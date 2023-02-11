Sudan military finishes review of Russian Red Sea base deal

You are here

The Russian Navy frigate RFS Admiral Grigorovich (494), was seen here anchored in Port Sudan on Feb. 28, 2021. (AFP/File)
Updated 11 February 2023
AP

  • The deal was awaiting the formation of a civilian government and a legislative body to be ratified before it takes effect
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said Thursday the deal still needs ratification by Sudan’s yet-to-be-formed legislative body
CAIRO: Sudan’s ruling military concluded a review of an agreement with Russia to build a navy base on the Red Sea in the African country, two Sudanese officials said Saturday.
They said the deal was awaiting the formation of a civilian government and a legislative body to be ratified before it takes effect. The officials said Moscow met Sudan’s most recent demands, including providing more weapons and equipment.
“They cleared all our concerns. The deal has become OK from the military side,” one official said.
The officials did not provide further details and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. A spokesman for the Sudanese military declined to comment.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said Thursday the deal still needs ratification by Sudan’s yet-to-be-formed legislative body.
Sudan has been without a parliament since a popular uprising forced the military overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir in April 2019. The country has been mired in political chaos since an October 2021 military coup derailed its short-lived transition to democracy.
The deal, which surfaced in December 2021, is part of Moscow’s efforts to restore a regular naval presence in various parts of the globe. It was reached during Al-Bashir’s reign.
The agreement allows Russia to set up a naval base with up to 300 Russian troops, and to simultaneously keep up to four navy ships, including nuclear-powered ones, in the strategic Port Sudan on the Red Sea.
The base would ensure the Russian navy’s presence in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean and spare its ships the need for long voyages to reach the area, according to Viktor Bondarev, the former Russian air force chief.
In exchange, Russia is to provide Sudan with weapons and military equipment. The agreement is to last for 25 years, with automatic extensions for 10-year periods if neither side objects.
In June 2021, Sudan’s Chief of General Staff, Gen. Mohammed Othman Al-Hussein, told a local television station that Khartoum would review the agreement.
In February last year Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, held talks with senior Russian officials in Moscow.
Upon his return from the weeklong trip, Dagalo said his country didn’t have objections to Russia or any other country establishing a base on its territory as it poses no threat to Sudan’s national security.
“If any country wants to open a base and it is in our interests and doesn’t threaten our national security, we have no problem in dealing with anyone, Russian or otherwise,” he said.

Death and devastation in Turkey’s Hatay province underscore the precariousness of life

Death and devastation in Turkey’s Hatay province underscore the precariousness of life
Updated 9 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Death and devastation in Turkey’s Hatay province underscore the precariousness of life

Death and devastation in Turkey’s Hatay province underscore the precariousness of life
  • Rescue teams still searching through rubble of buildings despite fading hopes of finding more survivors
  • Traumatized survivors wary of returning to their homes as minor tremors have continued throughout the week
Updated 9 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Baris Yapar managed to escape his building when the first massive earthquake struck southeast Turkiye in the early hours of Monday. His grandparents were living just a short distance away, but when he reached their building, he found only rubble.

“We waited the whole night. We made several calls, but no one came to help,” Yapar told Arab News near his home in the Samandag district of Hatay province.

“After 40 hours, we rented the necessary equipment to open some parts of the wreckage ourselves.”

The period immediately after an earthquake is considered the most critical for search-and-rescue efforts. But as roads in the disaster zone were blocked or badly damaged by the quakes, rescue teams struggled to reach the devastated areas.

After 60 hours, using only basic machinery and their bare hands, Yapar and other residents were able to save their relatives from the mountain of rubble. His grandparents did not survive.

“We couldn’t find any ambulances or funeral vehicles after we pulled my grandmother and grandfather out from their collapsed building,” said Yapar.

“We carried them in our trunk until the mortuary. We then came the other day to find their corpses among hundreds of others. We finally found them and carried them to the cemetery in our car to bury them.”

Almost a week after Monday’s devastating twin earthquakes, rescue teams are still searching through the rubble of towns and cities in southeast Turkiye despite fading hopes of finding further survivors.

Around a quarter of the 166,334 rescue workers deployed to the field have come from abroad. While there is a sliver of hope of finding anyone alive under the debris, search operations are expected to continue.

As of Saturday night, Turkish authorities say at least 21,848 people have been killed and around 80,104 injured. Combined with the 3,553 killed in neighboring Syria, the total death toll has now passed 25,000.

Turkiye, which sits on a series of major fault lines, has experienced several major earthquakes in recent years. However, Monday’s quake, triggered by movement in the East Anatolian fault, is considered the nation’s most devastating since 1939.

Traumatized survivors remain on edge, wary of returning to their homes, as minor tremors have continued throughout the week. Seismologists have detected around 1,972 aftershocks since Monday.

Although it has been several days since the magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck, followed by a magnitude 7.5 quake just hours later, rescue teams from various countries are miraculously finding survivors among the wreckage. One 4-year-old girl was rescued in Gaziantep after being trapped for 131 hours.

On Friday, at around midnight local time, an Israeli team rescued a 9-year-old boy in Kahramanmaras after an operation that lasted 36 hours. He had survived under the rubble for 120 hours. Another 10-year-old boy was saved in the same city on Friday morning.

However, dramatic rescue stories such as these are becoming increasingly rare, as fewer people are found alive. Silence increasingly falls over the mass of debris, where copies of the Qu’ran, family photos, broken toys and kitchenware are strewn among the shattered masonry.

While recovery workers sift through the rubble, families are often seen huddling beside their wrecked homes, waiting to take possession of the bodies of their loved ones.

Bengi Baser, a Turkish cardiologist, visited quake-hit Hatay on Friday as part of an aid convoy.

“With a large group of medics, we visited the Armutlu and Defne districts of Hatay. I noticed that there is a strong civil initiative in the region for rescuing people, but there is significant disorder when it comes to distributing humanitarian help,” Baser told Arab News.

Hatay residents who spoke to Arab News said there were not enough tents to shield displaced families against the elements. Those tents that had been provided were not suitable for the freezing conditions.

“It is impossible to sleep in the tents when the outside temperature is -4 degrees Celsius during the nighttime,” said Baser. “People are standing around a fire, but children are extremely sick because they are freezing outside.”

The collapse of local infrastructure is also a major concern for those with chronic illnesses that require treatment, such as diabetics, cancer patients, and those in need of dialysis. Indeed, the earthquakes have been devastating for people of all social backgrounds.

“I met a woman in Hatay’s Defne district. She was a survivor of the earthquake. She said that her family was the richest one in the region, and now she is homeless. There is an increased awareness about the precariousness of life,” said Baser.

The medical group that Baser arrived with brought a large number of coffins, donated by a firm in the northwestern province of Bursa. With so many dead, it is essential the bodies are buried quickly, in line with religious beliefs, and also to prevent disease.

“Corpses are lying on the streets. Relatives are waiting for the arrival of the forensic doctors and prosecutors. It is likely that they will be buried in mass graves because some thousands had been buried in just two days,” said Baser.

A large graveyard is now under construction on the outskirts of Antakya, the capital of Hatay province, as a growing number of body bags arrive in the city from surrounding districts.

Many Antakya residents are now sleeping outdoors after the earthquakes left their homes uninhabitable. With a lack of water, hygiene and sanitation services, many are concerned illness will soon spread.

“There are no common toilets,” said Baser. “We urged some municipalities to send mobile toilets to the region. Diarrhea is common among children, and it is a real public health risk.”

There has also been public anger against construction firms, several of which are alleged to have ignored government regulations introduced in 2018 that demand all new buildings be reinforced with additional steel beams to help them withstand tremors.

Bekir Bozdag, Turkiye’s justice minister, said this week that anyone found to have neglected the building regulations will be prosecuted. Twelve people have been detained over collapsed buildings in Gaziantep and Sanliurfa, local news media reported on Saturday.

For now, Yapar and his surviving family in Samandag must make do with what they can salvage from their home and try to rebuild their lives in the midst of Hatay’s battered infrastructure.

“We still don’t have heaters and bottled gas. There is no mobile toilet in the district,” he told Arab News.

There are also security concerns, as looters take advantage of the chaos. Turkish authorities have arrested 48 people over looting, state media outlet Anadolu reported on Saturday.

“For a couple of days, there has been an increasing trend of looting,” said Yapar.

“Police forces are deployed in each city to prevent them. People are feeling tired and panicky. They are concerned that their houses could be looted if they are not around.

“We still cannot stay at home because it is partly damaged. We only go in for a limited time, then go back out.”

 

Turkiye Syria Earthquake Turkiye-Syria quake Gaziantep Hatay Samandag

Five more Yemenis confirmed dead in Turkiye earthquake

Five more Yemenis confirmed dead in Turkiye earthquake
Updated 59 min 7 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Five more Yemenis confirmed dead in Turkiye earthquake

Five more Yemenis confirmed dead in Turkiye earthquake
  • Students union issues urgent plea to aid agencies
  • Rashad Al-Alimi embarks on EU tour to gather support for his govt and discuss peace efforts
Updated 59 min 7 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The number of Yemenis killed in Monday’s earthquake in Turkey has risen to seven after rescuers recovered the remains of five Yemenis on Friday amid escalating frustration over the sluggish delivery of humanitarian aid.

A statement from the Yemeni embassy in Ankara on Saturday morning said that a Yemeni engineer named Burhan Al-Alimi was killed in the earthquake in the city of Malatya in the Eastern Anatolia area and that the bodies of Yemeni doctor Mohammed Al-Ara’awi’s wife, her sister and their two children were recovered from wreckage in Hatay city, southern Turkiye.

Al-Ara’awi himself survived because he was in another Turkish city at the time.

On Wednesday, the bodies of Yemeni doctor, Hamedi Al-Ghazali, and his wife were recovered in Malatya.

The Yemeni ambassador to Turkiye met with the Yemeni community to discuss the coordination of relief efforts for Yemenis in earthquake-stricken regions. Scores of Yemeni students and their families have been relocated.

Speaking to Al-Arabiya TV outside the crumbling apartment block where his family lived, Al-Ara’awi — speaking before their bodies had been found — said he had seen the body of his 16-year-old son Amen, who had been struck by a concrete pillar. The rest of his family was buried under the rubble.

“This is really painful. I entrust my affairs to Allah. If they are still alive, I want them. And if they are deceased, I will bury their remains,” Al- Ara’awi said, adding that he had been unaware the earthquake was happening. “I contacted my family and received no response. I contacted my Turkish neighbor but received no response. My Yemeni friend from another region informed me of the catastrophe.”

The Yemeni Students Union in Turkiye has issued an urgent plea to the Yemeni government and aid agencies, requesting that they provide money, clothes, and shelter to earthquake-affected Yemeni students and their families.

“There is a student who lost everything in the earthquake, including clothing,” Mohammed Amer, head of the Yemeni Students Union, told Arab News.

“Despite our thanks for the Yemeni ambassador’s follow-ups, we urge stronger engagement from the Yemeni government, since these people have lost everything and need new housing, and at least one month’s rent, food, clothes, and money,” he continued.

Meanwhile, the president of Yemen’s Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, departed the southern city of Aden for Riyadh on Saturday, embarking on a tour of the European Union in an attempt to garner support for his government, discuss peace efforts, and address the country’s worsening humanitarian crisis.

The official news agency SABA said the Yemeni leader will visit Belgium before traveling to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference.

The Yemeni leader last visited Germany in September, when he met with top officials to discuss the expansion of Germany’s humanitarian activities in Yemen.

 

Turkiye Syria Earthquake Turkiye-Syria quake Yemen Yemeni Students Union

Looters raid city’s shops, homes after Turkiye quake

Looters raid city’s shops, homes after Turkiye quake
Updated 12 February 2023
AFP

Looters raid city’s shops, homes after Turkiye quake

Looters raid city’s shops, homes after Turkiye quake
  • Looters have exploited the tragedy in Turkiye, smashing windows with hammers, and taking whatever they can find, including expensive mobile phones
  • When police detained the suspects, they were carrying money, smartphones, computers, arms, jewelry and bank cards
Updated 12 February 2023
AFP

ANTAKYA, Turkiye: His bloodied face is instantly visible as he runs down the alley of the old bazaar in the historic city of Antakya, pursued by a shopkeeper with an iron bar, accusing him of looting in the wake of Turkiye’s huge earthquake.
Monday’s 7.8-magnitude tremor hit Turkiye and Syria, killing nearly 26,000 people and destroying thousands of homes and businesses.
Looters have exploited the tragedy in Turkiye, smashing windows with hammers, and taking whatever they can find, including expensive mobile phones.
The situation is tense in Hatay, a southern Turkish province where police have arrested 42 people on suspicion of looting.
When police detained the suspects, they were carrying money, smartphones, computers, arms, jewelry and bank cards.
Shopkeepers, like the one in the bazaar, are on guard alongside security forces, ready to hunt down anyone giving rise to suspicion.
The ancient city is quiet and streets that were unaffected by the quake are deserted.
Exploiting this eerie silence are looters, going on a spree inside shops that have remained intact.
While some people, desperate for food and baby products, broke into supermarkets after aid did not arrive immediately, looters now rummage through electronics and clothing stores.
Four ATMs were ripped open from the front and emptied.
At a smartphone store, only the signs of the big labels remain. Everything else has been taken, apart from a few bits and pieces of packaging.
Next door, the mannequins in the window have been stripped naked and knocked over while the racks and shelves have been emptied.
Videos have appeared on social media, purportedly showing looters beaten up.
Hatay resident Aylin Kabasakal could not hide her frustration at the situation.
“We’re guarding our homes, our cars. The looters are looting our homes. There’s nothing left to say, unfortunately. We’re destroyed, we’re shaken. What we have gone through is a nightmare,” she said.
“The authorities must protect our homes.”
In the province bordering Syria, which hosts more than 400,000 Syrian refugees, suspicion spreads like wildfire about “foreign” looters.
But shopkeeper Nizamettin Bilmez, who sells white goods, admitted Turks “can also do this.”
His vacuum cleaners are less attractive than the phones sold next door, especially since the collapse of the flats above him partially blocked entrance to his shop.
For Bilmez, it is understandable why people broke into supermarkets to find food.
“It’s normal for baby wipes, food, drink,” he said, since aid did not arrive for the first couple of days.
But the government is cracking down on looters.
In a decree on Saturday, suspects accused of looting can now be held for seven days instead of four under the state of emergency that came into force this week for three months.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday also said the state of emergency meant that “from now on, people involved in looting or kidnapping should know that the state’s firm hand is on their backs.”
In the meantime, some like the bazaar traders take justice into their own hands.

Turkiye Syria Earthquake Hatay looters police

Tunisian activist Khayam Turki arrested

Khayam Turki. (Social media)
Khayam Turki. (Social media)
Updated 11 February 2023
AFP

Tunisian activist Khayam Turki arrested

Khayam Turki. (Social media)
  • Tunisia has seen a spike in the arrest and prosecution of politicians, journalists and others since President Kais Saied gained wide-ranging powers in a dramatic move against parliament in July 2021
Updated 11 February 2023
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian police on Saturday arrested political activist Khayam Turki, his lawyer said, noting however that he was not known to be wanted by the authorities.
Turki, 58, had once been considered as a potential candidate to head the government after the resignation of Premier Elyes Fakhfakh in 2020, and belongs to the social democratic Ettakatol party.
The lawyer Abdelaziz Essid said Turki had been arrested early morning by police who stormed his house and searched it.
“He was taken to an unknown destination,” said Essid, adding Turki had not been “facing any legal proceedings” to justify his arrest.
No further details were immediately available.
Ettakatol was allied with the Ennahdha party within the government between 2011 and 2014, before the latter became part of the opposition.
Tunisia has seen a spike in the arrest and prosecution of politicians, journalists and others since President Kais Saied gained wide-ranging powers in a dramatic move against parliament in July 2021.
Since then, Saied’s opponents have accused him of authoritarianism.
Just over 11 percent of Tunisians voted recently in the second round of legislative elections that were seen as the final pillar of Saied’s overhaul of the country’s post-revolution political system.
Dozens of Tunisian civil society organizations, parties and political figures recently voiced their “full support” for the powerful UGTT trade union, accusing President Saied of “targeting” it.
The top UGTT official for highway workers, Anis Kaabi, was arrested on Jan. 31 following a strike by toll barrier workers, in what the union has described as “a blow to union work and a violation of union rights”.
In a joint statement, some 66 signatories expressed their “full support for the UGTT, which has been methodically targeted by the authorities which consider it to be the last obstacle in their way of seizing all powers.”
They slammed “desperate attempts to criminalize union work.”
Signatories included the Tunisian Communist Party, the Tunisian Association for Rights and Freedoms or ADL and key figures such as philosopher and anthropologist Youssef Seddik and activist Bochra Belhaj Hmida.

 

Tunis

Germany sees increase in Iranian spying since protests

Germany sees increase in Iranian spying since protests
Updated 11 February 2023
Reuters

Germany sees increase in Iranian spying since protests

Germany sees increase in Iranian spying since protests
  • The Revolutionary Guards’ “extensive spying activities” are directed in particular against pro-Israeli and pro-Jewish targets in Germany, the newspaper cited the government as saying
Updated 11 February 2023
Reuters

BERLIN: The German government has acknowledged an increase in spying by Iranian intelligence agents on exiled Iranians living in Germany since the start of mass protests last year, Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Saturday.
Nationwide unrest triggered by the death of a young woman detained by Iranian morality police last year has led to “increasing indications of possible spying on opposition events and individuals” in Germany, the federal government said in response to an information request from the far-left Linke Party.
“Opposition groups and individuals ... are considered by the rulers in Iran as a threat to the continued existence of the regime,” the government said in its response.
It said the country’s domestic intelligence service had identified 160 individuals with links to Germany as well as the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.
The Revolutionary Guards’ “extensive spying activities” are directed in particular against pro-Israeli and pro-Jewish targets in Germany, the newspaper cited the government as saying.
Demonstrations that first erupted in September over the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who had been placed in detention by police enforcing the Islamic Republic’s strict restrictions on women’s dress have turned into the biggest protests in years.
Also on Saturday, the lawyer of Fariba Adelkhah said the release of Iranian-French academic was final, though it was still unclear how much longer she would have to stay in Iran before returning to France.
“She was freed last night and is now at her home,” Hojjat Kermani told Reuters.
In announcing Adelkhah’s release on Friday, the French Foreign Ministry, called that Adelkhah’s freedoms be restored, “including returning to France if she wishes.”
Kermani said: “Legally, her file is considered completed, and legally there should be no problem to leave the country, but this issue has to be reviewed. So ... it is not clear how long it will take.”
Adelkhah has been in prison since her arrest in 2019 during a visit to Iran.
She is one of seven French nationals detained in Iran, a factor that has worsened relations between Paris and Tehran in recent months.
Iranian authorities sentenced Adelkhah in 2020 to five years in prison on national security charges.
They moved her to house arrest later but in January she returned to jail.
Adelkhah has denied the charges.
France has called them “politically motivated” and repeatedly called for the release of the researcher affiliated with Paris’ prestigious Sciences Po university.
In recent years, Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on charges related to espionage and security.
Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from other countries through such arrests.
Kermani said he spoke to Adelkhah following her release on Friday night.
“She is well. She was happy just like any prisoner would be when released from jail and her sentence ends,” he said.

 

Iran Germany

