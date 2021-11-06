You are here

COP26
COP26

Thunberg labels COP26 'failure' as youth demand action

Thunberg labels COP26 ‘failure’ as youth demand action
Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at a Fridays for Future march during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, Nov. 5, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 06 November 2021
AFP

Thunberg labels COP26 ‘failure’ as youth demand action

Thunberg labels COP26 ‘failure’ as youth demand action
  • Greta Thunberg: ‘It is not a secret that COP26 is a failure. This is no longer a climate conference. This is now a global greenwashing festival’
  • Two days of demonstrations are planned by activist groups to highlight the disconnect between the glacial pace of emissions reductions and the climate emergency
Updated 06 November 2021
AFP

GLASGOW: Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg on Friday branded the UN climate summit in Glasgow a “failure” during a mass protest in the Scottish city demanding swifter action from leaders to address the emergency.
Thunberg said pledges from some nations made during COP26 to accelerate their emissions cuts amounted to little more than “a two-week long celebration of business as usual and blah, blah, blah.”
“It is not a secret that COP26 is a failure,” she told the thousands of people at the protest.
“This is no longer a climate conference. This is now a global greenwashing festival.”
Delegates from nearly 200 countries are in Glasgow to hammer out how to meet the Paris Agreement goals of limiting temperature rises to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius.
The first week of talks saw countries announce plans to phase out coal use and to end foreign fossil fuel funding, but there were few details on how they plan the mass decarbonization scientists say is needed.
The promises followed a major assessment that showed global CO2 emissions are set to rebound in 2021 to pre-pandemic levels.
“They cannot ignore the scientific consensus and they cannot ignore us,” said Thunberg.
“Our leaders are not leading. This is what leadership looks like,” she said gesturing to the crowd.
Two days of demonstrations are planned by activist groups to highlight the disconnect between the glacial pace of emissions reductions and the climate emergency already swamping countries across the world.
Onlookers to Friday’s march lined the streets and hung out of windows to watch the stream of protesters, who held banners reading “No Planet B” and “Climate Action Now.”
“I’m here because the world leaders are deciding the fate of our future and the present of people that have already been impacted by climate crisis,” said 18-year-old Valentina Ruas.
“We won’t accept anything that isn’t real climate policy centered on climate justice.”
Students were out in force, with some schools allowing pupils to skip lessons to see the march and one young green warrior holding a placard that read: “Climate change is worse than homework.”
Experts say a commitment made during the high-level leaders’ summit at the start of COP26 by more than 100 nations to cut methane emissions by at least 30 percent this decade will have a real short-term impact on global heating.
But environmental groups pointed out that governments, particularly wealthy polluters, have a habit of failing to live up to their promises.
Vanessa Nakate told the crowd that people in her native Uganda were “being erased” by climate change.
“People are dying, children are dropping out of school, farms are being destroyed,” she said.
“Another world is necessary. Another world is possible.”
Countries came into COP26 with national climate plans that, when brought together, put Earth on course to warm 2.7C this century, according to the UN.
With just 1.1C of warming so far, communities across the world are already facing ever more intense fire and drought, displacement and economic ruin wrought by the Earth’s heating climate.
“Scientists have done what they need to do, they’ve told us about the problem. Young people have done what they need to do by calling attention to this issue,” said Natalie Tariro Chido Mangondo, a Zimbabwean climate and gender advocate.
“And it’s just up to our leaders to get their act together.”
Campaigners say they expect up to 50,000 demonstrators in the Scottish city on Saturday as part of a global round of climate protests.
A spokesman from Police Scotland said there were “fewer than 20 arrests made” as of Friday night, mainly for public disorder offenses.

Topics: COP26 Greta Thunberg Glasgow

Philippines loosens COVID-19 restrictions in capital region

Children enjoy themselves at a public park, as the country’s capital region loosens coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Quezon City, Metro Manila. (Reuters)
Children enjoy themselves at a public park, as the country’s capital region loosens coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Quezon City, Metro Manila. (Reuters)
Updated 06 November 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippines loosens COVID-19 restrictions in capital region

Children enjoy themselves at a public park, as the country’s capital region loosens coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Quezon City, Metro Manila. (Reuters)
  • Relaxation of restrictions in Metro Manila amid a consistent decline in COVID-19 cases
Updated 06 November 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Forced to stay at home for almost two years, children in Metro Manila were allowed to leave their houses on Friday as the Philippine government relaxed restrictions on public movement in the capital region.

Restrictions on the movement of young people under the age of 18 years, as well as curbs on recreation and contact sports, were eased in the region, inhabited by roughly 13 million people, for the first time since the Philippines began imposing lockdowns early last year.
Limited face-to-face classes at schools are expected to return soon in areas where vaccination rates are high.
The easing of restrictions approved on Thursday by the Inter-Agency Task Force, responsible for pandemic response, comes amid a consistent decline in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases.
“This is very historic because after two years, it’s only now that minors can go out again,” Benhur Abalos, Metro Manila Development Authority chair, told reporters on Friday.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing that there has been a consistent decrease in COVID-19 cases in the country, especially in Metro Manila.

In mid-September, the Philippines was recording more than  26,000 new infections daily, as the delta variant of the disease swept the country. On Friday, authorities reported 2,376 new infections, with the total tally in the nation of 110 million now standing at nearly 2.8 million, with 44,085 deaths.
The capital region, Vergeire said, was currently recording fewer than 500 new cases a day, compared with 5,000 during the delta variant surge.
“We’ve seen a significant drop in the number of cases. We’ve also seen that as the number of cases declined, admissions in hospitals also decreased,” she added.
Under the relaxed restrictions, individual outdoor activities are allowed for all ages, regardless of vaccination status and indoor venues such restaurants, galleries, amusement parks, karaoke, wedding halls, barbershops and spas can operate at up to 50 percent of their capacity but can only admit fully vaccinated individuals, as well as those below 18 years of age.
Casinos, betting shops and other gaming establishments remain closed.
The new guidelines are in place until Nov. 21 but may be extended if the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospital admission rates continue to fall.
As pandemic restrictions loosen, Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar ordered personnel in the capital region to now focus more on preventing crime.
“Now that the restrictions are further loosened due to the continuous drop in COVID-19 cases in the country, I have tasked all our unit commanders to intensify their campaign against criminality,” he said in a statement. “I am sure that among those who were given new hope are the criminal elements who want to go back to their illegal activities.”

Topics: Philippines

Talks to succeed Merkel hit snags over climate, finance

German acting Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the museum
German acting Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the museum "Deutsches Auswandererhaus" (German Emigration Center) in Bremerhaven, Germany, November 4, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 9 min 28 sec ago
AFP

Talks to succeed Merkel hit snags over climate, finance

German acting Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the museum "Deutsches Auswandererhaus" (German Emigration Center) in Bremerhaven, Germany, November 4, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • Both Greens co-leader Robert Habeck and FDP chief Christian Lindner have staked a claim to the powerful ministry and appear not to be backing down even as the deadline inches closer
Updated 9 min 28 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Efforts by German parties to form a new government to succeed Angela Merkel’s coalition have run into hurdles, throwing their ambitious timetable to elect a new chancellor early next month into doubt.
Following the historic loss suffered by Merkel’s conservatives in September’s general election, the centre-left Social Democrats and their candidate Olaf Scholz came out in pole position to form the new ruling alliance.
But coalition talks with the ecologist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), which seemed to be progressing surprisingly quickly in early October, have grown fractious.
If the parties are unable to crack the toughest nuts by the end of the month, participants said the aim of seeing Scholz voted in as chancellor in the week of Dec. 6 could face significant delays.
“We can’t say yet when it (the coalition deal) will be ready because key issues are still up in the air,” Greens co-leader Annalena Baerbock told Berlin public radio on Friday, echoing complaints from other participants.
Investment in climate change, the future of mobility and the choice of who will be the next finance minister, who holds the purse strings of Europe’s top economy, have all emerged as sticking points.
Both Greens co-leader Robert Habeck and FDP chief Christian Lindner have staked a claim to the powerful ministry and appear not to be backing down even as the deadline inches closer.

Veteran Free Democrat Wolfgang Kubicki said that given his party’s profile of fiscal discipline, “anything else (besides the finance ministry) would be a slap in the face.”
At the heart of the dispute is financing for the Greens’ climate protection plans and efforts to lessen the impact of them on poorer households. They are calling for 50 billion euros ($58 billion) annually in investment.
The Greens have proposed new borrowing and tax hikes on top earners to pay for the measures they say are essential to Germany’s future, which are moves the FDP has ruled out.
FDP party leader Lindner, a budget hawk, gave a punchy interview Thursday to the conservative broadsheet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in which he fired several shots across the Greens’ bows.
“We’re talking about sustainable finances and policies to minimise the risk of inflation,” he said, warning that “in Germany, inflation risks are systematically played down.”
Leading Greens voiced frustration at a focus on short-term expense, arguing that the long-term costs of the climate crisis could be devastating.
Konstantin von Notz, a negotiator for the ecologist party, reached for a Titanic metaphor, setting a scene with two people standing on the bridge of the doomed ship.
“One says: ‘We should avoid the iceberg.’,” he tweeted. “And the other answers: ‘What will you give us for doing that.’”
National daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung said that putting together such a broad coalition was always going to be a challenge, particularly with the parties’ rank and file holding them to their campaign pledges.
“The Greens are feeling the pressure, as they were the ones who were keenest to get the FDP into this three-way coalition — details on how the Greens’ financing and climate targets could be achieved in government with the penny-pinching liberals would be agreed later, we were told,” it said.

Topics: Germany Angela Merkel

Ethiopia recalls retired military officers as anti-govt alliance forms

Tigray community activists stage a protest in Washington to mark a year since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration started fighting against the northernmost region in Ethiopia. (AP)
Tigray community activists stage a protest in Washington to mark a year since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration started fighting against the northernmost region in Ethiopia. (AP)
Updated 06 November 2021
Reuters

Ethiopia recalls retired military officers as anti-govt alliance forms

Tigray community activists stage a protest in Washington to mark a year since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration started fighting against the northernmost region in Ethiopia. (AP)
  • Attorney General Gedion Temothewos calls the new alliance ‘a publicity stunt’
Updated 06 November 2021
Reuters

NAIROBI: The Ethiopian army has called on former personnel to rejoin the military to fight the advance of Tigrayan forces, state media said, as nine anti-government factions formed a new alliance to push out Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government.

Called the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces, the alliance includes the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which has been fighting Abiy’s government for a year in a war that has killed thousands of people and forced more than 2 million more from their homes.
Faced with a spreading conflict and threats by Tigrayan and allied forces to march on the capital Addis Ababa, the federal armed forces appealed to retired soldiers and veterans to rejoin the military, setting a Nov. 24 deadline to register.
In the past week, the government and local authorities have also told civilians in the capital to register their weapons and prepare to defend their neighborhoods.
African and Western nations have called for an immediate cease-fire in Ethiopia after Tigrayan forces from the north said they had moved closer to Addis Ababa this week.
The new anti-government alliance includes political, military and diplomatic cooperation and expands an existing agreement between the TPLF and the Oromo Liberation Army, one of the organizers, said the TPLF’s Yohanees Abraha.
“We are considering establishing a transitional arrangement and we have agreed that the regime in power at this time must go as soon as possible,” he said.
The nascent alliance was not in touch with Abiy’s government but planned to begin liaising with foreign governments and bodies, he said.
Abiy’s spokesperson, Billene Seyoum, asked for reaction to the formation of the alliance, referred Reuters to a comment she posted on Twitter in which she defended Abiy’s rule since he took office in 2018.
She said in the post the opening of political space after Abiy took office provided ample opportunity for the opposition to settle differences at the ballot box. Abiy’s party was re-elected in June.
She did not refer directly to the new alliance.
Attorney General Gedion Temothewos called the alliance “a publicity stunt” and said some of the groups had a track record of “ethnic cleansing.”
TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda also did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday called for a cease-fire, saying: “The conflict in Ethiopia must come to an end.”
The spokespeople for the Ethiopian government and the TPLF did not respond to requests for comment on Blinken’s call.
On Thursday, the government’s communication department said in a statement: “This is not a Country that Crumbles under Foreign Propaganda! We are fighting an existential war!“
Prior to the new alliance, the OLA had already joined with the Tigrayan forces. The two groups told Reuters they are in the town of Kemise in Amhara state, 325 km from the capital.
It was not possible to independently confirms made by either side as communications in the area are down.
On Thursday the government accused the Tigrayan forces of exaggerating their territorial gains.
The TPLF had said on Tuesday its forces were closing in on the town of Mille, which would enable them to cut off the highway linking neighboring Djibouti to Addis Ababa.
On Friday, government spokesperson Legesse Tulu rejected the claim, saying fighting was 80 km from Mille.
He had not responded to earlier requests for comment.
He also said there was fighting at least 100 km north of Shewa Robit, a town in the Amhara region that is on the A2 highway, which links the capital to Ethiopia’s north. That would put fighting about 57 km south of Kombulcha, one of two towns that the TPLF said it captured last weekend.
The government said on Friday that a TPLF commander, Col. Guesh Gebrehiwot, was captured on Thursday during fighting near Dessie, in Amhara. The TPLF was unreachable for comment.
At a market on Addis Ababa’s outskirts, trad ers went about their business as usual but fewer people were coming to shop.
Vegetable seller Abdisa Wili, 32, said prices were rising.
“If the war is going to continue, it will have impact on the economy,” he said.
“Both sides should stop the war, no one will profit from war except death and economic downfall. They should solve the problem through discussion.”
Amnesty International said there has been an alarming rise in social media posts advocating violence. The rights group also said a state of emergency declared on Tuesday is overly broad and “a blueprint for escalating human rights violations.”
The conflict started a year ago when forces loyal to the TPLF, including some soldiers, seized military bases in Tigray. In response, Abiy sent more troops to the northern region.
The TPLF had dominated national politics for nearly three decades but lost much influence when Abiy took office in 2018.
The TPLF accused him of centralising power at the expense of regional states. Abiy denies this.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray Defense Forces

Pfizer says its antiviral pill slashes risk of severe COVID-19 by 89 percent

Pfizer says its antiviral pill slashes risk of severe COVID-19 by 89 percent
Updated 05 November 2021
Reuters

Pfizer says its antiviral pill slashes risk of severe COVID-19 by 89 percent

Pfizer says its antiviral pill slashes risk of severe COVID-19 by 89 percent
  • Pfizer's pill, with the brand name Paxlovid, could secure U.S. regulatory approval by the end of the year
  • President Joe Biden said the U.S. government has secured millions of doses of the Pfizer drug
Updated 05 November 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Pfizer Inc’s experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 was shown to cut by 89 percent the chances of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of developing severe disease, the company said on Friday.
It also comes as an offer to what could be a promising new weapon in the fight against the pandemic.
The trial’s results suggest that the oral drug surpasses Merck & Co. Inc’s pill, molnupiravir, which was shown last month to halve the risk of dying or being hospitalized for COVID-19 patients at high risk of serious illness.
Pfizer’s pill, with the brand name Paxlovid, could secure US regulatory approval by the end of the year. The Pfizer trial was stopped early due to its high success rate. Full trial data is not yet available from either company.
President Joe Biden said the US government has secured millions of doses of the Pfizer drug.
“If authorized by the FDA we may soon have pills that treat the virus in those who become infected,” Biden said. “The therapy would be another tool in our toolbox to protect people from the worst outcomes of COVID.”
Shares in Pfizer, which also makes one of the mostly widely used COVID-19 vaccines, were up 9 percent to $47.82, while Merck’s were down 9.3 percent to $82.09. Shares of vaccine makers took a hit, with Moderna Inc, Pfizer’s German partner BioNTech SE and Novavax all down 13-21 percent.
The pill is given in combination with an older antiviral called ritonavir. The treatment consists of three pills given twice daily. It has been in development for nearly two years.
Pfizer is in discussions with 90 countries over supply contracts for its pill, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in an interview.
Bourla said Pfizer expects to price its treatment close to where Merck has priced its pill. Merck’s US contract price for its pill is around $700 for a five-day course of therapy.
Even with the potential offered by the Pfizer and Merck pills, preventing COVID-19 infections through broad use of vaccines remains the best way to control a pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people worldwide, including more than 750,000 in the United States, according to infectious disease experts.
“Vaccines are going to be the most effective and reliable tool that we have in this pandemic,” said Dr. Grace Lee, professor of pediatrics at Stanford University School of Medicine. “These oral medications are going to augment our ability to really reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death, which is huge, but it won’t prevent infection.”
While more than 7 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, that has covered only about half the world’s people. In the United States, 58 percent of all people, including 70 percent of adults, are fully vaccinated. There are more than 400,000 new COVID-19 cases daily worldwide, with infections rising in 50 countries.
Mizuho analyst Vamil Divan forecast a “very minor impact” from the Pfizer drug on vaccination among people who do not want the vaccine or a booster shot as recommended by US health regulators.
“I think there’s a small percentage of people that may decide not to get vaccinated, now that there are good treatment options,” Divan said.
Pfizer said it plans to submit interim trial results for its pill to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before the US Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 25.
The company said it expects to manufacture 180,000 treatment courses by the end of this year and at least 50 million courses by the end of next year, including 21 million in the first half of 2022.
Antivirals need to be given as early as possible, before an infection takes hold, to be most effective.
The planned analysis of 1,219 patients in Pfizer’s study examined hospitalizations or deaths among people diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID-19 with at least one risk factor for developing severe disease, such as obesity or older age.
Among those given Pfizer’s drug within three days of symptom onset, the pill lowered the chances of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of developing severe COVID-19 by 89 percent compared to patients who received a placebo. Among these patients, 0.8 percent were hospitalized and none died by 28 days after treatment, compared to a 7 percent hospitalization rate and seven deaths in the placebo group.
Rates were similar for patients treated within five days of symptoms: 1 percent of the treatment group was hospitalized, compared to 6.7 percent for the placebo group, which included 10 deaths. Pfizer said that works out to being 85 percent effective at preventing hospitalization or death.
An FDA panel of outside experts is scheduled to meet Nov. 30 to discuss Merck’s pill, which was approved by British regulators https://www.reuters.com/business/health care-pharmaceuticals/britain-approves-mercks-oral-covid-19-pill-2021-11-04 in a world first on Thursday. Pfizer said it did not know if Paxlovid would be reviewed at that meeting.
Pfizer did not detail side any effects but said adverse events happened in about 20 percent of both treatment and placebo patients. Possible side effects include nausea and diarrhea.
Pfizer is holding discussions about a license for generic manufacturing of the pill for low-income countries, Unitaid’s Medicines Patent Pool said in a statement.

Topics: Pfizer Antiviral pill COVID-19 US

Greek firefighters clash with police at climate ministry

Greek firefighters clash with police at climate ministry
Updated 05 November 2021
AP

Greek firefighters clash with police at climate ministry

Greek firefighters clash with police at climate ministry
  • One firefighter was hurt by a stun grenade and 5 were detained after police fired teargas and water cannon to disperse the demonstrators
  • Protesters, wearing their firefighting uniforms, blocked traffic outside the newly-created Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry
Updated 05 November 2021
AP

ATHENS, Greece: Police clashed in Athens Friday with protesting firefighters demanding job contracts in the wake of massive wildfires.
One firefighter was hurt by a stun grenade and five others were detained after police fired teargas and water cannon to disperse the demonstrators.
The protesters, wearing their firefighting uniforms, blocked traffic outside the newly-created Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry north of the capital.
Massive fires this summer burned more than 1,000 square kilometers (385 square miles) of forest on the island of Evia and in southern Greece, as heatwaves scorched southeast Europe. Hundreds of firefighters from European Union nations and nearby countries came to Greece to support the effort.
In the wake of the fires, the government created the new climate crisis ministry, headed by the Cypriot-born former European Union Commissioner Christos Stylianides.
On Friday, protest organizers said some 2,000 firefighters have short-term contracts, renewed every five years or less.
“People talk about climate change and we know from science that it’s happening. That means we need better resources to deal with its effects,” Alexandros Farandakis, head of the contract workers’ firefighting association, told the AP.
Greece has more than 15,000 firefighters during the summer months, about 5,000 of them on short-term contracts or hired seasonally.
“Contract firefighters put their heart and soul into the effort to battle the fires over the summer,” Farandakis said. “They have repeatedly been promised proper jobs. But they have been deceived. I don’t know what kind of disaster has to happen — more fires? More floods? — for the message to get through.”
The government says it is reviewing the country’s firefighting capability, including equipment and staffing levels. It spent 500 million euros ($578 million) on a relief effort for people who lost their homes and businesses in the fires this summer, an amount roughly equivalent to the annual firefighting budget.
Speaking at the UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland this week, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the intensity of the fires was a consequence of climate change.
“We are already getting a glimpse of the dramatic effects of global warming. This summer, having experienced a record-breaking streak of days with temperatures over 40 degrees (Celsius, 104 Fahrenheit), we had to deal with forest fires of unprecedented intensity,” Mitsotakis said.
“That’s why ... we created a climate crisis ministry, and I emphasize the term ‘crisis’.”

Topics: Greece firefighters police Protests

