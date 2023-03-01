You are here

Greta Thunberg detained by Norway police during pro-Sami protest

Greta Thunberg detained by Norway police during pro-Sami protest
Policewomen carry away Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, as she and other campaigners to protest against wind turbines built on land traditionally used to herd reindeer in Oslo, Norway on March 1, 2023. (NTB/AFP)
  • Police remove her and other activists from the finance ministry and later the environment ministry
  • The demonstrators have in recent days blocked access to some government buildings
OSLO: Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg was twice detained during a demonstration in favor of Indigenous rights in Oslo on Wednesday, with police removing her and other activists from the finance ministry and later the environment ministry.
Thunberg had on Monday joined protesters demanding the removal of 151 wind turbines from reindeer pastures used by Sami herders in central Norway. They say a transition to green energy should not come at the expense of Indigenous rights.
The demonstrators have in recent days blocked access to some government buildings, putting the center-left minority government on a crisis footing and prompting Energy Minister Terje Aasland to call off an official visit to Britain.
Norway’s supreme court ruled in 2021 that the turbines, erected on two wind farms at Fosen and part of Europe’s largest onshore wind power complex, violated Sami rights under international conventions, but they remain in operation more than 16 months later.
Thunberg, holding a red, blue, yellow and green Sami flag, was lifted and carried away by police officers from the finance ministry while hundreds of demonstrators chanted slogans.
“We want to make it very clear that it is the Norwegian state that is committing the real crime here, for violating human rights,” she said minutes before she was removed.
Thunberg and other demonstrators later blocked the entrance to the climate and environment ministry and were again removed by police.
Thunberg, for many a global standard-bearer of the campaign to end the world’s reliance on carbon-based energy, was released along with other activists who had also been detained.
Reindeer herders say the sight and sound of the giant wind power machinery frighten their animals and disrupt age-old traditions.
The energy ministry has said the turbines present a legal quandary despite the supreme court ruling and is hoping to find a compromise, but that it could take another year to make a new decision in the Fosen case.
Activists on Tuesday said they had raised close to $100,000 in recent days to help individual demonstrators pay police fines.

Chicago mayor who targeted Arab businesses loses re-election bid

Chicago mayor who targeted Arab businesses loses re-election bid
Updated 8 min 31 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Chicago mayor who targeted Arab businesses loses re-election bid

Chicago mayor who targeted Arab businesses loses re-election bid
  • Lori Lightfoot punished by voters who backed her in 2019 but believe she broke promises
  • Top two candidates, including Paul Vallas, who vowed to restore rights of Arab Americans, face April 4 run-off
Updated 8 min 31 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Chicago: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who launched a crackdown targeting Arab American businesses in a bizarre effort to confront street gang violence, was thrown out of office by the city’s voters in Tuesday’s nonpartisan election.

Lightfoot, who was one of nine candidates running in the city’s election, trailed behind former schools’ CEO Paul Vallas who led with around 34 percent of votes cast, and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, who received 20 percent of the vote. The outgoing Lightfoot received just 16 percent of the vote.

Because no candidate won more than 50 percent of the total votes cast, Vallas and Johnson now face an election run-off scheduled for April 4.

Many in the city’s Arab community had endorsed Lightfoot when she first ran in 2019 after she promised to restore the annual Arab Festival and the city’s Advisory Council on Arab Affairs, both of which were discontinued by her predecessor, Rahm Emanuel.

But in her four years in office, Lightfoot abandoned the community and targeted their businesses for closure, Arab American leaders said.

“She never fulfilled her promises to restore the Arabesque Festival or the Advisory Council on Arab Affairs — which monitored anti-Arab discrimination and inclusion — that Emanuel closed,” said Samir Khalil, president of the Arab American Democratic Club.

“At our AADC forum on Feb. 12, Vallas articulated in the strongest terms his promise to restore the festival and the advisory council, which was founded originally in 1983 by Chicago’s first African American mayor, Harold Washington.

“We look forward to working with Vallas including on his promise to establish an Arabic curriculum in … Chicago public schools as he promised,” Khalil added.

During his appearance at the AADC Candidate’s Forum, Vallas told the 450 Arab Americans in attendance that he would fulfil the broken promises made to them by Emanuel and Lightfoot and would include them in all of the city’s decisions, vowing to end Lightfoot’s practice of targeting Arab business owners, and to restore Arab community events abolished by Emanuel.

“I will restore the Arab Advisory Council when I am elected mayor. Why is there even a debate about this? It will be restored … We will resource the Arab Advisory Council so they can evaluate and recommend programs,” Vallas said.

“We will work with the community to find individuals who will be put into positions of leadership. It will happen.”

Khalil, who attended Vallas’ celebrations after making the final two, said the candidate has a long history of working with the Arab community, helping to define an Arab American cultural and language curriculum guide for the city’s school system of more than 500,00 students. 

Vallas said he “helped place Arab Americans to positions of leadership at the Chicago school board” and noted the strong support his father-in-law, former Palos Heights Mayor Dean Koldenhoven, gave to Muslims to build a mosque in his Chicago suburb in 2000.

Palos Heights residents opposed the mosque and voted Koldenhoven out of office in April 2001.

Two other candidates who attended the AADC forum also vowed to restore Arab American rights in Chicago. Dr. Willie Wilson and Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia finished fourth and fifth in the mayoral race.

Although vote totals are unofficial, Vallas’ lead held a significant vote margin over his rivals and he was quick to announce his victory as the leading candidate going into the run-off.

“I’m incredibly thankful to the people of Chicago for supporting our campaign, but our fight isn’t over yet and we will be spending the next five weeks talking to the people of our city about the need to elect a leader who is transparent, accountable, collaborative, and who puts public safety at the top of our priorities,” Vallas said in a statement.

“The city of Chicago needs a leader who will bring our city together. Someone who shares our residents’ values as a lifelong, pro-choice Democrat. Someone who is prepared with the comprehensive plans that we need to restore public safety in our communities, turn around our schools and stabilize our finances. I’m ready to take on that challenge and be a mayor for all Chicagoans.”

With 98.22 percent of the vote counted, the early unofficial total showed Vallas receiving 171,808 votes — or 34 percent of the vote — while Johnson received 102,885 votes, around 20.31 percent of the total.

Lightfoot received 85,745 votes, Garcia 69,833 votes, and Wilson 48,032 votes.

Death toll of Italian migrant boat wreck rises to 67 — Italy's authorities

Death toll of Italian migrant boat wreck rises to 67 — Italy’s authorities
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Death toll of Italian migrant boat wreck rises to 67 — Italy’s authorities

Death toll of Italian migrant boat wreck rises to 67 — Italy’s authorities
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

CROTONE, Italy: The death toll of a recent migrant shipwreck near the southern Italian coast has risen to 67, Italian authorities said on Wednesday.
Provincial government officials said rescuers had found two more children, bringing the minor victims of Sunday’s tragedy to 16.
The vessel, which authorities believe was carrying up to 200 migrants, had set sail from Turkiye and sank in rough seas before dawn on Sunday near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.

China says coronavirus 'lab leak' claims hurt US credibility

China says coronavirus ‘lab leak’ claims hurt US credibility
Updated 01 March 2023
AFP

China says coronavirus ‘lab leak’ claims hurt US credibility

China says coronavirus ‘lab leak’ claims hurt US credibility
  • Chinese officials angrily deny the claim, calling it a smear campaign against Beijing
  • China says that the virus could have escaped from a US military research laboratory
Updated 01 March 2023
AFP

BEIJING: Beijing accused Washington on Wednesday of harming its own credibility after a top US intelligence official said his agency believed the pandemic “most likely” caused by a laboratory incident in Wuhan, China.
FBI Director Christopher Wray told Fox News on Tuesday that the Bureau has now assessed the source of COVID-19 was “most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan.”
Chinese officials have angrily denied the claim, calling it a smear campaign against Beijing.
“The United States once again stirs up the laboratory leak theory, which will not discredit China, which will further lower its own credibility,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing on Wednesday.
Wray’s comments come after a report earlier this week said the US Department of Energy had determined that a leak from a Chinese lab was the most likely cause of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The department’s findings are significant because it works with a network of national laboratories, including some that do advanced biological research.
But other agencies within the US intelligence community believe the virus emerged naturally in the world.
In Tuesday’s interview, Wray also accused the Chinese government of trying to stall US efforts to investigate the causes of the pandemic.
“The Chinese government... has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we’re doing, the work that our US government and close foreign partners are doing,” Wray said.
“And that’s unfortunate for everybody.”
At Wednesday’s press briefing, Mao reiterated a longstanding and unsubstantiated Chinese claim that the virus could have escaped from the US military research lab at Fort Detrick, Maryland.
“The US should respect science and facts, cooperate with the World Health Organization as soon as possible, invite international experts to conduct traceability research in its country, and share research results with the international community,” she said.
The scientific community sees it as crucial to determine the origins of the pandemic in order to better fight or even prevent the next one.

FBI director says COVID-19 'most likely' caused by Wuhan lab accident

FBI director says COVID-19 ‘most likely’ caused by Wuhan lab accident
Updated 01 March 2023
AFP

FBI director says COVID-19 ‘most likely’ caused by Wuhan lab accident

FBI director says COVID-19 ‘most likely’ caused by Wuhan lab accident
  • US Department of Energy had determined that a leak from a Chinese lab was the most likely cause of the Covid-19 outbreak
Updated 01 March 2023
AFP

Washington: FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday his agency believes the COVID-19 pandemic was “most likely” caused by an incident in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.
“The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan,” Wray said in an interview with Fox News.
The comments come after a report earlier this week said the US Department of Energy had determined that a leak from a Chinese lab was the most likely cause of the Covid-19 outbreak.
However, other agencies within the American intelligence community believe the virus emerged naturally in the world.
In the interview, Wray also accused the Chinese government of trying to stall US efforts to investigate the causes of the pandemic.
“The Chinese government... has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we’re doing, the work that our US government and close foreign partners are doing,” Wray said. “And that’s unfortunate for everybody.”
Chinese officials have angrily denied the claim, calling it a smear campaign against Beijing.
The scientific community sees it as crucial to determine the origins of the pandemic in order to better fight or even prevent the next one.

Ukraine war set to divide as India hosts G20 foreign ministers

Ukraine war set to divide as India hosts G20 foreign ministers
Updated 01 March 2023
AFP

Ukraine war set to divide as India hosts G20 foreign ministers

Ukraine war set to divide as India hosts G20 foreign ministers
  • Top US diplomat Antony Blinken unlikely to meet with Russia’s Sergei Lavrov at G20 meeting
  • But Blinken expected to meet his counterparts from the Quad group – Japan, Australia and India
Updated 01 March 2023
AFP
NEW DELHI: Top US diplomat Antony Blinken was due in New Delhi on Wednesday alongside Russia’s Sergei Lavrov for a G20 meeting, with Ukraine and tensions with China set to overshadow attempts by host India to forge unity among the world’s top economies.
A meeting was seen as unlikely between the two men, who have not been in the same room since a G20 meeting in Bali in July when, according to Western officials, the Russian foreign minister walked out.
They last met individually in January 2022, weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine. The two men have spoken by phone since but about other issues and not the war.
Lavrov arrived late Tuesday in India — which has not condemned the war — and will use his G20 attendance to lay into the West, according to the Russian foreign ministry.
Western countries want to “take revenge for the inevitable disappearance of the levers of dominance from its hands,” the ministry’s English-language statement said.
“The destructive policy of the US and its allies has already put the world on the brink of a disaster, provoked a rollback in socio-economic development and seriously aggravated the situation of the poorest countries,” it added.
Similarly in doubt on the sidelines of the two-day G20 gathering in New Delhi was a meeting between Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang.
Blinken had a fiery encounter with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi last month in Germany after the US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over its east coast on February 4.
The incident led Blinken to nix a rare trip to China, slamming the “unacceptable violation of US sovereignty and international law” which “must never again occur,” the State Department said.
Beijing, which has also been angered by Washington’s stance on Taiwan, denies it uses spy balloons and says the craft was for weather research.
Wang “urged the US side to change course, acknowledge and repair the damage that its excessive use of force caused to China-US relations,” state news agency Xinhua reported.
Blinken also warned Wang against providing “material support” to Russia’s faltering war effort, as is speculated in Washington. Beijing denies any such intention.
State news agency Xinhua quoted Wang last week as saying China was willing to “strengthen strategic coordination” with Russia after meeting Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Blinken was also expected to meet on Friday his counterparts from the Quad group — Japan, Australia and India — that is seen as a bulwark against China in the Asia-Pacific region.
The Group of Twenty comprises 19 countries and the European Union, representing around 85 percent of the world’s economy and two-thirds of its population.
India wants its G20 presidency this year to focus on issues like alleviating poverty and climate finance, but the Ukraine war and its effects are set to dominate the agenda.
Last week a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Bengaluru failed to agree on a common statement after Russia and China sought to water down language on the Ukraine war.
Hosting the G20 puts India in a tricky position, because while it shares Western concerns about China it is also a major buyer of Russian arms and has ramped up oil imports.
India has not condemned the invasion, although Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Putin last year that this was “not a time for war” in comments seen as a rebuke to Moscow.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday on a visit to India that he did not believe that Modi’s government “is under any illusions that this is an offensive war started by Russia in order to acquire a part of its neighbor’s territory.”

