to its research, almost eight in 10 Saudi visitors were driven to choose their next destination based on unique experiences that they can’t have elsewhere.

Based on these insights, the campaign was designed to focus on what Britain has to offer, from “adrenaline-filled coastal and countryside adventures to iconic summer festivals; street food tours to street art tours to afternoon teas with a magical twist,” Maddison said.

The campaign, which has a budget of more than £1 million (just over SAR5 million), will be featured on social media platforms, radio, print, digital display and digital adverts along Riyadh’s Boulevard.

It will also include dedicated English and Arabic websites.

Additionally, VisitBritain is working with trade partners such as WeGo and media company Matador to amplify the campaign’s reach in the Gulf and drive bookings for spring and summer.

Saudi Arabia is the UK’s 34th largest inbound visitor market and 13th most valuable in terms of visitor spending. In 2019, there were 221,000 visits from Saudi Arabia to the UK, with those visitors spending £627 million on their trips.

Spending in the UK by visitors from Saudi Arabia was forecasted to reach 2019 levels within 2022, with visits expected to exceed pre-COVID levels by 2025.
 

Topics: Britain

Latest updates

Blinken holds talks with Central Asian nations in wake of Ukraine anniversary
Blinken holds talks with Central Asian nations in wake of Ukraine anniversary
Riyadh prepares to host final stages of Indian football’s historic Santosh Trophy
Riyadh prepares to host final stages of Indian football’s historic Santosh Trophy
Russia’s St. Petersburg airport temporarily suspends all flights
Russia’s St. Petersburg airport temporarily suspends all flights
Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and JP Morgan set to head to Riyadh for agenda-setting financial conference
Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and JP Morgan set to head to Riyadh for agenda-setting financial conference
KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Turkiye and Syria 
KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Turkiye and Syria 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.