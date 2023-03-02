Britain’s Prince Harry loses home on royal estate

Theatrical spectacular celebrating Saudi culture to open in Diriyah on March 2

RIYADH: A live theatrical spectacular that honors and celebrates the culture of Saudi Arabia will open in Diriyah on Thursday.

The artistic production, Terhal, is being staged by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture and international cultural creation and experience design company Dragone.

It will feature acrobatics, stunts, aerial performances and dazzling special effects alongside traditional Saudi art and dance.

A cast of over 60 Saudi artists and 60 international performers will lead the audience on an adventure that explores the vital role the Kingdom’s heritage and people play in shaping the future.

The production follows a young Riyadh student called Saad as he travels across time and place to encounter friends, danger and the intensity of nature, finally discovering that the key to the future lies in his country’s heritage.

The spectacular will open on March 2 in the Terhal Theatre, a newly constructed venue built for the show. It will run until March 19, with performances at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Ticket prices start at SR200 ($53).

Dragone creates a variety of shows around the world, embracing local cultures to entertain audiences.