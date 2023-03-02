​​Saudi Arabia ranks first among G20 countries with 4.9% productivity growth rate: International Labor Organization

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia secured first place among the Group of 20 countries for factor productivity growth in 2022, according to a series of modeled readings issued by the International Labor Organization annually on worker productivity.

This 4.9 percent increase represents the highest productivity growth rate achieved by the Kingdom, which was lagging at -6.3 percent in 2019.

Following that, in 2021, the productivity growth rate rose to 4.4 percent, before reaching its highest level in 2022.

Much of this is mainly attributed to the efforts of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in collaboration with government agencies.

This comes as they have contributed to achieving this achievement through the initiatives in developing and organizing the Saudi labor market, enhancing its attractiveness, and improving its productive efficiency in accordance with the labor market strategy.

Another tool has been attracting foreign wokers to the Kingdom, and in December 2022, Indian plumbers, electricians, and welders were among a select group of workers who were going to be able to take part in a new pilot program to secure a visa to work in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced plans to launch the Skill Verification scheme in India, making the South Asian country the second beneficiary of the program for skilled workers after it was rolled out in Pakistan in September.

Prior to that, in October, professional roles in management, procurement, and the food sector were earmarked to be among 11 new localization decisions before the end of 2022.