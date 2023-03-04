AlUla’s stunning landscape hosts Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup 2023

ALULA: The spectacular natural arena of the AlUla UNESCO World Heritage Site is set to host the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup 2023 on Saturday with 200 riders from 41 countries navigating 120 km of the city’s desert terrain.

Hosted by the Royal Commission for AlUla in partnership with the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation and Federation Equestre Internationale, the fourth version of the race will take about six hours on average to complete across the Saudi landscape.

“It’s going to be fantastic, it’s going to be electrifying” said event director, Brian Colin Dunn, who is one of the leading figures in the world for endurance and equestrian sports, during a press conference on Friday.

The event is a test of skill and stamina for riders and horses alike, as equestrians will compete in a route consisting of a 38.2 km loop, then a 32.1 km section followed by 27.3 km and 22.4 km laps.

While all equine sporting competitions require harmony between horse and rider, endurance riding requires that “it must be a pure Arabian horse,” Gianluca Laliscia, a general sports director and former world champion, told Arab News.

Horse welfare and time management by the rider also play a significant role.

Laliscia added that to qualify for this race, horses should be between five to eight years of age, as they have to be strong and capable of riding for long distances of 40 km, 80 km, 100 km, or more.

A pre-ride checkup on horses is conducted to make sure they are fit and healthy to compete. After each loop, horses are vetted to see if they are fit to continue.

“Endurance riding is the only sport in the world that once the riders cross the finish line, horses are subjected to a veterinary inspection,” Dunn said.

Since the welfare of the horses is a top priority, there is an event equine hospital on site that employs best practices, as well as 60 control stables, and grooming facilities that are developed in the community.

The press conference was held by RCU at Equestrian Village in AlUla and attended by Ziad Al-Suhaibani, head of the sports sector executive program at RCU; Phillip Jones, chief tourism officer, RCU; Anas Hassan from the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation; and Gerard Mestrallet, executive chairman of AFALULA.

Horses have been a defining part of Saudi heritage since ancient times, and Al-Suhaibani added that “we have plans to make AlUla one of the most active and vibrant places, starting with the equestrian sports, but also other selected sports that will be developed from grassroots level, to major events.”

“The plans are actually to make AlUla an equestrian-friendly hub and to create a sustainable equestrian sector,” he said. “That doesn’t only include events, but this is definitely the nucleus of creating that sustainable sector.”

Jones asked the audience to take in the “amazing view” created by 7,000 years of continuous civilizations, each having left their mark.

“We are preserving and protecting those sites for future generations to appreciate and enjoy,” he said. “What we are doing is creating a tourism ecosystem for the destination for the long run. So it will truly be one of the top destinations in the world for culture, for heritage, for sports, and for adventure activities, as well as wellness and arts.”

The Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup in AlUla is internationally renowned for offering a stunning landscape of routes and tracks that cannot be found elsewhere, and many riders, in the middle of competition, have often been known to pause and capture the surrounding beauty.

“Every year there is a big turnout from many countries across the world as they aspire to participate in this race,” Hassan said. “This season we have received calls from more than 55 countries wishing to participate, but we are restricted to a specific number within the conditions of the Federation Equestre Internationale.”

Dunn, who is also a highly experienced international manager acknowledged for providing strategic planning, operational management, training skills and customer service support, warned riders of the “toughest” second loop.

“The riders will have to ride tactically, they will have to look up to their horses, and (employ) the speed that is correct,” he said.

Dunn said that he would allow 500 horses to take part as there been no restrictions from the federation.

“I have got (horses from) 41 countries, and I could have 100 countries,” he said. “Everyone in the world wants to come here because it is unique. AlUla is the future of endurance in the Middle East.”

A development program has been established for a select group of local equestrians, which has resulted in five local riders qualifying for the race. One of them is the only Saudi female among the women’s field, which makes up 30 percent of the total number of competitors.

Al-Suhaibani told Arab News that RCU and the Saudi Equestrian Federation have a mutual objective of developing Saudi talents, and that the FAI and other partners will look to ensure the best conditions and practices for local events.

“All measure will be taken for their safety and also the maintenance,” he said. “As you can see, the weather is not so nice these days, compared to last week. I see this really as the grand finale because it is really difficult for endurance in such a landscape and also in such weather. I believe that it could be perceived as a challenge, but could be perceived as an opportunity to position this event as one of the toughest and also the most beautiful around.”

More than 40 locals are involved in stewarding and vet assistance roles after being shortlisted from a group of more than 80 youths, after a stringent training program in collaboration with the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation ahead of the event.

AlUla is hosting a series of similar events with more than 70 sports events. In 2022, the number of visitors to AlUla reached more than 180,000 people, which in turn created about 1,900 jobs.