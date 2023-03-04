Britain’s Alex Yee and Beth Potter claim victories at World Triathlon Championship Series in Abu Dhabi

You are here

Alex Yee winner of the men's World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi. (ADSC)
  • At Yas Marina Circuit, world No. 2 Yee won the men’s elite race while world No. 5 Potter secured her first gold at the highest level
ABU DHABI: Great Britain’s Alex Yee and Beth Potter made a winning start to their season after triumphing in the elite races of the World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi, presented by Daman, on Friday.

Held at Yas Marina Circuit, the world’s best athletes began their quest to claim vital ranking points to qualify for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris on a day that also featured the Para Cup races.

In the women’s race, world No. 5 Potter put on an impressive performance as she battled in the hot conditions to reign supreme and claim her first-ever gold at the highest level.

Riding in a six-deep break on the bike, Potter pulled clear with teammate Sophie Coldwell over the 5 km finale. She finished the race in just under an hour, 57:56, finishing ahead of Coldwell and USA’s Taylor Spivey, who claimed silver and bronze medals respectively.

Potter, 31, was thrilled with her victory, saying: “It’s fantastic to win. I worked hard on the swim to stay in contention and then tried to get a bit of a gap for the rest of the race. The bike was good for me, and I felt I was technically good, although it was hard...

“The hot weather made the race more challenging, but given it’s only a sprint race, I kept going until the end. This will give me a lot of confidence for the rest of the season, and I will keep training hard when I go back to Leeds.”

Meanwhile, in the men’s race, world No. 2 Yee could not have asked for a better start as he powered to victory with a time of 52:53. The 25-year-old, who won silver at the 2020 Olympic Games, delivered a trademark 5 km run to hold off a strong field and add another gold to his collection.

For runner-up Vasco Vilaca of Portugal, who finished six seconds adrift, it was his first podium in the World Triathlon Series in three years while Brazil’s Manoel Messias came third.

Speaking after his win, Yee said: “I know it’s early doors as there’s still a long way to go until the end of the season, so (I’m) really pleased to start on a winning note. I’ve been away in Australia for four weeks, so (I’m) happy that has paid off.

“I just wanted to perform…strongly throughout the race and not give up on positions on the swim, bike and run, and wanted to race bravely, and I felt I was in control.”

Elsewhere, Spain’s Jairo Ruiz Lopez was among the winners in the Para Cup races. He came out on top in the PTS5 category in a time of 59:54 ahead of France’s Antoine Besse and Cyprus’ Andreas Doulappas.

The Spaniard said: “It’s really good, especially as it was a difficult season last year with injuries. Today I’m really happy to have won and can’t wait to be back again in Abu Dhabi. I’m very happy with how I swam and cycled, which went perfectly for me and set me strongly for the rest of the race.”

Winners in the Para Cup also included Spain’s Carmen Gonzalez Sanchez in the PTS4 category. In the PTWC races, the experienced figure of Florian Brungraber from Austria led Jose Cristobal Ramos Jimenez from the first strokes of the swim to record the win while Eva Maria Moral Pedrero won gold.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s younger generation put on some spirited performances in the junior races.

Among the hundreds to follow on the same course as the elite athletes was 12-year-old Alexander Da Cruz who took part in the 12-13 age group duathlon. He was in awe of competing on the Formula One track — the second time in a week.

He said: “I love the sport and I usually cycle and run a lot so competing against other people really pushed me to go further and makes you think about what you can achieve in the future. I competed in the Tri Yas last week, so it was cool to be running and cycling on the Formula One track.”

Another youngster who enjoyed the experience was Maria Samuelle who was part of the 10-11 duathlon race. The 10-year-old said: “I really enjoyed myself. It was a bit hard, but I kept on going and (was) happy to have finished. I love swimming, cycling and running, so it was great to compete here.”

It is the eighth year that Abu Dhabi is staging the pinnacle world triathlon event, which will conclude on Saturday with the age group races.

DUBAI: An epic victory for Al-Jazira reignited their ADNOC Pro League title hopes at the expense of underwhelming Sharjah amid winning returns for the rest of the chasing pack in matchweek 19.

Euphoria from last week’s UAE Super Cup success for star-studded Sharjah instantly dissipated during an Ali Mabkhout-inspired, 3-2 away victory from the Pride of Abu Dhabi. These represented the only dropped points at the summit.

Brazilian youngster Yuri Cesar’s second-half strike kept leaders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club in control with a 2-1 victory against Ittihad Kalba; second-placed Al-Wasl breezed past second-bottom Al-Dhafra 2-0; and impressive Argentine Facundo Kruspzky headed home a third goal in six top-flight outings as fourth-placed Al-Wahda downed fallen giants Al-Nasr 1-0.

Holders Al-Ain, meanwhile, eased to a 3-0 triumph against bottom-placed Dibba Al-Fujairah. Angola striker Fabio Abreu netted a second-half brace to ensure a 2-2 draw, with promoted Al-Bataeh and Tunisia magician Firas Ben Larbi netted twice in first-half injury time when dark horses Ajman prevailed at middling Baniyas 3-2.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action:

Player of the week — Ali Mabkhout (Al-Jazira)

Last month, it was unknown what impact Mabkhout would have on the season’s final stretch.

Winter addition Ayman Hussein, however, was still watching on from the substitute’s bench when the club legend conducted Friday’s second-half master class to thrust 2020-21 champions Al-Jazira into the title mix.

The 32-year-old leveled in the grandstand clash at Sharjah Stadium with a nerveless 52nd-minute penalty — his ninth from the spot this term — and then his fierce shot past the hour mark gifted Morocco winger Achraf Bencharki a rebound to put the ascendant visitors into a 2-1 lead. The game’s decisive play came with six minutes left, selflessly heading across for the brave Khalfan Mubarak to slide home at the back stick for 3-2 and spark bedlam in the away end.

 

Imposing Iraq striker Hussein would come on in the aftermath and help the Pride of Abu Dhabi see out a morale-boosting triumph. This was not the role envisaged when procured from Qatar’s Al-Markhiya after a strong 2023 Arabian Gulf Cup campaign for the trophy-winning hosts.

Only Al-Ain’s Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba, with 20, has netted more than the evergreen Mabkhout’s 17. A return of four assists points to an all-around threat.

With Mabkhout, all things are possible.

Goal of the week — Fede Cartabia (Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club)

There is a reason why Shabab Al-Ahli so often turn to their former Argentina U-20 winger.

Fede Cartabia’s fourth campaign in the UAE, amid previous injury disruptions, is proving to be his best — certainly, with regard to telling impacts.

The ex-Valencia and Deportivo La Coruna wide man was key to Thursday’s affirmative and hard-fought triumph at Kalba. This was the type of performance that wins titles.

Leonardo Jardim’s side, back in domestic action after they tumbled out of the 2022 AFC Champions League at the round of 16 phase to dominant holders Al-Hilal, were made to scrap for these points.

Kalba dominated the shot count 13-6 and possession 57-43 percent. Inspiration was required.

The foundations were set in the fifth minute when Cartabia picked up the ball, well into his own half. But wide-open space was ahead.

An intuitive flick past the 30-year-old’s marker and burst of acceleration turned defense into attack. In a flash, Cartabia raced 60 yards and calmly curled past advancing goalkeeper Eisa Houti.

That was a leading seventh league goal of the campaign for Shabab Al-Ahli. Few will hold more importance.

Coach of the week — Juan Antonio Pizzi (Al-Wasl)

Former Saudi Arabia boss Juan Antonio Pizzi’s most noteworthy achievement at Zabeel Stadium isn’t an unpredicted title fight or even the continued development of UAE golden boy Ali Saleh.

It has been an unforeseen ability to inject serenity into a club that so often throughout the 21st century have been cast as brittle entertainers. Even when compatriot — and current UAE supremo — Rodolfo Arruabarrena was recording consecutive third-placed finishes in the previous decade’s midway point, it was never this controlled.

Light work was made of Dhafra on Friday, for a fourth-successive league win.

Commanding former Dhafra goalkeeper Khaled Al-Senani, Algeria center-back Djamel Benlamri, Morocco center-back Soufiane Bouftini — who netted the opener — and battling Argentine defensive midfielder Geronimo Poblete are all astute recruits. Racing Club loanee Tomas Chancalay pounced at the death for his seventh goal in 15 league run-outs.

Pizzi’s reputation was based on injecting passing football into a pragmatic Saudi Arabia side that, however, would underwhelm at World Cup 2018 and the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. In that respect, he seemed an apt fit for Al-Wasl.

But what has been produced in the ex-Barcelona striker’s debut campaign has been remarkable — and surprising.

Marcel Keizer’s patience is being repaid

Al-Jazira’s belief in Marcel Keizer has never wavered in a season full of highs and lows.

Joy from Friday’s 3-2 win at Sharjah is countered by the distress from collapsing to lose 3-2 last month versus Al-Ain.

New ideas from a mid-season change at the top could have ignited their campaign. It could also have led to further fractures.

The club sit sixth yet are within striking distance of leaders Shabab Al-Ahli, who are only six points ahead. A tilt at the President’s Cup, also, cannot be ruled out, although a bruised Sharjah are next up in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

Keizer’s vision, honed at Ajax, is perfectly attuned to Jazira’s — a symbiotic relationship that has gained silverware before and could do again.

DUBAI: In-form Daniil Medvedev remains on-track to seal a third consecutive ATP Tour title after eclipsing world No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Looking to add Dubai glory to recent triumphs in Rotterdam and Doha, Medvedev made the most of a surprisingly out-of-sorts display by the 22-time Grand Slam winner to reach his first Dubai final, where he will face Andrey Rublev, a 6-3, 7-6 victor over Alexander Zverev earlier in the evening.

With an expectant Center Court full to the rafters when Djokovic, the tournament’s top seed, strode into Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium chasing a seventh final in the emirate, the contest’s early throes progressed on serve as both players felt each other out in sharing the first four games.

Medvedev, however, capitalized on a string of uncharacteristic Djokovic mistakes in the middle of the set to break the world No. 1 twice in quick succession. And while Djokovic broke back in game eight, and held serve in game nine, the 27-year-old Medvedev served out to seal the opening set 6-4 in 39 minutes.

After gifting Medvedev 16 points through unforced errors in the first set, Djokovic was unable to turn the tide at the start of the second set with Medvedev, the world No. 7, immediately breaking the five-time Dubai winner to maintain his momentum.

As mistakes continued to plague the 35-year-old Serbian’s comeback attempt, Djokovic, who desperately changed his racket in an attempt to curtail the litany of errors, cut a frustrated figure as the relentless stream of overhit groundstrokes and under-hit dropshots left Medvedev in a position to serve out the match at 5-3. The big-serving third seed, now on a 13-match winning streak going into the final, duly obliged.

“When you play against Novak you have to play your best and hope he doesn’t play his best,” Medvedev said. “When he plays his best, with 22 Grand Slam wins, you can play your best and not win, so I’m happy I managed to play a higher level than him today. I didn’t face a breakpoint in the second set, but there were so many 30-all and deuce-games, and I am really happy to be in the final tomorrow.”

“I am playing good right now,” he said. “I need to be at my best tomorrow. (Rublev) beat me the last two games — both tough battles — so I am looking forward to the final.”


Cressy and Martin complete doubles final line-up

After the drama of Djokovic’s singles exit, a shell-shocked Center Court witnessed the US’s Maxime Cressy and France’s Fabrice Martin reach the ATP500 Doubles final courtesy of a 5-7, 7-6, 10-7 victory over Belgian duo Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen — the all-Belgian surprise package who reached the semifinals after being promoted to the opening round as Lucky Losers. Cressy and Martin will play Lloyd Glasspool of the UK and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara, who downed Croatian duo Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 6-4, 6-2 early in the evening on Center Court.

NEWCASTLE: Scotland star Ryan Fraser has been banished to train with the Newcastle United youth team as Eddie Howe admits to making a personal call on the winger.

Fraser has become a peripheral figure for Newcastle this season, despite having played a key role last campaign, and previously under Howe while at AFC Bournemouth.

And even though numbers are short in the club’s 25-man Premier League squad, Howe has taken the decision to remove wideman Fraser from the main group, with the player almost certain to leave the club this summer.

“Ryan’s training with the Under-21s,” Howe said.

“I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.”

When asked whether former Aberdeen man Fraser has a future at the club, the head coach said: “I think that’s a difficult one for me to answer, because I’d never put a firm decision on that, because life and football can change quickly, but, I’d say at the moment, no, he doesn’t.”

While Fraser is highly unlikely to play any further part in Newcastle’s push for a return to European football in more than a decade, one player who has been made available is Bruno Guimaraes.

The midfielder, left out of Brazil’s latest international squad after an underwhelming World Cup, limped out of the Magpies’ Carabao Cup final loss to Manchester United with an ankle issue.

However, Howe says that the key man will be back at Manchester City.

“Yeah, Bruno’s fine,” he said. “He was in a bit of short-term pain but nothing that has impacted his training.”

Howe still has eyes on Europe this season, even though his side have slid down the table a touch after losing to Liverpool in their last top-flight outing.

“In the league, we’ve stalled a little bit in the sense that we’ve missed a couple of games and we haven’t won the games we would have wanted to, so we need to reignite that,” he said.

“The cup final, as much as we didn’t want it to be, was a big distraction for us. It wasn’t so much for me as I was preparing for games, but for the players, I’m sure their lives and families, every time they went outside the door it probably hit them in the face.

“That’s gone now, and we’re back to the league where we want to attack everything and finish as high as we can.”

Meanwhile, there has been a boardroom reshuffle at Newcastle with former director Majed Al-Sorour removed from St. James’ Park dealings.

In Al-Sorour’s place come new directors, as confirmed by Companies House — Abdulmajid Ahmed Alhagbani and Asmaa Mohammed Rezeeq. The former is senior manager of head of securities in the Middle East and North Africa with PIF. The latter has been a senior analyst with PIF since 2018.

ALULA: The spectacular natural arena of the AlUla UNESCO World Heritage Site is set to host the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup 2023 on Saturday with 200 riders from 41 countries navigating 120 km of the city’s desert terrain.

Hosted by the Royal Commission for AlUla in partnership with the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation and Federation Equestre Internationale, the fourth version of the race will take about six hours on average to complete across the Saudi landscape.

“It’s going to be fantastic, it’s going to be electrifying” said event director, Brian Colin Dunn, who is one of the leading figures in the world for endurance and equestrian sports, during a press conference on Friday.

The event is a test of skill and stamina for riders and horses alike, as equestrians will compete in a route consisting of a 38.2 km loop, then a 32.1 km section followed by 27.3 km and 22.4 km laps.

While all equine sporting competitions require harmony between horse and rider, endurance riding requires that “it must be a pure Arabian horse,” Gianluca Laliscia, a general sports director and former world champion, told Arab News.

Horse welfare and time management by the rider also play a significant role.

Laliscia added that to qualify for this race, horses should be between five to eight years of age, as they have to be strong and capable of riding for long distances of 40 km, 80 km, 100 km, or more.

A pre-ride checkup on horses is conducted to make sure they are fit and healthy to compete. After each loop, horses are vetted to see if they are fit to continue.

“Endurance riding is the only sport in the world that once the riders cross the finish line, horses are subjected to a veterinary inspection,” Dunn said.

Since the welfare of the horses is a top priority, there is an event equine hospital on site that employs best practices, as well as 60 control stables, and grooming facilities that are developed in the community.

The press conference was held by RCU at Equestrian Village in AlUla and attended by Ziad Al-Suhaibani, head of the sports sector executive program at RCU; Phillip Jones, chief tourism officer, RCU; Anas Hassan from the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation; and Gerard Mestrallet, executive chairman of AFALULA. 

Horses have been a defining part of Saudi heritage since ancient times, and Al-Suhaibani added that “we have plans to make AlUla one of the most active and vibrant places, starting with the equestrian sports, but also other selected sports that will be developed from grassroots level, to major events.”

“The plans are actually to make AlUla an equestrian-friendly hub and to create a sustainable equestrian sector,” he said. “That doesn’t only include events, but this is definitely the nucleus of creating that sustainable sector.”

Jones asked the audience to take in the “amazing view” created by 7,000 years of continuous civilizations, each having left their mark.

“We are preserving and protecting those sites for future generations to appreciate and enjoy,” he said. “What we are doing is creating a tourism ecosystem for the destination for the long run. So it will truly be one of the top destinations in the world for culture, for heritage, for sports, and for adventure activities, as well as wellness and arts.”

The Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup in AlUla is internationally renowned for offering a stunning landscape of routes and tracks that cannot be found elsewhere, and many riders, in the middle of competition, have often been known to pause and capture the surrounding beauty.

“Every year there is a big turnout from many countries across the world as they aspire to participate in this race,” Hassan said. “This season we have received calls from more than 55 countries wishing to participate, but we are restricted to a specific number within the conditions of the Federation Equestre Internationale.”

Dunn, who is also a highly experienced international manager acknowledged for providing strategic planning, operational management, training skills and customer service support, warned riders of the “toughest” second loop.

“The riders will have to ride tactically, they will have to look up to their horses, and (employ) the speed that is correct,” he said.

Dunn said that he would allow 500 horses to take part as there been no restrictions from the federation.

“I have got (horses from) 41 countries, and I could have 100 countries,” he said. “Everyone in the world wants to come here because it is unique. AlUla is the future of endurance in the Middle East.”

A development program has been established for a select group of local equestrians, which has resulted in five local riders qualifying for the race. One of them is the only Saudi female among the women’s field, which makes up 30 percent of the total number of competitors.

Al-Suhaibani told Arab News that RCU and the Saudi Equestrian Federation have a mutual objective of developing Saudi talents, and that the FAI and other partners will look to ensure the best conditions and practices for local events.

“All measure will be taken for their safety and also the maintenance,” he said. “As you can see, the weather is not so nice these days, compared to last week. I see this really as the grand finale because it is really difficult for endurance in such a landscape and also in such weather. I believe that it could be perceived as a challenge, but could be perceived as an opportunity to position this event as one of the toughest and also the most beautiful around.”

More than 40 locals are involved in stewarding and vet assistance roles after being shortlisted from a group of more than 80 youths, after a stringent training program in collaboration with the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation ahead of the event.

AlUla is hosting a series of similar events with more than 70 sports events. In 2022, the number of visitors to AlUla reached more than 180,000 people, which in turn created about 1,900 jobs.

Manchester City’s Nathan Ake believes Eddie Howe has the Pep Guardiola effect as he oversees Newcastle’s rise among the Premier League’s leading clubs.

The Magpies missed out on their first domestic trophy in 68 years when they lost the English League Cup final to Manchester United last Sunday.

But they remain in contention for a top-four league spot as they visit Guardiola’s second-placed side at the Etihad on Saturday.

Since Howe replaced Steve Bruce 16 months ago, Newcastle have gone from battling relegation to the chance of Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.

They are currently fifth, four points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, but with two games in hand.

Ake is not surprised by Howe’s impact on Tyneside, having played under him for four seasons at Bournemouth before he joined City for $48 million in 2020.

“You can see the way they are growing,” Ake told Arab News exclusively.

“They do business very well, with the manager, and everything they do at the moment seems to fit. He always wants the right people — the same as he did at Bournemouth, the ones he wants.”

“He was top for me, we had a very good relationship, and still do when we see each other,” he added. “To see him doing well is so good to see. He was a fantastic manager, not just tactically, but also demanding things of his players.”

Ake says that Howe has transformed and it is clear that “everyone wants to play for him.”

“He’s like Pep, that he gets the best out of players. He’s done that with so many players at Bournemouth, who came with him up from League Two to the Premier League — he made them better and you can see that now. I always thought he would be at a top club,” he said.

“At the moment Newcastle are a tough team. It was very tough up there in the league game earlier this season (when it finished 3-3), but it always is.”

Among the “right people” Howe has signed for Newcastle is Dutch defender Sven Botman.

The 23-year-old missed out on his country’s World Cup squad as Ake made his first appearance in the finals held in Qatar, but Botman has enjoyed an impressive first season in English football following a £42 million move from French club Lille.

“He’s been playing really well and he’s a good guy,” Ake said.

The City star was linked himself with Newcastle last summer, as well as former club Chelsea, when there were doubts about whether he would get regular first-team football this season.

But his ability to play left-back as well as in the center has seen the defender become a key figure for Guardiola, with talks to extend his contract.

“What a signing,” said the City boss of Ake when he returned to Bournemouth for last weekend’s 4-1 win.

And the player, who made his senior debut for Chelsea in 2012 after joining their youth team from Feyenoord, has relished the chance to develop further under Guardiola and win trophies at City.

Having lifted the Premier League in successive seasons since his arrival, Ake would love an amazing hat-trick as his team try to catch leaders Arsenal, who have a five-point advantage at the top.

“Of course this is why I came, to have this success,” he said. “It’s a great club and to be able to play is great — I feel like I am improving every season and I am happy to be here.”

“That’s what you want to do — win the trophies, that’s where you want to be. To be able to do it again this season is good. We are looking good, but there’s a long way to go.”

Ake says the team’s mindset is to keep going till the very end.

“The squad we have is amazing, the manager we have is unbelievable. You learn every day and tactically it’s so good,” he said. “I feel I am growing all the time here, the understanding of the game, the decision-making and all the little things that are so important for this team. You learn every day and keep on going.”

While Arsenal have not won the Premier League since 2004, City have finished first in four of the past five seasons to show their pedigree and relish for a title battle.

Ake added: “If you play for City you want to win trophies — as a team you want to do that.

“This is a big team so there’s always pressure — you are going to have to win. People expect you to win, but we also put that pressure on ourselves as well.”

