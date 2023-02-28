You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine intel chief sees no signs China plans to arm Russia
This photograph taken on Feb. 27, 2023, shows an empty street as the sounds of shelling continue in Bakhmut, amid Russia’s military invasion on Ukraine. (AFP)
AFP

Ukraine intel chief sees no signs China plans to arm Russia
  • Senior US officials have said as recently as Sunday that they were "confident" China was considering the supply of lethal equipment to Moscow
  • Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said: "I do not share this opinion"
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine’s head of military intelligence has brushed aside claims that China is considering furnishing arms to Russia, telling US media that he saw no “signs that such things are even being discussed.”
Senior US officials have said as recently as Sunday that they were “confident” China was considering the supply of lethal equipment to Moscow, with a diplomatic pressure campaign underway to discourage it from doing so.
But when asked about the possibility in a lengthy interview with Voice of America published on Monday, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said: “I do not share this opinion.”
“As of now, I do not think that China will agree to the transfer of weapons to Russia,” he said. “I do not see any signs that such things are even being discussed.”
Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken aired Washington’s concerns about potential arms shipments in a tense meeting with his Chinese counterpart, and the director of the CIA said in an interview on Sunday that he believed Beijing was still weighing the possibility.
During a visit to Kazakhstan, Blinken again said that China should know the “implications and consequences” of assisting Russia on the military front.
“China can’t have it both ways when it comes to the Russian aggression in Ukraine,” Blinken told reporters.
“It can’t be putting forward peace proposals on the one hand while actually feeding the flames of the fire that Russia has started,” he said, referring to a recent proposal by Beijing for negotiations.
Blinken said the United States told China that it would impose sanctions on companies or people who support the Russian war effort.
Media reports have cited unidentified US officials as saying China was deciding whether to provide drones and certain munitions to Russia.
Asked specifically about the US assessment, Budanov said: “I am the head of intelligence and I rely, with all due respect, not on the opinions of individual people, but only on facts. I do not see such facts.”
As to where Russia could still procure arms, Budanov said that apart from unconfirmed reports of shipments from North Korea, “almost the only country that actually transfers more or less serious weapons is Iran.”

Bangladesh sees sharp growth in clothing exports to Saudi Arabia and Gulf

Bangladesh sees sharp growth in clothing exports to Saudi Arabia and Gulf
Updated 55 min 30 sec ago

Bangladesh sees sharp growth in clothing exports to Saudi Arabia and Gulf

Bangladesh sees sharp growth in clothing exports to Saudi Arabia and Gulf
  • Industry promoting to new markets including Gulf as exports fall in US and Europe
  • Garment industry employs four million people and accounts for 80% of nation’s exports 
Updated 55 min 30 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh has reported significant growth in garment exports to Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the last year, as the South Asian nation boosts efforts to expand its key market in the Gulf.

The garment sector accounts for 80 percent of the country’s exports and 11 per cent of its GDP. Four million people work in the industry and Bangladesh is the world’s second-largest supplier of clothes after China.

The country made $42.6 billion between July 2021-June 2022 from garment exports, with the EU and the US the biggest markets. 

However, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association said that sales had dropped in traditional markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, prompting a reorientation of its promotion strategy to other areas, especially the Middle East.

“We have been trying to increase dependency on non-traditional markets, so we targeted the Gulf and Middle Eastern countries,” Mohiuddin Rubel, director of the association, told Arab News.

Its data shows sharp growth in exports to the region, especially Saudi Arabia, where they increased 40 per cent in the last financial year to $125 million. In the UAE, they grew 21 percent to $183 million.

“To boost our export potential to the Kingdom and other Middle Eastern markets, we have been trying to increase our presence in this region. Last week, we just concluded the Bangladesh Expo in Riyadh, where our garment exporters were the key participants. It was a part of our promotional campaign,” Rubel said.

“The more we can reach the Saudi local brands, the more it will be beneficial for us. Definitely, there are immense potentials over there.”

Prof. Mustafizur Rahman of the Centre for Policy Dialogue in Dhaka told Arab News that opportunities were indeed there for Bangladeshi producers.  

“The Middle East imports a significant amount of apparel every year and Bangladesh’s share is very small. It’s mainly China, India, and others. There is an opportunity for the replacement of those exporting countries by Bangladesh.”

As about 2.5 million Bangladeshis live and work in Saudi Arabia, and another 700,000 in the UAE, they are also a target group in the efforts to introduce Bangladeshi products in the region. Rahman said the large numbers were a captive crowd. “That is another advantage for us.”

Indonesia vows restraint as troops surround separatists holding NZ pilot

Indonesia vows restraint as troops surround separatists holding NZ pilot
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

Indonesia vows restraint as troops surround separatists holding NZ pilot

Indonesia vows restraint as troops surround separatists holding NZ pilot
  • Philip Mehrtens, a Susi Air pilot, was taken hostage by the West Papua National Liberation Army on Feb. 7
  • The rebels say they will not release Mehrtens unless Indonesia's government recognises the region's independence
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

JAKARTA: Security forces in Indonesia’s restive Papua region have surrounded separatists holding captive a New Zealand pilot, but will exercise restraint while negotiations for his release continue, a top security official said on Tuesday.
Philip Mehrtens, a Susi Air pilot, was taken hostage by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TNPB) on Feb. 7 after landing in the remote region of Nduga.
The rebels say they will not release Mehrtens, 37, unless Indonesia’s government recognizes the region’s independence and withdraws its troops.
Chief security minister, Mahfud MD said security forces had found the location of the group holding the pilot but would refrain from actions that might endanger his life.
“Now, they are under siege and we already know their location. But we must be careful,” Mahfud said, according to local media.
He did not elaborate on the location or what steps Indonesia might take to free the pilot.
Separatists have waged a low-level fight for independence since the resource-rich region, once governed by the Netherlands, was brought under Indonesian control following a United Nations-supervised vote in 1969.
Hostage-taking of foreigners has been rare and the conflict has escalated since 2018, with rebels mounting deadlier and more frequent attacks.
Indonesian military chief, Admiral Yudo Margono said operations were complicated by the presence of civilians in the area.
“It is not easy to catch this group as they are mingling with the locals. We will prioritize persuasive measures,” he said in a statement.
Security forces have previously said a “law enforcement operation” had been planned, but only as a last resort if negotiations failed.
The government has so far used prominent figures in Papua such as politicians, priests and local leaders to communicate with the hostage-takers.

Afghan jailed in Pakistan for traveling without visa dies in 4th such death since October

Afghan jailed in Pakistan for traveling without visa dies in 4th such death since October
Updated 28 February 2023

Afghan jailed in Pakistan for traveling without visa dies in 4th such death since October

Afghan jailed in Pakistan for traveling without visa dies in 4th such death since October
  • Faiz Muhammad sought treatment in Pakistan for sister-in-law, entered without visa, arrested on Jan. 25
  • Almost 870 Afghan nationals, many with serious ailments, currently held in Sindh prisons: Karachi envoy
Updated 28 February 2023
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: In January, Faiz Muhammad borrowed from neighbors in his village in Afghanistan’s Paktika province and managed to scrape together 15,000 rupees ($58) to cover travel expenses to the Pakistani port city of Karachi where he hoped to get his sister-in-law treated for chronic kidney disease.

But, similar to dozens of others, Muhammad, who was traveling without a visa, was arrested soon after entering Pakistan and sent on judicial remand on Jan. 26.

He was held at Karachi’s Malir jail until Feb. 21 when he was taken to Jinnah Hospital after he “suddenly” fell ill, according to prison officials and court documents.

The 60-year-old died the following day. It was the fourth death since October of an Afghan jailed for entering Pakistan without valid travel documents.

“My father had no illness,” Muhammad’s son Baz told Arab News. “He took my aunt for kidney treatment but lost his own life.”

Afghans have for decades been traveling to neighboring Pakistan to escape war and persecution in their country and to seek employment and medical treatment as Afghanistan’s own health system, understaffed, poorly equipped, and underfunded for years, is on the brink of collapse.

Many of the travelers cannot afford visas and have no travel documents.

Pakistan is home to around 2.8 million Afghan refugees, including 1.5 million registered and 1.3 million unregistered Afghan nationals, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR. After the Taliban takeover of the war-battered country in August 2021, around 250,000 additional Afghans took shelter in Pakistan.

But since last year, Pakistan has intensified its crackdown on Afghans crossing the border without valid documents.

Court documents seen by Arab News said Muhammad had no “significant” history of illnesses but had been diagnosed with hypertension, diabetes, and depression a year earlier. At Malir jail, he developed a severe ear infection and was advised hospital care.

Malir prison official Muhammad Asif also said the Afghan did not have any registered serious illnesses but was taken to hospital after his health “deteriorated suddenly.”

He added that all inmates were either provided medical help at the jail premises or taken to hospital if their condition required it.

But a letter by Afghanistan’s consul general, which Arab News can confirm was received by the office of the Sindh home secretary on Feb. 17, showed that the envoy had requested provincial authorities to grant Muhammad “special remission” on “humanitarian grounds” due to a “critical health condition.”

The letter also mentioned three other Afghan inmates who died due to “unavailability of proper medication” in January.

Syed Abdul Jabbar Takhari, Afghanistan’s acting consul general in Karachi, Sindh province, told Arab News that Pakistani authorities were informed “on time” about Muhammad’s deteriorating health and his life could have been saved if he had been provided with timely medical help.

“We informed the home secretary well in time but instead of taking him for treatment, we were informed on Feb. 24 that he had died two days ago,” he said.

“There are many like him who are being denied medical treatment. We urge the government of Pakistan to be kind with these people who come here for treatment.”

Last month, under-trial Afghan prisoners Taj Muhammad, Abdul Khalil, and Wali Khan also died while at a correctional facility in Karachi’s Malir district.

“These people died because they didn’t get treatment,” Takhari said at the time, adding that his mission had informed Sindh authorities about the inmates’ health problems in advance.

Arshad Shah, superintendent of Malir prison, rejected Takhari’s allegations, claiming all inmates, including the three Afghan nationals, were given treatment.

“We have medical facilities,” Shah said. “But the ones with serious conditions are sent to hospital, either to Jinnah Hospital or the civil hospital.”

Takhari has said almost 870 Afghan nationals, many struggling with health issues, are currently being held in Sindh prisons.

Baz said his father, the primary carer of his aunt Saira Bibi since her husband died in a landmine explosion nine years ago, took her to the Ariana hospital in Kabul where doctors said she needed to go to Pakistan to receive adequate treatment.

Muhammad, like most Afghans, opted to cross the border illegally as the family could not afford to pay the visa fee to enter Pakistan, but he was caught and offloaded from a bus at Hub Chowki in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province while attempting to enter Karachi.

“She (Bibi) is coming home without being cured,” Baz said. “And my father is left behind, dead, and alone.”

India explores energy, defense engagements with Oman

India explores energy, defense engagements with Oman
Updated 28 February 2023

India explores energy, defense engagements with Oman

India explores energy, defense engagements with Oman
  • India already enjoys strategic partnerships in the Gulf region with Saudi Arabia, UAE
  • Oman will be India’s guest during this year’s G20 summit in New Delhi
Updated 28 February 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Oman has joined the Gulf countries where India is focusing on partnerships in energy and defense, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday, following an India-Oman Strategic Consultative Group meeting.

The India-Oman Strategic Consultative Group was established in 2003 to provide a joint forum for regular reviews of relations and exchanges between the maritime neighbors.

The latest edition of the annual meetings took place in Muscat on Monday, co-chaired by Ausaf Sayeed, overseas Indian affairs secretary at the foreign ministry, and Oman’s Diplomatic Affairs Undersecretary Sheikh Khalifa Al-Harthy.

“The discussions were focused on exploring avenues of cooperation in key sectors, including energy, trade and investment, health, education, defense and cultural exchanges,” the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Sayeed’s visit “reflects the strong bilateral relationship between India and Oman, the importance of the Sultanate of Oman as a key partner for India in the Gulf, and highlights India’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership.”

India already enjoys strong energy and defense partnerships in the Gulf region with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, but is also developing strategic ties with Oman.

“Indian presence in Oman and its Duqm and turnaround facilities in Salalah provide a strategic depth to the Indian Navy. India has also built the border electronic fence between Oman and Yemen which keeps a lid on infiltration,” Anil Wadhwa, New Delhi’s former ambassador to Muscat, told Arab News.

India gained access to the Duqm port in the Gulf of Oman in 2018, a few years after Indian companies were involved in the fencing of the sultanate’s Yemeni border.

India is chairing the Group of 20 largest economies and will host the G20 summit this year, with Oman as one of its guests during the meeting.

This reflects “the priority and importance New Delhi attaches with Muscat,” Muddassir Quamar, Middle East expert and fellow at the Institute of Defense Studies and Analyzes in New Delhi, told Arab News.

“Oman is an important country in the Gulf region, and is considered an important actor in several regional forums, including GCC, the Arab League and IORA (Indian Ocean Rim Association),” he said.

“Its strategic location makes it an important actor for maritime security in the Gulf. India and Oman have a robust political, economic and defense partnership. The two sides are committed to strengthening bilateral engagements.”

Manchester Arena bomber linked to hate preacher ‘known to authorities for more than a decade’: BBC

Manchester Arena bomber linked to hate preacher ‘known to authorities for more than a decade’: BBC
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

Manchester Arena bomber linked to hate preacher ‘known to authorities for more than a decade’: BBC

Manchester Arena bomber linked to hate preacher ‘known to authorities for more than a decade’: BBC
  • Salman Abedi killed 23, injured more than 1,000 in deadly 2017 suicide attack
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Manchester Arena bomber may have been radicalized by a preacher who was known to authorities for more than a decade, the BBC reported.

Salman Abedi killed 23 concertgoers and injured more than 1,000 others in the 2017 suicide bombing after an Ariana Grande performance in Manchester.

A public inquiry into Abedi’s radicalization has found that Mansour Al-Anezi, a 43-year-old Kuwaiti national, had a close association with Abedi in the years leading up to the bombing, and was also linked to a failed terror attack years earlier.

The BBC reported that authorities in the UK were investigating Al-Anezi’s role as a suspected radicalizer after he was linked to Nicky Reilly, who, then aged 22, attempted to detonate a nail bomb in a restaurant in Exeter.

Reilly was jailed for the failed 2008 attack and died in prison in 2016.

However, the Manchester Arena inquiry has now linked Al-Anezi, who arrived in the UK in 2000, to both Reilly and Abedi, raising questions over the potential failure of authorities to prevent radicalization.

When Al-Anezi moved to Plymouth in the UK, his mosque preaching activities were monitored, with Britain’s domestic intelligence agency MI5 also collecting information on the preacher.

In the years leading up to the Exeter attack, Al-Anezi developed close links to Reilly, and authorities suspected the preacher of playing a major role in the 22-year-old’s radicalization.

Two sources from the mosque where Al-Anezi hosted prayers said that after the Exeter attack, the Kuwaiti national was banned from preaching, the BBC was told.

In an unrelated court case concerning Al-Anezi’s immigration status, the preacher admitted that some worshippers had expressed concern and complained about his activities.

However, authorities lacked the evidence to charge Al-Anezi in the aftermath of the attack.

As in the Exeter case, Al-Anezi also enjoyed close contact with the Manchester Arena bomber in the years leading up to the bombing, the BBC revealed.

He stayed at the Abedi home several times and regularly communicated with Abedi’s brother, Hashem, an associate in the attack, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the bombing.

When Al-Anezi died in 2017, Salman was reportedly “in tears,” with both brothers attending the preacher’s funeral.

However, the following day, the pair bought a substantial quantity of chemicals that would eventually be used to manufacture the bomb used in Manchester Arena, the BBC reported.

An asylum judgment dated to 2009 shows Al-Anezi’s admission that he entered the UK on a forged passport, with the government arguing that the preacher “wished to conceal information” and had “fabricated his claim for asylum.”

The Abedi inquiry will further examine the extent of Al-Anezi’s radicalization of the bomber.

A group of families whose relatives died in the bombing told the BBC that they were “disappointed to learn of yet more links to terrorism in Abedi’s background which do not appear to have been investigated.”

The families are relatives of Kelly Brewster, 32, Eilidh MacLeod, 14, Megan Hurley, 15, Liam Curry, 19, and Chloe Rutherford, 17, who were all killed in the blast.

The group said in a statement: “If there is enough information in the public domain for the press to make these links then we would have expected the government to do the same and investigate fully.

“We can only hope that this information was discussed in the closed hearings of the public inquiry.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with those who were killed or had their lives changed forever at the Manchester Arena attack.”

