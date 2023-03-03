You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: ‘Astrophysics for People in a Hurry’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Astrophysics for People in a Hurry’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/jac7m

Updated 03 March 2023
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Astrophysics for People in a Hurry’

Photo/Supplied
Updated 03 March 2023
Ghadi Joudah

“Astrophysics for People in A Hurry” is a non-fiction book written by world-renowned astrophysicist and best-selling author Neil deGrasse Tyson, published in 2017.

Tyson continues to popularize physics and other sciences, bridging the gap between complex interdisciplinary concepts and the interested layman.

This book is designed to be handy and provide everyday knowledge for people on the go. In it, Tyson simplifies dense scientific information in a brief and direct way.

It starts off with a quote from Tyson: “The universe is under no obligation to make sense to you.”

The book answers the big questions about the universe, its origins, our existence and how all are connected.

Chapter one, titled “The Greatest Story Ever Told,” takes the reader on a journey from the inception of the universe, to its expansion, how it was measured and by whom.

It introduces concepts such as Einstein’s theory of relativity and Planck’s constant, and how these apply to the grand scheme of things.

In further chapters, he addresses the universality of the physical and natural laws the Earth is bound by, such as chemistry and Newton’s universal law of gravitation.

With the necessary offered knowledge, the rest of the book rests on the understanding of the universe around us — physically, chemically, and biologically.

Tyson’s research focuses primarily on the life cycle of stars; their formation into galaxies, and their evolution.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from Harvard University. Tyson earned two master’s degrees, in astronomy from the University of Austin and in astrophysics from Columbia University. He also has a doctorate in astrophysics from Columbia.

He published another version of this book with Gregory Mone, titled “Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurry,” aimed at curious younger readers.

Tyson is also the host, narrator, and executive science editor of a 13-part series called “Cosmos: A Space-Time Oddessey.”

 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Wolfish
books
What We Are Reading Today: Wolfish
What We Are Reading Today: The Machines of Evolution and the Scope of Meaning
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Machines of Evolution and the Scope of Meaning

What We Are Reading Today: Teesdale’s Special Flora

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 04 March 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Teesdale’s Special Flora

Photo/Supplied
Updated 04 March 2023
Arab News

Author: Margaret E. Bradshaw

To anyone who loves the wild flowers of Great Britain and Ireland, there are some places that beckon time and again, such as The Lizard in Cornwall, The Burren in Ireland’s County Clare and Ben Lawers in Perthshire, Scotland. Upper Teesdale in England’s County Durham must, however, be included among these jewels of our botanical heritage.

This locality, which is within sight of the highest point of the Pennines, has an outstanding and special flora that has been shaped by its altitude, land-use patterns and diverse geology. Many of the plants found here are rare and localized, while others are more common and widespread, but together they form the botanically unique Teesdale Assemblage. For this reason, Upper Teesdale is a hotspot for botanists.

It is also a scenically beautiful area, located within easy reach of the industrial heartlands of the north-east, and is much visited by walkers and tourists. This book offers visitors unique insights about this area and its botanical riches.

 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Astrophysics for People in a Hurry’
What We Are Reading Today: Wolfish
books
What We Are Reading Today: Wolfish

What We Are Reading Today: Wolfish

What We Are Reading Today: Wolfish
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Wolfish

What We Are Reading Today: Wolfish
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

Author: Erica Berry

In this enthralling, kaleidoscopic exploration of wolves both real and symbolic, Erica Berry’s  “Wolfish” weaves historic and scientific findings alongside criticism, journalism, and memoir to illuminate the strands of our cultural constructions of predator and prey, and what it means to navigate a world in which we can be both.

From 17th-century Europeans referring to mysterious bodily sores as wolves, to contemporary xenophobia about wolves crossing national borders, wolves have long been made to carry our most entrenched sociopolitical, environmental, and bodily fears. 

“Wolfish” is perfect for readers of cultural criticism and environmental writing.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Machines of Evolution and the Scope of Meaning
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Machines of Evolution and the Scope of Meaning
What We Are Reading Today: The Human Evolutionary Transition
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Human Evolutionary Transition

What We Are Reading Today: The Machines of Evolution and the Scope of Meaning

What We Are Reading Today: The Machines of Evolution and the Scope of Meaning
Updated 01 March 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Machines of Evolution and the Scope of Meaning

What We Are Reading Today: The Machines of Evolution and the Scope of Meaning
Updated 01 March 2023
Arab News

Author: Gary Tomlinson 

What is meaning? How does it arise? Where is it found in the world?

In recent years, philosophers and scientists have answered these questions in different ways. Some see meaning as a uniquely human achievement, others extend it to trees, microbes, and even to the bonding of DNA and RNA molecules.

In this groundbreaking book, Gary Tomlinson defines a middle path. Combining emergent thinking about evolution, new research on animal behaviors, and theories of information and signs, he tracks meaning far out into the animal world.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Human Evolutionary Transition
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Human Evolutionary Transition
What We Are Reading Today: Betye Saar: Heart of a Wanderer
books
What We Are Reading Today: Betye Saar: Heart of a Wanderer

Saudi author Fatima Abdulhamid makes shortlist for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction

Saudi author Fatima Abdulhamid makes shortlist for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction
Updated 01 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi author Fatima Abdulhamid makes shortlist for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction

Saudi author Fatima Abdulhamid makes shortlist for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction
Updated 01 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The shortlist for the  16th edition of the International Prize for Arabic Fiction was announced on March 1 and Saudi author Fatima Abdulhamid made the cut with her novel, “The Highest Part of the Horizon.” Each of the six shortlisted authors will receive $10,000, with the winner announced on May 21 in Abu Dhabi receiving an additional $50,000.

Meet the nominees:

Fatima Abdulhamid  

The Jeddah-born author’s novel “The Highest Part of the Horizon” is a satirical black comedy narrated by Azrael, an angel of death.   

Al-Sadiq Haj Ahmed  

The Algerian author, who is a lecturer in General Linguistics and Linguistic Discourse, wrote “Drought,” which tells the fate of the Tuareg, who fled their lands after the 1973 drought which hit the Sahara.  

Zahran Alqasmi  

The Omani poet and novelist’s book “The Exile of the Water Diviner” tells the story of a water diviner employed by the villagers to track springs of water hidden beneath the earth.  

Najwa Binshatwan 

 

The Libyan academic and author’s “Concerto Qurina Eduardo” is a coming-of-age tale about a young girl in Libya, her extended family and how their lives are affected by politics and war.  

Azher Jirjees  

The Iraqi journalist and author’s “The Stone of Happiness” shines a light on how children and the weak bear the burden of society disintegrating after war and sectarian struggles.   

Miral Al-Tahawy  

The Egyptian novelist’s “Days of the Shining Sun” explores migration and upheaval through people trapped between the hardships of their places of origin and the violence of their places of exile.   

Topics: Fatima Abdulhamid International Prize for Arabic Fiction

What We Are Reading Today: The Human Evolutionary Transition

What We Are Reading Today: The Human Evolutionary Transition
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Human Evolutionary Transition

What We Are Reading Today: The Human Evolutionary Transition
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

Authors: Magnus Enquist, Stefano Ghirlanda, & Johan Lind 

“The Human Evolutionary Transition” offers a unified view of the evolution of intelligence, presenting a bold and provocative new account of how animals and humans have followed two powerful yet very different evolutionary paths to intelligence. 

This incisive book shows how animals rely on robust associative mechanisms that are guided by genetic information, which enable animals to sidestep complex problems in learning and decision-making but ultimately limit what they can learn.

Humans embody an evolutionary transition to a different kind of intelligence, one that relies on behavioral and mental flexibility.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Betye Saar: Heart of a Wanderer
books
What We Are Reading Today: Betye Saar: Heart of a Wanderer
What We Are Reading Today: Ants: A Visual Guide
books
What We Are Reading Today: Ants: A Visual Guide

Latest updates

Black Vietnam veteran finally awarded US Medal of Honor for bravery
Black Vietnam veteran finally awarded US Medal of Honor for bravery
Charities call on TikTok to crack down on content that can harm children
Charities call on TikTok to crack down on content that can harm children
Republican presidential aspirants Pompeo, Haley take veiled jabs at Trump in CPAC remarks
Republican presidential aspirants Pompeo, Haley take veiled jabs at Trump in CPAC remarks
Biden had cancerous skin lesion removed in February
Biden had cancerous skin lesion removed in February
Russia close to encircling Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting
Russia close to encircling Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.