Protester killed in Khartoum anti-coup demonstration: medics

Protesters march during a rally against military rule following the last coup, in Khartoum, Sudan August 31, 2022. (File/Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

  • The unidentified man died after “being shot in the chest with a live bullet by the coup forces”
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces on Tuesday shot dead an anti-coup protester during a demonstration in Khartoum, pro-democracy medics reported.
They said the death brings to 125 the number killed in a crackdown against recurrent pro-democracy demonstrations since the October 2021 coup in the impoverished northeast African country.
The man, who has not been identified, died after “being shot in the chest with a live bullet by the coup forces,” the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said.
In a statement police said protesters “used excessive violence against security forces,” leading “a number of policemen” to be injured.
Sudan has been gripped by political and economic turmoil since the putsch led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, which sparked cuts in crucial international aid.
The coup derailed a short-lived transition to civilian rule following the 2019 ouster of long-time autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.
In December Sudan’s military leaders and civilian factions signed a tentative agreement as the first component of a two-phase political process aimed at restoring the democratic transition.
Divisions among civilian groups continue, with some rejecting the deal and holding to the anti-coup rallying cry of “no partnership, no negotiation.”
Rallies took place in several districts of the capital on Tuesday, activists said.
Political factions — including the main civilian bloc ousted from power in the coup — have held multiple rounds of talks on contentious issues including transitional justice, accountability and security reforms.

Italy: Migrants paid 8,000 euros each for ‘voyage of death’

Updated 14 sec ago

  • The overcrowded wooden boat slammed into the shoals just 100m off Italy’s Calabrian coast and broke apart
Updated 14 sec ago
CROTONE: Rescue teams pulled more bodies from the sea on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from Italy’s latest migration tragedy to 65, as prosecutors identified suspected smugglers who allegedly charged 8,000 euros (nearly $8,500) for each person making the “voyage of death” from Turkiye to Italy.
Authorities delayed a planned viewing of the coffins to allow more time for identification of the bodies, as desperate relatives and friends arrived in the Calabrian city of Crotone in hope of finding their loved ones, some of whom hailed from Afghanistan.
“I am looking for my aunt and her three children,” said Aladdin Mohibzada, adding that he drove 25 hours from Germany to reach the makeshift morgue set up at a sports stadium. He said he had ascertained that his aunt and two of the children died, but that a 5-year-old survived and was being sheltered in a center for minors.
“We are looking into possibilities to send (the bodies) to Afghanistan, the bodies that are here,” he told The Associated Press outside the morgue. But he complained about a lack of information as authorities scrambled to cope with the disaster. “We are helpless here. We don’t know what we should do.”
At least 65 people, including 14 minors, died when their overcrowded wooden boat slammed into shoals 100 meters (yards) off the shore of Cutro and broke apart early Sunday in rough seas. Eighty people survived, but many more are feared dead since survivors indicated the boat had carried about 170 people when it set off last week from Izmir, Turkiye.
Aid groups at the scene have said many of the passengers hailed from Afghanistan, including entire families, as well as from Pakistan, Syria and Iraq. Rescue teams pulled two bodies from the sea on Tuesday, bringing the toll to 65, police said.
Premier Giorgia Meloni sent a letter to European leaders demanding quick action on the continent’s longstanding migration problem, insisting that migrants must be stopped from risking their lives on dangerous sea crossings.
“The point is, the more people who set off, the more people risk dying,” she told RAI state television late Monday.
Meloni’s right-wing government, which swept elections last year in part on promises to crack down on migration, has concentrated on complicating efforts by humanitarian boats to make multiple rescues in the central Mediterranean by assigning them ports of disembarkation along Italy’s northern coasts. That means the vessels need more time to return to sea after bringing migrants aboard and taking them safely to shore.
But aid groups’ rescue ships don’t normally operate in the area of Sunday’s shipwreck, which occurred off the Calabrian coast in the Ionian Sea. Rather, the aid groups generally operate in the central Mediterranean, rescuing migrants who set off from Libya or Tunisia — not from Turkiye in the eastern Mediterranean.
Crotone prosecutor Giuseppe Capoccia confirmed investigators had identified three suspected smugglers, a Turk and two Pakistani nationals. A second Turk is believed to have escaped or died in the wreck.
Italy’s border police said in a statement that organizers of the crossing charged 8,000 euros (around $8,500) each for the “voyage of death.”
Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi pushed back at suggestions that the rescue was delayed or affected by government policy discouraging aid groups from staying at sea to rescue migrants.
The EU border agency Frontex has said its aircraft spotted the boat off Crotone at 10:26 p.m. Saturday and alerted Italian authorities. Italy sent out two patrol vessels, but they had to turn back because of the poor weather.
Piantedosi told a parliamentary committee that the ship ran aground and broke apart at around 5 a.m. Sunday.
“There was no delay,” Piantedosi told Corriere della Sera. “Everything possible was done in absolutely prohibitive sea conditions.”
The Italian Coast Guard issued a statement on Tuesday saying Frontex had indicated that the migrants’ boat was “navigating normally” and that only one person could be seen above deck.
It added that an Italian border police vessel, “already operating in the sea” set out to intercept the migrant boat.
“At about 4:30 a.m., some indications by telephone from subjects on land, relative to a boat in danger a few meters from the coast, reached the Coast Guard,” the statement said.
At that point, a Carabinieri police boat which had been alerted by border police “informed the Coast Guard about the shipwreck.”
In contrast to similar cases of migrant vessels in distress, “no phone indication ever came from migrants aboard” to the Coast Guard, the statement noted.
Not rarely, migrants aboard a vessel in distress contact Alarm Phone, a humanitarian support hotline which relays indications of boats in trouble in the Mediterranean to maritime authorities.
When briefing lawmakers, the interior minister cited figures supporting Italy’s long-held frustration that fellow European Unions nation don’t honor pledges to accept a share of asylum-seeking migrants who reach Italy.
Piantedosi said that while these pledges covered some 8,000 migrant relocations from June last year through this month, only 387 people actually were transferred to other EU nations, with Germany taking in most of them.

Ukraine intel chief sees no signs China plans to arm Russia

Updated 51 min 52 sec ago
AFP

Ukraine intel chief sees no signs China plans to arm Russia

  • Senior US officials have said as recently as Sunday that they were "confident" China was considering the supply of lethal equipment to Moscow
  • Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said: "I do not share this opinion"
Updated 51 min 52 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine’s head of military intelligence has brushed aside claims that China is considering furnishing arms to Russia, telling US media that he saw no “signs that such things are even being discussed.”
Senior US officials have said as recently as Sunday that they were “confident” China was considering the supply of lethal equipment to Moscow, with a diplomatic pressure campaign underway to discourage it from doing so.
But when asked about the possibility in a lengthy interview with Voice of America published on Monday, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said: “I do not share this opinion.”
“As of now, I do not think that China will agree to the transfer of weapons to Russia,” he said. “I do not see any signs that such things are even being discussed.”
Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken aired Washington’s concerns about potential arms shipments in a tense meeting with his Chinese counterpart, and the director of the CIA said in an interview on Sunday that he believed Beijing was still weighing the possibility.
During a visit to Kazakhstan, Blinken again said that China should know the “implications and consequences” of assisting Russia on the military front.
“China can’t have it both ways when it comes to the Russian aggression in Ukraine,” Blinken told reporters.
“It can’t be putting forward peace proposals on the one hand while actually feeding the flames of the fire that Russia has started,” he said, referring to a recent proposal by Beijing for negotiations.
Blinken said the United States told China that it would impose sanctions on companies or people who support the Russian war effort.
Media reports have cited unidentified US officials as saying China was deciding whether to provide drones and certain munitions to Russia.
Asked specifically about the US assessment, Budanov said: “I am the head of intelligence and I rely, with all due respect, not on the opinions of individual people, but only on facts. I do not see such facts.”
As to where Russia could still procure arms, Budanov said that apart from unconfirmed reports of shipments from North Korea, “almost the only country that actually transfers more or less serious weapons is Iran.”

Bangladesh sees sharp growth in clothing exports to Saudi Arabia and Gulf

Updated 28 February 2023

Bangladesh sees sharp growth in clothing exports to Saudi Arabia and Gulf

  • Industry promoting to new markets including Gulf as exports fall in US and Europe
  • Garment industry employs four million people and accounts for 80% of nation’s exports 
Updated 28 February 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh has reported significant growth in garment exports to Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the last year, as the South Asian nation boosts efforts to expand its key market in the Gulf.

The garment sector accounts for 80 percent of the country’s exports and 11 per cent of its GDP. Four million people work in the industry and Bangladesh is the world’s second-largest supplier of clothes after China.

The country made $42.6 billion between July 2021-June 2022 from garment exports, with the EU and the US the biggest markets. 

However, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association said that sales had dropped in traditional markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, prompting a reorientation of its promotion strategy to other areas, especially the Middle East.

“We have been trying to increase dependency on non-traditional markets, so we targeted the Gulf and Middle Eastern countries,” Mohiuddin Rubel, director of the association, told Arab News.

Its data shows sharp growth in exports to the region, especially Saudi Arabia, where they increased 40 per cent in the last financial year to $125 million. In the UAE, they grew 21 percent to $183 million.

“To boost our export potential to the Kingdom and other Middle Eastern markets, we have been trying to increase our presence in this region. Last week, we just concluded the Bangladesh Expo in Riyadh, where our garment exporters were the key participants. It was a part of our promotional campaign,” Rubel said.

“The more we can reach the Saudi local brands, the more it will be beneficial for us. Definitely, there are immense potentials over there.”

Prof. Mustafizur Rahman of the Centre for Policy Dialogue in Dhaka told Arab News that opportunities were indeed there for Bangladeshi producers.  

“The Middle East imports a significant amount of apparel every year and Bangladesh’s share is very small. It’s mainly China, India, and others. There is an opportunity for the replacement of those exporting countries by Bangladesh.”

As about 2.5 million Bangladeshis live and work in Saudi Arabia, and another 700,000 in the UAE, they are also a target group in the efforts to introduce Bangladeshi products in the region. Rahman said the large numbers were a captive crowd. “That is another advantage for us.”

Indonesia vows restraint as troops surround separatists holding NZ pilot

Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

Indonesia vows restraint as troops surround separatists holding NZ pilot

  • Philip Mehrtens, a Susi Air pilot, was taken hostage by the West Papua National Liberation Army on Feb. 7
  • The rebels say they will not release Mehrtens unless Indonesia's government recognises the region's independence
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

JAKARTA: Security forces in Indonesia’s restive Papua region have surrounded separatists holding captive a New Zealand pilot, but will exercise restraint while negotiations for his release continue, a top security official said on Tuesday.
Philip Mehrtens, a Susi Air pilot, was taken hostage by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TNPB) on Feb. 7 after landing in the remote region of Nduga.
The rebels say they will not release Mehrtens, 37, unless Indonesia’s government recognizes the region’s independence and withdraws its troops.
Chief security minister, Mahfud MD said security forces had found the location of the group holding the pilot but would refrain from actions that might endanger his life.
“Now, they are under siege and we already know their location. But we must be careful,” Mahfud said, according to local media.
He did not elaborate on the location or what steps Indonesia might take to free the pilot.
Separatists have waged a low-level fight for independence since the resource-rich region, once governed by the Netherlands, was brought under Indonesian control following a United Nations-supervised vote in 1969.
Hostage-taking of foreigners has been rare and the conflict has escalated since 2018, with rebels mounting deadlier and more frequent attacks.
Indonesian military chief, Admiral Yudo Margono said operations were complicated by the presence of civilians in the area.
“It is not easy to catch this group as they are mingling with the locals. We will prioritize persuasive measures,” he said in a statement.
Security forces have previously said a “law enforcement operation” had been planned, but only as a last resort if negotiations failed.
The government has so far used prominent figures in Papua such as politicians, priests and local leaders to communicate with the hostage-takers.

Afghan jailed in Pakistan for traveling without visa dies in 4th such death since October

Updated 28 February 2023

Afghan jailed in Pakistan for traveling without visa dies in 4th such death since October

  • Faiz Muhammad sought treatment in Pakistan for sister-in-law, entered without visa, arrested on Jan. 25
  • Almost 870 Afghan nationals, many with serious ailments, currently held in Sindh prisons: Karachi envoy
Updated 28 February 2023
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: In January, Faiz Muhammad borrowed from neighbors in his village in Afghanistan’s Paktika province and managed to scrape together 15,000 rupees ($58) to cover travel expenses to the Pakistani port city of Karachi where he hoped to get his sister-in-law treated for chronic kidney disease.

But, similar to dozens of others, Muhammad, who was traveling without a visa, was arrested soon after entering Pakistan and sent on judicial remand on Jan. 26.

He was held at Karachi’s Malir jail until Feb. 21 when he was taken to Jinnah Hospital after he “suddenly” fell ill, according to prison officials and court documents.

The 60-year-old died the following day. It was the fourth death since October of an Afghan jailed for entering Pakistan without valid travel documents.

“My father had no illness,” Muhammad’s son Baz told Arab News. “He took my aunt for kidney treatment but lost his own life.”

Afghans have for decades been traveling to neighboring Pakistan to escape war and persecution in their country and to seek employment and medical treatment as Afghanistan’s own health system, understaffed, poorly equipped, and underfunded for years, is on the brink of collapse.

Many of the travelers cannot afford visas and have no travel documents.

Pakistan is home to around 2.8 million Afghan refugees, including 1.5 million registered and 1.3 million unregistered Afghan nationals, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR. After the Taliban takeover of the war-battered country in August 2021, around 250,000 additional Afghans took shelter in Pakistan.

But since last year, Pakistan has intensified its crackdown on Afghans crossing the border without valid documents.

Court documents seen by Arab News said Muhammad had no “significant” history of illnesses but had been diagnosed with hypertension, diabetes, and depression a year earlier. At Malir jail, he developed a severe ear infection and was advised hospital care.

Malir prison official Muhammad Asif also said the Afghan did not have any registered serious illnesses but was taken to hospital after his health “deteriorated suddenly.”

He added that all inmates were either provided medical help at the jail premises or taken to hospital if their condition required it.

But a letter by Afghanistan’s consul general, which Arab News can confirm was received by the office of the Sindh home secretary on Feb. 17, showed that the envoy had requested provincial authorities to grant Muhammad “special remission” on “humanitarian grounds” due to a “critical health condition.”

The letter also mentioned three other Afghan inmates who died due to “unavailability of proper medication” in January.

Syed Abdul Jabbar Takhari, Afghanistan’s acting consul general in Karachi, Sindh province, told Arab News that Pakistani authorities were informed “on time” about Muhammad’s deteriorating health and his life could have been saved if he had been provided with timely medical help.

“We informed the home secretary well in time but instead of taking him for treatment, we were informed on Feb. 24 that he had died two days ago,” he said.

“There are many like him who are being denied medical treatment. We urge the government of Pakistan to be kind with these people who come here for treatment.”

Last month, under-trial Afghan prisoners Taj Muhammad, Abdul Khalil, and Wali Khan also died while at a correctional facility in Karachi’s Malir district.

“These people died because they didn’t get treatment,” Takhari said at the time, adding that his mission had informed Sindh authorities about the inmates’ health problems in advance.

Arshad Shah, superintendent of Malir prison, rejected Takhari’s allegations, claiming all inmates, including the three Afghan nationals, were given treatment.

“We have medical facilities,” Shah said. “But the ones with serious conditions are sent to hospital, either to Jinnah Hospital or the civil hospital.”

Takhari has said almost 870 Afghan nationals, many struggling with health issues, are currently being held in Sindh prisons.

Baz said his father, the primary carer of his aunt Saira Bibi since her husband died in a landmine explosion nine years ago, took her to the Ariana hospital in Kabul where doctors said she needed to go to Pakistan to receive adequate treatment.

Muhammad, like most Afghans, opted to cross the border illegally as the family could not afford to pay the visa fee to enter Pakistan, but he was caught and offloaded from a bus at Hub Chowki in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province while attempting to enter Karachi.

“She (Bibi) is coming home without being cured,” Baz said. “And my father is left behind, dead, and alone.”

