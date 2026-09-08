In a city where new ice cream shops seem to appear almost every week, finding one that goes beyond the usual vanilla, chocolate and strawberry is always worth it.

Dibsy is one of those places, offering locally crafted ice cream alongside specialty coffee, with a menu that mixes familiar flavors with distinctly Arab and unexpected combinations.

Originally established in Alkhobar, Dibsy has expanded to Riyadh, with a branch in the Al-Mathar Ash-Shamali neighborhood.

What makes Dibsy stand out is its playful approach to flavors. The menu includes matcha ice cream served with acai, a masoub-inspired flavor and even spicy chocolate.

For those looking for something particularly unusual, there is also Pepsi-flavored ice cream.

One of the more interesting options is its signature dates and chocolate flavor, which brings together two ingredients that are deeply familiar in the region.

The combination works well, with the sweetness of the dates complementing the richer chocolate flavor.

The masoub-inspired option is another nod to local tastes. Masoub is a traditional Saudi and Yemeni-style dessert generally made with banana, bread and other additions.

Translating those flavors into ice cream makes for an unconventional dessert that feels familiar while still being playful.

The shop itself is relatively small but has both indoor and outdoor seating, making it suitable for a quick dessert stop or a casual catch-up with friends.

A small cup costs SR23 ($6.13) while a large cup is SR25. Additional toppings or extras cost SR5 each, allowing customers to customize their order without significantly increasing the overall bill.

For those who like experimenting with ice cream flavors, Dibsy is a fun addition to Riyadh’s growing dessert scene and offers plenty of reasons to step outside the usual ice cream routine.