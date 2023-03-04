Charities call on TikTok to crack down on content that can harm children

DUBAI: A number of charitable and other nonprofit organizations have urged video-sharing platform TikTok to do more to protect children by strengthening its policies for the moderation of content relating to suicide and eating disorders.
The call came in an open letter to TikTok’s head of safety, Eric Han. It was signed by almost 30 groups, including the Center for Countering Digital Hate, the American Psychological Association, the UK’s National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, and suicide prevention organization The Molly Rose Foundation.
TikTok’s algorithm pushes content about self-harm and eating disorders to teenagers almost as soon as they express interest in the topics, according to research published by the CCDH in December. It found that within 2.6 minutes, the platform recommended suicide-related content to teenagers’ accounts created by CCDH researchers. Within eight minutes, it served up content related to eating disorders. Every 39 seconds, the platform recommended videos about body image and mental-health issues.
The organizations accuse TikTok of failing to act swiftly enough in response to the concerns raised by the CCDH report. In their letter, they urged the platform to take “meaningful action,” including: Improvements to the moderation of content relating to eating disorders and suicide; working with experts to develop a “comprehensive” approach to identifying and removing harmful content; providing support for users who might be struggling with suicidal thoughts or eating disorders; and more transparency about, and accountability for, the steps it is taking to address the issues and the effects their efforts are having.
The letter noted that TikTok had removed only seven of 56 hashtags related to eating disorders that were highlighted by the CCDH research. Content containing those hashtags had received 14.8 billion views as of January 2023, including 1.6 billion views since the report was published, the center said.
“Since CCDH’s report was released in December 2022, you have chosen to deny the problem, deflect responsibility and delay taking any meaningful action,” the organizations said in the letter.
“You were presented with clear harms but continue to turn your backs on the young users you claim to protect. Your silence speaks volumes.”
This month, TikTok announced that teenagers on the platform will be limited to one hour of use each day. It said the limit was set after consulting the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children's Hospital.
However, users can override this setting when their 60 minutes are up by entering a passcode that allows them to continue using the app. This requires “them to make an active decision,” TikTok said.
“TikTok’s business model is to broadcast content produced by creators to viewers, using algorithms that individually optimize the addictiveness of the content, all so that they can ultimately serve those viewers ads,” said CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed.
“The stakes are too high for TikTok to continue to do nothing, or for our politicians to sit back and fail to act. We need platforms and politicians to have parents’ backs but right now they’re putting profits before people.”
Other organizations that signed the letter included Free Press, the Youth Power Project, the Real Facebook Oversight Board, and the Tech Transparency Project.
Saudi Arabia, UAE rising as global champions of ‘soft power’
UAE enters top 10 of Global Soft Power Index for the first time
Saudi Arabia up five places to 19 in ranking by Brand Finance
Updated 03 March 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI
LONDON: Gulf nations have made significant improvements in the 2023 Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index, with Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia leading the rest of the Arab region.
Arab nations have continued to emerge as key players in this particular study, produced annually by Brand Finance.
Soft power experts, researchers and government delegates met at Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London on Thursday to discuss the index, which is billed as the world’s most comprehensive study on perceptions of nations as brands.
The UAE jumped five places to enter the top 10 for the first time since the index was started in 2020. Brand Finance’s Chairman and CEO David Haigh described it as a “stellar performance.”
Saudi Arabia was confirmed as the second among Arab nations with a rank of 19, up five positions compared to last year.
Favored by a shifting energy landscape, the Kingdom scored 51.3 out of 100 index points, 4.1 point increase on the previous year’s score.
“I was not surprised to see UAE in the top 10, and was not surprised seeing Saudi Arabia entering the top 20,” said Lord Ed Vaizey, a former UK minister of culture. The Gulf nations’ soft power “really does pay a difference.”
Qatar also rose in the ranks, thanks in large part to the hosting of the football World Cup.
The US held top spot and further increased its lead over other nations, with an overall score of 74.8, a 4.1-point increase on last year. It was followed by the UK and Germany.
According to Andrew Campbell, managing director of Brand Finance Middle East, the new rankings show that Saudi Arabia has all the attributes to become a soft power player within the Middle East and across the world.
“The UAE is showing the way, showing what it can be done. And we have seen Saudi Arabia coming up strongly, into the top 20 for the first time in our global rankings,” Campbell told Arab News.
“With its very strong diplomatic roots, strong international relations, respected leaders and the economy being strong and stable, Saudi Arabia is now emerging, coming up as a significant soft power.”
The Kingdom, which has made ‘soft power’ a priority in its Vision 2030, advanced to ninth in the index’s ‘influence’ ranking on the back of a strong economic position and promotion of its cultural heritage.
Being home to one-quarter of the world’s known oil reserves and with the largest output of oil production globally, this year’s report reflected the nation’s crucial role in providing energy security for the rest of the world, with the country climbing 7 places to 14th in the “strong and stable economy” index.
Haigh however said in his speech that the Kingdom has proved an ability to look beyond oil, and praised its continued efforts to diversify the economy. Its growing appeal as a tourist destination saw the Kingdom’s rank 11th in the ‘rich heritage’ category.
Saudi Arabia has also performed well in other categories including ‘investment in green energy and technologies,’ where it ranked 25th.
It ranked 27th on ‘sustainable cities and transport,’ further demonstrating its commitment to a transition to a more sustainable economy.
The UAE performed well in a number of categories, most notably ‘reputation’ and ‘influence’ as it enjoyed a successful EXPO 2020 and prepares to host the COP 28 climate summit.
“The UAE was one of the first economies to roll out mass vaccination and open during the COVID-19 pandemic, giving it a head start ahead of others and allowing it to maintain positive perceptions across … business and trade, with a particular improvement on the ‘future growth potential’ attribute, where it ranks third globally,” Haigh said.
The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi said his country was doing a good job establishing soft power because it embraces diversity and strives to be open and welcoming.
During his speech in London, Al-Zeyoudi defended the UAE’s decision to appoint Sultan Al-Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, as president of COP28, pointing out the importance of having the private sector at the table where this conversation happens because that is “where the money is, the talent is and the solutions are.”
He said the UAE was committed to transforming its global image, and that his country had cut its direct dependence on oil and gas to a historic low of 30 percent of its GDP. It had made significant investments in other industries, he added.
Campbell said that Gulf nations, in particular the UAE and Saudi Arabia, were undergoing a major economic transformation as reflected by the index’s results.
He said both were successful soft power stories because their leaders “have created a vision, decided where they want to go, and followed a very clear path developing their economies, their international relations, their tourism infrastructure, their education and health and so on. They are building all the pillars which influence soft power.”
Brand Finance said that the index scores were based on a variety of metrics, which in combination provided “a balanced and holistic assessment of nations’ presence, reputation, and impact on the world’s stage.”
These include: Familiarity, influence, reputation and performance, with the latter being based on the eight pillars that are business and trade, governance, international relations, culture and heritage, media and communication, education and science, people and values as well as sustainable future.
Soft power is a term coined in 1990 by Joseph Nye, a political scientist and former US assistant secretary of defense, to refer to a nation’s ability to gain desired outcomes through persuasion, rather than by means of coercion or payment.
It can be used to appeal to countries instead of coercing them, in contrast to the traditional hard power approach that relies on military and economic means.
In his opening remarks, Haigh said that while the world had been “dominated by hard power” in the previous 12 months, “soft power actually provides the way out” and will ultimately lead to more peace and prosperity.
This year’s summit was largely dominated by the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
In an event packed with international speakers and world leaders, including Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affair Dmytro Kuleba, Boris Johnson gave his first speech in Europe since being deposed as prime minister by his own party.
Johnson commended Ukraine’s ability to use soft power to gain international support.
Besides the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, 10 other Arab nations were included in this year’s Global Soft Power Index.
Kuwait, Egypt and Oman ranked third, fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, followed by Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Iraq which rank from seventh to 13th.
Russian court fines Wikipedia over military 'misinformation'
Wikimedia Russia said it may appeal the ruling
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters
LONDON: The Wikimedia Foundation was fined 2 million roubles ($27,000) by a Russian court on Tuesday after the authorities accused it of failing to delete "misinformation" about the Russian military from Wikipedia, the courts service said.
Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Russia introduced sweeping new laws restricting what people can report about the conflict, fining or blocking websites that spread information at odds with the Kremlin's official narrative.
Wikimedia, which owns Wikipedia, was already fined last year after it failed to delete two articles related to the war, including one on "evaluations of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine".
The latest fine was imposed after the authorities accused Wikipedia of "spreading misinformation" in articles about Russian military units, Wikimedia Russia said.
The organization said it may appeal the ruling but that it had not yet made a decision.
"So far, in the history of courts in Russia, Wikipedia has only had one successful experience of appealing court verdicts," the head of the foundation's Russian chapter, Stanislav Kozlovskiy, told Reuters.
Twitter influencers choose TikTok for shopping over all other social media apps
TikTok appeared in online shopping discussions 37% of times, outperforming YouTube
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News
LONDON: TikTok has become a more attractive shopping destination for Twitter influencers, who prefer it to other social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram, a recent study revealed.
After examining shopping-related discussions over the last six months, the Social Media Analytics Platform of GlobalData, a data analytics company, found that TikTok appeared in related conversations 37 percent of times.
The video-sharing app outperformed YouTube, which appeared 27 percent of times, Pinterest 22 percent, Instagram 7 percent and Snapchat, which scored 6 percent.
The study links the findings to the launch of the TikTok Shop e-commerce platform in the US in November 2022.
The TikTok Shop feature allows users to access shoppable links and make purchases while watching livestreams or in-feed videos. It is available in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Phillippines, and the UK.
Allegedly, this has greatly contributed to turning TikTok into a shopping source of choice.
“For consumers, TikTok becomes a shopping destination — with a personalized Shop tab and order tracking in-app. Product pages have reviews and info on how many others have ordered the item, as well as a way to enter coupons shared on creator livestreams,” Olivia Moore, consumer partner at Andreessen Horowitz, told Charged.
TikTok’s 2023 What’s Next Trend Report revealed that the social media giant expects to deepen its influence, anticipating encouraging users “to test out new products and ways of thinking and behaving.”
Al Arabiya turns 20: Saudi broadcaster ‘has not diverted from its initial mission — the pursuit of truth,’ says GM Mamdouh Al-Muhaini
Since its launch in March 2003, the outlet has placed itself at the forefront of the Arab world’s media landscape
Attacks on reporters and rapid technological change have not hindered the channel’s mission, says Al-Muhaini
Updated 03 March 2023
ANAN TELLO TAREK ALI AHMAD
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Al Arabiya news channel is celebrating two decades of bearing witness to the world’s most significant events and bringing news from the Arab world — and across the globe — to millions of Arabic-speaking homes.
Since it was established on March 3, 2003, the broadcaster has placed itself at the forefront of the region’s news media, with operations in more than 40 cities worldwide and a presence in Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Iraq, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan and Yemen.
“Compared to other media outlets, Al Arabiya has not diverted away from its initial mission, which is the (pursuit of the) truth,” Mamdouh Al-Muhaini, general manager of Al Arabiya and its sister channel Al Hadath, told Arab News.
“Our goal from day one has been to offer balanced political analysis and the best possible journalistic practice.”
However, Al Arabiya’s mission has not been an easy one in a region ravaged by turmoil, with its staff regularly facing threats, kidnappings, and even death.
“Many (of our) journalists have lost their lives,” said Al-Muhaini. “Al Arabiya’s offices have been attacked and bombed, and many people were impacted.”
In 2003, the channel was banned from operating in Iraq by the then-interim government after broadcasting an audio recording of the recently deposed president, Saddam Hussein, who at that time was still in hiding. Coverage in Iraq, however, resumed the following year.
Rising hostility toward journalists and attacks on press freedoms also meant the safety of Al Arabiya reporters was routinely in jeopardy.
In Iraq, the bodies of Iraqi correspondent Atwar Bahjat, engineer Adnan Khairullah, and cameraman Khalid Mahmoud were discovered on Feb. 23, 2006, just north of Baghdad after they were kidnapped by Al-Qaeda while reporting on the bombing of Al-Askari Mosque in Samarra.
Reporters Sans Frontieres described the killings as an “appalling act.” In all, 11 of Al Arabiya’s reporters have been killed or injured while reporting in Iraq.
The channel was also officially banned in the Gaza Strip after Hamas took control in 2006, but allowed local journalists to continue working with Al Arabiya following Israel’s “Pillar of Defence” operation in 2012, allowing the broadcaster to cover major events.
However, in 2020, Hamas went on to ban journalists from working for Al Arabiya after accusing the channel of spreading lies.
On Sept. 2, 2008, Iran accused the channel of bias and expelled Tehran bureau chief Hassan Fahs, before ordering the indefinite closure of the bureau for “unfair reporting” of the presidential election and the protests that erupted soon after.
In 2012, in the Philippines, terrorists affiliated with the Abu Sayyaf group abducted Jordanian journalist Baker Atyani and his team while they were attempting to interview its leader on the Sulu Archipelago.
Atyani and his team were not released until the following year, when Sheikh Mohammed Hussein, the grand mufti of Jerusalem, appealed to the group’s leadership.
“I spent 18 months in captivity, in the heart of the Sulu jungle, living among ignorant people, to say the least,” Atyani — who today works as the Arab News’ Pakistan bureau chief — wrote following the ordeal.
According to his account, members of Abu Sayyaf thought Al-Aqsa Mosque was in Spain and had not heard of Jerusalem.
In mid-2016, Al Arabiya was forced to shut down its Beirut bureau, citing security concerns amid threats from the Iran-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah.
The satellite broadcaster said it was concerned “for the safety of its own employees and those employed by its providers,” adding that despite this, it would “continue to closely cover Lebanese affairs.”
In 2021, the Algerian Ministry of Communication revoked Al Arabiya’s accreditations over accusations of “resorting to disinformation and manipulation,” making it the second foreign news service in Algeria, preceded by France24, to have its permissions withdrawn by Algerian authorities.
And yet, these challenges have not hampered Al Arabiya’s on-the-ground reporting. Even with the rise of social media, the news channel has adapted to technological change and continues to defend the truth against fake news and misinformation.
“In the last few years, we have utilized technology and artificial intelligence advancements to expand and improve our operation, but our prime focus has been true journalism, meaning our work with reporters and conflict coverage, which has been significant,” Al-Muhaini told Arab News.
“Today, we have over 180 million followers across more than 200 accounts. However, our main goal remains to present real journalism.”
Al Arabiya, which reached more than 36 million television screens across the Arab world in 2020, became the first news channel in the region to surpass 10 million YouTube subscribers, garnering more than five billion views on its videos as of January 2022.
Asked how the station was competing amid the rising number of influential Arabic-speaking newscasters, Al-Muhaini said: “Competition is always good… it provides incentives to keep improving and doing our best because the worst thing for news outlets is to have no competition. This is when media work begins regressing.”
Al Arabiya will always be committed to its fundamental principles, including “reliability, credibility, and balanced reporting,” he added.
Complementing the work of Al Arabiya is Al Hadath, which focuses extensively on conflict zones across the region. “Al Hadath has done a greater job than its sister news station in several areas, including Iraq and Libya, where it is quite popular,” said Al-Muhaini.
A top-ranking news channel in most MENA countries, Al Arabiya boasts a strong record of exclusive interviews. It became the first news channel to interview US President Barack Obama after he took office in 2009.
In 2015, Al Arabiya conducted the first television interview with Saudi Arabia’s then-Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during which he announced the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform agenda.
Al-Muhaini confirmed that Al Arabiya as part of the Kingdom’s plan to turn the Saudi capital into a regional hub for business, media and entertainment.
“We are (today) in an excellent place on many levels — screen, social media, and journalistic practice,” said Al-Muhaini.
“We will launch programs from Washington, D.C. and London, and we will improve our social media presence. Our business will generally expand in many places,” he said.
“Soon, we will launch Al Arabiya Radio in Riyadh, our first radio station in Saudi Arabia… and we plan on reaching other parts of the Arab world… We will also expand our podcasts.”
Reflecting on Al Arabiya’s fight against fake news, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Al-Muhaini said disinformation was a global scourge that posed a huge challenge for media professionals.
“With the onset of the technological revolution, the world has been getting bombarded with information from unreliable sources,” he said. During the COVID-19 period, in particular, “lives have been lost because of false information.”
He urged viewers to turn to official news sources, such as Al Arabiya and other trusted outlets, as it is “impossible to eliminate fake news.”
Third annual Digital Transformation Jordan conference set to begin in Amman
The two-day event, on March 6 and 7, will feature 30-plus speakers from more than 10 countries who will take part in presentations and panel discussions on a range of topics
‘We hope to strengthen the country’s digital transformation by encouraging more local IT talent to be part of the digitalization process,’ Jordan’s digital economy minister said
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News
Senior government decision-makers, industry leaders, international technology consultants and other experts will gather in Amman next week for the third annual Digital Transformation Jordan conference.
“We are keen to modernize IT (information technology) projects in Jordan and address e-government projects across government agencies to keep pace with the progress of digital transformation innovations that improve the delivery of government services and enhance the efficiency of government performance,” said Ahmad Al-Hanandeh, Jordan’s minister of digital economy and entrepreneurship.
“We also hope to strengthen the country’s digital transformation by encouraging more local IT talent to be part of the digitalization process.”
The two-day event, which begins on March 6, is organized with the endorsement of Al-Hanandeh’s ministry. More than 30 speakers from more than 10 countries will take part in presentations and panel discussions on topics such as: powering the digital economy with data-first modernization; the rise of logical data fabric for driving innovation through data; Jordan’s national cybersecurity framework; digital transformation in the energy sector through smart systems deployment; and what the metaverse means for the government and public sector.
“Jordan is paving the way toward massive digital transformations, which will be reflected in the growth of the digital economy in different verticals,” said Belal Hafnawi, commissioner and member of the board of Jordan’s Telecommunications Regulatory Commission.
“Business models have begun to change in different sectors including, but not limited to, technology, fintech (financial technology), education, agriculture, industry, health and others.
“Introducing 5G in Jordan will enhance the digital infrastructure, which is an enabler for innovation and entrepreneurship.”
Digital Transformation Jordan will take place at the Ritz Carlton Hotel and Residences, Amman, on March 6 and 7.