Saudi leaders offer condolences to Greece over deadly train crash 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences to Greece’s president Katerina Sakellaropoulou after two trains slammed into each other in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Thursday.
“We send to your excellency, the families of the deceased and the greek people, our deepest and sincere condolences,” the king said, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to president Sakellaropoulou.
The crash in Larissa crumpled carriages into twisted steel knots in the country’s worst-ever rail crash.
The impact just before midnight Tuesday threw some passengers into ceilings and out the windows.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called the collision of the passenger train and a freight train “a horrific rail accident without precedent in our country,” and pledged a full, independent investigation.
He said it appears the crash was “mainly due to a tragic human error.”
Updated 02 March 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
AL-ULA: In a first for the Kingdom, 70 iconic works by late US visual artist, film director and producer Andy Warhol are on view at an exhibition in AlUla until May 16.
Titled “FAME: Andy Warhol in AlUla,” the exhibition is part of the second edition of the AlUla Arts Festival.
It is curated by Patrick Moore, director of The Andy Warhol Museum, the US institution based in Pittsburgh that houses the artist’s most iconic works related not only to stardom, celebrity and Hollywood, but also to characters on the fringes of society.
On view within Maraya concert hall’s sleekly erected series of gallery spaces are Warhol’s portraits of Salvador Dali, Lou Reed, Judy Garland, Marlon Brando, Mohammed Ali, Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, Elizabeth Taylor and others.
The works are being shown amid one of the most riveting desert landscapes in the world — representative of AlUla’s bid to become a global cultural destination in its own right.
“I believe both Arts AlUla and The Andy Warhol Museum had similar goals and objectives that were aligned in having really a window for the world in Saudi and a window for Saudi in the world,” Nora Aldabal, arts and creative planning director at the Royal Commission of AlUla, told Arab News.
“The Andy Warhol exhibition comes from a conversation or an introduction of an artist who played a big role in documenting an era of transformation and The FAME exhibition today curated by Patrick Moore speaks to that change.”
The exhibition similarly speaks of the great transformation on both the social and economic fronts that is taking place in the Kingdom since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched Vision 2030 in 2016, placing the growth of the creative economy at the center of the Kingdom’s strategy to eliminate reliance on oil and gas and foster new sectors.
“For me, AlUla was an intoxicating place to stage this exhibition,” Patrick Moore told Arab News. “It’s this combination of extraordinary natural wonders and contemporary art that makes it so powerful.
“The response has been so positive from both the Middle East region and internationally,” he added. “Staging FAME here is about the power of cultural exchange.”
Moore said that the current period of transformation in Saudi Arabia would have fascinated Warhol, who died in 1987. “Watching men and women get dressed up and go to events taking place all over the Kingdom — many staged for the first time — Warhol would have found it all very charming and glamorous,” he added.
“Warhol loved young people and he loved youth,” Moore said. “He sort of worshiped youth. So, I think first and foremost he would’ve loved to have been in Saudi Arabia where the population is so young, so transformative and so eager to participate in the change.”
In one gallery room, a group of Saudi men and women gleefully play with a multitude of floating metallic balloons in Warhol’s 1966 installation “Silver Clouds.”
The idea is to create a sense of play and freedom with the work — even if at times guests are momentarily trapped by the balloons until they push them away.
“I think they want to be seen — they want to present themselves to the world,” Moore said of the Saudi youth. “And that is very similar, I think, to the impulse that Warhol had when he was a youngster growing up in gritty Pittsburgh and escaping to the cinema and seeing all these glamorous people on the silver screen and wondering, am I ever going to be a part of that?”
As Moore rightfully notes, young Saudis, like those attending Warhol’s show or the Red Sea Film Festival or countless other fashion shows, contemporary art exhibitions, sports matches or car races, are finally experiencing in their home country what they had watched from years taking place abroad — much like Warhol did when he went to the cinema growing up.
Also on view are the artist’s filmed portraits, “Screen Tests,” that consist of a series of short, silent, black and white film portraits of counter-culture icons created between 1964 and 1966.
Among these is a black and white film of Lou Reed, a founding member of the famous The Velvet Underground rock band, sipping a Coca-Cola bottle while donning thick black-rimmed sunglasses — a reminder to live and relish the cool of the present moment.
Updated 01 March 2023
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Newly-appointed Malaysian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah aims to expand Saudi-Malysian relations into politics, education, and cultural exchange during his term in the Kingdom.
“The important thing, being (the) ambassador of Malaysia to Saudi Arabia, is to ensure our close relations politically between the leaders of the two countries, which is well connected through our presence here,” Abdullah told Arab News.
“My mission specifically is to ensure that it does not stop at the political level but will bring expansion of the relations into mostly economic participation and social-cultural relations,” he added.
The ambassador, who took on his new role as the 14th ambassador of Malaysia to the Kingdom in September 2022, said: “It is (an) extremely sweet experience that I have (had) since I came here.
“When you arrive in the land — we call it the Holy Land — from the start and so on you always feel that as a Muslim you are blessed to be here. So that’s the first feeling that I have,” said the envoy.
“I visited the two holy mosques just after I came. And of course, when I arrived in Riyadh, I was quite impressed with the development, with the lifestyle, and with the Saudi people in general,” he added.
He highlighted that one of his main missions is expanding cultural and economic cooperation as the cornerstone of his four-year mission.
Abdullah explained how he aims to further develop the cultural cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia through exchanging knowledge and spreading awareness of lifestyles and traditions.
“So I am looking at how, nowadays, people don’t look only at how you dance, but how you interact with each other, and (how) you live on a daily basis. So that culture and how we learn to get to each other’s culture, and that’s how Malaysia — I mean my — mission here will be shaped in the next three or four years,” he said.
“As we know that quite a number of Saudi students are now furthering their higher studies in Malaysia, at the same time, we are also promoting or exchanging Malaysian students to study in Saudi Arabia,” he added.
The ambassador traveled through Riyadh, to Masmak Fortress, Edge of the World, and Heritage Village in Shaqra.
“Saudi has numerous attractions, naturally and historically, to be offered to the world, so that impressed me a lot,” he said. He added he plans to visit AlUla, Tabuk, and Abha during his term, saying “Saudi is a big place and it will be quite a mesmerizing experience for me.
“I am confident that my presence here will be substantially good for both countries. And I will try my best to make sure our relations do not stay as it is now but even further strengthened and consolidated,” said the envoy.
Updated 01 March 2023
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Applauding the valuable contribution from Saudi Arabia to help meet the urgent food needs of the most vulnerable in war-torn Yemen, a top official from the UN World Food Programme said that the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center helps provide vital emergency food assistance.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Richard Ragan, WFP representative in Yemen, said the UN agency was “proud” to work with KSrelief “not only for their financial generosity, but their partnership.”
He said: “For us who work in the Gulf region, it’s really important that organizations like KSrelief emerged as key partners for the WFP.”
People in Yemen are now hopeful that a longer-lasting peace can be achieved, said Ragan.
“The truce expired several months ago, but it’s largely…stayed in place,” he said, adding that the agency was able to operate “even during the height of the conflict.”
He said: “One of the things that we can be most proud of is that we averted a large-scale famine.”
With the support of KSrelief, Ragan said, the WFP was able to aid over 20 million people on a monthly basis.
“It shows that if the world really concentrates on the issue and does not hold back on the financial side, we can keep this from happening again and at another place,” he said.
“Yemen has fought this conflict for eight years. In fact, it’s been fighting since the early 2000s. So, now is the time for a focus on creating stable systems, getting the economy on track, letting people return to some sort of normalcy, economically and professionally.”
Ragan added: “There is a real desire on the part of Yemenis who are living outside of the country to be able to return home, and that’s certainly a positive attribute.”
The WFP representative acknowledged that there is still much uncertainty for the future: Air travel still has not opened up in the north, the Hodeidah port is still close to most commercial traffic, and the infrastructure throughout the country has been sorely damaged or neglected. Returning to a state of stability is a process that will take time, he said.
“We are at the beginning of it, and the peace process should continue in the direction that we think it’s (going),” said Ragan.
“For us at the WFP, what that means is that we have to get smarter. We are feeding 20 million people today, out of 31 million people — that’s just not tenable for the long term. It creates a sense of entitlement, providing sort of this large-scale humanitarian assistance over the long term. It undermines the economy.
“We have to rethink how we do our programming,” he said, adding that creating economic opportunities and rebuilding infrastructure will be key to achieving a sustainable, long-term impact on the country.
Who’s Who: Muhannad Abdullah Kadi, marketing officer at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center
Updated 01 March 2023
Arab News
Muhannad Abdullah Kadi is the chief corporate communications and marketing officer at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center.
Over the past year, he has utilized his experience and expertise to strengthen the KFSH&RC brand to rank 20th amongst the top global hospitals in 2023.
Kadi is a specialist in brand building with more than 15 years of experience, during which he developed and presented creative strategies to many international companies in various sectors, including healthcare, financial services, information technology, communications, fast-moving consumer goods trade, real estate, tourism, energy and education.
Prior to joining KFSH&RC, Kadi worked at Mobily for three years to become senior vice president of corporate brand and communication, where he was involved in increasing the brand’s financial value by 45 percent and leading it to become the 7th most valuable brand in Saudi Arabia.
Before joining Mobily, Kadi held several positions, starting his career at multinational advertising agencies Drive Dentsu and Grey Worldwide, with a proven track record of achievements and international awards in building brands and advertising campaigns, respectively.
He then joined stc as a group brands management director, where he continued to build his extensive experience in product marketing, blending digital and traditional channels and raising the market value of brands.
Kadi holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.
‘Souq Al-Mawsim’ opens as part of economic revitalization of historic Al-Turaif
Food, sweets, coffee, fresh produce, perfume and clothes will be on sale from Wednesday to Saturday each week until the end of May
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority has launched a market at a park in Turaif as part of the economic revitalization of the historic district.
Vendors at the market called “Souq Al-Mawsim,” open from Wednesday to Saturday each week until the end of May, will offer a wide range of items including food, sweets, coffee, fresh produce, perfume and clothes, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The historic town of Diriyah is emerging as one of the Kingdom’s top cultural and entertainment destinations. Its Turaif district, site of the first Saudi capital, was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2010.
The DGDA works to preserve the cultural heritage of the area to strengthen national identity and Saudis’ understanding of their history and ancestors.
