Where We Are Going Today: A.O.K Kitchen in Riyadh
Located at the King Abdullah Financial District, the recently opened restaurant offers a wide variety of selections on a colorful menu that is based on the concept of comfort cuisine. (Supplied)
Located at the King Abdullah Financial District, the recently opened restaurant offers a wide variety of selections on a colorful menu that is based on the concept of comfort cuisine.
Updated 03 March 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Updated 03 March 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Those with sensitive stomachs or food allergies will enjoy dining at A.O.K. Kitchen, which offers Mediterranean and Californian cuisines with limited dairy, gluten and refined sugar. 

Located at the King Abdullah Financial District, the recently opened restaurant offers a wide variety of selections on a colorful menu that is based on the concept of comfort cuisine. 

Riyadh’s newest must-visit restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner and specializes in food without gluten, dairy and refined sugar. Diners can choose to eat outside, or spend the entire day inside, taking in the fashionable and lively atmosphere of the spacious, light-filled area. 

The restaurant does not provide complimentary food, but a bread basket, sourdough flatbread or grilled padron peppers can be bought from its small bites menu. It is also the ideal location for afternoon tea, where you can enjoy exquisite cakes and sandwiches. 

Truffle fans can choose gnocchi with truffle, parmesan and port reduction, as well as a variety of other dishes from the sea and the land. 

Grilled wild tiger prawns are a must-try. The meal pleasantly surprises with a generous serving of three giant prawns sliced in half and well marinated in spicy chermoula. The delicate texture of the prawns and the creamy chermoula sauce will delight seafood lovers.

The restaurant’s interior design is also part of the “A.O.K experience,” with the dramatic setting highlighted by an enormous flowering vine stretching across the ceiling. 

Gluten-free baked chocolate mousse topped with homemade vanilla ice cream makes an ideal end to the meal.

Visit their Instagram page @aokkitchensaudi.

Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Celebrated British chef Jason Atherton will return to Saudi Arabia this weekend for a stint at Maraya Social, his fine dining establishment on top of the iconic multi-purpose conference and entertainment venue in AlUla.  

The chef, the founder of multiple Michelin-starred restaurants, opened Maraya Social on Oct. 15, 2021, marking his first venture into the Kingdom.  

The eatery is part of Atherton’s globally renowned group The Social Company, which boasts a wide-ranging portfolio of restaurants in London, Shanghai, Dubai, Mykonos, St Moritz and Hong Kong. 

Maraya Social serves up European cuisine in a sharing format and takes inspiration from AlUla with produce sourced from local farms, all served up in Atherton’s signature style.  

The restaurant is located on the rooftop of Maraya, the mirrored building with a 360-degree view of stunning rock-strewn valleys and canyons of the Ashar Valley. 

Visitors can book a table for brunch or dinner on the MyTable app from March 2-4.  

Chef Ilias Kokoroskos is the head chef at Dubai's Mythos, an award-winning Greek eatery. (Supplied)
Updated 02 March 2023
Rawaa Talass

Updated 02 March 2023
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: In 2010, during the Greek debt crisis, Chef Ilias Kokoroskos was asked a random question after service by his mentor that would forever change his culinary career: Would he want to go to Dubai? The stint was supposed to last for six months, but there was a change in plans and heart. “I ended up being here 13 years,” Kokoroskos tells Arab News.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mythos (@mythosdubai)

Raised between the Greek island of Crete and Athens, the cheerful chef’s passion for cooking began at around 15 years old. He went to cooking school and worked briefly as a chef de partie in Belgium. “I was falling in love with the process of how you treat the food, from taking it from the producer to making the end product,” he says. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mythos (@mythosdubai)

In Dubai, he is currently head chef of six restaurants, including Mythos, a popular, award-winning Greek eatery. The venue’s warm and earthy tones, verdant terraces, and traditional chairs, large pots, and flooring (all imported from Greece) transport diners to the Mediterranean country, creating a relaxing and authentic atmosphere.  

“I’m very proud about Greek food in Dubai,” Kokoroskos says. “It kind of restores Greek pride because, back in the day, in other countries, Greek food wasn’t so good. We had a very bad reputation. People thought that Greek food was only gyros, moussaka, and Greek salad — when it’s not only that.”  

Kokoroskos has crafted a diverse menu that presents vegetables, meats, and seafood in a fresh manner, imbued with Greek flavors.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mythos (@mythosdubai)

Apart from the healthy properties of Greek cuisine, what makes it stand out, in the eyes of Kokoroskos, is its simplicity; you can whip up a dish using two to four ingredients. “It’s more difficult to make something good and simple than something complicated,” he says.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mythos (@mythosdubai)

Here, Kokoroskos discusses family food memories, kitchen regrets, and shares his recipe for suckling lamb pilafi. 

Q: What’s your earliest food memory? 

A: The family table, especially in the countryside with my mother, father, sister, grandmother, grandfather… It was a nice feast of food. As for actually cooking food, I remember making something very simple — just pasta with butter. But I wanted it to be perfect.  

When you started out as a professional, what was the most common mistake you made? 

I tried to put a lot of ingredients in a dish — a bit of this, a bit of that, I did this, I did that… It ended up being something that was not actually nice — and not me.  

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish? 

It’s not an ingredient that you can actually find in the market. It’s consistency and balance.  

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs? 

For amateurs, nothing. Because amateurs are cooking for themselves or families, because they love it. I have the biggest respect for them. For new chefs coming into the industry, I’d tell them what I did: Don’t look for positions, don’t chase the money, don’t grow up very fast. When you’re building something very fast, it’s very easy to fall down. Work hard and focus on the kitchen.  

Are you a disciplinarian in the kitchen? Do you shout a lot? Or are you more laidback? 

For me, a kitchen should be disciplined like an army. Imagine running a kitchen with 20-25 people inside and everybody’s doing whatever they want. It would be chaos. We have fun, when the time is right. I used to shout a lot. (Laughs.) I regret it now, but now I think I’m more fair. 

What customer behavior most annoys you?  

Ahh... What annoys me is when someone says, “I don’t want this ingredient on this dish.” I think that’s the nightmare of any chef. I’ve put effort and love into this dish. There’s a reason why each ingredient is there.  

What’s your favorite dish to cook? 

Anything to do with baking, like bread and pies.  

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?   

Not really. I like going out and enjoying myself with my friends or my wife. I cannot criticize the food because I do not know what the chef had in his or her mind. I respect what they’re putting on the table. . . I respect that it might have been a bad day. We all have bad days.  

Chef Ilias’ suckling lamb pilafi 

The lamb: 

INGREDIENTS: 1 lamb shoulder, whole with the bone; 3 onions; 2 tomatoes; water; sea salt; olive oil 

INSTRUCTIONS:  

1. Place a pot over high fire and put the lamb shoulder in, cover with water, bring to the boil. 

2. Reduce the heat to medium and clear the scum. Simmer on medium heat for two hours. 

3. Add the whole tomatoes and onions to the pot and boil until the meat falls of the bone. 

4. Remove the lamb from the stock, season with sea salt and olive oil and set aside. 

5. Strain the stock and set aside. 

6. Chop the tomatoes and onions and keep them aside. 

The rice: 

INGREDIENTS: 200g Arborio rice; 1 medium onion, chopped; 500g chicken stock; 200g lamb stock; 130g olive oil; 2 tbsp wild oregano, fresh; 70g kefalograviera cheese 

INSTRUCTIONS:  

1. Add 80g of olive oil and the onion to a shallow pot over medium heat. Sauté until onion is translucent. Add rice and continue to heat until the rice is also lightly translucent. 

2. Slowly add the chicken stock in four stages, while stirring. 

3. Add the lamb stock slowly, in two stage. By that time, the rice should be cooked but still have a slight bite to it – not al dente, but one stage further. 

4. Add the wild oregano, the chopped boiled onion and tomato, the rest of the olive oil, and 50g of kefalograviera cheese. Heat until the rice is creamy. 

5. Place the rice on a plate, top with the lamb and the rest of the cheese. Serve. 

 

Culturunners founder Stephen Stapleton is one of the lab’s directors. (Supplied)
Updated 02 March 2023
Adam Grundey

Updated 02 March 2023
Adam Grundey

DUBAI: The Jameel Arts & Health Lab was launched in New York on Monday, Feb. 27 as a result of agreements between the World Health Organization, the Steinhardt School at New York University, Community Jameel and Culturunners. Its aim, according to a press release, is to “coordinate and amplify scientific research into the effectiveness of the arts in improving health and wellbeing.” It is the first major arts and health initiative in the WHO’s history.  

Fady Jameel, vice chairman of Community Jameel, said in the press release: “The pivotal role of the arts in health and care continues to be highlighted through an ever-expanding body of research. We hope to … advance the integration of the arts into mainstream care.” 

The lab’s first projects include examinations of the effect music can have on mothers suffering from post-natal depression, the effectiveness of the arts in dementia care, “the potential of cultural archives in promoting post-conflict mental health recovery,” as well as coordinated international research into the how the arts can be of benefit in hospitals and care communities. 

Some of these projects will build on existing work by Jameel Arts Center and partners. The lab will assess the impact made by the Yazidi Cultural Archives, for example — a project that was launched last year on the United Nations’ Google Arts and Culture platform, which was created by Yazidi women who survived the genocide by Da’esh in Northern Iraq in 2014.  

Speaking to Arab News last year, one of the women who participated in that project, Malaeen Luqman Khalaf, who painted scenes from her time in captivity — Da’esh kidnapped and enslaved thousands of Yazidi women — and afterwards, said: “It helped me to not lose hope, to get up and to work on our culture.” 

Culturunners founder Stephen Stapleton, and one of the lab’s directors, told Arab News: “On my own journey as an artist and curator working in the Middle East in the aftermath of 9/11, I have witnessed the healing power of art, especially as a bridge between communities and across psychological and ideological borders.  

“The artists of this region are both an antenna to societal ill health and a source of healing for people suffering as a result of the conflict and uncertainty that has defined a generation,” he continued. “Through the lab, we can now try and measure the impact of these healing arts in order to scale their positive influence on our physical, mental, and social health and wellbeing.” 

Updated 28 February 2023
Nada Hameed

Photo/Supplied
  A meal can be rounded off with traditional Korean bingsu, a milk-based shaved ice dessert with fruits, sweet red beans, and cornflakes
Updated 28 February 2023
Nada Hameed

For a taste of Korean cuisine in Saudi Arabia, the Suramyun restaurant in Jeddah offers an array of dishes.

The noodle and dumpling house’s street food and fine-dining options use vegetables, seafood, legumes, and spicy chilies to help serve up an authentic eating experience.

Suramyun, which translates in Korean to ‘the best noodles,’ specializes in offering 100 percent handmade noodles and dumplings carefully crafted by professional Korean chefs who can be seen at work through the kitchen’s glass wall.

Calming interiors, comfortable table seating, and attentive staff provide a bonus to the visually appealing food.

The menu includes flavorsome dishes such as spicy bulgogi ramyeon, a noodle soup with a combination of seafood broth and barbequed beef, and modeum jjin mandu, three dumplings served with fillings including chopped shrimp, vegetables, beef, cabbage, and kimchi.

The tteokbokki hot pot is made in a large pan containing a small amount of rice cake, along with chewy noodles, vegetables, boiled eggs, and fish cake, and cooked in a special Korean red pepper paste with soy sauce that is fermented for 10 days. It is served with raw ingredients that are cooked on a medium heat at the table, with diners invited to help stir the mix.

Modum tigwim, a tempura-like fried seafood, goes well as a side with tteokbokki.

A meal can be rounded off with traditional Korean bingsu, a milk-based shaved ice dessert with fruits, sweet red beans, and cornflakes.

For more information go to Instagram @suramyun_ksa.

 

 

Updated 28 February 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Chef Afnan Aljaadi makes traditional dishes such as saleeg, um Ali, and date cake. (Supplied)
  He told Arab News: "I am a fan of the kitchen, and I always strive to present dishes to people in an easy and fun way"
Updated 28 February 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

DAMMAM: Saudi chefs have been showcasing their cooking skills with a series of culinary demonstrations at a major cultural event in the Kingdom.

Food fans got the chance to watch well-known regional cooks make traditional dishes during shows held at Dammam Corniche and Qatif Corniche as part of the first Writers and Readers Festival.

One of the participating chefs, Bandar Alshehri, who gained a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering, has an Instagram page dedicated to cooking tutorials.

He told Arab News: “I am a fan of the kitchen, and I always strive to present dishes to people in an easy and fun way.”

Saudi Chef Bandar Alshehri. (Supplied)

Alshehri has previously taken part in cooking shows at special events such as the Qemam festival in Abha.

He said: “I am interested in the culture of ancient cuisine, especially Saudi cuisine, its transition from ancient to modern kitchens, and their development.”

Professional chocolatier and pastry chef Afnan Aljaadi put on six live festival cooking shows, four in Dammam and two in Qatif, making traditional dishes such as saleeg, um Ali, and date cake.

She said: “I had the goal to share my knowledge with the audience and also to get more exposure to cultural and authentic food, which helps me create more ideas of local food in a different and modern way.”

Although she began cooking as a child, Aljaadi studied business administration and worked as a human resources and performance manager before pursuing a career as a chef. She is the co-founder of Jeddah-based cake shop Une Meringue.

The first edition of the Writers and Readers Festival, launched by the Saudi Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, is being staged under the title, “Literary Value from Saudi Arabia to the World,” and runs until March 11.

Chefs Heba Rajab, Ghofran Alromaihy, and Hadeel Mohammed have also been participating in the event held across five locations — Dammam Corniche, Alkhobar Corniche, Qatif Corniche, Dhahran Expo, and the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture.

 

