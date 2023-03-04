What We Are Reading Today: Teesdale’s Special Flora

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Astrophysics for People in a Hurry’

“Astrophysics for People in A Hurry” is a non-fiction book written by world-renowned astrophysicist and best-selling author Neil deGrasse Tyson, published in 2017.

Tyson continues to popularize physics and other sciences, bridging the gap between complex interdisciplinary concepts and the interested layman.

This book is designed to be handy and provide everyday knowledge for people on the go. In it, Tyson simplifies dense scientific information in a brief and direct way.

It starts off with a quote from Tyson: “The universe is under no obligation to make sense to you.”

The book answers the big questions about the universe, its origins, our existence and how all are connected.

Chapter one, titled “The Greatest Story Ever Told,” takes the reader on a journey from the inception of the universe, to its expansion, how it was measured and by whom.

It introduces concepts such as Einstein’s theory of relativity and Planck’s constant, and how these apply to the grand scheme of things.

In further chapters, he addresses the universality of the physical and natural laws the Earth is bound by, such as chemistry and Newton’s universal law of gravitation.

With the necessary offered knowledge, the rest of the book rests on the understanding of the universe around us — physically, chemically, and biologically.

Tyson’s research focuses primarily on the life cycle of stars; their formation into galaxies, and their evolution.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from Harvard University. Tyson earned two master’s degrees, in astronomy from the University of Austin and in astrophysics from Columbia University. He also has a doctorate in astrophysics from Columbia.

He published another version of this book with Gregory Mone, titled “Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurry,” aimed at curious younger readers.

Tyson is also the host, narrator, and executive science editor of a 13-part series called “Cosmos: A Space-Time Oddessey.”