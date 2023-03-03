You are here

Sister’s note led police to mafia boss Messina Denaro

This handout photo taken and released by the Italian Carabinieri Press Office on January 16, 2023, shows the last picture of Italy's top wanted mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro in Palermo, following his arrest in his native Sicily after 30 years on the run. (AFP)
This handout photo taken and released by the Italian Carabinieri Press Office on January 16, 2023, shows the last picture of Italy's top wanted mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro in Palermo, following his arrest in his native Sicily after 30 years on the run. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Officers had stumbled on it during a covert operation to plant listening and video recording devices, one of which was meant to go inside the chair
ROME: Top mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro was captured thanks in part to a hand-written note found hidden in his older sister’s house, judicial documents show, after police arrested the woman on Friday.
Rosalia (Rosetta) Messina Denaro, 67, was detained in Sicily on mafia membership charges, Carabinieri police said, releasing a 57-page arrest warrant.
Her brother, Matteo Messina Denaro, 60, was Italy’s most wanted man until his arrest on Jan. 16, after 30 years on the run. He was caught in Palermo, outside a private clinic for cancer patients.
A month earlier, police had found the note inside the leg of an aluminum chair in Rosalia’s home in the western Sicilian town of Castelvetrano, the arrest warrant said.
Officers had stumbled on it during a covert operation to plant listening and video recording devices, one of which was meant to go inside the chair.
Police photographed the note, which initially seemed an unintelligible jumble of words, signs and letters, and replaced it where they found it. Analysis showed it chronicled a man’s struggle with colon cancer.
Italian authorities had already said that Messina Denaro was snared by his failing health, but on Friday they revealed the source of the key tip.
The “historic result of the capture ... originated from a note, imprudently kept, albeit hidden, by Rosetta,” a judge wrote in the warrant.
Police presumed that the note referred to a relative, and focused on Matteo after verifying that no other family member had similar cancer problems.
Matteo Messina Denaro used a fake identity, but police unmasked him after discovering that the man whose identity he stole was not in hospital when records suggested he should have been there.
The mobster has been convicted for a long list of crimes, including the killings of top prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino and of a teenage boy whose body was dissolved in acid.

’BIG STRAWBERRY’
While on the run, Messina Denaro followed mafia tradition in communicating with relatives and affiliates via “pizzini,” small pieces of paper sometimes written in code.
His sister was one of the people who handled the “pizzini,” but did not follow her brother’s recommendation to burn them after use, police said.
They allege she had a major role in her mafia family, acting as treasurer, and said she communicated with Messina Denaro using the code name “Fragolone,” or “big strawberry.”
Her home was decorated with a large portrait painting of her fugitive brother, showing him wearing sunglasses and a crown, a police video showed.
Rosalia’s husband, Filippo Guttadauro, is another convicted Sicilian mobster, while her daughter Lorenza is Matteo Messina Denaro’s defense lawyer.
The warrant described her as a woman with “origins and traditions all inspired by an orthodox and rock-hard mafia culture.”

 

Topics: Italy mafia

India hails Saudi support as foreign minister attends New Delhi G20 meetings

India hails Saudi support as foreign minister attends New Delhi G20 meetings
Updated 04 March 2023

India hails Saudi support as foreign minister attends New Delhi G20 meetings

India hails Saudi support as foreign minister attends New Delhi G20 meetings
  • Prince Faisal, Indian counterpart discuss global developments after G20 foreign ministers failed to reach consensus
  • Experts say now is the time for closer ties between Saudi Arabia and India
Updated 04 March 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister and his Indian counterpart discussed global developments on Friday, after the top diplomats of the world’s 20 biggest economies met in New Delhi.

The foreign ministers of the Group of 20, which includes the US, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Russia, China and the EU, arrived in the Indian capital for the second high-level ministerial meeting under India’s G20 presidency this year.

The talks on Thursday were dominated by tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which prevented them from finding enough common ground to deliver a joint statement at the end of the summit.

The G20 meeting was followed by Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s individual discussions with some of the participants.

In a morning meeting with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, he said he had discussed “global developments.”

“A good conversation this morning with FM Faisal bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia,” Jaishankar said on Twitter. “Appreciate Saudi Arabia’s support in the G20. Also discussed global developments.”

During the G20 meeting’s session on promoting multilateralism, development cooperation, food and energy security, Prince Faisal “reiterated the importance of resolving conflicts and political tensions hindering effective action on facing global challenges and exacerbating economic fragmentation,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He also “praised the efforts of the Indian government during its presidency of the G20,” as New Delhi has been trying to enhance multilateral action in light of the current global political and economic challenges.

Experts see the Saudi foreign minister’s engagements in India as bringing the two countries closer together on global political issues.

“The main point about Saudi foreign policy is that it is following an independent foreign policy based on strategic autonomy. This makes the Kingdom very close to India in its approach,” Talmiz Ahmad, former Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.

“The most important aspect in the message that is coming to me from G20 at the moment is the need for countries of the South to cooperate with each other. I do not believe there is any prospect in the near future of Western countries participating in any serious dialogue relating to global issues.”

Talmiz said that it was now time for countries like Saudi Arabia and India to cooperate even closer.

Muddassir Quamar, Middle East expert and fellow at the Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses in New Delhi, said that now was the right moment for New Delhi and Riyadh to broaden cooperation.

“There is immense political and diplomatic momentum in favor of strengthening the ties,” he told Arab News.

“The two sides have many mutual and shared interests when it comes to issues of the Global South, including climate change, net zero and so on, and they have been cooperating on these issues at the G20 as well as other forums.”

Mohammed Soliman, director of the Strategic Technologies and Cyber Security Program at the Middle East Institute in Washington, said Saudi Arabia and India were natural economic and strategic partners, both aspiring to strategic autonomy and asserting themselves as major G20 nations.

“Delhi and Riyadh aim to present a middle ground between Washington and Brussels on the one hand, and Beijing and Moscow on the other, as the G20 is evolving into the de facto global governance mechanism,” he said.

“The meetings between the Saudi foreign minister (and) Indian leaders in Delhi reflect the two nations’ common objective of building more direct channels that are crucial to coordinate their positions on regional issues as well as the G20.”

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia India G20

Spain arrests 10 for robbing Ukrainian refugees

Spain arrests 10 for robbing Ukrainian refugees
Updated 03 March 2023
AFP

Spain arrests 10 for robbing Ukrainian refugees

Spain arrests 10 for robbing Ukrainian refugees
  • Suspects are believed to have broken into seven homes of Ukrainian refugees
  • The gang is suspected of using trackers placed on victims’ vehicles to “study their routines”
Updated 03 March 2023
AFP

MADRID: Spanish police said Friday they arrested a criminal gang that targeted the homes of refugees who had fled the war in Ukraine and stole items worth more than 1 million euros.
The 10 suspects “had specialized in this type of victim since they usually bring all their savings and valuables,” Spain’s Guardia Civil police force said in a statement.
They are believed to have broken into seven homes of Ukrainian refugees in the eastern provinces of Alicante and Murcia on Spain’s Mediterranean coast, the statement added.
Police said they had recovered stolen goods and cash worth 1.25 million euros ($1.32 million), including a stamp collection valued at around half a million euros, jewelry and computers.
The gang is suspected of using trackers placed on victims’ vehicles to “study their routines” and determine when they were not at home.
Police said they had arrested seven Ukrainians and three Russians as part of the investigation and did not rule out uncovering more victims and making more arrests.
Spain has welcomed 160,000 Ukrainian refugees, who have been granted temporary status protection after fleeing their war-torn country.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Spain refugees

With big dreams, Pakistani woman hockey player braves perilous sea voyage, dies in shipwreck

With big dreams, Pakistani woman hockey player braves perilous sea voyage, dies in shipwreck
Updated 03 March 2023

With big dreams, Pakistani woman hockey player braves perilous sea voyage, dies in shipwreck

With big dreams, Pakistani woman hockey player braves perilous sea voyage, dies in shipwreck
  • Shahida Raza was among 67 illegal migrants killed as wooden boat sank near Italian coast on Sunday
  • Raza had left Pakistan after being unable to find a job or proper treatment for her disabled son
Updated 03 March 2023
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: In October last year, Pakistan’s national hockey and football player Shahida Raza got on a flight from Pakistan to Turkiye, her first stop on a journey to Europe to find a better life for herself and her son.
After staying in Turkiye for three months, Raza was among up to 200 migrants who boarded an overcrowded wooden boat at Izmir in western Turkiye on Feb. 22 and arrived near Italy after about four days of navigation. According to Italy’s Guardia di Finanza Police, each of the migrants had paid traffickers about 8,000 euros ($8,540) to make the perilous sea journey.
But last Sunday, the boat crashed into rocks while trying to land in Crotone, a port city in southern Italy, breaking into pieces and sinking in rough seas. At least 67 people were killed. Pakistan’s foreign office said 17 Pakistanis had been rescued, two were missing and two had been killed. Raza was among the dead.
The 30-year-old woman’s family knew she had gotten on the boat and heard about the shipwreck on the media on Sunday.
Gul Zewar, Raza’s mother, said she last spoke to her daughter on Friday, two days before the accident.
“She phoned me and said, ‘Mother, I have arrived,’” Zewar told Arab News at her home in Quetta.
“Her voice was so sweet. She said, ‘Mother, I have arrived. We will get off the boat soon, God willing.’ Then her mobile phone was shut off. On Sunday, we got word that the boat sank.”
Raza, a member of Pakistan’s ethnic Shiite Hazara community, had represented Pakistan in various national and international hockey and football events that took her to China, Malaysia, Iran, Qatar, and Sri Lanka as a member of Pakistan’s national squads.
After two decades of playing for her country, however, the single mother was unable to find a job.
“She tried a lot to get a job, living in Balochistan, in her city Quetta. She really tried, but she got no response,” Raza’s friend Sumiya Muhstaq told Arab News, standing next to a table lined with Raza’s medals, trophies and certificates.
“She took this decision (to get on an illegal migrant boat) out of a lot of desperation. No one takes this kind of decision happily.”
But the main reason Raza undertook the desperate journey was her disabled son, now living with his paternal grandmother in Quetta, her sister Sadia Raza said.
It was unclear who would care for him permanently in Raza’s absence.
“She always used to pray ‘Oh God, for the sake of my child, make my journey successful. Get me there for my son so that I can call him there, and I can get his treatment done,’” Sadia told Arab News. “Over here, doctors had lost all hope.”
Hazaras have for years faced persecution in Pakistan, and hundreds have been killed over the last two decades in attacks, including bombings in schools and crowded markets and brazen ambushes of buses along Pakistani roads. In Balochistan, the community mostly lives inside sealed-off neighborhoods for their own safety.
“Being an international sportswoman, she asked many government officials for job opportunities because she was an independent mother. But despite many requests, the provincial government didn’t support her and forced her to take the risky step, which took her life,” Mushtaq said.
Gathered at Raza’s mother’s home on Thursday, her family and friends all remembered her as “very passionate about sports since childhood,” fighting family restrictions to become a sportswoman “because she wanted to play for Pakistan.”
The Pakistan Football Federation expressed its condolences over Raza’s death, saying the news had “shocked the entire football fraternity in Pakistan.”
“The news of the death of a former international football star player in an accident is extremely painful,” Haroon Ahmed Malik, chairman of the FIFA Normalization Committee, said in a statement, adding that Raza was a part of the national women’s football team for several years and had participated in numerous international events.
“The football family shall always remember her contribution to this beautiful game.”
Mushtaq, her friend, said there was “no match for Shahida.”
“She proved herself in every field, whether it was football or hockey,” she said.
Now, all that Raza’s loved ones want is that the Pakistani Embassy make “quick arrangements” to bring her body home.
“Our embassy in Rome (is) actively engaged with the Italian authorities for the welfare of the Pakistani survivors and the transportation of the mortal remains of the deceased,” Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, spokesperson for Pakistan’s foreign office in Islamabad, told reporters on Thursday.
“I request the Pakistani government to send my daughter’s body back to Pakistan for burial,” her mother said in a message to authorities.
“We want to see her face one last time and complete her rites as per Islamic customs,” her sister Sadia said as she covered her face with a black shawl and began to sob.
“We want to bury her with our hands.”

Topics: Pakistan shahida raza hockey shipwreck

Nobel winner Bialiatski jailed in Belarus for a decade, sparking outcry

Nobel winner Bialiatski jailed in Belarus for a decade, sparking outcry
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

Nobel winner Bialiatski jailed in Belarus for a decade, sparking outcry

Nobel winner Bialiatski jailed in Belarus for a decade, sparking outcry
  • Bialiatski was awarded the Nobel prize in October for his work promoting human rights and democracy
  • German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called the trial "a farce"
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Nobel Peace Prize winner and human rights activist Ales Berlatsky was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday by a court in his native Belarus which found him guilty of financing protests in a ruling condemned by Germany as a “farce.”
Bialiatski, 60, was awarded the Nobel prize in October for his work promoting human rights and democracy in a country which ex-Soviet farm boss Alexander Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Russia, has ruled with an iron hand for nearly 30 years, violently locking up his opponents or forcing them to flee.
Footage from the cramped Minsk court showed Bialiatski, who co-founded the Viasna (Spring) human rights group, looking sombre, his hands cuffed behind his back, as he and his co-defendants watched proceedings from a courtroom cage.
Bialiatski, who was arrested in 2021, and three co-defendants were charged with financing protests and smuggling money. Belarusian state news agency Belta confirmed the court had handed down long jail sentences to all the men, including a decade in prison for Bialiatski. He denied the charges against him, calling them politically motivated.
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said Bialiatski and three other activists sentenced in the same trial — one of whom was tried in absentia — had been unfairly convicted, and described the verdict as “appalling.”
“We must do everything to fight against this shameful injustice & free them,” she said on Twitter.
The other three men convicted were Valentin Stefanovich, sentenced to nine years, Vladimir Labkovich, who got seven years, and Dmitry Solovyov, who received eight years but was not present in the court.

’DISGRACE’
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called the trial “a farce.”
“The Minsk regime is fighting civil society with violence and imprisonment. This is as much a daily disgrace as Lukashenko’s support for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war (in Ukraine),” she wrote on Twitter.
Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told a briefing in Geneva that the United Nations body was disturbed by the trial and worried by “the lack of fair trial proceedings and access to an independent judiciary in Belarus.”
That, she said, placed human rights defenders at risk of criminal prosecution for their legitimate activities.
At the end of 2022, there were at least 1,446 people — including 10 children — being held, having faced or still facing criminal proceedings, said Shamdasani, without elaborating.
Bialiatski, who was also a Soviet-era dissident, was one of the most prominent of hundreds of Belarusians who were jailed during a crackdown on months of anti-government protests that erupted in the summer of 2020 and continued into 2021.
Viasna, the organization he co-founded, took a leading role in providing legal and financial assistance to those jailed.
Mass demonstrations took place after Lukashenko was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, a result which the opposition and Western countries said was fraudulent.

Topics: belarus Ales Bialiatski Nobel Peace Prize

Greece: Crash victims returned to families in closed caskets

Greece: Crash victims returned to families in closed caskets
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

Greece: Crash victims returned to families in closed caskets

Greece: Crash victims returned to families in closed caskets
  • The force of the head-on collision and a resulting fire has complicated the task of determining the death toll
  • The remains were being returned to families in closed caskets following the identification of victims through next-of-kin DNA samples
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

LARISSA, Greece: Checks of all the human remains recovered so far from the scene of the deadliest train crash in Greece’s history indicate the number of people killed in this week’s rail disaster still stands at 57, authorities said Friday.
Recovery teams spent a third day scouring the wreckage in Tempe, 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, where a passenger train slammed into a freight carrier just before midnight Tuesday.
The force of the head-on collision and a resulting fire has complicated the task of determining the death toll. Officials are matching parts of dismembered and burned bodies with tissue samples to establish the number.
The remains were being returned to families in closed caskets following the identification of victims through next-of-kin DNA samples.
Relatives of passengers still listed as unaccounted-for waited outside a hospital in the central city of Larissa for news. Among them was Mirella Ruci, whose 22-year-old son, Denis, remained missing.
“My son is not on any official list so far and I have no information. I am pleading with anyone who may have seen him, in rail car 5, seat 22, to contact me if they may have seen him,” Ruci, who struggled to stop her voice from cracking, told reporters.
Health Ministry officials said all victim identifications would be carried out by cross-matching DNA samples from relatives due to the condition of so many of the bodies.
Police and civilian forensics specialists set up teams to run the complex, round-the-clock identification process, which involves two stages: Matching body parts to each individual victim and then establishing identities using DNA samples from relatives of missing passengers.
Flags at the ancient Acropolis, parliament and other public buildings in Athens remained at half-staff on the third day of national mourning, while national rail services were halted by a strike for a second day.
Anger against authorities in the wake of the tragedy grew over reports that the rail network lacked adequate safeguards to reduce the impact of human error. Not far from the hospital in Larissa, several thousand school children gathered in protest in a central square, chanting “You never arrived, we will avenge you!”
A demonstration organized by student groups was also underway in Athens, where hundreds of protesters chanting “Murderers!” and held up white balloons for the victims, blocking traffic in the center of the capital..
Police early Friday searched a rail coordination office in Larissa, removing evidence as part of an ongoing investigation.
The facility’s 59-year-old station manager, who was arrested and charged with multiple counts of negligent manslaughter, is due to testify before a public prosecutor on Saturday.
Stelios Sourlas, a lawyer representing a 23-year-old victim of the collision, said the responsibility for the deaths went beyond the station manager.
“The station manager may have the principle responsibility ... but the responsibility is also broader: There are the rail operators and public officials whose job it was to ensure that safety measures and procedures were properly in place,” Sourlas said.
Rail unions say the network was poorly maintained despite rail service upgrades to provide faster trains in recent years.
Greece’s center-right government had been expected Friday to call national elections for early April, but the announcement and likely date was likely to be delayed.
The passenger train involved in the crash was traveling along Greece’s busiest route, from the capital to the country’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki.
Two of the victims were identified Friday as Cypriot students Anastasia Adamidou and Kyprianos Papaioannou. Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides said the state would covers all costs relating to their repatriation and funerals.

Topics: Greece train crash

