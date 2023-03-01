National Geographic announces premiere of documentary on ancient history of Saudi Arabia's AlUla  

DUBAI: National Geographic’s sweeping documentary based on AlUla’s ancient history, titled “Lost Treasures of Arabia: The Ancient City of Dadan,” is set to premiere on March 13.
The 44-minute documentary will take viewers on “an epic journey to the historic city of AlUla in northwest Saudi Arabia, exploring the Dadanite and Lihyanite kingdoms that existed over two millennia ago,” according to a press release.
Audiences will get front row seats to enter Dadan, one of the major trade stations on the ancient Incense Route, linking South Arabia with the Levant and Egypt. The documentary will also explore the question “why did the Dadanite kingdom disappear?”
“Lost Treasures of Arabia: The Ancient City of Dadan” is directed by Dirk Verheye and Inti Calfat and executive produced by National Geographic’s Iván Bouso and Rajul Chauhan in association with the Royal Commission for AlUla.
The documentary will premiere on Monday, March 13, at 11pm UAE and 10pm KSA, on National Geographic.
Sotheby’s to host a series of talks at Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah
DUBAI: British auction house Sotheby’s is hosting a series of talks at Diriyah Biennale Foundation’s inaugural Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah from March 4-13.
Sotheby’s, one of the supporting partners of the foundation’s biennale, will host four talks and panel discussions led by the auction house’s experts in the field.
The topics will span from the myriad influences of Islamic art on the modern jewelry-making industry to the most significant movements in Arab art today.
The partnership follows on from Sotheby’s support of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation’s first contemporary art biennale in presenting the first Digital Arts Forum and NFT exhibition in Saudi Arabia in February 2022.
Edward Gibbs, chairman of Sotheby’s Middle East and India, said in a statement: “Sotheby’s has a strong history of supporting cultural programmes in the Middle East – underpinned by a commitment to educational outreach and diversifying cultural initiatives.
“We are excited to have partnered with the Diriyah Biennale Foundation for a second time, following our support of the Kingdom’s first contemporary art biennale last year, continuing to share our expertise in this area.”
On March 4, Alexandra Roy, Sotheby’s head of sale for 20th Century Art / Middle East, will host a talk called “A Day in the Life of a Specialist,” during which she will present five key moments in her career at the auction house, talking through rare objects that are consigned to auction, the importance of provenance and how these standout pieces go on to achieve record prices.
On March 7, Gibbs’s talk “The History of Collecting Islamic Art” will take a look at the trajectory of Islamic art collecting over the decades, touching on the many Western institutions that have important holdings of Islamic art.
On the same day, Sophie Stevens, a jewelry specialist based at Sotheby’s Dubai, will present a talk titled “Indian and Islamic Influences and the rebirth of Egyptomania in 20th Century Jewelry Design.”
It will explore the role of Islamic and Mughal art in jewelry design, from the renowned designs of Cartier in the 20th century to the continuation of these motifs in recent high jewellery collections. The talk will also cover pearls from the Middle East.
Mai Eldib, Sotheby’s Middle East head of sales, will give a historical overview of modern and contemporary Arab art over the course of the 20th century, touching on the key movements and artists across the region in her “An Exploration of Modern & Contemporary Arab Art” talk on March 13.
A second series of talks will take place in April, although the foundation is yet to release the schedule.
Khloe Kardashian praises Tunisian model Ameni Esseibi
DUBAI: Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian this week took to Instagram to praise Tunisian model Ameni Esseibi.
The Dubai-based runway star left a comment on Kardashian’s Instagram post and wrote: “Beautyyyyy,” to which Kardashian replied: “No you are the queen of stunning.”
Esseibi shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote: “So this happened today,” adding four heart-shaped eye emojis.
The 24-year-old star, considered the first plus-size model in the Middle East, made her international debut in September 2022 by walking for French label Victor Weinsanto at Paris Fashion Week.
This week, she returned to Paris and walked for Weinsanto again during fashion week. She wore a colorful corset-style mini dress accessorized with a bright yellow bag. Her hair was styled in a retro updo.
“This whole online campaign started, and it was so nice to see my followers’ reactions — seeing that they’re excited as much as I am for the award, and then seeing their excitement to share the voting links. Honestly, it’s an honor,” Marwah told Arab News in a Zoom interview.
The Favorite Arab Star award honors talents from the Middle East and North Africa.
Best known for his vlogs and prank videos, Marwah was nominated alongside Syrian comedian and social media personality Amro Maskoun, Jordanian YouTuber Raghda Kouyoumdjian — famous for her short comedy skits and lip sync videos — and Rozzah, a 19-year-old Jordanian content creator with more than 4.2 million followers.
Marwah, who has more than 5.93 million followers on YouTube, has his older brother to thank for pushing him in front of the camera.
“Maybe three or four years after my oldest brother started his YouTube channel, I used to help him behind the scenes because I was just too shy to be on camera. I understood YouTube, I know how it works. I know how to edit videos, how to make stories, but I was always so shy. Until one day, my brother just pretty much forced me onto the camera and then the audience’s reaction was just unbelievable,” said Marwah, who is based out of Dubai.
“The video got maybe 3 or 4 million views. And the audience were like, ‘oh my God, why don’t you make your own videos?’ This is when I started gaining confidence,” he added.
The 27-year-old, who is known for his light-hearted and funny videos that often also involve his friends and family, said that he is constantly trying to create content that no one else is doing.
“We’ve done things like taking a scooter from Dubai to Oman, buying one item of everything at the Apple Store and surprising my dad, and more recently, I did a video where I wanted to experiment if a human being can just stand still for 30 hours,” he said.
Marwah and his team often use word generators to come up with out-of-the-box ideas.
“We’ll use the random words to see if anything comes to mind. I like to tell my team, ‘There are no stupid ideas,’ because everyone’s just afraid to say something. And then, out of nowhere, just an idea comes up. And then we will send it through the next filter: Is it feasible? Are the production costs too high? Are there rules against it in the UAE? Do we need permits, and so on. And then once that is passed, I sit down and write the script. And then we take that and send it to the production team who will prepare everything and we set the shoot date,” said Marwah.
When asked if he would like to share some advice for young content creators in the region, Marwah said: “Make sure you want to do it. Because it’s not like a job where you just make money. Yes, the money will come later on. But, if you’re not doing it because you love to do it, you just won’t make it because it takes so much sacrifice and hard work. So, make sure this is what you want to do and be committed and consistent.”
DUBAI: A Dubai resident is celebrating after auditioning for ”American Idol” and progressing to the next round by impressing Katy Perry and the rest of the judging panel, including Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.
Nutsa Buzaladze, 25, who is originally from Georgia, caught the attention of the reality show's judges in her audition that aired on Monday, which was also the debut episode of season 21.