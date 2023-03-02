You are here

Jameel Arts & Health Lab launched in New York to examine role of arts in health and wellbeing 

Jameel Arts & Health Lab launched in New York to examine role of arts in health and wellbeing 
Culturunners founder Stephen Stapleton is one of the lab’s directors. (Supplied)
Updated 15 sec ago
Adam Grundey

DUBAI: The Jameel Arts & Health Lab was launched in New York on Monday, Feb. 27 as a result of agreements between the World Health Organization, the Steinhardt School at New York University, Community Jameel and Culturunners. Its aim, according to a press release, is to “coordinate and amplify scientific research into the effectiveness of the arts in improving health and wellbeing.” It is the first major arts and health initiative in the WHO’s history.  

Fady Jameel, vice chairman of Community Jameel, said in the press release: “The pivotal role of the arts in health and care continues to be highlighted through an ever-expanding body of research. We hope to … advance the integration of the arts into mainstream care.” 

The lab’s first projects include examinations of the effect music can have on mothers suffering from post-natal depression, the effectiveness of the arts in dementia care, “the potential of cultural archives in promoting post-conflict mental health recovery,” as well as coordinated international research into the how the arts can be of benefit in hospitals and care communities. 

Some of these projects will build on existing work by Jameel Arts Center and partners. The lab will assess the impact made by the Yazidi Cultural Archives, for example — a project that was launched last year on the United Nations’ Google Arts and Culture platform, which was created by Yazidi women who survived the genocide by Da’esh in Northern Iraq in 2014.  

Speaking to Arab News last year, one of the women who participated in that project, Malaeen Luqman Khalaf, who painted scenes from her time in captivity — Da’esh kidnapped and enslaved thousands of Yazidi women — and afterwards, said: “It helped me to not lose hope, to get up and to work on our culture.” 

Culturunners founder Stephen Stapleton, and one of the lab’s directors, told Arab News: “On my own journey as an artist and curator working in the Middle East in the aftermath of 9/11, I have witnessed the healing power of art, especially as a bridge between communities and across psychological and ideological borders.  

“The artists of this region are both an antenna to societal ill health and a source of healing for people suffering as a result of the conflict and uncertainty that has defined a generation,” he continued. “Through the lab, we can now try and measure the impact of these healing arts in order to scale their positive influence on our physical, mental, and social health and wellbeing.” 

DUBAI: US Palestinian beauty moguls Simi and Haze Khadra are bringing their eponymous label SimiHaze Beauty to the Middle East.  

The sisters, who touched down in Dubai on Thursday, teased a partnership with French multinational retailer Sephora on their joint Instagram account.  

The sisters teased a partnership with French multinational retailer Sephora on their joint Instagram account. (Instagram)

“This year, coming to you guys,” the duo wrote, snapping a picture at the Sephora Middle East office in Dubai. The twins added the Saudi, UAE, Qatar and Bahraini flags to the picture, hinting that their products will be available at Sephora stores in these countries.  

The twins launched their US-born cosmetics brand in 2021 with a range of stick-on makeup designs that can be placed on the face for a bold beauty look achievable within seconds. The sticker book features an array of edgy designs inspired by their favorite DJ looks from the past, such as chrome wings, neon negative space eyeliner and holographic cat-eyes. 

SimiHaze Beauty has expanded to include a range of products, including lipsticks, bronzing powders, a lifting mascara and more. 

The beauty entrepreneurs and DJs, who grew up between Riyadh, Dubai and London, are known for their contemporary beauty looks and are often spotted in public with futuristic makeup, something they have managed to encapsulate in their brand. 

The twins, who have played sets at Coachella, are often spotted alongside the likes of Kylie and Kendall Jenner. 

DUBAI: In 2010, during the Greek debt crisis, Chef Ilias Kokoroskos was asked a random question after service by his mentor that would forever change his culinary career: Would he want to go to Dubai? The stint was supposed to last for six months, but there was a change in plans and heart. “I ended up being here 13 years,” Kokoroskos tells Arab News.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mythos (@mythosdubai)

Raised between the Greek island of Crete and Athens, the cheerful chef’s passion for cooking began at around 15 years old. He went to cooking school and worked briefly as a chef de partie in Belgium. “I was falling in love with the process of how you treat the food, from taking it from the producer to making the end product,” he says. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mythos (@mythosdubai)

In Dubai, he is currently head chef of six restaurants, including Mythos, a popular, award-winning Greek eatery. The venue’s warm and earthy tones, verdant terraces, and traditional chairs, large pots, and flooring (all imported from Greece) transport diners to the Mediterranean country, creating a relaxing and authentic atmosphere.  

“I’m very proud about Greek food in Dubai,” Kokoroskos says. “It kind of restores Greek pride because, back in the day, in other countries, Greek food wasn’t so good. We had a very bad reputation. People thought that Greek food was only gyros, moussaka, and Greek salad — when it’s not only that.”  

Kokoroskos has crafted a diverse menu that presents vegetables, meats, and seafood in a fresh manner, imbued with Greek flavors.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mythos (@mythosdubai)

Apart from the healthy properties of Greek cuisine, what makes it stand out, in the eyes of Kokoroskos, is its simplicity; you can whip up a dish using two to four ingredients. “It’s more difficult to make something good and simple than something complicated,” he says.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mythos (@mythosdubai)

Here, Kokoroskos discusses family food memories, kitchen regrets, and shares his recipe for suckling lamb pilafi. 

Q: What’s your earliest food memory? 

A: The family table, especially in the countryside with my mother, father, sister, grandmother, grandfather… It was a nice feast of food. As for actually cooking food, I remember making something very simple — just pasta with butter. But I wanted it to be perfect.  

When you started out as a professional, what was the most common mistake you made? 

I tried to put a lot of ingredients in a dish — a bit of this, a bit of that, I did this, I did that… It ended up being something that was not actually nice — and not me.  

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish? 

It’s not an ingredient that you can actually find in the market. It’s consistency and balance.  

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs? 

For amateurs, nothing. Because amateurs are cooking for themselves or families, because they love it. I have the biggest respect for them. For new chefs coming into the industry, I’d tell them what I did: Don’t look for positions, don’t chase the money, don’t grow up very fast. When you’re building something very fast, it’s very easy to fall down. Work hard and focus on the kitchen.  

Are you a disciplinarian in the kitchen? Do you shout a lot? Or are you more laidback? 

For me, a kitchen should be disciplined like an army. Imagine running a kitchen with 20-25 people inside and everybody’s doing whatever they want. It would be chaos. We have fun, when the time is right. I used to shout a lot. (Laughs.) I regret it now, but now I think I’m more fair. 

What customer behavior most annoys you?  

Ahh... What annoys me is when someone says, “I don’t want this ingredient on this dish.” I think that’s the nightmare of any chef. I’ve put effort and love into this dish. There’s a reason why each ingredient is there.  

What’s your favorite dish to cook? 

Anything to do with baking, like bread and pies.  

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?   

Not really. I like going out and enjoying myself with my friends or my wife. I cannot criticize the food because I do not know what the chef had in his or her mind. I respect what they’re putting on the table. . . I respect that it might have been a bad day. We all have bad days.  

Chef Ilias’ suckling lamb pilafi 

The lamb: 

INGREDIENTS: 1 lamb shoulder, whole with the bone; 3 onions; 2 tomatoes; water; sea salt; olive oil 

INSTRUCTIONS:  

1. Place a pot over high fire and put the lamb shoulder in, cover with water, bring to the boil. 

2. Reduce the heat to medium and clear the scum. Simmer on medium heat for two hours. 

3. Add the whole tomatoes and onions to the pot and boil until the meat falls of the bone. 

4. Remove the lamb from the stock, season with sea salt and olive oil and set aside. 

5. Strain the stock and set aside. 

6. Chop the tomatoes and onions and keep them aside. 

The rice: 

INGREDIENTS: 200g Arborio rice; 1 medium onion, chopped; 500g chicken stock; 200g lamb stock; 130g olive oil; 2 tbsp wild oregano, fresh; 70g kefalograviera cheese 

INSTRUCTIONS:  

1. Add 80g of olive oil and the onion to a shallow pot over medium heat. Sauté until onion is translucent. Add rice and continue to heat until the rice is also lightly translucent. 

2. Slowly add the chicken stock in four stages, while stirring. 

3. Add the lamb stock slowly, in two stage. By that time, the rice should be cooked but still have a slight bite to it – not al dente, but one stage further. 

4. Add the wild oregano, the chopped boiled onion and tomato, the rest of the olive oil, and 50g of kefalograviera cheese. Heat until the rice is creamy. 

5. Place the rice on a plate, top with the lamb and the rest of the cheese. Serve. 

 

DUBAI: Here is a selection of great works by Arab artists at this year’s fair, which launched its 16th edition on Wednesday featuring over 130 galleries from over 40 countries.

Abdullah Al-Othman  

‘The Language of the City’ 

The Saudi artist presents a large neon installation from 2019. Made of lightboxes and wooden signage, the work layers numerous street signs from his native Riyadh — some collected, some recreated — including signs for a hotel, a barbershop, a restaurant, and coffee shops. The signs, some of which are amusing, also tap into the city’s mix of different ethnicities. “I do believe that a city absorbs its identity from the language of its residents,” Al-Othman explained in an Instagram post. “… a site becomes an identity, a narrative, and a biographical backdrop for each inhabitant.” 

Afifa Aleiby 

‘Enchantment’ 

The Iraqi artist serene 2021 painting shows a woman partially veiled in a dark lacy fabric set against a background of vivid grass and a cloudy sky. Looking away from the viewer, her eyes are peacefully closed, lost in her own thoughts. The play of light and shadow is especially notable. Portraying femininity is at the heart of Aleiby’s practice. “There is a tenderness in the way a woman moves, sits, talks and uses her hands,” she previously told Arab News. “These are all important factors for me and they enrich my painting.”  

Maha Malluh  

‘Food For Thought’ 

The Saudi artist is renowned for using found objects, such as colorful cassette tapes, large cooking pans, and polyester gloves, to create her mixed-media artworks and installations that tap into consumerism and her country’s changing social and visual culture. In this 2018 piece from her “Food for Thought” series, Malluh constructs a tower of 42 old enameled dishes and bowls typically used for serving food in Saudi households.  

“When an object no longer serves its original purpose,” Malluh wrote in a statement, “it can get a new lease on life, through adaptive reuse by serving an entirely new purpose, thus preserving the heritage of its significance.”  

Ibrahim El-Dessouki (Hafez Gallery) 

‘Doors and False Doors 4’ 

The Cairo-born artist has followed in the footsteps of his parents, who were both painters. He typically depicts aspects of Egyptian life and culture. Against plain backgrounds, graceful, full-figured women — including Egyptian superstar Umm Kulthum — take centre stage in his vertical canvases, as in this recent work. “Some of those paintings express his nostalgia for the women who strolled in his neighborhood when he was a child,” reads a text published by his gallery, Hafez.  

Helen Khal  

‘Untitled’ 

Not only was the late Helen Khal – born in Pennsylvania to Lebanese parents – a pioneering writer, art critic, teacher and gallerist, but she made numerous abstract color-field paintings from the 1960s onwards, reflecting the light and colors of the Mediterranean. This 1974 masterpiece, infused with warm orange and pink hues, is rare because of its large scale and its subject matter – a tribute to the famed abstract expressionist Mark Rothko. “She said that she had always been influenced by the work of Mark Rothko” a gallery representative told Arab News. “It’s not copying at all. . . If you’ve seen a Rothko work, you can see that it’s masculine and tough. Hers is more feminine.” 

Mona Saudi  

‘Mother Earth’ 

This is one of several limestone artworks on display at Art Dubai Modern that the Jordanian sculptor, who died last year, created in the Eighties and Nineties. It’s delicate piece that resembles a tender embrace. “I’ve read poetry ever since I was little and most of my works are an embodiment of poetry,” she told Arab News in 2019. According to a description released by her gallery, Saudi focused on themes of growth and fertility. “Always starting with basic shapes, she goes on to give them movement, a life of their own — either repeating their forms, varying their depths or heights, or cutting them across one another to create new, graceful compositions,” it says.  

Miryam Haddad  

‘L’Ode Sans Fins’ 

Haddad was born in Damascus and is based in Paris. This three-paneled work is dominated by intense abstraction and impassioned sweeping swirls of paint. Haddad tells Arab News that the piece was inspired by the Syrian city of Bosra — a UNESCO World Heritage Site famed for its ancient Roman theater. 

“This kind of theater is a real source of inspiration for me as it reflects human life. It reminds me of all the events that must have occurred in that place, where I imagine people talked about their great love stories, friendship, their lives during war and their hope for peace,” she says. “People were killed there, but others found their life in this arena.” 

Marwan  

‘Kopf’ 

The prominent Syrian artist, who died in Berlin six years ago, is one of several modern masters on view this year. Though he was born in Damascus, Marwan ended up building his career in Germany in the late 1950s. He is best known for his raw self-portraits, such as this one from 1974— the face lines of which have been compared to visceral landscapes. This piece was formerly owned by a German couple; the wife was one of the Marwan’s first sponsors.  

Fatiha Zemmouri  

‘Roundness’ 

The Moroccan artist describes her practice as “materialistic,” but it’s not what you’re thinking. She uses raw materials, such as tanned soil, charred wood and ceramics, to create her swirling sculptural compositions. “Roundness” addresses Zemmouri’s interest in nature and its fragility, as well as themes of construction, deconstruction, and evolution. What interests her most is “this in-between: to analyze the complex mechanism of transformation and to highlight the notion of time that elapses between the starting object and the transformed object,” according to her artist statement.   

DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian model Bella Hadid was named the face of British beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury on Wednesday.  

“The rumours are all true! I am SO thrilled to reveal that the SUPERMODEL and global beauty ICON, @BellaHadid is joining Charlotte Tilbury Beauty (sic),” Tilbury posted on her Instagram account, sharing a clip with Hadid.  

“I am so happy you are here,” Tilbury said to Hadid, who was applying a bold red lipstick in the video. “I am so happy to be here with you. I love you,” replied Hadid.  

“Bella is a generation-defining talent and pioneer for positive change, and I am so excited to reveal our creative partnership,” the founder captioned her Instagram post. “Bella is a modern-day beauty ICON - a digitally native, digitally creative innovator — and together we will celebrate the power of beauty to UNLOCK CONFIDENCE in everyone, everywhere.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

The model shared a picture with her 58 million Instagram followers and said: “Oh my goodness…. Can’t believe this!” 

Hadid said that her two favorite products from the brand are the TikTok viral illuminating product Hollywood Flawless Filter, and the Lip Cheat lipliner. They “never leave my purse,” she said.  

“To finally share my beauty partnership with @charlottetilbury feels like I’m living a dream! Char’s products make me feel like the most confident version of myself and it’s an honor to start creating beauty magic together,” Hadid added. “Our minds together is kind of funny because it’s like two kids in a candy store ready to make fun, beautiful and exciting stuff for you all.”  

DUBAI: Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna on Wednesday attended the Billboard Women in Music Awards, which honors artists, creators, producers and executives for their contributions to the music industry.  

The music sensation took to Instagram to share clips from the event with her fans.  

“Billboard, we are coming,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories as she headed to the awards ceremony, sharing a picture of her three-dimensional nail art.  

The awards ceremony took place in Los Angeles. (AFP)

She then posted a picture of her mermaid-style purple dress as she posed for pictures on the grey carpet.  

The awards ceremony, which was hosted by Quinta Brunson, took place at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. 

The stars recognized at this year’s event include SZA, who received the Woman of the Year award; Becky G, who received the Impact Award in a gown by Lebanon’s Nicolas Jebran; rapper Doechii, who received the Rising Star Award; reggaeton pioneer Ivy Queen, who received the Icon Award; singer-songwriter Kim Petras, who received the Chartbreaker Award; Grammy-nominated rapper Latto, who will received the Powerhouse Award; country singer-songwriter-actress Lainey Wilson, who received the Rulebreaker Award; Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, who received the Visionary Award; Rosalía, who has been named Producer of the Year; and South Korean K-pop girl group Twice, who received the Breakthrough Award. 

Becky G wore an ensemble by Nicolas Jebran. (AFP)

Becky G wore a purple and black body suit, with a blue bridal-looking veil by Jebran.  

In November, she wore a glitzy gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad to the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards. Becky opted for a vibrant organza ballgown in shades of green, blue, purple and red from the designer-to-the-stars’ Fall/Winter 2021 couture collection. The dress featured a scooped neckline. 

In August, the singer wore a beaded column gown with tarot embroidered motifs and side cutouts from the Murad’s fall 2022 collection to the MTV Video Music Awards.  

