In Iran, endangered Asiatic cheetah dies at 10 months old

British chef, television personality Marco Pierre White’s son converts to Islam

DUBAI: British chef, restaurateur and television personality Marco Pierre White’s troubled son revealed today that he has converted to Islam, the Daily Mail reported.

Marco Pierre White Jr, 28, was released this week from prison after a year in jail for possessing a knife, a spree of shoplifting, possessing heroin — and racially abusing a supermarket security guard.

After his father spending more than $1 million on rehab, White Jr vowed never to take drugs again.

White Jr’s conversion to Islam is reportedly supported by his father.

“More than $1 million has been wasted because of my addictions. But Islam has helped me get through everything,” he said in an interview with MailOnline. “I have been in rehab 17 times and being in prison has made me realize that enough is enough.”