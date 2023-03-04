You are here

Barca the hardest club in the world to manage — Xavi
Barcelona’s Spanish coach Xavi walks on the pitch ahead of their Copa del Rey (King’s Cup) semi final first Leg match against Real Madrid CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Mar. 2, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 04 March 2023
AFP

  • "You beat Real Madrid 1-0 and it seems that it's not convincing enough, whereas if it was the reverse there would be a national party," Xavi told reporters
  • He said it was "absurd" to criticise Barcelona for not keeping the ball when they faced a Madrid side pressing them high up the pitch
BARCELONA: La Liga leaders Barcelona are the hardest club in the world to manage due to their critics always being ready to snipe at them even after big wins, coach Xavi Hernandez said Saturday.
Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg on Thursday at the Santiago Bernabeu, but were criticized for only having 34 percent possession.
Xavi said the demands on his team to play good football as well as winning games and lifting trophies meant his job was trickier than any other in the game.
“You beat Real Madrid 1-0 and it seems that it’s not convincing enough, whereas if it was the reverse there would be a national party,” Xavi told reporters.
“So it is the hardest club in the world. Now you believe me? I said it last year and got bashed for it.
“At Barcelona you have to win and convince, to have 70 percent of possession and create 16 chances while the opponent makes three.
“That is the objective, and that is our objective, but you have to understand that there is an opponent who is the reigning La Liga and European champions, and we’re competing with them.”
Xavi said it was “absurd” to criticize Barcelona for not keeping the ball when they faced a Madrid side pressing them high up the pitch.
“We did not want to set up in our box, Madrid pushed us there, that wasn’t our objective for the game,” said Xavi.
On Sunday Barcelona face Valencia in La Liga, where they have the chance to move 10 points clear before Real Madrid face Real Betis.
Last weekend Barcelona missed a chance to extend their advantage as they lost 1-0 at Almeria.
Valencia, 18th, recently appointed Ruben Baraja as coach and they beat Real Sociedad 1-0 last weekend to bolster their bid to escape relegation.
“They defend well with Baraja, they are more aggressive, generous in their defensive work, very fast,” said Xavi.
“We come from the Almeria defeat, we have to change the mindset from the cup. We want three points but the opponent arrives in need too, they have a lot on the line.”

Boy who survived Syria earthquake has dream of meeting Ronaldo fulfilled

Boy who survived Syria earthquake has dream of meeting Ronaldo fulfilled
Arab News

  • GEA Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh steps in to help 10-year-old Rabea Shaheen meet Ronaldo and see star in action for Al-Nassr
  • ‘I love Ronaldo because he knows how to play football, and I wish one day to play like him and train with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr Club,’ Shaheen says in video viewed by 6m
DUBAI: A Syrian boy who survived last month’s earthquake has not only had his dream of meeting football legend Cristiano Ronaldo fulfilled, but also watched his hero in action for Riyadh club Al-Nassr on Friday.
Rabea Shaheen, 10, caught the public’s attention in an interview shortly after the disaster when he said that he dreamt of meeting Ronaldo.
The video went viral with over 2.3 million views.
On Friday, Shaheen’s hopes of coming face to face with the Portuguese superstar were finally realized.
“Today my dream has come true,” Shaheen can be heard as saying in a 34-second video that Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority, tweeted.
“I love Ronaldo because he knows how to play football and I wish one day to play like him and train with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr Club,” the 10-year-old added.
In the video that was viewed over 6.1 million times, the overjoyed 10-year-old can be seen walking quickly toward Ronaldo, shaking hands with him and then hugging him, while saying “I love you.”
The Portuguese smiles and replies: “You are OK.”
“I wish Al-Nassr wins,” Shaheen says near the end of the video. Al-Sheikh tweeted: “Your joy is my joy. God bless the King, the inspiring leader, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the Saudi people and thanks to the great international star.”

 


Ronaldo replied to Al-Sheikh’s tweet with “amen” and heart emojis.
Shaheen later watched and cheered as Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr defeat Al-Batin 3-1, a victory that came with three goals in stoppage time.
In another video tweeted by Al-Sheikh, the Syrian boy is seen smiling while wearing the club’s blue-and-yellow scarf and holding their flag.

 

 

Shaheen can also be seen clapping and cheering during the seven-second video, which had over 647,000 views.
The GEA chairman, who was moved by Shaheen’s dramatic experience, invited the boy and his mother to Riyadh to make his dream come true.
The initial video in which Shaheen expressed his wish to meet Ronaldo was posted by Emirati journalist Monther Al-Muzaki Al-Shamsi, who went to Syria to cover the disaster.
Al-Shamsi posted the video to his Twitter account on Feb. 16.
In comments published previously by Arab News, the Emirati journalist told Shaheen: “One day, your dream will come true. You will get to go to the stadium and take the people you love with you, where you will see Ronaldo, and perhaps he will give you one of Al-Nassr’s club T-shirts,” to which Shaheen replied: “Ameen.”

Nelson nets winner in Arsenal comeback against Bournemouth

Nelson nets winner in Arsenal comeback against Bournemouth
  • The Gunners had to dig deep for this one after being caught out straight from the kickoff
  • Once more, it was an academy product who came through for Arsenal
LONDON: Conceding a goal after just nine seconds and going 2-0 down in the second half wasn’t enough to derail Arsenal’s title bid in the English Premier League.
Substitute Reiss Nelson scored the winner with a fierce volley deep into injury time as Arsenal recovered to beat Bournemouth 3-2 on Saturday and maintain a five-point lead atop the league.
The Gunners had to dig deep for this one after being caught out straight from the kickoff.
Philip Billing put the visitors ahead after just nine seconds to stun the Emirates Stadium crowd, some of whom had not even reached their seats yet. And things got worse in the 57th when Marcos Senesi headed home the second goal for Bournemouth from a corner.
But Thomas Partey began the comeback in the 62nd and Ben White scored his first Arsenal goal to equalize in the 70th.
Arsenal have made a habit of late winners recently and came up with the latest yet when Nelson capped the comeback in the seventh minute of injury time. The winger, who also set up White’s equalizer, downed the ball on his chest outside the area following another corner and hit a perfectly struck volley into the far corner.
Once more, it was an academy product who came through for Arsenal.
Nelson was widely viewed as one of the brightest prospects to come out of the London club’s Hale End academy but has since been overshadowed by Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah after a string of injury problems and loan moves. This was just his third league appearance of the season and he had been on the field for only a minute before setting up White’s equalizer, and netting the biggest goal of his Arsenal career.
“It’s amazing. When the ball came out to me I eyed it up. Everyone went crazy when it went in,” Nelson said. “It’s a great moment for me. I have been here all my life and it means a lot.”
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made three changes to his starting lineup in a rare attempt to rotate. Granit Xhaka was on the bench for the first time in the league this season. That meant it was the first time since Arsene Wenger stepped down in 2018 that Arsenal fielded a starting lineup in the league where none of the players had featured under the Frenchman.
But they were caught napping straight away
Joe Rothwell received the kickoff and lobbed the ball down the right flank for Dango Ouattara, whose cross into the box found Billing for an easy finish. According to stats provider Opta, the goal was scored after 9.11 seconds, making it the second fastest in the league after Shane Long’s goal within 8 seconds for Southampton against Watford in 2019.
Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto had to make a double save in the fourth minute to stop Arsenal from scoring a quick equalizer, getting down low to stop a shot from Martin Odegaard and getting back up quickly to deny Saka from converting the rebound.
But Arsenal couldn’t seriously threaten Neto for the rest of the first half despite dominating possession, and the crowd was already growing restless by the time Senesi lost his marker and was left free to head in a corner past Aaron Ramsdale.
But Arsenal didn’t take long to start the comeback.
After Neto punched out a corner, Smith Rowe headed it back toward goal and Partey was there to hammer it home from close range. The hosts kept pushing forward and Nelson swung in a cross from the left that found White on the opposite side of area, and the defender struck a first-time volley that crossed the line before Neto was able to punch it away.
And just when it looked like Arsenal would have to settle for a draw, Nelson’s goal sparked some of the biggest celebrations Emirates Stadium has seen this season.
“It was just mad,” Arteta said. “Those feelings of happiness and joy. It was a really special way and it took until the last second to earn it. I am really proud of them. They never gave up. There is nothing like sharing those great moments with your people. I’m so happy for (Nelson).”

Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United concerns amid Premier League goal drought

Eddie Howe revealed his private concerns about Newcastle’s short-term goalscoring capabilities
Eddie Howe revealed his private concerns about Newcastle’s short-term goalscoring capabilities
  • ‘I’m not going to lie and say it isn’t a concern,’ Magpies’ boss says
  • But manager confident players will remain competitive in long run
MANCHESTER: Eddie Howe admits he is concerned by Newcastle United’s lack of killer instinct in the Premier League.

The Magpies again drew a blank on Saturday as Manchester City ran out 2-0 winners at the Etihad, courtesy of goals from Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva.

Despite playing well in spells and matching the reigning champions for much of the encounter, it was Pep Guardiola’s men who had the cutting edge in the final third, taking their chances while Newcastle squandered theirs.

As a result, the Magpies remain on the back foot in their quest to return to the Champions League for the first time in almost two decades. It also underlined their poor start to 2023 in front of goal, with no other team scoring fewer than their three since the turn of the year.

For the first time, Howe has revealed his private concerns about his team’s short-term goalscoring capabilities, although he backs them to return to form in the long run.

“I’m not going to lie and say it isn’t a concern, of course it is,” he said. “But I think when you’re still creating chances, which we did today, not in abundance because we’re playing one of the best teams in world football but we had the moments.

“I back the players over the long term that we will start scoring again. We need to, that’s a fact because the confidence of the team is dependent on it. It’s certainly something for us to reflect on.”

What has to be taken into consideration is the Magpies’ recent opposition. They have faced three of the traditional top six in recent weeks and been beaten 2-0 each time.

“I think they have been three very interesting games because our overall performance has been very good high level games,” Howe said of the consecutive losses to Liverpool, Man United and Man City.

“We’ve gone toe to toe with all of those teams but come out beaten. But on the general performance, that’s a harsh reflection on those games. Today was a similar pattern because I thought we were competitive and had our chances but we didn’t take them and Manchester City took theirs.”

And while doom and gloom reigns supreme for many, with fears among the fan base that wheels look set to come off the Magpies’ season, Howe has the belief his players can kick on.

“Certainly from my perspective, the last three games have told us that we’re competitive,” he said.

“We have things to improve, areas of the team to grow, but certainly compared to our games against Manchester City last year, I think we’ve seen a huge improvement.

“Last year was a really tough experience. I thought there was quite a big gap between the two teams. I think this year, in the two games we’ve had, they’ve been very good games. They were on a knife edge and could have gone either way. That’s a big improvement for us.

“Hopefully we can come back next year an even better team, but certainly that becomes more difficult.”

Same old script for Newcastle United as they are made to pay for missed opportunities at Man City

Same old script for Newcastle United as they are made to pay for missed opportunities at Man City
  • A first half strike from Phil Foden and one against the run of play from substitute Bernardo Silva were enough for City
  • Magpies suffered their third defeat on the bounce in all competitions
MANCHESTER: New weekend, same old Newcastle United.

Without even watching Eddie Howe’s side, they are becoming the easiest of Premier League sides to script.

Play well between both boxes, move it positively, create the odd decent opportunity but fall woefully short at the top end and let things slip away at the other.

And like West Ham and Bournemouth and Liverpool and Manchester United before it, this trip to the Etihad was the same old story for the Magpies.

A first half strike from Phil Foden and one against the run of play from substitute Bernardo Silva, as Newcastle looked at their most dangerous, ensured the Magpies suffered their third defeat on the bounce in all competitions, a sequence not seen since last season’s battle against relegation.

Newcastle’s three goals in the Premier League in 2023 is the lowest of all of the 20 sides in the division.

Having suffered a 2-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup final last weekend, Howe made three changes to his side, with Loris Karius dropping out of the squad altogether and Nick Pope returning to the starting 11, with Martin Dubravka on the bench.

Anthony Gordon, cup-tied last weekend, also came in for Allan Saint-Maximin while Jamaal Lascelles got a run at the back with Fabian Schar out injured.

It took the hosts just 15 minutes, after a brightish opening for Howe’s men, to get their noses in front, as they closed the gap on league leaders Arsenal.

And it will be one the Newcastle players will not want to watch back.

Some lax defending and pressing allowed Foden to waltz first past Dan Burn, then Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes before he fired past Pope via a deflection from Sven Botman, one very much akin to the Marcus Rashford Wembley strike six days ago.

It should really have been 2-0 much sooner than it was when Kevin De Bruyne, off color for once in a blue moon, cut back onto his right foot, swung a cross in and Erling Haaland nipped ahead of Botman to nod wide.

That seemed to spark something into the visitors, who then looked the most likely to score next, right up until Silva’s game-ending finish just past the hour.

And Callum Wilson, preferred to Alexander Isak surprisingly, missed a gilt-edged opportunity to level.

Kieran Trippier, again well below his best, got in behind former Howe charge Nathan Ake and nodded into the path of Wilson, who failed to connect with the cross properly with the goal at his mercy.

That lack of final third killer instinct produced a near carbon copy miss after the break.

Making a triple change — with Isak, Saint-Maximin and Joe Willock thrown into the mix — the Magpies began to push. But their finishing, as has so often been the story this campaign, let them down badly.

Willock swung in an inch-perfect ball for Joelinton but the big Brazilian swung and missed when free in the area.

And it was then, with City on the back foot, that Newcastle let their hosts off the hook.

A Trippier error, as he gifted possession to the opposition allowed England teammate Jack Grealish to wriggle toward the area, then find Haaland, whose deft touch was flicked into the path of Silva, who guided it, missile-like, past Pope for 2-0.

And with that went any chance Newcastle would reverse a quite awful run of form at the Etihad, which has not seen them win in 18 visits to the ground — a sequence that stretches back to its opening in 2003. Fifteen of those encounters have resulted in a Newcastle loss.

Foden almost added a third as City ended this one the stronger, but Pope held firm to keep things respectable and probably more befitting of the encounter.

Klopp and Ten Hag call for end to ‘tragedy’ chants

Klopp and Ten Hag call for end to ‘tragedy’ chants
  • Liverpool fans have often chanted about the United players and staff who died in the 1958 Munich air crash
  • United supporters have taunted Liverpool with sick songs about the 1985 Heysel tragedy
LONDON: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag have called for an end to ‘tragedy’ chants ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash between the bitter rivals.
Liverpool fans have often chanted about the United players and staff who died in the 1958 Munich air crash.
United supporters have taunted Liverpool with sick songs about the 1985 Heysel tragedy, which saw 39 spectators — the majority Juventus fans — killed at the European Cup final, and the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, where 97 Reds fans died from being crushed at an FA Cup semifinal.
“One of the main reasons why the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United is so special is that it is so intense and no-one should ever want to change this,” Klopp said on the eve of their latest showdown at Anfield.
“But at the same time, when the rivalry becomes too intense it can go to places that are not good for anyone and we do not need this.
“If we can keep the passion and lose the poison, it will be so much better for everyone.”
Ten Hag added: “We all love the passion of the fans when our teams meet, but there are lines that should not be crossed.
“It is unacceptable to use the loss of life, in relation to any tragedy, to score points, and it is time for it to stop.
“Those responsible tarnish not only the reputation of our clubs but also, importantly, the reputation of themselves, the fans, and our great cities.”

