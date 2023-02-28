Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and JP Morgan set to head to Riyadh for agenda-setting financial conference

RIYADH: Representatives from Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse, and HSBC are among members of the global financial community set to gather in Riyadh from March 15-16 for the second edition of the Financial Sector Conference, being held under the slogan “Promising Financial Horizons”.

Leaders and senior executives from some of the most prominent international institutions will work alongside government ministers and other decision makers to help set the industry agenda for 2023 and explore solutions to the challenges facing the sector.

The conference will see delegates from banks, venture capitalists, market specialists and investment gurus from Asia, Europe and North America joining regional experts in a series of presentations and panel discussions and debates.

Other companies set to be represented include Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and S&P Ratings.

Commenting on the expected impact of the conference, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Financial Sector Development Program Committee Mohammed Al-Jadaan said: “The launch of the 2nd Edition of the Financial Sector Conference comes at a critical time in the world as the regional and international financial community seeks to overcome the current challenges of the global economy, including slow growth, high inflation, and uncertainty, which have affected the global supply chain.

"The Kingdom is committed to accelerating progress in line with Saudi Vision 2030 through the execution of structural reforms, including within the financial sector. Vision 2030 aims to drive sustainable economic growth and improve the quality of life by delivering effective strategies, programs, and projects.

“These efforts will help achieve higher growth rates and generate employment opportunities. Vision 2030 also aims to provide improved services through enhancing the role of the financial sector, boosting local content, promoting national industry, and strengthening the Kingdom’s financial position."

Following the success of its first edition in 2019, organizers plan to hold FSC every two years with the aim that it becomes one of the most highly anticipated and sought after conferences in the global financial services agenda, according to a press release.

The conference is part of Saudi Arabia’s Financial Sector Development Program, a key component of Vision 2030, and will ensure a focus on its three core pillars: Enabling financial institutions to support private sector growth; ensuring the development of an advanced capital market, and promoting and enabling financial planning.