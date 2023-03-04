You are here

Klopp and Ten Hag call for end to ‘tragedy’ chants

Klopp and Ten Hag call for end to ‘tragedy’ chants
In this file photo dated April 16, 1989, a Liverpool Football Club fan places a pair of football boots in the goal at the Kop end of Anfield Stadium as hundreds came to mourn the loss of fellow Liverpool fans. (AP/File)
  • Liverpool fans have often chanted about the United players and staff who died in the 1958 Munich air crash
  • United supporters have taunted Liverpool with sick songs about the 1985 Heysel tragedy
LONDON: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag have called for an end to ‘tragedy’ chants ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash between the bitter rivals.
Liverpool fans have often chanted about the United players and staff who died in the 1958 Munich air crash.
United supporters have taunted Liverpool with sick songs about the 1985 Heysel tragedy, which saw 39 spectators — the majority Juventus fans — killed at the European Cup final, and the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, where 97 Reds fans died from being crushed at an FA Cup semifinal.
“One of the main reasons why the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United is so special is that it is so intense and no-one should ever want to change this,” Klopp said on the eve of their latest showdown at Anfield.
“But at the same time, when the rivalry becomes too intense it can go to places that are not good for anyone and we do not need this.
“If we can keep the passion and lose the poison, it will be so much better for everyone.”
Ten Hag added: “We all love the passion of the fans when our teams meet, but there are lines that should not be crossed.
“It is unacceptable to use the loss of life, in relation to any tragedy, to score points, and it is time for it to stop.
“Those responsible tarnish not only the reputation of our clubs but also, importantly, the reputation of themselves, the fans, and our great cities.”

Barca the hardest club in the world to manage — Xavi

Barca the hardest club in the world to manage — Xavi
  • "You beat Real Madrid 1-0 and it seems that it's not convincing enough, whereas if it was the reverse there would be a national party," Xavi told reporters
  • He said it was "absurd" to criticise Barcelona for not keeping the ball when they faced a Madrid side pressing them high up the pitch
BARCELONA: La Liga leaders Barcelona are the hardest club in the world to manage due to their critics always being ready to snipe at them even after big wins, coach Xavi Hernandez said Saturday.
Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg on Thursday at the Santiago Bernabeu, but were criticized for only having 34 percent possession.
Xavi said the demands on his team to play good football as well as winning games and lifting trophies meant his job was trickier than any other in the game.
“You beat Real Madrid 1-0 and it seems that it’s not convincing enough, whereas if it was the reverse there would be a national party,” Xavi told reporters.
“So it is the hardest club in the world. Now you believe me? I said it last year and got bashed for it.
“At Barcelona you have to win and convince, to have 70 percent of possession and create 16 chances while the opponent makes three.
“That is the objective, and that is our objective, but you have to understand that there is an opponent who is the reigning La Liga and European champions, and we’re competing with them.”
Xavi said it was “absurd” to criticize Barcelona for not keeping the ball when they faced a Madrid side pressing them high up the pitch.
“We did not want to set up in our box, Madrid pushed us there, that wasn’t our objective for the game,” said Xavi.
On Sunday Barcelona face Valencia in La Liga, where they have the chance to move 10 points clear before Real Madrid face Real Betis.
Last weekend Barcelona missed a chance to extend their advantage as they lost 1-0 at Almeria.
Valencia, 18th, recently appointed Ruben Baraja as coach and they beat Real Sociedad 1-0 last weekend to bolster their bid to escape relegation.
“They defend well with Baraja, they are more aggressive, generous in their defensive work, very fast,” said Xavi.
“We come from the Almeria defeat, we have to change the mindset from the cup. We want three points but the opponent arrives in need too, they have a lot on the line.”

Man City’s Nathan Ake: Eddie Howe has the ‘Pep’ effect on players

Man City’s Nathan Ake: Eddie Howe has the ‘Pep’ effect on players
Updated 04 March 2023
ALAM KHAN

  • Manchester City defender praised the job the Newcastle United boss has done ahead of Saturday’s clash between the two clubs
Updated 04 March 2023
ALAM KHAN

Manchester City’s Nathan Ake believes Eddie Howe has the Pep Guardiola effect as he oversees Newcastle’s rise among the Premier League’s leading clubs.

The Magpies missed out on their first domestic trophy in 68 years when they lost the English League Cup final to Manchester United last Sunday.

But they remain in contention for a top-four league spot as they visit Guardiola’s second-placed side at the Etihad on Saturday.

Since Howe replaced Steve Bruce 16 months ago, Newcastle have gone from battling relegation to the chance of Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.

They are currently fifth, four points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, but with two games in hand.

Ake is not surprised by Howe’s impact on Tyneside, having played under him for four seasons at Bournemouth before he joined City for $48 million in 2020.

“You can see the way they are growing,” Ake told Arab News exclusively.

“They do business very well, with the manager, and everything they do at the moment seems to fit. He always wants the right people — the same as he did at Bournemouth, the ones he wants.”

“He was top for me, we had a very good relationship, and still do when we see each other,” he added. “To see him doing well is so good to see. He was a fantastic manager, not just tactically, but also demanding things of his players.”

Ake says that Howe has transformed and it is clear that “everyone wants to play for him.”

“He’s like Pep, that he gets the best out of players. He’s done that with so many players at Bournemouth, who came with him up from League Two to the Premier League — he made them better and you can see that now. I always thought he would be at a top club,” he said.

“At the moment Newcastle are a tough team. It was very tough up there in the league game earlier this season (when it finished 3-3), but it always is.”

Among the “right people” Howe has signed for Newcastle is Dutch defender Sven Botman.

The 23-year-old missed out on his country’s World Cup squad as Ake made his first appearance in the finals held in Qatar, but Botman has enjoyed an impressive first season in English football following a £42 million move from French club Lille.

“He’s been playing really well and he’s a good guy,” Ake said.

The City star was linked himself with Newcastle last summer, as well as former club Chelsea, when there were doubts about whether he would get regular first-team football this season.

But his ability to play left-back as well as in the center has seen the defender become a key figure for Guardiola, with talks to extend his contract.

“What a signing,” said the City boss of Ake when he returned to Bournemouth for last weekend’s 4-1 win.

And the player, who made his senior debut for Chelsea in 2012 after joining their youth team from Feyenoord, has relished the chance to develop further under Guardiola and win trophies at City.

Having lifted the Premier League in successive seasons since his arrival, Ake would love an amazing hat-trick as his team try to catch leaders Arsenal, who have a five-point advantage at the top.

“Of course this is why I came, to have this success,” he said. “It’s a great club and to be able to play is great — I feel like I am improving every season and I am happy to be here.”

“That’s what you want to do — win the trophies, that’s where you want to be. To be able to do it again this season is good. We are looking good, but there’s a long way to go.”

Ake says the team’s mindset is to keep going till the very end.

“The squad we have is amazing, the manager we have is unbelievable. You learn every day and tactically it’s so good,” he said. “I feel I am growing all the time here, the understanding of the game, the decision-making and all the little things that are so important for this team. You learn every day and keep on going.”

While Arsenal have not won the Premier League since 2004, City have finished first in four of the past five seasons to show their pedigree and relish for a title battle.

Ake added: “If you play for City you want to win trophies — as a team you want to do that.

“This is a big team so there’s always pressure — you are going to have to win. People expect you to win, but we also put that pressure on ourselves as well.”

Eddie Howe denies feeling ‘pressure’ after Amanda Staveley’s bullish Newcastle title claims

Eddie Howe denies feeling ‘pressure’ after Amanda Staveley’s bullish Newcastle title claims
Updated 04 March 2023
Arab News

  • Following defeat in the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday, the director predicted the team would win every trophy they compete for in coming years
Updated 04 March 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe said on Friday that any talk of Newcastle United winning the Premier League and the Champions League are long-term goals, and he does not feel any added pressure as a result of recent, very public title predictions of title successes by Amanda Staveley.

After the 2-0 defeat by Manchester United in the final of the Carabao Cup last Sunday, Staveley, a member of the club’s board of directors, shared an emotional moment with the players in the royal box at Wembley. Then, on Monday, she made some bold claims during an interview with radio station TalkSPORT.

“We will win the Carabao Cup, we will win the FA Cup, we will win the Champions League and we will win the Premier League,” she said.

While many of the Newcastle faithful took her comments in a buoyant, positive spirit, it did cause some to wonder whether it had put the pressure on Howe to deliver such success.

However, the h, although he pointed out that such title-winning goals are not short term in nature.

“I love Amanda's positivity, I love her outlook,” he said. “I’ve got no issue with it, with the statements.

“All I’d say is, from my perspective, there’s no time limit on that because if we set targets that are maybe too short term, that can have a negative effect and it can build external pressure that the players don’t need.

“I want the players to play free and not really think too much about the consequences. In order to do that, it’s my job to try to take the pressure off them, so that’s what I’ll try to do.”

Staveley doubled down on her comments at the Financial Times Business of Football summit in London this week. During the event she also talked about the thinking behind the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia’s decision to buy Newcastle and not one of the Premier League’s traditional big six clubs, and the assurances that were given that the nation’s authorities would not have control over the day-to-day running of the Magpies.

“The undertaking was that Saudi Arabia would not control the club. That undertaking has been, and is being, honored,” she said.

“I can’t speak for PIF but I don’t see that (Saudi interest in Manchester United). Looking specifically at Newcastle, we were very clear that we wanted a club with a passionate fan base. We’ve got that. And we wanted a club we could buy affordably. We didn’t go for the wonderful Tottenham, Chelsea or Liverpool because why spend billions?”

Some critics have called for the Saudi takeover of the club to be reexamined but Howe does not want to become embroiled in such discussions.

“I’m not going to comment on that; I’m not the right person to ask,” he said. “For me, my job is training the players, trying to get them in the best physical, mental, tactical condition to win the game.

“The minute I deviate from that is the minute I go into dangerous waters for me, and I waste energy in areas that don’t help the players. For me, my main job is to coach the players and get them in the best place possible.

“I’ve always got a channel to the owners. I’ve got regular communication with them, not necessarily on those subjects, but on the team and how to improve them.”

Al-Nassr leave it late to snatch dramatic victory against Al-Batin

An astonishing three goals in stoppage time gave Al-Nassr a come-from-behind 3-1 win against bottom club Al-Batin.
An astonishing three goals in stoppage time gave Al-Nassr a come-from-behind 3-1 win against bottom club Al-Batin.
Updated 04 March 2023
John Duerden

  • Win sees the Riyadh club leapfrog Al-Ittihad at the top of the Roshn Saudi League, after the Jeddah outfit defeated Al-Khaleej earlier in the day
Updated 04 March 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: When the celebrations die down after an incredible late victory for Al-Nassr on Friday, even Cristiano Ronaldo will surely reflect on just how competitive and dramatic the Roshn Saudi League can be.

An astonishing three goals in stoppage time gave his side a come-from-behind 3-1 win against bottom club Al-Batin, a result that sent them back to the top of the table, two points clear of Al-Ittihad.

As the 90 minutes came to an end, visitors Al-Batin were leading 1-0 and seemed to be heading for an unlikely victory. Three minutes later, Abdulrahman Ghareeb equalized, Mohammed Al-Fatil put his team ahead 10 minutes after that, and then Mohammed Maran sealed the victory in the 105th minute to send a full Mrsool Park wild with delight.

If Al-Nassr go on to win their 10th league title, this game — or more specifically, the added time in this game — will be looked back on as a pivotal moment.

It was all incredibly harsh on Al-Batin, who can at least reflect on the fact they managed to keep Ronaldo quiet. The five-time Ballon D’Or winner had scored eight goals in his previous four games for title-chasing Al-Nassr, but here he cut a frustrated figure against hard-working and disciplined opponents.

Al-Batin remain seven points adrift at the bottom of the league but they have been a different team since Alen Horvat was replaced last month by fellow Croatian Zdravko Logarusic and deserved their half-time lead, which was provided by a Renzo Lopez header.

After failing to taste victory in the first 17 matches of the season, collecting just three points along the way, the players will, after recovering from Friday’s immense disappointment, no doubt feel that they can still stay up.

As fans flooded into the stadium, the fact that Ronaldo almost scored in the opening seconds, with Uruguayan goalkeeper Martin Campana having to get down quickly to deny the Portuguese star a simple tap-in, seemed to suggest it would be an easy three points for Al-Nassr.

It soon became clear, however, that this was not going to be a walkover. With the league’s top scorer, Anderson Talisca, and playmaker Pity Martinez out injured, the Riyadh giants looked a little lacking going forward.

Al-Batin had the ball in the net after 17 minutes, when Lopez headed home a right-sided cross from Andre Bukia. It was initially ruled out for a push by the Uruguayan forward in the back of Sultan Al-Ghannam. But after the referee checked the pitchside monitor, the goal was allowed to stand and suddenly a shock was on the cards.

Al-Nassr struggled to create clear chances against a team that did its utmost to deny Ronaldo any space to run into. That changed just after the half-hour when he ran on to a long ball from Abdullah Madu and skipped past Campana on the edge of the area. Forced a little further left than he would have liked, the 38-year-old sent a low shot toward goal, only to be denied by a fantastic goal-line clearance from Abdullah Al-Yousif.

Rudi Garcia’s men emerged for the second half with renewed vigor but Al-Batin, 45 minutes from a second successive victory, were equally determined. Ronaldo appealed for a penalty early on but there was little in the challenge. Then, after 55 minutes, his low shot was deflected wide but clear chances were still proving hard to come by.

This did not signal the start of domination by the hosts. Quite the opposite. Al-Nassr goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi had to dive smartly, twice, to keep out shots from outside the area. Meanwhile, Madu was forced to stretch to clear the ball, with Lopez lurking behind him waiting to tap it home.

Midway through the second half, Al-Nassr had what was perhaps their best chance of the game so far, only for Luiz Gustavo to head a free-kick straight into the grateful arms of Campana from close range. As the match entered its final 10 minutes, Ronaldo fired two free-kicks just over the bar. The ball would just not go in.

Al-Nassr’s hopes of turning things around were given a boost when the fourth official signaled that there would be at least 12 minutes of stoppage time — and with just a quarter of it gone, Gustavo lifted a fine ball over the packed Al-Batin back line for Ghareeb to slot home.

A similar set piece situation 10 minutes later resulted in Al-Fatil scoring after receiving the ball from a free-kick. A couple of minutes later, Maran fired into the net from inside the area to complete the comeback.

Earlier in the day, Al-Ittihad secured a comfortable 3-0 victory at Al-Khaleej. The newly-promoted side had managed to hold out until the 54th minute, when Abderrazak Hamdallah scored from the spot to claim his 12th goal of the season. Romarinho added a second at the midway point of the second half and the points were sealed 17 minutes from time when Ahmed Sharahili added a third.

Saudi Arabia begin defense of AFC U-20 Asian Cup with victory over Kyrgyzstan

Saudi Arabia started their defence of the AFC U20 Asian Cup on Friday with a 1-0 win over Kyrgyzstan to go second in Group D
Saudi Arabia started their defence of the AFC U20 Asian Cup on Friday with a 1-0 win over Kyrgyzstan to go second in Group D
Updated 03 March 2023
John Duerden

  • A tough 1-0 win sees the Green Falcons sit second in Group D behind Japan after first round of matches
Updated 03 March 2023
John Duerden

TASHKENT: Saudi Arabia started their defence of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup on Friday with a 1-0 win over Kyrgyzstan to go second in Group D, behind Japan on goals scored. 

It may not have been the most exciting or easiest of openers, but it was a case of job done and move on for Saleh Al-Mohammadi’s Green Falcons. Neither side was at their best and, in the end, getting the three points on the board as soon as possible was the priority.

Saudi Arabia were on top for most of the game against a determined opponent, playing in the Uzbek capital Tashkent. That was the story of the first half as the young Green Falcons knocked on the door but could not find the back of the net. 

It was not for want of trying. After a slow opening, the defending champions stepped up a gear around the 15 minute mark as they started to move the ball nicely and looked threatening.

Suhayb Al-Zaid chipped a delightful ball over the Kyrgyzstan defence and there was Abdullah Radif, the young striker expected to be one of the stars of the tournament, free on the left side of the area, but his first-time low shot was well saved by Kyrgyz goalkeeper Sultan Chomoev.

Soon after Yassen Al-Zubaidi fired just wide from outside the area. Then it was Marwan Al-Sahafi’s turn to go close with a shot. There were more attempts before the break but the Kyrgyz goalkeeper was equal to them all.

The breakthrough came three minutes after the restart as Radif cut in from the left side of the penalty area and was brought down by Said Datsiev. 

Radif, top scorer of the 2022 U-20 Arab Cup, which Saudi Arabia ended up winning, stepped up to roll the ball home and give his side a deserved lead.

Kyrgyzstan did their utmost to get back on level terms but it was Saudi Arabia who looked the likelier to score of the two teams. The Central Asians did have shouts for a penalty of their own with 13 minutes remaining, as Bilmyrza Zhenishbekov went down in the area, but the loud appeals were waved away. In the dying seconds, the same player was free at the far post but could not find the target and the game was gone.

For Saudi Arabia, it was a solid, if unspectacular, start. The defence held strong, the midfield worked hard and the strikers had plenty of shooting practice. There is room for improvement which is the way it should be this early. 

Next up for Saudi Arabia is China on Monday, where it will be possible — perhaps even probable — that a win will take the Green Falcons to the quarterfinals before their final group fixture against Japan next Thursday.

That is the ideal situation, and the opening game will be a distant memory.

