UK spends up to third of overseas aid budget on housing refugees

UK spends up to third of overseas aid budget on housing refugees
A woman holds a baby who has his life jacket removed by an Interforce officer, after they disembark from the UK Border Force vessel BF Hurricane. (File/AFP)
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

UK spends up to third of overseas aid budget on housing refugees

UK spends up to third of overseas aid budget on housing refugees
  • Money spent in least developed countries falls by 50%
  • MPs say government is hiding true figures while costs soar due to crises including Afghanistan and Ukraine
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s government is spending up to a third of its overseas aid budget on housing refugees in the UK, a parliamentary report has said.

The international development select committee study also said that aid spending per refugee in the UK had nearly tripled in three years, rising from £6,700 in 2019 to £21,700 in 2021.

Committee members said they were facing resistance from the government on obtaining exact figures on current spending. However, reportedly more £1 billion of the aid budget was spent on refugees in the UK in 2021, about 10 percent of the total. 

The committee described the trend as unsustainable and unprecedented, and stated that it was the government’s political decision to spend so much on refugees in the UK, despite the fact that international rules defining legitimate aid do not require it to do so, the Guardian reported.

Under government rules, the Home Office can take money from the Foreign Office’s overseas aid budget to cover costs of a refugee’s first year in the UK.

According to the report, per capita spending on refugees exceeds that of any other OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) country between 2018 to 2021, and is roughly three times that of the DAC average of £7,400. 

The Home Office's supplementary estimate includes plans for more than £2.6 billion in official development assistance (ODA) between 2022 to 2023, almost £2 billion more than the main estimate. 

The main reason is that between March 2020 and September 2022, the number of asylum seekers housed in “contingency accommodation,” mostly hotels, increased from fewer than 2,600 to more than 37,000, the Guardian reported.

Partly as a result, in 2021 UK bilateral aid spending in least developed countries (LDCs) was slashed by 50 percent.

Given the government’s failure to provide full figures, the committee instead referred to claims by the respected Center for Global Development, which estimates that the amount of aid spent on in-country refugees in 2022 could surpass £3 billion, an increase of more than 300 percent since 2020. 

UK-based charity Save the Children told the Guardian that  those costs could reach £4.5 billion in 2022-23, accounting for one-third of the total aid budget.

“There has been a determined effort to prevent us from seeing the full picture,” Sarah Champion, the chair of the committee, told the Guardian. 

“The government has wilfully attempted to prevent us carrying out our scrutiny role. 

“Our attempts to access straightforward information about how the government is spending the ODA budget in the UK hit a brick wall.”

A Foreign Office statement said: “The government has acted decisively and compassionately to support the people of Ukraine and Afghanistan to escape oppression and conflict and find refuge in the UK, and at the autumn statement we provided an additional £2.5 billion to help meet the increased costs of this support.

“We report all aid spending in line with the OECD’s rules, which allow funding to be spent on food and shelter for asylum seekers and refugees for their first year in the UK.

“The UK government spent more than £11 billion in aid in 2021 and remains one of the largest global aid donors with most of it still going towards supporting the poorest communities around the world, helping tackle deadly diseases and getting millions of girls into school.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK)

UK far-right personal trainer admits distributing Christchurch mosque killer’s manifesto

UK far-right personal trainer admits distributing Christchurch mosque killer’s manifesto
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

UK far-right personal trainer admits distributing Christchurch mosque killer's manifesto

UK far-right personal trainer admits distributing Christchurch mosque killer’s manifesto
  • Kristofer Thomas Kearney, 38, pleads guilty to two offenses of disseminating terrorist publications
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A personal trainer from the UK has pleaded guilty to sharing far-right terrorist documents online, including the manifesto of Christchurch mosque killer Brenton Tarrant.

Kristofer Thomas Kearney, 38, who used the name “Charlie Big Potatoes” on social media, was a member of the far-right group Patriotic Alternative and is thought to be the first to be convicted of terror offenses, the Daily Telegraph reported.

He was extradited from Spain last year after being accused of posting a slew of terrorist content on social media, including Tarrant’s manifesto and writings from far-right Norwegian mass killer Anders Breivik.

The 38-year-old appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Chelmsford prison, pleading guilty to two offenses of disseminating terrorist publications.

His motivation for posting the content will be determined in May hearings, Judge Richard Marks said.

The court heard that Kearney used Telegram in 2021 to distribute a bulleted list of 89 extremist documents, including the Tarrant manifesto. 

The court also heard that he was formerly a member of proscribed far-right group National Action, leaving the outfit before it was banned in 2016.

Topics: Kristofer Thomas Kearney christchurch mosque attack Brenton Tarrant terrorism Chelmsford prison Telegram

UK charity describes legal battle with pro-Israeli advocacy group as ‘lawfare’ against NGOs working in Palestine

UK charity describes legal battle with pro-Israeli advocacy group as ‘lawfare’ against NGOs working in Palestine
Updated 13 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

UK charity describes legal battle with pro-Israeli advocacy group as 'lawfare' against NGOs working in Palestine

UK charity describes legal battle with pro-Israeli advocacy group as ‘lawfare’ against NGOs working in Palestine
  • Christian Aid spent £700,000 defending itself against allegations of supporting terrorists before five-year case was dismissed by US courts
  • Case was intended to ‘throw sand in the wheels of our advocacy’ and make charitable work with Palestinians expensive, charity chief said
Updated 13 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: UK-based Christian Aid has described a $78.3 million legal battle with a pro-Israeli advocacy group as “lawfare” aimed at causing financial and reputational damage to organizations that do charitable work with Palestinians, the Guardian reported on Thursday. 

The New York-based Zionist Advocacy Center filed a complaint in 2017 alleging that the “virulently anti-Israel” NGO obtained US government funding through fraudulent means. 

The case dragged on for over five years before being dismissed by US courts in September. 

Christian Aid CEO Patrick Watt told the Guardian that the charity was forced to spend around £700,000 defending itself against allegations that it provided “material support” to terrorists, with no hope of the money being reimbursed. 

The charity, which had remained silent about the case while it was continuing, decided to speak out in order to shed light on the legal challenges facing NGOs operating in Palestinian territories. 

“I am very keen to try to draw more attention to the tactics that are being deployed against organizations defending Palestinian rights, to try to make that work increasingly costly and difficult, but also to attempt to delegitimize that work, which I think this overarching strategy of ‘lawfare’ is ultimately geared toward doing,” Watt told the newspaper.

Christian Aid said that the dismissal reflected “what we have known all along: This is a case that never should have been brought.” 

The Zionist Advocacy Center has previously filed similar complaints under the US False Claims Act against Norwegian People’s Aid, Oxfam and the Carter Center, the NGO founded by former President Jimmy Carter and his wife. The first case was settled out of court with the US government for just over $2 million, with TZAC receiving more than $300,000, while the other two were dismissed. 

“I don’t believe this case was brought against us in the belief that it had legs. I think it was brought against us in an effort to throw sand in the wheels of our advocacy and to make working (in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory) very expensive,” Watt said.

Lara Friedman, president of the Foundation for Middle East Peace, said she believed the lawsuits are intended to send a “chilling effect” through the international NGO sector. 

“It’s letting organizations know that if you stick a toe in this Palestine work, it could take down everything you’re doing worldwide,” she told the Guardian. 

“It could end up being a reputational weapon against you. It could end up taking time and money away from everything else.

“Even people that win end up getting dragged through the mud,” she said. 

“So all the good work you do in the world, are you willing to risk it by doing a project in Gaza? And I think what they’re gambling is no, you’re not.”

However, Watt said the lawsuit had strengthened Christian Aid’s determination to stay involved in the region. 

“I would say if anything it has only reinforced our commitment to working on these issues in that part of the world,” he said.

TZAC Executive Director David Abrams rejected comparisons between the organization’s previous legal battles and its case against Christian Aid. 

“Only when it appears to me that organizations have crossed the line into actionable conduct do I start legal proceedings,” Abrams told the Guardian. 

“Moreover, on two occasions so far (including against Norwegian People’s Aid), the US government has agreed with me, resulting in millions of dollars in recoveries. 

“Thus, I reject any accusation that I am engaged in a harassment campaign or pursuing so-called ‘Slapp’ litigation (strategic lawsuits against public participation).”

Abrams has been public about the political motivations behind his legal strategy, writing on Facebook in 2018: “The modern battlefield includes the courtroom.”

He also told Turkish television in 2019: “I’m completely an advocate for Israel and I’ve never made any secret of that fact.”

Topics: UK Charity Palestine Israel

Italian prosecutors probe response to migrant tragedy

Italian prosecutors probe response to migrant tragedy
Updated 41 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

Italian prosecutors probe response to migrant tragedy

Italian prosecutors probe response to migrant tragedy
  • Prosecutors from the Calabrian town of Crotone have asked the Guardia di Finanza police for documents on their actions
  • The same request has been made to the Coast Guard, Italian media reported
Updated 41 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

ROME: Italian prosecutors are looking into the way emergency services responded to last weekend’s migrant boat disaster in which dozens of people were killed after accusations that authorities were slow to react, a police source said on Thursday.
Prosecutors from the Calabrian town of Crotone have asked the Guardia di Finanza police for documents on their actions before the boat carrying 150-200 migrants broke up on rocks just a few meters from the shore last Sunday. The same request has been made to the Coast Guard, Italian media reported.
There was no immediate comment from the Coast Guard or the prosecutors.
Italian President Sergio Mattarella visited survivors in a local hospital on Thursday, handing out toys to children. He also went to the sports hall where victims’ coffins are laid out, bowing his head as he paid his respects.
Local authorities said another body was recovered on Thursday, taking the death toll to 68. Fifty-four of the victims have now been identified — 48 Afghans, three Pakistanis, a Syrian, a Tunisian and a Palestinian.
One of the victims from Pakistan was former national hockey player Shahida Raza.

QUESTIONS RAISED
The tragedy has intensified a debate on migration in Europe and Italy, where the recently elected right-wing government’s tough new laws for migrant rescue charities have drawn criticism from the United Nations and others.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called on fellow European leaders to do more to halt illegal immigration and prevent further tragedies at sea.
There are also questions about the emergency response.
The boat, which had set sail from Turkiye, was first spotted late on Saturday about 74 km from the coast of Calabria by a plane operated by Frontex, the European Union’s border agency.
Frontex said the boat was sailing without signs of distress but it alerted the Italian authorities as its thermal cameras indicated there could be a number of people below deck.
The Guardia di Finanza, which polices the coastline, said it sent out two patrol boats, but they gave up searching for the migrants and returned to port due to weather conditions.
Media have questioned why the Coast Guard, whose vessels are better equipped to face rough seas, was not deployed until it received an emergency call the next morning.

Topics: Italy migrants prosecutors

Most G20 members condemn war in Ukraine at FMs’ meet in India 

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.
Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.
Updated 02 March 2023
Sanjay Kumar 

Most G20 members condemn war in Ukraine at FMs' meet in India 

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.
  • Meeting did not produce a joint communique as members could not “reconcile positions”
  • Presence of Oman, UAE, Egypt as G20 guests shows India’s increasing engagement with the Middle East 
Updated 02 March 2023
Sanjay Kumar 

NEW DELHI: Most members of the Group of 20 condemned the war in Ukraine during a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, with only Russia and China disagreeing. 

As foreign ministers from the world’s largest economies, which include the US, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Russia, China, Japan and the EU, arrived in India, which this year holds the G20 presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on them to find “common ground” on divisive issues.

But tensions over Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which started in February last year, dominated Thursday’s talks.

The meeting did not produce a joint communique, as Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said G20 members could not “reconcile positions” on Ukraine and “there were divergences” on issues related to the conflict. 

The conference, however, produced an outcome document that reflected agreement on the bulk of issues related to the global south or developing countries. 

“Despite differences on Ukraine, we all were able to reach consensus on other issues,” Jaishankar told reporters. 

“There was a large number of issues where there was agreement: multilateralism, food and energy security, climate change, gender issues, global health, terrorism. There was a considerable meeting of minds. If we had a perfect meeting of minds, we could have had a collective statement, but divergences on Ukraine did come in the way of that.” 

He added that all G20 members condemned terrorism in all its forms and for the first time also discussed counternarcotics efforts. 

The outcome of the meeting came as no surprise, with experts saying that the same differences marred last year’s G20 meetings when the bloc’s presidency was held by Indonesia. 

“There was no joint statement after the foreign ministers’ meeting in Bali. This trend is not at all surprising given the way the G20 is strongly divided between G7 and other countries,” Rezaul H. Laskar, foreign affairs expert and editor of Hindustan Times, told Arab News.

“One important consequence of this lack of consensus is going to be that it puts pressure on India to build bridges between G7 on the one side and China and Russia on the other side…India already has its own challenges dealing with Western pressure because of the Ukrainian crisis. It has its own challenges at the border with China. So, there would be the need for more nimble and assured diplomacy from the Indian side.” 

What has been already visible in Indian efforts as it leads the G20 bloc is New Delhi’s increasing engagement with the Middle East. 

As the G20 president, India could invite special non-G20 guests to participate in the group’s meetings. Among them are the UAE, Oman and Egypt.

Anil Wadhwa, former Indian ambassador to Oman, told Arab News that the invitations signify growth in bilateral ties with these countries, especially Oman and Egypt. 

“Trust has grown with both countries, which are now active defense partners of India…The potential of economic ties and investments both ways is an added incentive. The burgeoning ties with these countries will allow India to reach out as a friend and confidante to Arabic-speaking countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council as well as North Africa,” Wadhwa said. 

The foreign ministers’ gathering was the second ministerial-level talk since India assumed the G20 presidency in December. Last week, the group’s finance ministers met in Bangalore, where the invasion of Ukraine was also a major theme. The meeting resulted in no communique being issued at the end of the session after Russia and China sought to water down language on the war. 

“The conference is taking place at a time when the US-led West and Russia-China on the other side have hardened their positions. We saw it last week in the finance ministers’ meeting. The same arguments are being played out in the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting,” said Shubhajit Roy, foreign affairs correspondent of Indian Express. 

“We just saw US Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying that Russia has been marred by its positions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has spoken on a similar line. It is a deadlock. There is no consensus.” 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict India G20

Malaysia seeks deeper ties with Saudi Arabia after Hajj minister’s visit

Malaysia seeks deeper ties with Saudi Arabia after Hajj minister’s visit
Updated 02 March 2023
Nor Arlene Tan

Malaysia seeks deeper ties with Saudi Arabia after Hajj minister's visit

Malaysia seeks deeper ties with Saudi Arabia after Hajj minister’s visit
  • Saudi Hajj and Umrah minister was on a three-day visit to Malaysia this week
  • Malaysian PM says ties with Saudi Arabia ‘expected to become closer’
Updated 02 March 2023
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is looking forward to closer ties with Saudi Arabia, officials and experts have said after the Kingdom’s Hajj and Umrah minister’s visit to Kuala Lumpur.
Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah concluded on Wednesday his three-day visit to the Southeast Asian nation, where he met its new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, members of his Cabinet and Hajj officials.
After the visit, the Malaysian PM, who took office in November and is one of the most prominent Muslim leaders in Southeast Asia, said in a series of tweets that “the close relationship between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia established over the years is expected to become closer.”
Officials who participated in the meetings with Al-Rabiah told Arab News that the visit has opened doors for cooperation in many areas.
“With a large delegation from Saudi Arabia and multiple engagements conducted throughout the visit with Malaysian ministers, this is a positive signal for more initiatives and cooperation between both countries,” said Amrin Awaluddin, the chief of Malaysia’s Hajj pilgrims fund board known as Tabung Hajji.
He added that while it was especially beneficial to Malaysian Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, the minister’s trip had brought “Malaysia-Saudi relations to another level, forging deeper ties between the two countries.”
Islam is the official religion of Malaysia, and Muslims make up two-thirds of its 34 million population. This year, about 31,600 of them will arrive in the Kingdom to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.
To facilitate the journey, Al-Rabiah launched the Kingdom’s Nusuk platform, which allows pilgrims to plan and book visits to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.
The Saudi Hajj ministry also held a session at the Tabung Hajji headquarters to train the leaders of pilgrim groups to improve the quality of pilgrimage services, facilitate their trips and enrich their religious and cultural experiences in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
Pilgrimage organizers also discussed with the Saudi minister and his delegation possibilities to draw more Malaysian visitors to the Kingdom, especially as its tourism portfolio has been expanding beyond religious destinations and now also covers heritage sites.
“The event in Kuala Lumpur was about the launch of Nusuk, but at our trade meeting with the minister, we discussed issues about airlines, hotels, etc.,” said Razali Mohd. Sham, president of the Malaysian Umrah and Hajj Travel Association.
“Saudi is very friendly, and the system has improved tremendously, and we can go to other places, not just Makkah or Madinah.”
Uzaidi Udanis, president of the Malaysia Tourism Council, who also participated in meetings with Al-Rabiah, told Arab News that the relationship between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia is getting stronger and expanding beyond Hajj and Umrah.
“Saudi is transforming with the latest technology, and there are new things coming out,” he said.
“Malaysians are now more and more interested to go to Saudi, not just for Umrah but also for leisure.”
 

Topics: Malaysia Saudi Arabia Hajj and Umrah

