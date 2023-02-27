You are here

Greece toughens border security to head off earthquake refugees

Greek guards patrol the border fence along the Evros river. (AFP)
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

  • Hundreds of extra guards to be deployed to land borders with Turkiye after Feb. 6 quakes
  • Migration minister: Athens will push ahead with border fence with or without EU support
Arab News

LONDON: Concerns that the recent earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria on Feb. 6 could prompt a new wave of migrants fleeing to Europe has led to Greece ramping up its border security, The Observer reported.

Notis Mitarachi, Greece’s migration minister, said his country had deployed hundreds of additional guards to the Turkish land border in Evros, and would procure a number of new patrol boats for the Aegean. “The mass movement of millions of people is not a solution” to the crisis, he added.

At least 50,000 people are known to have died in the disaster, with many hundreds of thousands left homeless and in need of aid. 

Mitarachi said Greece intended to press ahead with a 22-mile barrier wall and fence system in Evros regardless of EU support. 

He added that greater surveillance infrastructure and aid for the earthquake-hit zone were essential to maintain the security of Europe’s borders.

“The fence will be extended along the entire length of the (Evros) river so that we can protect the European continent from illegal flows,” Mitarachi said.

“It is at this point crucial for Europe to decide what type of migration policy we want, and more specifically what type of border management we want.

“Clearly, we need to offer asylum to people in need of protection, but in an orderly way … Today, unfortunately, instead of us being proactive in asylum management, it is people-smugglers who sell places in our societies — not to those most in need but to those who pay the fees.”

Greece’s stance against migrants trying to enter its territory from Turkiye has hardened under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and has included the controversial policies of forcible evictions and maritime pushbacks of migrant vessels in Greek waters.

Criticism has come from various wings of the EU, but that has not stopped Brussels from allocating more money to Athens than any other EU government in order to police its frontier against migrants.

That money has in part been used to establish “closed controlled” facilities on a number of Greek islands in place of migrant camps.

  • Sri Lanka last year had series of high-level engagements with Kingdom
  • Crisis-hit nation still working on unlocking a $2.9bn bailout from IMF
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka was expecting its long-standing ties with Saudi Arabia to grow stronger, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Monday, after meeting with a delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development.

Sabry hosted the Saudi delegation led by Mohammed Almasoud, the SFD’s director of central and west Asia operations, in the capital Colombo and said Sri Lanka was grateful for the fund’s “continuous assistance despite challenges” as well its support on an extension of an International Monetary Fund loan.

“The longstanding Sri Lanka-Saudi bilateral relationship will grow from strength to strength,” Sabry said in a tweet.

The minister visited the Kingdom last month, discussing with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan ways to boost economic and energy cooperation between the two countries.

Sabry had then presented Sri Lanka as a gateway to not only south Asia but the rest of the continent – an “ideal place” to do business. His trip followed a series of high-level engagements by Sri Lankan officials with the Kingdom last year.

During Monday’s meeting, the Saudi government pledged to continue providing financial assistance for projects in Sri Lanka, Sri Lankan lawmaker Mohamed Shariff Thowfeek said after taking part in the talks.

“This was a great gesture from the Saudi government at a time when some countries have stopped their aid in the midst of the economic crisis,” Thowfeek told Arab News.

The SFD has given at least 15 development loans worth $425 million to Sri Lanka, which have financed various projects in water, energy, health, roads, and education. This has included support for the development of the PBC Highway, which connects the country’s central and eastern provinces.

Thowfeek said the SFD would also help finance construction of a bridge in eastern Sri Lanka, which cost around $5.4 million.

The island nation of 22 million people is facing its worst financial crisis since independence from Britain in 1948, with challenges ranging from a shortage of dollars to runaway inflation and a steep recession.

Sri Lankan officials are working on reaching a final agreement with the IMF to unlock a $2.9 billion bailout essential to put its battered economy back on track.

  • Ties renewed and football cooperation deal agreed after Bangladeshi fans got behind Argentina for Qatar competition
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Argentina reopened its embassy in Dhaka on Monday, marking a new chapter in diplomatic relations that developed after Bangladesh’s huge support for the Argentine football team at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Bangladeshi football fans’ support for Argentina made headlines during the Qatar World Cup, bringing closer not only fans of the sport from both countries but also their governments. Hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshis wore Argentina shirts as they watched the team on giant screens set up around their country.

Argentina’s Foreign Minister Santiago Andres Cafiero was welcomed Dhaka on Monday by his Bangladeshi counterpart A.K. Abdul Momen.

“We are happy to reopen the embassy in Bangladesh. The emotions for football reunited both countries. For this, I thank the people of Bangladesh,” Cafiero said following an inauguration at the new Argentine embassy.

“Our bilateral relations will be stronger. Both countries will work together to overcome global economic challenges. We will work together also for the development of football in Bangladesh.”

Momen said that Argentina's blue and white flag was beloved across Bangladesh.  “This flag is very popular because of you know the football championship. Messi is in the heart of everyone,” he said, referring to Lionel Messi.  

The reopening of the Argentine embassy took place 45 years after Buenos Aires closed its direct diplomatic representation in 1978, only six years after establishing official ties with Dhaka. 

Bangladesh has an ambassador to Argentina in Brazil, while Argentina previously maintained an ambassador to Bangladesh in New Delhi.

The countries signed several agreements as part of Cafiero’s visit, including one on football cooperation.

“We can say that our love for Argentine football accelerated the opening of the Argentine embassy in Dhaka,” Muhammad Mozammel Haque, director general of the Foreign Ministry’s South America wing, told Arab News. “The last World Cup brought the two nations very close.”

“Under the football cooperation agreement, Argentina will provide training to Bangladeshi coaches and young footballers,” Haque said.

Abdus Salam Murshedy, a politician and senior vice president of the Bangladesh Football Federation, said that football cooperation with Argentina was a “very special moment”.

“Argentina is the defending football champion, and there are millions of fans in our country. Since they love football, they love Argentine football,” Murshedy told Arab News. “We will have all the technical support from them for developing the quality of football in Bangladesh.”

The renewal of ties will also help boost Bangladesh’s top export industry: textiles. Bangladesh is already a global major producer of sportswear and a supplier for international brands such as Nike, Adidas and Puma.

“Very easily, our manufacturers will be able to export jerseys for the Argentine football team and fans as well,” Murshedy said. “The new Argentine mission in Bangladesh will increase our textile export potentials to this market.

“Earlier, they didn’t have much idea about Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi football fan base for Argentina amazed them at the last FIFA World Cup,” he added. “We have been waiting for a long time for such an auspicious moment.”

UK says Sunak, von der Leyen seal deal to fix EU trade spat

AP

  • Sunak said the “decisive breakthrough” marked a “new chapter” in the UK-EU relationship
  • Agreement, which will allow goods to flow freely to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, ends a dispute that has soured UK-EU relations
AP

LONDON: The UK and the European Union ended years of wrangling on Monday, sealing a deal to resolve their thorny post-Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the “decisive breakthrough” marked a “new chapter” in the UK-EU relationship.
Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed off on the deal at a meeting in Windsor England. Von der Leyen told a news conference it was “historic what we have achieved today.”
The agreement, which will allow goods to flow freely to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, ends a dispute that has soured UK-EU relations, sparked the collapse of the Belfast-based regional government and shaken Northern Ireland’s decades-old peace process.
Fixing it is a big victory for Sunak — but not the end of his troubles. Selling the deal to his own Conservative Party and its Northern Ireland allies may be a tougher struggle. Now Sunak awaits the judgment of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which is boycotting the region’s power-sharing government until the trade arrangements are changed to its satisfaction.
Sunak is due to make a statement to the House of Commons later setting out details of the deal.
Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK that shares a border with an EU member, the Republic of Ireland. When the UK left the bloc in 2020, the two sides agreed to keep the Irish border free of customs posts and other checks because an open border is a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process.
Instead there are checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK That angered British unionist politicians in Belfast, who say the new trade border in the Irish Sea undermines Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.
The Democratic Unionist Party collapsed Northern Ireland’s Protestant-Catholic power-sharing government a year ago in protest and has refused to return until the rules are scrapped or substantially rewritten.
The DUP has stayed largely silent in recent days, saying it needs to see the details of a deal before deciding whether it meets the party’s self-imposed tests.
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said he was “neither positive nor negative” about the deal but would wait to see the details.
Hints of compromise toward the EU also have sparked opposition from hard-line euroskeptics who form a powerful bloc in Sunak’s governing Conservative Party. Critics include former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who as leader at the time of Brexit signed off on the trade rules that he now derides. Johnson was ousted by the Conservatives last year over ethics scandals, but is widely believed to hope for a comeback.
Jacob Rees-Mogg, a prominent pro-Brexit Tory lawmaker, said acceptance of any deal “will all depend” on the DUP. “If the DUP are against it, I think there will be quite a significant number of Conservatives who are unhappy,” Rees-Moog said.
In a boost for Sunak’s chances of winning Conservative support, lawmaker Steve Baker — a self-styled “Brexit hardman” who helped topple Prime Minister Theresa May by opposing her Brexit deal in 2019 — said Sunak was “on the cusp of securing a really fantastic result.”
Sunak has said Parliament will get to debate any deal he strikes, but he hasn’t promised lawmakers a binding vote on it, and no vote in Parliament is expected this week.
Relations between the UK and the EU, severely tested during the long Brexit divorce, chilled still further amid disputes over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The UK government introduced a bill that would let it unilaterally rip up parts of the Brexit agreement, a move the EU called illegal. The bloc accused the UK of failing to honor the legally binding treaty it had signed.
The mood between London and Brussels improved after Sunak, a pragmatic Brexit supporter, took office in October, replacing more belligerent predecessors — Johnson and Liz Truss.
A deal is likely to remove customs checks on the vast majority of goods moving between the UK and Northern Ireland and to give Northern Ireland lawmakers some say over EU rules that apply there as part of the Protocol.
The thorniest issue is the role of the European Court of Justice in resolving any disputes that arise over the rules.
The UK and the EU agreed in their Brexit divorce deal to give the European court that authority. But the DUP and Conservative Brexiteers insist the court must have no jurisdiction in UK matters.
After sealing the deal, Von der Leyen is due to have tea Monday with King Charles III at Windsor Castle, 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of London. Buckingham Palace said the meeting was taking place on the government’s advice, leading critics to accuse Sunak of dragging the monarch, who is supposed to remain neutral, into a political row.
“I cannot quite believe that No. 10 would ask HM the King to become involved in the finalizing of a deal as controversial as this one. It’s crass and will go down very badly in NI,” former Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster said on Twitter.
Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, said the government “would never” embroil the king in politics.
“His Majesty has met with a number of foreign leaders recently,” he said, including Polish President Andrzej Duda and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky. “This is no different.”

Pakistan urges crackdown on global trafficking after 40 Pakistanis drown in Italy shipwreck

  • Death toll from sinking rises to nearly 60 on Monday, including children
  • Islamabad plans comprehensive strategy to crackdown on trafficking networks: minister
KASHIF IMRAN

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday called for a crackdown on the global human trafficking network after at least 40 Pakistan nationals drowned in a migrant shipwreck near the southern Italian coast.

The wooden boat, which had sailed from Turkiye and was carrying people from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and other countries, smashed into rocky reefs near the coast of Calabria and broke apart before dawn on Sunday.

Nearly 60 people, including a newborn and other children, were found dead by Monday morning, while 80 people survived the wreck, Italian authorities said, as rescue operations continued.

The death toll included dozens of Pakistanis, the Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi said.

“A crackdown on the criminal network of human trafficking worldwide is the need of the hour,” Turi added on Monday. “So far, thousands of people including children and women have lost their lives around the world.

“Deeply shocked by news of the sinking of a boat in Calabria, Italy, in which around 40 Pakistani migrants lost their lives.”

The Pakistani government will formulate a comprehensive strategy and launch a crackdown on human trafficking networks, he said.

“Since April 2022, over 600,000 people have been sent abroad for jobs … People are requested not to fall prey to human trafficking.”

Officials feared the death toll from Sunday’s shipwreck could rise, as at least 170 people were reportedly on board the small vessel, the UN refugee and migration agencies said in a statement.

“It is unacceptable to witness such horrors, with families and children entrusted to unseaworthy boats,” Chiara Cardoletti, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees representative for Italy, the Holy See and San Marino, said in the statement.

Cardoletti pointed out that current rescue capacities in the EU must be strengthened as they were “still insufficient.”

In 2022, 105,000 migrants arrived on Italian shores, around 38,000 more than the previous year, according to figures from the Italian Interior Ministry.

People from Turkey accounted for around 15 percent of total arrivals by sea in Italy, the UNHCR said.

UN warns humanitarian needs grow in Sudan

AFP

  • Sudan was already one of the world’s poorest countries when international aid on which it depended was cut in late 2021
AFP

KHARTOUM: More than a third of Sudan’s population will need humanitarian assistance in 2023 as displacement and hunger grow, the United Nations has said.
“The number of acutely food insecure people continued to increase for the third year in a row,” said the UN’s humanitarian aid agency OCHA in a report published Sunday.
Around four million children under the age of five, as well as pregnant and lactating women were among the most vulnerable and in need of “lifesaving nutrition services in 2023,” it said.
Sudan was already one of the world’s poorest countries when the international aid on which it depended was cut in late 2021, in response to a military coup that derailed a fragile democratic transition.
“About 15.8 million people — roughly a third of the population — will need humanitarian assistance in 2023. This increase of 1.5 million people compared to 2022 is the highest since 2011,” OCHA said.
In addition to conflict that has displaced millions, hunger and malnutrition, Sudan is one of the countries hardest hit by climate change in the world.
Widespread flooding last year has affected some 349,000 people, according to the UN, sparking a surge in diseases, contributing to growing displacement and further straining the economy.
Cases of malaria “crossed the epidemic threshold in 14 states” out of Sudan’s 18, twice as many as 2021, OCHA said.
Sudan grappled with chronic hardships under the regime of Omar Al-Bashir, who was ousted in 2019. His three-decade rule was marked by internal conflicts, government mismanagement and punishing international sanctions.
Economic troubles deepened following the COVID-19 pandemic and a 2021 military coup which derailed a post-Bashir transition and triggered cuts to crucial international aid.
Access to services grew even worse last year.
Around 30 percent of the population “must walk for more than an hour” to the closest medical institution, while it takes “more than 50 minutes to fetch water” for around 26 percent of the population, OCHA said.
Likewise, 46 percent of schools lack access to drinking water while 71 percent do not have hand-washing facilities.

