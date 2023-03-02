You are here

'Super Saturday' promises exciting day of prep races for Dubai World Cup

Special ‘Super Saturday’ promises exciting day of prep races for Dubai World Cup
Bendoog is a runner in the G1 Maktoum Challenge R3 for Thoroughbreds. (Dubai Racing Club)
Laura King

'Super Saturday' promises exciting day of prep races for Dubai World Cup

‘Super Saturday’ promises exciting day of prep races for Dubai World Cup
  • Official feature this weekend is G1 Maktoum Challenge R3 for Thoroughbreds, over the World Cup trip of 2000 meters on dirt
  • Salute The Soldier won this in 2021 and he has looked back to his best this season, but it will be hard to dominate this race from his wide draw in 10
Updated 34 sec ago
Laura King

I love Super Saturday. It is a day of prep races for the Dubai World Cup, so it feels a bit like the big day, but there is less security and no issues with parking. It is a great, relaxed, day out and you get to watch two Group 1 races for as little as AED2 ($0.5). Bargain.

Onto the racing, which there is plenty of. There are nine races on the card at Meydan on Saturday and none had fewer declarations than 10, so it will not be an easy afternoon for Pick 6 players.

The official feature is G1 Maktoum Challenge R3 for Thoroughbreds, over the World Cup trip of 2000 meters on dirt. With the big race favorites, Algiers and Country Grammer, safely tucked up in their barns, this is a very open affair.

Salute The Soldier won this in 2021 and he has looked back to his best this season, but it will be hard to dominate this race from his wide draw in 10. There is also a fair bit of pace in the race, with Bendoog also liking to press forward. Bhupat Seemar’s giant four-year-old does not necessarily stop, either, and I fancy him to win this.

The G1 Jebel Hatta, prep race for the Dubai Turf, looks in the hands of Godolphin, who runs four. William Buick has opted to ride Master Of The Seas over Valiant Prince, despite the latter being unbeaten in four runs at this course. With G2 winner Real World — recently gelded — also in the lineup for Saeed bin Suroor, this is a fascinating race, especially as bin Suroor states that Real World is only 85 percent fit for this task. Even that might be just good enough, however, and I will side with him to take his Meydan turf record to two from two.

The G2 Dubai City of Gold is a prep for the Sheema Classic, but, in truth, far superior horses will be traveling over for that race. Saturday’s contest is wide open, with bin Suroor’s White Wolf looking the most interesting one to me. Beaten a short head on soft ground two starts ago, he hated the dirt last time out but should enjoy being back on turf and over 2410 meters here.

The G3 Burj Nahaar also looks open, with 2022 winner Desert Wisdom seemingly not in the same form this year and also drawn wide in 10. Doug Watson has been keen on Canvassed all year, so he is interesting here, but would it not be great if Secret Ambition could roll back the years? The 2021 G2 Godolphin Mile winner ran a good second in the Jebel Ali Mile last time out and may have still needed that run to get fully fit. He is well drawn in three and should be able to have a say in the finish.

The G3 Nad Al-Sheba Turf Sprint also lacks a standout performer but City Walk beat a few of these last time out and is well drawn again. The intriguing Al Dasim represents the three-year-old brigade, having beaten his own age group twice over course and distance. He won in a faster time than City Walk, too, so he is the tentative pick here.

The Listed Al Bastakiya sees 12 three-year-olds compete for a place in the G2 UAE Derby and I think it is Ami Please who will get there. Trained in the US by Doug O’Neill, the daughter of Goldencents ran a game race when second in the G3 UAE Oaks last time and should go well here, although she does have to overcome a poor draw in 11. Go Soldier Go, an impressive maiden winner over course and distance, is another for the shortlist.

The Ras Al-Khor, race seven, is not a prep for anything but may one day move up to pattern level and join the World Cup card. It is hard to get away from Al Suhail, who won a Group 2 over course and distance but carries the same weight as horses rated 25 lbs below. He is quirky but has been handed a very nice task here.

The G3 Mahab Al-Shimaal, prep for the G1 Dubai Golden Shaheen, looks very interesting. Watson is keen on Isolate, who ran a good second on local debut behind Tuz. With that rival now drawn wide, Isolate may be able to make up the three lengths he needs and he gets the nod here.

Lastly, to the first, where 16 Purebred Arabians clash in their G1 Maktoum Challenge R3. Arabians can be unpredictable, but Kerless Del Roc has by far the best form under these conditions and looks the winner to me.

Topics: Dubai World Cup G1 Maktoum Challenge R3 for Thoroughbreds Salute The Soldier Bendoog

Taylor Spivey targets 2024 Olympics as World Triathlon Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Taylor Spivey targets 2024 Olympics as World Triathlon Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Taylor Spivey targets 2024 Olympics as World Triathlon Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Taylor Spivey targets 2024 Olympics as World Triathlon Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Women’s world No.3 Taylor Spivey says the World Triathlon Championship Series race in Abu Dhabi is the start of an important year for her as she aims to qualify for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

The 31-year-old American will be among the stars competing in Friday’s elite race at the Yas Marina Circuit. She returns to Abu Dhabi after finishing seventh in the World Triathlon Championship finals, and although she is recovering from illness, is determined to give her best this weekend.

Speaking to Arab News, she said: “I only properly started training about four weeks ago but it’s an important year for me considering it’s Olympic qualification and I really want to be there. Having started training late and also being sick, I have really low expectations for the race in Abu Dhabi.

“I never want to go into a race just to complete it. I always want to do well, but right now I’m trying to be realistic in terms of my preparation and my health, and I’ll do the best I can.”

With the Olympic Games more than a year away, this season’s series offers athletes the chance claim precious qualifying points. Spivey has her eyes set on competing in the biggest sporting competition.

“My only goal for this year is to qualify for the Olympics. The qualification events will be in Paris and at the Grand Final so those are key for me. At the same time, I would like to be consistent in podium finishes while a World Series win is also something that I would love to achieve,” she said.

The Yas Marina Circuit, home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, will host the race, and Spivey is looking forward to testing herself at the venue.

“Everywhere we race is just so different and that’s special about being on this circuit. We get to not only experience different cities, but also different race courses and just different cultures, and it’s cool. This race is generally pretty hot and I think everyone gets a little bit excited to race on the F1 course, so it’s a nice place to be.”

Topics: World Triathlon Championship Series Yas Marina Circuit Abu Dhabi Taylor Spivey

Zlatan Ibrahimović’s return lifts AC Milan yet again

Zlatan Ibrahimović’s return lifts AC Milan yet again
Updated 5 min 59 sec ago
AP

Zlatan Ibrahimović's return lifts AC Milan yet again

Zlatan Ibrahimović’s return lifts AC Milan yet again
  • Ibrahimović made his first appearance of the season in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Atalanta and at 41 years, 146 days
  • He became the oldest Milan player in Serie A, beating the mark that Alessandro Costacurta had established at 41 years, 25 days
Updated 5 min 59 sec ago
AP

MILAN, Italy: Zlatan Ibrahimović’s return has once again transformed AC Milan.
When Ibrahimović moved back to Milan at the start of 2020, he sparked a turnaround that saw the club finish second in his first full season and then end their 11-year wait for the league title the following year.
This time, his return from injury has led to Milan’s revival.
Ibrahimović made his first appearance of the season in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Atalanta and at 41 years, 146 days he became the oldest Milan player in Serie A, beating the mark that Alessandro Costacurta had established at 41 years, 25 days.
“There’s great emotion. It’s been a year and a half that I haven’t managed to play soccer as I wanted to, that I wasn’t well and I couldn’t do what I loved,” Ibrahimović said to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset. “Before I suffered a lot … because of my physical condition. Now it’s really good to be back on the field.”
The victory was Milan’s fourth straight in all competitions and lifted the team into second place alongside Inter Milan.
That run started with a win over Torino on Feb. 10, ending a streak of seven matches without a victory. Ibrahimović’s first match back in the squad, following knee surgery in May, was that game against Torino, though he didn’t play.
“From the moment I came back into the squad I was sure I could still make a difference and could transmit my certainty and my confidence to the others,” Ibrahimović said. “It wasn’t a happy period when I came back in, but in the last three or four matches we have been playing very well … but we mustn’t let up, because just one defeat is enough to call everything into question again.”
Milan visit Fiorentina on Saturday looking to continue their push for the top four in Serie A in a tight battle for the qualifying positions for next season’s Champions League. The team visit Tottenham in the round of 16 of this season’s competition on Wednesday, protecting a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg.
A Champions League winner’s medal is one of the few missing items from Ibrahimović’s longlist of honors. The Swedish forward has been left off Milan’s list for the competition this year but could yet have several more chances to win the title.
“If I feel like I feel today, I can continue to play for a few more years still, not just next year,” Ibrahimović said. “The truth is that up until three weeks ago, the feelings weren’t positive. Then something happened and I’ve done more in three weeks than in the past eight months.”

Topics: AC Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic Italian Serie A

T20 World Cup in South Africa highlights progress of women’s cricket

T20 World Cup in South Africa highlights progress of women’s cricket
Ten teams qualified for the seventh edition of the women’s T20 World Cup in 2023
Updated 02 March 2023

T20 World Cup in South Africa highlights progress of women's cricket

T20 World Cup in South Africa highlights progress of women’s cricket
  • Ten teams compete in the tournament, with Australia beating the hosts in the final
Updated 02 March 2023
Jon Pike

Amid the welter of men’s T20 franchise leagues, Test series, qualifying groups for T20 and ODI World Cups, a women’s T20 World Cup has been played in South Africa. It had its share of surprises, not least of which was that the host nation reached the final, having lost its opening two matches, before losing to a strong Australian team.

This was a historic achievement, the first time a South African team has reached the final of a cricket World Cup.

South Africa’s men’s team has appeared in two T20 semifinals and four ODI semifinals, one of which against Australia in 1999 ended in a tie, their opponents progressing by virtue of finishing higher in their group.

Ten teams qualified for the seventh edition of the women’s T20 World Cup in 2023, divided into two groups of five. Australia comfortably topped Group 1 by winning all four matches. New Zealand, Sri Lanka and South Africa each garnered four points, the latter qualifying for the semifinals because of a superior net run rate. In Group 2, England also won four matches, being followed in second place by India.

Both semifinals were close run. In the first, India, chasing 173, looked to be on course for victory on 132 for the loss of four wickets after 14.3 overs. India’s captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, having scored 50, went for a straightforward second run, only to find her bat stuck in the turf as she went to run it into the crease.

In a disastrous instant, the momentum of India’s innings was broken. The remaining batters could not restore it and, despite 10 runs from the final over, Australia emerged victorious by five runs. This meant that Australia has appeared in all but the first of the eight women’s T20 finals.

South Africa chose to bat first against England in the second semifinal. After a slow start, Tamzin Brits top scored with 68 in a total of 164 for four, a critical 18 scored off the last over. Brits then took four catches, one spectacular, as her team recovered from England’s rapid start of 53 from the first five overs. Even at 132 for three after 16 overs, the odds were on England.

South Africa’s young quick bowlers held their nerve, Ayabonga Khaka claiming three wickets in the 18th over to put England under pressure. Shabnim Ismail, the world’s fastest women bowler, was entrusted with the final over, conceding only six of the 13 runs required, England closing on 158 for eight wickets.

South Africa’s captain, Sune Luus, hoped that the victory would be a turning point not just for women’s cricket in South Africa but for sport in general in the country. The team was inspired by a passionate and vocal local crowd at Newlands, Cape Town, where the final was also played.

However, their support could not overcome Australia’s dominance in the final. Electing to bat first, Australia scored 156 for six, of which Beth Mooney struck an unbeaten 74. The target proved to be too much for South Africa, who fell 20 runs short, despite a stirring 61 by Laura Wolvaardt.

Australia’s feat in achieving a sixth women’s T20 World Cup trophy and a third successive one has led some observers to classify them as the world’s most successful team of all time in any sport. They are also the holders of the women’s ODI World Cup, so their dominance is undisputed.

England, India, plus South Africa, now, are chasing them hard, but Australia always seems to find an extra gear. Financially, they have also benefited, receiving $1 million for their latest victory, out of total prize money for the tournament of $2.45 million. This compares with a total of $5.6 million for the 2022 men’s T20 World Cup, $1.6 million going to the winners.

Women’s cricket has come a long way in the past five years in terms of financial rewards, media coverage and geographical spread. The latest embodiment of the first two of these aspects is the Indian Women’s Premier League, which starts on March 4. At a frenetic auction on Feb. 14, the first player to be bought was the Indian star Smriti Mandhana, for $400,000, the highest of the event. In comparison, England’s Sam Curran was sold for the highest-ever sum of about $2.2 million at the men’s auction on Dec. 23, 2022.

A total of 448 women players were available, 87 of whom were bought. Each of the five franchises could buy a minimum of 15 and a maximum of 18 players, up to six of whom could be overseas, with a purse of $1.35 million. Unsurprisingly, half of the overseas purchases were of Australians, 12 of them members of the World Cup-winning squad in South Africa, with Ashleigh Gardner the highest priced at $386,000. The other purchases comprised seven English players, four South Africans, two New Zealanders, two West Indians and one American. 

Along with the increase in opportunities for women players has come those for match officials. In the recent T20 World Cup, only women stood as umpires and referees in the tournament. This followed on from the inaugural women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup, held in January 2023, in which nine of the 15 appointed officials were women.

The final between India and England featured an all-women panel of match officials. Sixteen teams competed in the tournament, which featured teams that qualified for an International Cricket Council World Cup tournament at any level for the first time. These were Indonesia, Scotland, US, the UAE and Rwanda, the last two teams achieving landmark victories.

There was a time when the idea of women playing cricket was frowned upon. Now, this is an established feature of the sport and is set to grow apace, with opportunities for players and match officials. Already, women have officiated in men’s domestic competitions, but none has yet stood in men’s ODI or T20 World Cup tournaments. It can only be a matter of time.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column

AlUla Camel Cup to celebrate animal intrinsic to cultural, sporting fabric of Arabia

AlUla Camel Cup to celebrate animal intrinsic to cultural, sporting fabric of Arabia
More than 40 of the region’s finest racing camels have qualified for the AlUla Camel Cup. supplied
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

AlUla Camel Cup to celebrate animal intrinsic to cultural, sporting fabric of Arabia

AlUla Camel Cup to celebrate animal intrinsic to cultural, sporting fabric of Arabia
  • Taking place from March 14-17 with a grand prize pool of $21 million
  • More than 40 of the finest racing camels across the region have qualified for the AlUla Camel Cup
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

ALULA: The AlUla Camel Cup will combine modern and ancient life while celebrating the incredible feats of an animal intrinsic to the cultural and sporting fabric of Arabia, organizers of the inaugural tournament said on Thursday.

Held under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the chairman of the Royal Commission for AlUla, the competition will take place from March 14-17, with a grand prize pool of SR80 million ($21 million).

A “Champion of Champions” will be crowned at the much-anticipated event marking the pinnacle of camel racing in Saudi Arabia this season.

The contest is organized by the RCU as part of the AlUla Moments calendar in collaboration with the Saudi Camel Racing Federation. More than 40 of the region’s finest racing camels have qualified for the AlUla Camel Cup.

With the highest prize pots in the world per round of camel racing, the tournament will feature a marathon of six rounds with a prize pool of SR960,000 per round, a series of “Heritage Races” made up of eight rounds with a total prize pool of SR51.2 million, and two rounds of “Elite Races” offering a prize pool of SR12 million each.

More than 40 of the region’s finest racing camels have qualified for the AlUla Camel Cup. supplied

AlUla, a place of extraordinary human and natural heritage, was one of the main stops along the ancient Incense Road and pilgrimage routes. Be it rock art or figurines, depictions of camels dot the landscape of this stunningly beautiful part of Saudi Arabia, illustrating the unique human animal relationship that continues to be so important to the region’s people nowadays.

“To be in AlUla is to witness how special and everlasting the relationship between camel and the region is — indeed, the camel is so synonymous with Arabia as to act as a symbol of the land itself,” said chief tourism officer of the RCU, Phillip Jones.

He added: “The AlUla Camel Cup honors the long-revered sport of camel racing at the most apt of locations in the Kingdom and is a fitting tribute to the ‘ships of the desert’ and the incredible feats they can achieve.

“Hosting the inaugural event marks another milestone for AlUla as a destination and one we are immensely looking forward to fulfilling.”

Mahmoud Suleiman Albalawi, executive director of SCRF, said: “Since the seventh century, the sport of camel racing has enthralled people across Saudi Arabia, embedding itself as a national pastime in the rich history of the Kingdom.

“When the idea for this illustrious event was originally conceived, the fusion of ancient and modern in honoring the magnificent camel and our esteemed homegrown sport in the extraordinary setting of AlUla held great appeal,” he added. “As Saudi Arabia opens to the world, it is vital that traditions held so dear continue to be passed down from generation to generation as the country progresses. The AlUla Camel Cup certainly helps achieve that.”

The AlUla Camel Cup is about more than sport. The event will host an arts-filled evening featuring global and local stars performing across music, art, and more as well as a heritage village offering AlUla-inspired food and handicrafts.

Embracing AlUla’s distinctive desert-glam style, the AlUla Camel Cup will also be an opportunity for fashionistas to showcase their individual style befitting the warm days and cool evenings of winter in the region.

Single day tickets for AlUla Camel Cup, priced at SR50, are now available at https://tickets.experiencealula.com/en/experiences/alula-camel-cup-pass

Topics: saudi camel race AlUla Camel Cup AlUla Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU)

Suns triumph in Durant debut, Tatum powers Celtics past Cavs

Suns triumph in Durant debut, Tatum powers Celtics past Cavs
Updated 02 March 2023
(AFP)

Suns triumph in Durant debut, Tatum powers Celtics past Cavs

Suns triumph in Durant debut, Tatum powers Celtics past Cavs
  • The Knicks won their seventh straight, trouncing Brooklyn 142-118 at Madison Square Garden
Updated 02 March 2023
(AFP)

LOS ANGELES: Kevin Durant shook off pre-game jitters to score 23 points in his Phoenix Suns debut, helping his new team to a 105-91 victory in Charlotte that halted the Hornets’ five-game NBA winning streak.

Durant was acquired from Brooklyn in a blockbuster trade three weeks ago but was sidelined until Wednesday with a sprained knee ligament.

As Durant announced his arrival in the Western Conference, back in the East the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics continued to jockey for dominance.

The Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 139-117, their 16th straight victory which keeps them half a game ahead of the Celtics atop the conference.

The Celtics, with 41 points from a resurgent Jayson Tatum, beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-113 in Boston.

Durant was efficient playing restricted minutes, scoring 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting in less than 27 minutes on the floor.

He added six rebounds, a pair of assists and a couple of blocked shots, complementing new teammate Devin Booker’s 37 points.

“I’ve played in almost a thousand basketball games, but today I was nervous,” admitted Durant, who scored his first points as a Sun with a silky layup less than two minutes into the contest.

“But once the ball was tipped my teammates were incredible in making me feel comfortable and I just tried to go out there and play my game.”

Phoenix are in fourth place in the West, 10 games behind conference leaders Denver and three behind the third-placed Sacramento Kings.

Even as he continues to return to full fitness, Durant showed what an asset he can be as they try to climb the table.

Durant scored 12 points in the first half as the Suns took a 16-point lead.

The Hornets, whose rising star LaMelo Ball had season-ending surgery on a broken ankle earlier Wednesday, had trimmed the deficit to six points going into the final quarter.

Durant started the period and helped the Suns pull away.

“Man, I missed the game,” Durant said. “I’m glad my knee’s back right, I’m glad I’m on the road to playing more and more minutes each game.

“I’m looking forward to what we can build from this.”

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points to lead the Bucks, who knocked down 26 three-pointers.

Milwaukee’s winning streak is their longest since they won 18 straight in the 2019-20 season, and it’s the longest in the league since the Suns won 18 in a row last season.

In Boston, the Celtics turned the tables on a Cavs team that beat them twice in overtime early this season.

Tatum, who was ejected late in Boston’s loss to the Knicks in New York on Monday, bounced back to notch his ninth 40-point game of the season.

“Got off to a good start and just kept staying aggressive,” said Tatum, who added that it “just felt good to get back home.

“All-Star break, Indiana, it’s been two weeks since I slept in my own bed.”

Al Horford added 23 points and Jaylen Brown scored 16 for the Celtics, who withstood a 44-point outburst from Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell, who soldiered through an apparent right thigh injury suffered early in the third quarter.

Elsewhere, the Knicks won their seventh straight, trouncing Brooklyn 142-118 at Madison Square Garden.

Jalen Brunson scored 30 of his 39 points in the first half for the Knicks, who seized control with a 47-point first quarter and sailed home.

Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey scored 27 points and James Harden added 23 as the 76ers beat the Heat 119-96 in Miami, despite the late scratch of star center Joel Embiid with a sore left foot.

The injury-depleted Los Angeles Lakers — with LeBron James sidelined by a foot injury and Anthony Davis held out to manage the stress reaction in his right foot — beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-117.

New Orleans forward Brandon Ingram scored 40 points and teammate CJ McCollum added 24 against his former team as the Pelicans beat the Trail Blazers 121-110 in Portland.

Damian Lillard scored 41 for the Blazers, who were up by one going into the fourth but were out-scored 31-19 in the final period.

Topics: basketball

