You are here

  • Home
  • Iran schoolgirls treated after new mystery poisoning
Iran Protests 2022
Iran Protests 2022

Iran schoolgirls treated after new mystery poisoning

This grab taken from a UGC video shows Iranian students, some without headscarves, shouting “Death to the dictator” as they march in Tehran. (File/AFP)
This grab taken from a UGC video shows Iranian students, some without headscarves, shouting “Death to the dictator” as they march in Tehran. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y5s2s

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Iran schoolgirls treated after new mystery poisoning

Iranian students, some without headscarves, shouting “Death to the dictator” in Tehran.
  • Hundreds of cases of respiratory distress have been reported in the past three months among schoolgirls mainly in Qom
  • An official said Sunday the attacks were believed to be a deliberate attempt to force the closure of girls’ schools
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Dozens of Iranian schoolgirls needed hospital treatment on Tuesday after another mysterious poisoning, a news agency reported, the latest in a spate of suspected attacks in the Islamic republic.
Hundreds of cases of respiratory distress have been reported in the past three months among schoolgirls mainly in the holy city of Qom, south of Tehran, with some needing hospitalization.
A government official said on Sunday that the attacks were believed to be a deliberate attempt to force the closure of girls’ schools.
“Today (Tuesday) at noon, a number of students were poisoned at the Khayyam Girls’ School in the city of Pardis, Tehran province,” Tasnim news agency reported.
It said 35 students had been taken to hospital so far, adding to hundreds of cases of reported poisoning since November in at least two other cities including Qom.
The poisonings come more than five months into protests that spread across Iran after the September 16 death in custody of 22-year-old Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini following her arrest for an alleged violation of the country’s strict dress code for women.
Tehran says hundreds of people have been killed and thousands arrested in connection with the protests, which the authorities generally describe as “riots.”
On Sunday, students at a girls’ school in Borujerd were rushed to hospital after a poisoning incident, the fourth in the western city within the past week.
Parliament held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the suspected attacks. The session was attended by Health Minister Bahram Eynollahi, the official IRNA news agency reported.
IRNA quoted speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as saying that both Qom and Borujerd were “dealing with student poisonings.”
The suspected poisonings were being investigated, Iran’s police chief told Tasnim news agency on Tuesday.
“Our priority is to find the origin of this case, and until then we will not judge whether it was intentional or not,” it quoted Ahmad-Reza Radan as saying.
“We have not yet arrested anyone in this case and we are identifying possible suspects,” the police chief added.
On Sunday the deputy health minister, Younes Panahi, said some people had been poisoned at a girls’ school in Qom, in a bid to shut down education for girls.
“After the poisoning of several students in Qom schools, it was found that some people wanted all schools, especially girls’ schools, to be closed,” IRNA quoted him as saying at the time.
Panahi did not elaborate.
Similar such incidents since November have sparked outrage across the nation.
Activists have compared those responsible for the attacks on schools to the Taliban in Afghanistan and Boko Haram in the Sahel, who oppose education for girls.
On February 14, parents of students who had been ill gathered outside Qom’s governorate to “demand an explanation” from the authorities, IRNA reported.
The following day, government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said the intelligence and education ministries were trying to find the cause of the poisonings.
Last week, Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri ordered a judicial probe into the incidents.
Qom lawmaker Ahmad Amiri Farahani denounced the attack on the schoolgirls as an “irrational act,” stressing that residents of the holy city “support girls’ education.”
On Tuesday, former reformist vice president Massoumeh Ebtekar expressed regret over the “repeat of the crime of poisoning girls,” and called on the authorities “to put an end to misogynistic fanatics once and for all.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Schoolgirls poisoning

Related

Iranian schoolgirls being ‘deliberately poisoned,’ deputy health minister says
Middle-East
Iranian schoolgirls being ‘deliberately poisoned,’ deputy health minister says
Son of former shah urges West to back dissidents in Iran
World
Son of former shah urges West to back dissidents in Iran

WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone

WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone
Updated 12 sec ago

WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone

WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone
Updated 12 sec ago
ADANA: The World Health Organization (WHO) will support Ankara in its response to massive earthquakes that killed more than 50,000, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday, as the death toll from the latest aftershock rose to two.
The massive earthquakes that struck Turkiye’s southeast and neighboring Syria in the last three weeks have injured more than 108,000 in Turkiye, leaving millions sheltering in tents or seeking to move to other cities.
The latest substantial aftershock, with a magnitude of 5.6, hit on Monday, killing two and injuring 140 people, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, adding that 32 people had been rescued from the rubble.
Turkiye is “doing its best” but still needs international support to help the victims of the earthquake, Tedros said, describing the destruction as “really massive” for modern history.
In a news conference alongside Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca in Antakya, one of the most affected cities, Tedros said the two had discussed the health situation in camps.
“These are like respiratory infections, GI infections, especially mental health problems — because many people are really traumatized — and people who need rehabilitation services, especially orthopaedic service,” he said.
“From WHO side, we will support in any way possible based on the issues observed or documented and based on the priorities of the ministry,” Tedros added.
More than 160,000 buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or were severely damaged in Turkiye by the disaster, the worst in the country’s modern history.
President Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to rebuild homes within a year but it will still be many months before thousands can leave tents or shipping containers and daily queues for food and move into permanent housing, key to gaining the sense of normalcy and safety they lost.
The earthquakes have struck months ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections, scheduled to be held by June, which present the biggest political challenge to Erdogan in his two-decade rule.

Twenty-two people died in cholera outbreak post-quake in northwest Syria -civil defence

Twenty-two people died in cholera outbreak post-quake in northwest Syria -civil defence
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

Twenty-two people died in cholera outbreak post-quake in northwest Syria -civil defence

Twenty-two people died in cholera outbreak post-quake in northwest Syria -civil defence
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

AMMAN: The Syrian opposition-run civil defence said on Tuesday 22 people had died from an outbreak of cholera in the northwestern region in the aftermath of the devastating quake that hit Turkey and Syria.
The Western-backed main rescuer in the border region that has been hardest hit within Syria, which cited medical bodies, said there were also another 568 cases of infection as a result of the widespread damage to water systems and infrastructure.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Cholera outbreak

Related

KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Turkiye and Syria 
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Turkiye and Syria 
UK risks creating ‘Guantanamo Bay’ in Syria if repatriation fails: terror adviser
World
UK risks creating ‘Guantanamo Bay’ in Syria if repatriation fails: terror adviser

New Classical Film Museum in Abu Dhabi will honor pioneers of Arab cinema

New Classical Film Museum in Abu Dhabi will honor pioneers of Arab cinema
Updated 13 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

New Classical Film Museum in Abu Dhabi will honor pioneers of Arab cinema

New Classical Film Museum in Abu Dhabi will honor pioneers of Arab cinema
  • It is part of a cultural program being organized by Anassi Media and the Paris-based Arab World Institute
Updated 13 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: A Classical Film Museum celebrating the pioneers of Arab cinema is being planned for Abu Dhabi.

The launch of the project was announced by the UAE Cultural Ambassadorship at the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization during an event in Paris on Monday, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The museum is part of a cultural program being organized by Anassi Media and the Paris-based Arab World Institute. The participants in Monday’s event included Jack Lang, president of the AWI, Maadhad Hareb Mughair Al-Khaili, the Emirati ambassador to France, along with other Arab and foreign diplomats and artists.

Lang thanked ALECSO for choosing the Arab World Institute to organize this cultural event honoring pioneering Arab filmmakers.

Topics: Classical Film Museum Abu Dhabi Arab cinema ALECSO

Related

Adel Emam: The biggest star in Arab cinema
Lifestyle
Adel Emam: The biggest star in Arab cinema
‘A milestone for Arab cinema’ — director and stars discuss ‘Perfect Strangers’
Lifestyle
‘A milestone for Arab cinema’ — director and stars discuss ‘Perfect Strangers’

Lebanon security chief’s term to end after authorities skip on renewal

Lebanon security chief’s term to end after authorities skip on renewal
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

Lebanon security chief’s term to end after authorities skip on renewal

Lebanon security chief’s term to end after authorities skip on renewal
  • Lebanon is already in an unprecedented constitutional crisis — with the presidency vacant and cabinet acting in a caretaker capacity since last year’s parliamentary elections
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: The term of Lebanon’s powerful General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim is set to end this week as neither cabinet nor parliament have discussed a measure that would allow him to stay on after reaching the legal retirement age.
Ibrahim, who hails from southern Lebanon, has headed the General Security directorate since 2011 and is considered a key regional interlocutor who has good ties with the Iran-backed group Hezbollah and links with Western governments.
On Thursday, he will turn 64, which is the legal retirement age in Lebanon. Lebanese authorities have in the past issued exceptional exemptions for top officials to stay on past 64 if a vacuum in their post is seen as risking instability.
But Lebanon’s caretaker cabinet did not discuss an extension at its meeting on Monday. Information Minister Ziad Makary told reporters after the meeting that cabinet “can do nothing” and that the decision was to be taken by the interior minister.
Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Al-Mawlawi, whose ministry manages General Security and some other security forces, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Lebanon’s caretaker premier Najib Mikati said in an interview last week that the issue should be dealt with by parliament as it involved legal amendments. Parliament has not met and no session is scheduled before Ibrahim is set to retire.
A source close to Hezbollah told Reuters that the group had tried to “throw its full weight” behind a parliament session to extend Ibrahim’s term but was unable to secure enough support.
Mawlawi is expected to name an acting chief once Ibrahim’s term ends. Lebanon is already in an unprecedented constitutional crisis — with the presidency vacant and cabinet acting in a caretaker capacity since last year’s parliamentary elections.
Ibrahim is seen as close to Hezbollah and authorities in neighboring Syria, but he has also regularly traveled to Washington and Paris to meet top officials there.
As a result, he has been seen as an important interlocutor, involved in cases from the missing US reporter Austin Tice to US-mediated talks between Lebanon and Israel on their maritime border, which was delineated last year.
He was charged earlier this year by Tarek Bitar, the Lebanese judge investigating the catastrophic August 2020 Beirut port explosion, but remained in his post. Ibrahim declined to comment on the charges at the time.

 

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Election of a new president remains a priority, Lebanon’s caretaker PM tells cabinet
Middle-East
Election of a new president remains a priority, Lebanon’s caretaker PM tells cabinet
Fresh chaos in Lebanon as central bank boss charged with fraud and embezzlement
Middle-East
Fresh chaos in Lebanon as central bank boss charged with fraud and embezzlement

Ultra-conservative Israeli minister quits, will back Netanyahu in parliament

Ultra-conservative Israeli minister quits, will back Netanyahu in parliament
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

Ultra-conservative Israeli minister quits, will back Netanyahu in parliament

Ultra-conservative Israeli minister quits, will back Netanyahu in parliament
  • Inclusion of Avi Maoz in Benjamin Netanyahu’s government shook Israel’s once-dominant secular liberals
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: An ultra-conservative Jewish politician on Monday said he was resigning from his role in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government after failing to advance his agenda, but that he would still support the coalition in parliament.
Avi Maoz, whose Noam party had one of the Knesset’s 120 seats, was made a deputy minister in Netanyahu’s office as part of the coalition sworn in on Dec. 29, with responsibilities for encouraging stringent observance of Jewish law in the country.
His inclusion shook Israel’s once-dominant secular liberals, who have been holding weekly mass-demonstrations against reforms sought by Netanyahu to curb the power of the Supreme Court.
“To my amazement, I discovered that there is no serious intent to implement the coalition agreement regarding the administration of national Jewish identity,” Maoz said in a resignation letter circulated to Israeli media.
“I will fulfil my duty as a regular Knesset member in the coalition,” he added.
Netanyahu commands a 64-seat parliamentary majority. But cracks have appeared in the support of his powerful far-right partners, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
Both chafed at Netanyahu envoys’ undertaking, at a Jordania-hosted security meeting with Palestinians on Sunday, to hold off on any new announcements regarding Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank in the coming months.

 

Topics: Israel

Related

Israeli security forces examine the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank city of Jericho, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP)
Middle-East
Israeli-American motorist killed in West Bank after settlers rampage against Palestinians
Israel should be made accountable for ‘crimes’ in Palestine: OIC chief
Middle-East
Israel should be made accountable for ‘crimes’ in Palestine: OIC chief

Latest updates

Istanbul’s Fenerbahce to play without fans after anti-govt chants
Istanbul’s Fenerbahce to play without fans after anti-govt chants
Iran schoolgirls treated after new mystery poisoning
Iranian students, some without headscarves, shouting “Death to the dictator” in Tehran.
KSRelief to provide medical oxygen in Somalia, Sudan
KSRelief to provide medical oxygen in Somalia, Sudan
Saudi-listed banks’ net profit jumps 18% in January: SAMA
Saudi-listed banks’ net profit jumps 18% in January: SAMA
WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone
WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.