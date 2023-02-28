You are here

In Iran, endangered Asiatic cheetah dies at 10 months old

In Iran, endangered Asiatic cheetah dies at 10 months old
This handout picture provided by Iran's Department of Environment on February 27, 2023 shows the Asiatic cheetah "Pirouz" at a habitat in Tehran. (AFP)
Updated 28 February 2023
AP

In Iran, endangered Asiatic cheetah dies at 10 months old

In Iran, endangered Asiatic cheetah dies at 10 months old
Updated 28 February 2023
AP

TEHRAN: Iran’s only Asiatic cheetah cub died Tuesday despite days of treatment for kidney failure, local media reported.
Pirouz, 10 months old, had been the only survivor of his litter of three endangered Asiatic cheetahs. He was the subject of widespread discussion online. The semiofficial Tasnim News Agency reported Tuesday that days of treatment had failed to save him.
“I apologize on behalf of the team since we failed to save his life,” the agency quoted Omid Moradi, the head of Tehran’s central vet hospital.
Pirouz and his littermates were the first Asiatic cheetahs born in captivity in Iran. They were born in the Touran wildlife refuge in Semnan province under close monitoring by Iran’s environmental agency.
Iran has long tried to save Asiatic cheetah, one of the world’s critically endangered species. The United Nations is helping the government step up efforts to rescue the species.
The Asiatic cheetah, an equally fast cousin of the African cat, once ranged from the Red Sea to India. Its numbers have dwindled over the past century to an estimated 50 to 70 animals remaining in Iran. That’s down from as many as 400 in the 1990s. Its numbers plummeted due to poaching, hunting its main prey — gazelles — and encroachment on its habitat.
Cheetahs also have been hit by cars and killed in fights with sheep dogs, since shepherds have permits to graze their flocks in areas where the cheetahs live.

Updated 26 February 2023
AP

Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf

Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  • The nighttime photo shows a tree with a branch forming what looks like a halo of hair
  • López Obrador wrote that the photo was of an “Aluxe,” a mischievous woodland spirit in Mayan folklore
Updated 26 February 2023
AP

MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s president posted a photo on his social media accounts Saturday showing what he said appeared to be a mythological woodland spirit similar to an elf.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not seem to be joking when he posted the photo of an “Aluxe,” a mischievous woodland spirit in Mayan folklore.
López Obrador wrote the photo “was taken three days ago by an engineer, it appears to be an aluxe,” adding “everything is mystical.”
The nighttime photo shows a tree with a branch forming what looks like a halo of hair, and what may be stars forming the figure’s eyes.
López Obrador has long expressed reverence for indigenous cultures and beliefs. Engineers and workers are in the Yucatan peninsula, constructing a tourist train that is the president’s pet project.
According to traditional Mayan belief, “Aluxes” are small, mischievous creatures that inhabit forests and fields and are prone to playing tricks on people, like hiding things. Some people leave small offerings to appease them.
The ancient Mayan civilization reached its height from 300 A.D. to 900 A.D. on the Yucatan Peninsula and in adjacent parts of Central America, but the Mayas’ descendants continue to live on the peninsula.
Many continue speaking the Mayan language and wearing traditional clothing, while also conserving traditional foods, crops, religion and medicine practices, despite the conquest of the region by the Spanish between 1527 and 1546.

Hong Kong model butchered over money dispute, four arrested

Abby Choi. (Video grab)
Abby Choi. (Video grab)
Updated 26 February 2023
AFP

Hong Kong model butchered over money dispute, four arrested

Abby Choi. (Video grab)
  • Choi’s ex-husband, a 28-year-old man surnamed Kwong, was arrested for murder Saturday afternoon as he was attempting to flee the city by boat, Chung said
Updated 26 February 2023
AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police have made four arrests for the murder and dismemberment of a 28-year-old model after a financial dispute with her ex-husband’s family, authorities said Saturday.
The partial remains of influencer Abby Choi, who last week appeared on the digital cover of fashion magazine L’Officiel Monaco, were found in a village house set up as a butchery site, police said.
“We are still looking for the head,” superintendent Alan Chung told reporters, after disclosing that a woman’s limbs had been discovered inside a refrigerator.
The house was equipped with an electric saw and a meat grinder that had been used to mince human flesh, Chung said.
“Two pots of stew believed to contain human tissue” were left at the scene, he added.
Choi’s ex-husband, a 28-year-old man surnamed Kwong, was arrested for murder Saturday afternoon as he was attempting to flee the city by boat, Chung said.
The man’s father, mother and elder brother had been arrested on the same charge a day earlier.
“We believe the victim and her ex-husband’s family had many financial disputes involving huge sums,” Chung said.
“Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled her assets, which became a motive to kill.”
Choi was first reported missing on Wednesday.
She was allegedly last seen by her ex-husband’s brother, who also worked as her chauffeur. Police said the family had earlier lied to mislead investigators.
The village house had been recently rented and was unfurnished — suggesting it was set up to dispose of Choi’s body, he added.
Around a hundred police officers were on Saturday combing a cemetery suspected to be the dumping ground for some of Choi’s remains, Chung said.
 

 

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves
Updated 26 February 2023
Reuters

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves
  • The 800-year-old graves have allowed specialists to know more about the Chancay culture
Updated 26 February 2023
Reuters

HUARAL, Peru: Peruvian archaeologists have discovered some 30 pre-Inca era graves in a cemetery belonging to the Chancay people, a group who inhabited valleys of Peru’s central coast from 1000 to 1500 AD.
The newly found 800-year-old graves have allowed specialists to know more about the Chancay culture, which has been little researched, Pieter Van Dalen, archaeologist at San Marcos university, told Reuters.
“In the last year we have discovered more than 2,000 burials in different cemeteries of the Chancay culture,” he added.
Television footage show archaeologists brushing dust off vases in different shapes with visible artwork in the cemetery.
The graves unearthed belong to people from different social classes, according to Van Dalen, who noted some were found at up to five meters (16.4 feet) below the surface and belonged to Chancay’s elite. 

British chef, television personality Marco Pierre White’s son converts to Islam

British chef, television personality Marco Pierre White’s son converts to Islam
Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News

British chef, television personality Marco Pierre White’s son converts to Islam

British chef, television personality Marco Pierre White’s son converts to Islam
Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: British chef, restaurateur and television personality Marco Pierre White’s troubled son revealed today that he has converted to Islam, the Daily Mail reported.

Marco Pierre White Jr, 28, was released this week from prison after a year in jail for possessing a knife, a spree of shoplifting, possessing heroin — and racially abusing a supermarket security guard.

After his father spending more than $1 million on rehab, White Jr vowed never to take drugs again.

White Jr’s conversion to Islam is reportedly supported by his father.

“More than $1 million has been wasted because of my addictions. But Islam has helped me get through everything,” he said in an interview with MailOnline. “I have been in rehab 17 times and being in prison has made me realize that enough is enough.”

UK to offer 3,000 Eurovision tickets to displaced Ukrainians

UK to offer 3,000 Eurovision tickets to displaced Ukrainians
Updated 25 February 2023
Reuters

UK to offer 3,000 Eurovision tickets to displaced Ukrainians

UK to offer 3,000 Eurovision tickets to displaced Ukrainians
  • The UK government has pledged $12 million to help host Eurovision in May on behalf of Ukraine
Updated 25 February 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Britain's government will make 3,000 tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest available to displaced Ukrainians after their country was unable to host the competition because of Russia's invasion last year.
The government also said it would provide 10 million pounds ($12 million) of funding to help host Eurovision in May on behalf of Ukraine, which won the competition in 2022 and would normally have become host for the following year.
"Today's announcement means that thousands of tickets will be offered to those displaced by war, so that they can take part in a show honoring their homeland, their culture and their music," Britain's Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said.
"As always, we stand together with the Ukrainian people and their fight for freedom."
The northern English city of Liverpool will host the 2023 Eurovision. Britain was the runner-up last year.
British broadcaster BBC will stage the event, which normally draws a television audience of close to 200 million and was last held in Britain in 1998. Ukraine has automatically qualified to the grand final of the competition.

