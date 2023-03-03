Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair attends LVMH Prize’s cocktail party in Paris

DUBAI: Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair recently attended LVMH Prize’s cocktail party, held during Paris Fashion Week.
The star-studded gathering supported the 2023 LVMH Prize — an annual award that rewards young fashion designers, selected for their talent, with a large financial endowment and mentorship by the Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy organization.
For the event, Al-Zuhair opted for a black set with cut-out detailing at the waist. The rising star accessorized her look with black fingerless gloves, matching heels, and a red purse for a pop of color.
The event was also attended by hijab-wearing model Ikram Abdi, who also chose to wear black. She donned a velvet floor-length dress.
US Italian actress Julia Fox, “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, and British TV presenter Alexa Chung were also in attendance.
Fox wore a stone-washed denim dress with thigh-high slits on the sides, and brown combat boots, while Turner donned a black blazer with matching leather trousers.
Arab models have had a busy month grazing runways for fashion weeks in London, Milan, New York, and now in Paris.
French Algerian model Loli Bahia has been hopping from one show to another. She walked for the Givenchy show on Thursday wearing a pearl-white floor-length dress, with long sleeves, covered in beads to the waist.
She also modeled for French fashion designer Isabel Marant. For that show, she wore a daring cut-out mini dress, which she paired with embellished black tights.
For the Marant runway, Bahia was joined by Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam who turned heads in a black zip-up dress. She walked down the runway with her signature voluminous curly hair, black boots, and a purse.
Earlier in the week, Al-Zuhair hit the runway at Milan Fashion Week, showing off an all-black look for luxury Italian label Dolce and Gabbana.
She was dressed in an expertly cut blazer dress, complete with a black rosette on the lapel. The chic, masculine-inspired look boasted a black tie, black tights and pointed pumps with a thin strap at the ankle.
DUBAI: It wasn’t supposed to happen this quickly. It has been just five years since Saudi Arabia kickstarted its film journey after a 35-year ban, announcing a plan to not only open cinemas across the Kingdom, but build its own film industry to fill them. While international blockbusters were expected to pack houses initially, the plan was that, slowly but surely, the talent in the Kingdom would develop, and some day, perhaps, a Saudi film could be the one setting box office records, too.
But within five years, a Saudi film has already done that: “Sattar,” the brainchild of comedian, actor, writer and producer Ibraheem Alkhairallah. In the weeks since its release in in the Kingdom on December 29, the film is not only the No. 1 Saudi film in history, but the No. 5 film in the history of the Saudi box office — ahead of blockbusters including “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Avengers: Endgame.”
“Best of all, we’re two months in, and the film is showing no signs of slowing down,” Alkhairallah tells Arab News. “The hope is, when all is said and done, it will be the highest grossing Arabic-language film in Saudi box-office history, too, which would put us at No. 3 on the all-time list.”
Could anyone have predicted this level of success?
“I predicted it,” says Alkhairallah with a smile. “Of course I did. After all, this was not cheap to make, so I had to be confident in what I was producing. I knew from the start that we had to sell 500,000 tickets to break even. I had faith we could do it, even though a lot of people thought I was crazy.”
It’s fitting that Alkhairallah’s film, which he produced, co-wrote, and co-stars in, (Abdullah Al-Arak directed) was released a week after the “Avatar” sequel in his home country because his confidence and ambition is reminiscent of “Avatar” director James Cameron, who has long set goals for himself with no historical precedent, only to achieve them with aplomb.
“Put it this way — the previous highest-grossing Saudi film in history sold around 170,000 tickets in total. In order to just break even, we had to sell three times as many as the top film in the country’s history. I can understand how people would doubt that, but I knew we’d do it. I knew we had what it takes.”
Let’s jump back a few years to when he was primarily a stand-up comedian who had quietly built a YouTube empire with his friends called Telfaz11. When the country decided to build an industry, it was Alkhairallah and his partners who were in the best position to be first movers — the characters they’d created in the many series they’d already turned into viral hits were beloved across the region. They had a three-pronged plan.
“We wanted to cover all the bases: To make projects for streaming, for festivals, and for cinemas — we knew we could do it all,” says Alkhairallah.
Alkhairallah, it was decided, would spearhead the cinema-focused projects, founding a production company within Telfaz11 to do so — AlShimaisi Films.
“Do you want to know why I called it that?” he asks with a smirk. “When I was growing up, it was AlShimaisi Street in Riyadh that was something of a film school for me. That was the street that sold less-than-legal copies of anything you could think of — films, pro-wrestling, TV shows. I would spend hours there, getting my hands on anything I could think of. The name is a thank you, of sorts.”
Alkhairallah was always a film-lover, and the cinema experience was central to that.
“This is part of the reason that I was sure that cinema-going culture in Saudi would explode — because it’s nothing new. Saudis have always loved the cinema, we just couldn’t participate within our borders. Almost every weekend, I would drive to Bahrain overnight just to arrive early in the morning and watch as many movies as I could all day,” he says.
“My strategy was to watch a few interesting ones, then add a boring one that I could nap through to get my energy back up, and then another interesting one before driving home. And I wasn’t alone in this — so many Saudis used to do it. We truly love the movies.”
To make AlShimaisi work, however, he used lessons not just from a life of cinema-going, but also from what he had learned on stage as a stand-up. Knowing that the people of Saudi love to laugh, he delved into examining the key elements of Egyptian comedies, such as their use of music and their mix of other genres, and applied them to the many ideas that he sketched out during COVID-19 lockdowns. He settled on an action-comedy about a man who gets involved in the world of underground wrestling for the first — teaming up with Egyptian writer Ayman Wattar to get it over the finish line.
“Ayman was a huge help,” he says. “With 10 films under his belt, he was able to do so much to help me understand the things that are second nature to him at this point — things like the three-act structure that helped make this movie into something special.”
The film also incorporates elements of what made Telfaz11’s comedy shorts so successful — including a reprisal of Alkhairallah’s own ‘Abdulkhaliq’ character.
Alkhairallah has also obsessively campaigned for the film across Saudi Arabia since its release, with he and the cast members, including star Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj, making as many unannounced appearances at screenings across the country as they could.
“The people of Saudi Arabia will respect you if you show them respect. We have given all we can from the start to show our appreciation for the people coming out to support the film, and that love has come back towards the project in so many ways,” says Alkhairallah.
While he rejects the idea of a ‘Sattar 2’, this is surely just the beginning of the story for AlShimaisi Films, with a formula for success set for years to come.
“We’ve done the action-comedy, and we really do feel that comedy hybrids are the best way forward,” he says. “So next you may see a heist-comedy, a horror-comedy, and many other genre-mashups that will eventually broaden the scope of what audiences are ready for.”
He’s confident, sure, but he also remembers perhaps the most important lesson from his stand-up days.
“I can’t get too ahead of myself. After all, it’s the nights when you get on stage thinking you’ve got it all figured out that you bomb. We still have so much to learn, but we’re so happy with the direction we’re going,” he says. “Another lesson of comedy: Timing is everything. And the time for this is now.”
DUBAI: The little-known Palestinian photographer Karimeh Abbud was one of the trailblazers of the artform in the Arab world.
She began her career in the 1920s, stamping her images with the professional title of "Lady Photographer." It was only in recent years that her oeuvre came to light, offering a fascinating insight into different stratas of Palestinian society.
Abbud was born in Bethlehem to a Lutheran family that originally hailed from Lebanon. She received her first camera as a gift from her father on her 17th birthday, in 1913. Little did either of them know that her future practice would truly set her apart from the rest in the region.
"She was clearly a pioneer, being a female professional photographer in a craft that continues, even to this day, to be largely the domain of men," wrote Palestinian photography expert, Professor Issam Nassar, in an essay. "There is a possibility that Karimeh Abbud was the first Arab woman photographer, as well as the first one in Palestine."
Abbud ended up specializing, and earning her own income, in portraiture. During her short life, she captured local landscapes, wedding ceremonies, and members of her elegantly-dressed family. Entertainers, nurses, and villagers were photographed too. She colored some of her prints by hand.
In the beginning, she reportedly set up an atelier and darkroom at home, but she ended up establishing studios in a number of Palestinian cities. A cultivated woman, Abbud gained a degree in Arabic literature from the American University of Beirut, and spoke English, German, and Arabic.
Her gender actually opened some doors for her, putting female clientele and children at ease, and encouraging them to step into her space and have their picture taken, an activity that was new and exciting — and perhaps scary for some.
The 1930s were the peak of her career; a time when her international peers, such as Dorothea Lange and Robert Capa, were active in the US and Europe. Abbud died in 1940 as a result of tuberculosis, yet her images, a historical record of her homeland, live on. On what would have been her 123rd birthday she was honored with a Google Doodle, and her images have been displayed at several notable prestigious venues, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. The world seems to be slowly recognizing her importance.
DUBAI: Organizers of the Cairo International Film Festival on Thursday announced that the 45th edition of the event would run from Nov. 15 to 24.
The festival will screen award-winning films at the Cairo Opera House in the Egyptian capital’s Zamalek district.
Last year’s edition witnessed the participation of 108 movies from 53 countries, including 30 premiered for the first time internationally, and 57 premiered for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region.
The festival honored Hungarian director Bela Tarr with a Golden Pyramid Appreciation award for his lifetime achievement, being one of the most prominent international filmmakers to achieve major successes throughout their artistic career.
HAYDEN CHRISTENSEN
When the Canadian actor, then barely out of his teens, first appeared as Anakin Skywalker (father of Luke and Leia, and later to become Darth Vader) in 2002’s “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones” and its follow-up, 2005’s “Revenge of the Sith,” he became a pariah. His performances were roundly slammed by critics and fans alike, and what should have been the greatest thrill of his life probably came to feel like a poisoned chalice. At that time, an invitation to be a guest of honor at a Comic Con convention would probably have been as welcome as someone suggesting he spend a weekend poking himself in the eye with a salty toothpick. His efforts have been reevaluated though, with many suggesting that Christensen was unfairly made a scapegoat for “Star Wars” creator George Lucas’ famously terrible dialogue and his apparently deliberate directorial choice of making conversation seem formal and stilted. Seen in that context, Christensen did just as good a job as, say, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in the original trilogy. And fans have begun to recognize that.
DAVID HARBOUR
The US actor’s career was ticking along nicely anyway, but since he first stepped into the shoes of police chief Jim Hopper in Netflix’s sci-fi drama “Stranger Things” his profile has rocketed. Since then, Harbour’s ability to bring humanity and humor to action roles has led him further into Comic Con territory with the title role in 2019’s “Hellboy,” and Marvel appearances as Red Guardian in “Black Widow” and the upcoming “Thunderbolts.” It’s “Stranger Things” that is the biggest draw, though; Hopper’s evolution from cynical, lazy slob to courageous, surprisingly buff protector and hero over the course of the show’s four seasons has been a joy to watch, and it’s hard to imagine anyone except Harbour pulling it off.
MATT SMITH
The British actor has a double claim to Comic Con fame. From 2010-2013 he played the title role in the seminal BBC sci-fi series “Doctor Who,” becoming nationally famous overnight. More recently, he was the maverick Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” spin off, “House of the Dragon.” In between times, he became globally recognized, playing Prince Philip in two seasons of Netflix’s “The Crown.” His unusual looks (his “Doctor Who” showrunner once said Smith looks like “a cartoon of a handsome man”) add an enigmatic, otherworldly edge to his characters.
ANDY SERKIS
Serkis’ extraordinary physicality has made him the Alpha performance-capture artist of his generation (and the eighth highest-grossing actor of all time). His most-famous role is as Gollum in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy and “The Hobbit,” but he’s also been King Kong, Caesar in “Planet of the Apes,” and Supreme Leader Snoke in three “Star Wars” films. He’s also a fine actor in the flesh, as proven by his performances as serial killer Ian Brady in “Longford” and as new wave musician Ian Dury in “Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll.”
MAY CALAMAWY
The US-based Egyptian-Palestinian actress gained plenty of plaudits for her portrayal as Dena in the award-winning sitcom “Ramy,” before landing her most high-profile role yet, as Layla El-Faouly/Scarlet Scarab in the Marvel series “Moon Knight.” Layla is an archeologist and the wife of the series’ hero Marc Spector/Moon Knight. She told Entertainment Weekly that showrunner Mohamed Diab and his wife Sarah were “huge champions of Layla,” adding, “She was the channel through which we were representing Egypt.”
ANTHONY DANIELS
Daniels holds a unique place in pop-culture history as the only actor to have appeared in every single “Star Wars” movie (including the spin-offs and several TV shows and specials). Not that he’s necessarily instantly recognizable to any but the most-dedicated fans: As the fusty protocol droid C-3PO, he’s been clad in a gold suit for most of his screen time, much of which was spent berating his wayward, impudent companion R2-D2. Still, few others alive can offer as much insight into the behind-the-scenes workings of the greatest sci-fi franchise of all time. Daniels is also part of the history of another enormously successful fantasy epic, having voiced Legolas the elf in Ralph Bakshi’s 1978 animation of “Lord of the Rings.”
DUBAI: US Palestinian beauty moguls Simi and Haze Khadra are bringing their eponymous label SimiHaze Beauty to the Middle East.
The sisters, who touched down in Dubai on Thursday, teased a partnership with French multinational retailer Sephora on their joint Instagram account.
“This year, coming to you guys,” the duo wrote, snapping a picture at the Sephora Middle East office in Dubai. The twins added the Saudi, UAE, Qatar and Bahraini flags to the picture, hinting that their products will be available at Sephora stores in these countries.
The twins launched their US-born cosmetics brand in 2021 with a range of stick-on makeup designs that can be placed on the face for a bold beauty look achievable within seconds. The sticker book features an array of edgy designs inspired by their favorite DJ looks from the past, such as chrome wings, neon negative space eyeliner and holographic cat-eyes.
SimiHaze Beauty has expanded to include a range of products, including lipsticks, bronzing powders, a lifting mascara and more.
The beauty entrepreneurs and DJs, who grew up between Riyadh, Dubai and London, are known for their contemporary beauty looks and are often spotted in public with futuristic makeup, something they have managed to encapsulate in their brand.
The twins, who have played sets at Coachella, are often spotted alongside the likes of Kylie and Kendall Jenner.