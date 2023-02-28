Manchester Arena bomber linked to hate preacher ‘known to authorities for more than a decade’: BBC

You are here

Above, a handout photo shows suicide bomber Salman Abedi walking from Victoria Station towards the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017. Abedi killed 23 concertgoers and injured more than 1,000 others in a suicide bombing after an Ariana Grande performance. (Manchester Arena Inquiry/AFP)
  • Salman Abedi killed 23, injured more than 1,000 in deadly 2017 suicide attack
LONDON: The Manchester Arena bomber may have been radicalized by a preacher who was known to authorities for more than a decade, the BBC reported.

Salman Abedi killed 23 concertgoers and injured more than 1,000 others in the 2017 suicide bombing after an Ariana Grande performance in Manchester.

A public inquiry into Abedi’s radicalization has found that Mansour Al-Anezi, a 43-year-old Kuwaiti national, had a close association with Abedi in the years leading up to the bombing, and was also linked to a failed terror attack years earlier.

The BBC reported that authorities in the UK were investigating Al-Anezi’s role as a suspected radicalizer after he was linked to Nicky Reilly, who, then aged 22, attempted to detonate a nail bomb in a restaurant in Exeter.

Reilly was jailed for the failed 2008 attack and died in prison in 2016.

However, the Manchester Arena inquiry has now linked Al-Anezi, who arrived in the UK in 2000, to both Reilly and Abedi, raising questions over the potential failure of authorities to prevent radicalization.

When Al-Anezi moved to Plymouth in the UK, his mosque preaching activities were monitored, with Britain’s domestic intelligence agency MI5 also collecting information on the preacher.

In the years leading up to the Exeter attack, Al-Anezi developed close links to Reilly, and authorities suspected the preacher of playing a major role in the 22-year-old’s radicalization.

Two sources from the mosque where Al-Anezi hosted prayers said that after the Exeter attack, the Kuwaiti national was banned from preaching, the BBC was told.

In an unrelated court case concerning Al-Anezi’s immigration status, the preacher admitted that some worshippers had expressed concern and complained about his activities.

However, authorities lacked the evidence to charge Al-Anezi in the aftermath of the attack.

As in the Exeter case, Al-Anezi also enjoyed close contact with the Manchester Arena bomber in the years leading up to the bombing, the BBC revealed.

He stayed at the Abedi home several times and regularly communicated with Abedi’s brother, Hashem, an associate in the attack, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the bombing.

When Al-Anezi died in 2017, Salman was reportedly “in tears,” with both brothers attending the preacher’s funeral.

However, the following day, the pair bought a substantial quantity of chemicals that would eventually be used to manufacture the bomb used in Manchester Arena, the BBC reported.

An asylum judgment dated to 2009 shows Al-Anezi’s admission that he entered the UK on a forged passport, with the government arguing that the preacher “wished to conceal information” and had “fabricated his claim for asylum.”

The Abedi inquiry will further examine the extent of Al-Anezi’s radicalization of the bomber.

A group of families whose relatives died in the bombing told the BBC that they were “disappointed to learn of yet more links to terrorism in Abedi’s background which do not appear to have been investigated.”

The families are relatives of Kelly Brewster, 32, Eilidh MacLeod, 14, Megan Hurley, 15, Liam Curry, 19, and Chloe Rutherford, 17, who were all killed in the blast.

The group said in a statement: “If there is enough information in the public domain for the press to make these links then we would have expected the government to do the same and investigate fully.

“We can only hope that this information was discussed in the closed hearings of the public inquiry.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with those who were killed or had their lives changed forever at the Manchester Arena attack.”

French Daesh midwife faces 30 years’ imprisonment

French Daesh midwife faces 30 years’ imprisonment
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

French Daesh midwife faces 30 years’ imprisonment

French Daesh midwife faces 30 years’ imprisonment
  • Douha Mounib, 32, delivered 12 babies while living in Raqqa, Syria
  • Former midwifery student left France to join caliphate in 2014
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A French woman accused of acting as a midwife for Daesh is facing more than 30 years’ imprisonment, The Times reported.

Douha Mounib, 32, is on trial in Paris after having spent several years in a French prison following her arrest in Turkiye in 2017 and subsequent repatriation.

She is one of more than 30 women from France alleged to be former members of Daesh, with many having returned to the country from Syria or Turkiye following the collapse of the terror group.

Mounib, who was completing her third year of midwifery studies at the time she first traveled to Syria in 2014, returned to the caliphate a second time a year later.

Declaring that she “wanted to fight for Islam and Allah,” Mounib delivered 12 babies and produced online Islamist propaganda during her time in Syria, French prosecutors said.

In a tweet at the time, Mounib said: “The man fights but it is the wife who raises the future mujahedeen.”

However, she told French authorities: “I never intended to turn my children into future mujahedeen.

“In the same way, when I was delivering babies, I was never doing it with the aim of delivering future fighters.”

While living in Syria, Mounib gave birth to a daughter, who is now in the care of social services.

Two years ago, while imprisoned in France, Mounib escaped her cell by creating a hole in a wall using a spoon. She escaped to the outer area of the prison before being captured.

If convicted in her trial, she faces a maximum sentence of 30 years’ imprisonment for associating with a terrorist group.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg: Ukraine will join alliance but in ‘long- term’

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg: Ukraine will join alliance but in ‘long- term’
Updated 20 min 57 sec ago
AFP

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg: Ukraine will join alliance but in ‘long- term’

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg: Ukraine will join alliance but in ‘long- term’
  • But immediate issue is it remains an independent nation in the face of Russia’s invasion
Updated 20 min 57 sec ago
AFP
HELSINKI: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance in the “long-term,” but stressed that the immediate issue is it remaining an independent nation in the face of Russia’s invasion.
“NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of our alliance, but at the same time that is a long-term perspective,” Stoltenberg told reporters during a visit to Finland’s capital Helsinki.

UK risks creating ‘Guantanamo Bay’ in Syria if repatriation fails: terror adviser

UK risks creating ‘Guantanamo Bay’ in Syria if repatriation fails: terror adviser
Updated 8 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

UK risks creating ‘Guantanamo Bay’ in Syria if repatriation fails: terror adviser

UK risks creating ‘Guantanamo Bay’ in Syria if repatriation fails: terror adviser
  • Non-return of Britons in camps may ‘become source of exploitable grievance,’ warns independent review of terrorism law
Updated 8 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

London: The prison camp hosting thousands of former Daesh fighters and their families in northeast Syria risks becoming the British “Guantanamo Bay” if the UK fails to repatriate women and children from the site, the government’s terrorism reviewer has warned, according to The Telegraph.

Al-Roj camp in Syria, overseen by Kurdish authorities, is home to dozens of Britons who traveled to the region to join Daesh following the rise of the terror group.

But Britain’s failure to repatriate its citizens — instead pursuing a strategy of citizenship stripping — risks creating a source of “exploitable grievance” among dangerous organizations, Jonathan Hall, the independent reviewer of terrorism law, said on Monday.

He added that the dozens of British children in the camp could become “cubs of the caliphate” if they remain exploitable to radicalization from other detainees and are not repatriated to the UK.

The potential backlash against Britain choosing to leave its citizens in Syrian prison camps would echo that of the outcry against the US’ Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba, which housed hundreds of suspected terrorists during the War on Terror, Hall said.

He noted that the UK’s strategy was out of line with European partners and the US, with other Western countries successfully repatriating citizens.

Many of the British detainees, including 23-year-old Shamima Begum, who left the UK as a schoolgirl, have already had their citizenship stripped by the government.

But others who still retain citizenship lack the travel documents to leave Syria and require UK intervention, Hall said.

He questioned the potential risk of repatriating former Daesh members and children, arguing that the UK’s “world-leading” security partnerships would allow “disruptive prosecutions,” enabling curfews, movement restrictions, and surveillance on returnees.

Hall said: “It is eminently foreseeable from the language that is already being used by NGOs and campaigning organizations, that the non-return of UK-linked individuals may become a source of exploitable grievance amongst those who wish us harm.

“If the UK stood alone, then Europe’s Guantanamo would soon become Britain’s Guantanamo. This is a factor that cannot, I think, be discounted, when talking about longer-term risk to the UK.

“For UK-linked children, the less time spent being incubated as cubs of the caliphate, the better.

“Allied to this, managed return, with proper preparation, reception committees, police with risk-management plans in place, local authorities primed to undertake safeguarding, wider family members engaged, is better than chaotic return.

“It is notable that no successful attack on the UK has come from a returner, despite the 400 or so who traveled out and then returned,” he added.

Former British Home Secretary Priti Patel on Monday pushed back against Hall’s claims. She said: “As long as an individual is a threat to our country and citizens, it’s right that they cannot be brought back.”

From California to NY, storms ravage US from coast-to-coast

From California to NY, storms ravage US from coast-to-coast
Updated 42 min 10 sec ago
AP

From California to NY, storms ravage US from coast-to-coast

From California to NY, storms ravage US from coast-to-coast
  • In Michigan, residents had faced a sixth consecutive day without power
  • Tornadoes and other powerful winds have swept through parts of the Southern Plains at least one person was killed
Updated 42 min 10 sec ago
AP

OKLAHOMA CITY: Parts of the Northeast are gearing up for what could be very heavy snow early Tuesday, after tornadoes and other powerful winds swept through parts of the Southern Plains, killing at least one person in Oklahoma, and some Michigan residents faced a sixth consecutive day without power following last week’s ice storm.
In California, the National Weather Service said winter storms will continue moving into the state through Wednesday after residents got a brief break from severe weather Sunday.
A look at the weather threats around the country:
TORNADO FORECAST, CLEANUP
A storm system produced at least four tornadoes as it moved across central and northeastern Illinois on Monday, including two that formed in suburbs west of Chicago, authorities said. Initial reports suggested damage there was limited to fallen trees or shingles torn from buildings, said Rafal Ogorek, a meteorologist in the Chicago office of the National Weather Service.
At least one person was killed and three others injured after a tornado touched down Sunday night in far western Oklahoma near the town of Cheyenne, where 20 homes were damaged and four others destroyed, Roger Mills County Emergency Manager Levi Blackketter reported.
Statewide, Oklahoma officials received reports of 55 people who suffered weather-related injuries from area hospitals.
Officials in Norman, Oklahoma, confirmed 12 weather-related injuries after tornadoes and wind gusts as high as 90 mph were reported in the state Sunday night. The winds toppled trees and power lines, closed roads and damaged homes and businesses around Norman and Shawnee.
Classes were canceled Monday at two damaged elementary schools, said Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster.
Frances Tabler, of Norman, told KOCO-TV that she suffered a small cut on her head when a storm hit her home, tearing off much of its roof and sending debris flying. She said it was a miracle her children weren’t hurt, although her daughter was trapped for awhile in a bedroom.
“It was just like a blizzard in the house with all the debris flying,” Tabler told KOCO. “I was screaming for my kids.”
The line of quick-moving thunderstorms that produced a swath of damaging wind gusts likely qualified as a derecho, although that’s not an official designation, said Nolan Meister, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
Meister said a wind gust of 114 mph was recorded in Texas, with gusts between 70 mph and 90 mph in central Oklahoma.
More than 76,000 customers lost power in Oklahoma, but most had it restored by Monday morning, Oklahoma’s Office of Emergency Management reported.
There were reports of nine tornadoes in Kansas, Oklahoma and northwestern Texas, weather officials said. One tornado near Liberal, Kansas, damaged more than a dozen homes and caused minor injuries to one person, KSNW-TV reported.


BLIZZARD CONDITIONS IN WESTERN US
Blizzard warnings went into effect Monday in the Sierra Nevada range as more rounds of rain and snow moved into California and Nevada.
An avalanche warning was issued for the backcountry around Lake Tahoe, where up to 6 feet of snow was expected over the next two days in the upper elevations and gale-force winds could create waves up to 5 feet high on the lake, the National Weather Service in Reno said Monday. State offices across northern Nevada and the Nevada Legislature in Carson City were shut down because of the severe weather.
The new series of storms arrived even as parts of California were still digging out from last week’s powerful storm, which added to a massive snowpack left by a siege of “atmospheric rivers” in December and January.
A 90-mile stretch of US 395 in California’s eastern Sierra was shut down Monday evening due to whiteout conditions, state transportation officials said. Yosemite National Park announced it would be closed until midweek, and numerous roads were closed in Sequoia National Park. Trans-Sierra highways were subject to closures and chain requirements.
Los Angeles County declared a cold weather alert for valley and mountain areas north of LA as overnight temperatures were expected to plunge below freezing for much of the week. Shelters were opened for residents who don’t have access to warm spaces.
East of Los Angeles, roads to San Bernardino Mountain resort communities around Big Bear Lake were closed after snow began falling again. The storm stranded more than 600 students at science camps in the Big Bear area over the weekend. The students from Irvine in Orange County were expected home Friday but officials decided it was safer to keep them in the mountains until the roads could be cleared. The California Highway Patrol began escorting out buses carrying the kids on Monday, the Irvine Unified School District said.
The northbound side of Interstate 5, the West Coast’s major north-south highway, was shut down by wintry conditions and disabled vehicles about 90 miles south of the Oregon line. Interstate 80, the major route between San Francisco and Lake Tahoe and Reno was closed due to blizzard conditions.


STORMS IN MICHIGAN AND NORTHEAST
A winter storm warning covered parts of the Northeast, including Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island, with heavy snow forecast through Tuesday afternoon.
Boston could get 5 inches and a messy Tuesday morning commute, according to the weather service. As much as 10 inches could fall in western Massachusetts, northwest Connecticut and southern Vermont.
In Michigan, still reeling from last week’s ice storm and high winds, about 150,000 customers were without power Monday night, according to PowerOutage.us. That was down from more than 800,000 at one point last week. Crews continued their work to restore all electricity.
Leah Thomas, whose home north of Detroit lost power Wednesday night, finally got her power back Sunday afternoon — only to have it go out again at midday Monday.
“It’s very frustrating, very frustrating,” she said. “I’m just going to hope and cross my fingers that it comes back on here soon.”
While not expecting a blockbuster storm by regional standards, southern New England braced for what could be the most significant snowfall of what has so far been a mild winter.

‘Doomsday’ Arctic seed vault gets boost as efforts to secure food supplies ramp up

‘Doomsday’ Arctic seed vault gets boost as efforts to secure food supplies ramp up
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

‘Doomsday’ Arctic seed vault gets boost as efforts to secure food supplies ramp up

‘Doomsday’ Arctic seed vault gets boost as efforts to secure food supplies ramp up
  • The Svalbard Global Seed Vault will add 19,500 rare seed variety samples from across the world to its collection on Tuesday
  • Its subterranean seed chambers are only opened three times a year to limit the seeds’ exposure to the outside world
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

LONDON: A ‘doomsday’ Arctic seed vault on Norway’s Spitsbergen island is set to receive its most diverse batch of seed donations yet as efforts to secure the world’s food supplies ramp up amid rising climate concerns.
The Svalbard Global Seed Vault, built to protect the world’s food stock from disasters ranging from nuclear war to global warming, will add 19,500 rare seed variety samples from across the world to its collection on Tuesday, taking its total stash to more than 1.2 million.
The vault, set in permafrost caves on an arctic mountainside halfway between mainland Europe and the North Pole, was launched in 2008 as a backup for the world’s national and regional gene banks that store the genetic code for thousands of plant species.
It has seed samples from nearly every country in the world, and played an essential role between 2015 and 2019 in rebuilding seed collections damaged during the war in Syria.
“The whole of humanity relies on the genetic diversity of crops maintained in the world’s gene banks, and the Seed Vault is the last line of defense against the loss of that diversity,” said Sandra Borch, Minister of Agriculture and Food for Norway.
Svalbard, which also serves as a backup for plant breeders to develop new crop varieties more resistant to climate change, opened its doors to public at large for the first time on Tuesday by launching a free virtual tour of its subterranean seed chambers.
The chambers, which are only opened three times a year to limit the seeds’ exposure to the outside world, boast temperatures of around -18 degrees Celsius.
The virtual tour launch, as well as the seed deposits from some 20 gene banks, were timed to mark Svalbard’s 15-year anniversary.
“From here in Svalbard, the world looks different. This Seed Vault represents hope, unity and security,” said Stefan Schmitz, executive director of the Crop Trust, an international non profit that operates Svalbard along with the Norwegian authorities.
“In a world where the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, natural catastrophes and conflicts increasingly destabilize our food systems, it has never been more important to prioritize safeguarding these tiny seeds.”
The world used to cultivate over 6,000 different plants but UN experts say we now get about 40 percent of our calories from three main crops — maize, wheat and rice — making food supplies vulnerable if climate change causes harvests to fail.

