You are here

  • Home
  • Same old script for Newcastle United as they are made to pay for missed opportunities at Man City

Same old script for Newcastle United as they are made to pay for missed opportunities at Man City

anchester City's Erling Haaland gestures during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and and Newcastle. (AP)
anchester City's Erling Haaland gestures during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and and Newcastle. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rgsuy

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Same old script for Newcastle United as they are made to pay for missed opportunities at Man City

Same old script for Newcastle United as they are made to pay for missed opportunities at Man City
  • A first half strike from Phil Foden and one against the run of play from substitute Bernardo Silva were enough for City
  • Magpies suffered their third defeat on the bounce in all competitions
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

MANCHESTER: New weekend, same old Newcastle United.

Without even watching Eddie Howe’s side, they are becoming the easiest of Premier League sides to script.

Play well between both boxes, move it positively, create the odd decent opportunity but fall woefully short at the top end and let things slip away at the other.

And like West Ham and Bournemouth and Liverpool and Manchester United before it, this trip to the Etihad was the same old story for the Magpies.

A first half strike from Phil Foden and one against the run of play from substitute Bernardo Silva, as Newcastle looked at their most dangerous, ensured the Magpies suffered their third defeat on the bounce in all competitions, a sequence not seen since last season’s battle against relegation.

Newcastle’s three goals in the Premier League in 2023 is the lowest of all of the 20 sides in the division.

Having suffered a 2-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup final last weekend, Howe made three changes to his side, with Loris Karius dropping out of the squad altogether and Nick Pope returning to the starting 11, with Martin Dubravka on the bench.

Anthony Gordon, cup-tied last weekend, also came in for Allan Saint-Maximin while Jamaal Lascelles got a run at the back with Fabian Schar out injured.

It took the hosts just 15 minutes, after a brightish opening for Howe’s men, to get their noses in front, as they closed the gap on league leaders Arsenal.

And it will be one the Newcastle players will not want to watch back.

Some lax defending and pressing allowed Foden to waltz first past Dan Burn, then Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes before he fired past Pope via a deflection from Sven Botman, one very much akin to the Marcus Rashford Wembley strike six days ago.

It should really have been 2-0 much sooner than it was when Kevin De Bruyne, off color for once in a blue moon, cut back onto his right foot, swung a cross in and Erling Haaland nipped ahead of Botman to nod wide.

That seemed to spark something into the visitors, who then looked the most likely to score next, right up until Silva’s game-ending finish just past the hour.

And Callum Wilson, preferred to Alexander Isak surprisingly, missed a gilt-edged opportunity to level.

Kieran Trippier, again well below his best, got in behind former Howe charge Nathan Ake and nodded into the path of Wilson, who failed to connect with the cross properly with the goal at his mercy.

That lack of final third killer instinct produced a near carbon copy miss after the break.

Making a triple change — with Isak, Saint-Maximin and Joe Willock thrown into the mix — the Magpies began to push. But their finishing, as has so often been the story this campaign, let them down badly.

Willock swung in an inch-perfect ball for Joelinton but the big Brazilian swung and missed when free in the area.

And it was then, with City on the back foot, that Newcastle let their hosts off the hook.

A Trippier error, as he gifted possession to the opposition allowed England teammate Jack Grealish to wriggle toward the area, then find Haaland, whose deft touch was flicked into the path of Silva, who guided it, missile-like, past Pope for 2-0.

And with that went any chance Newcastle would reverse a quite awful run of form at the Etihad, which has not seen them win in 18 visits to the ground — a sequence that stretches back to its opening in 2003. Fifteen of those encounters have resulted in a Newcastle loss.

Foden almost added a third as City ended this one the stronger, but Pope held firm to keep things respectable and probably more befitting of the encounter.

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Manchester city Premier league

Related

Newcastle United axe Scottish international from squad as star man Bruno Guimaraes returns for Man City clash
Sport
Newcastle United axe Scottish international from squad as star man Bruno Guimaraes returns for Man City clash
Eddie Howe denies feeling ‘pressure’ after Amanda Staveley’s bullish Newcastle title claims
Sport
Eddie Howe denies feeling ‘pressure’ after Amanda Staveley’s bullish Newcastle title claims

Klopp and Ten Hag call for end to ‘tragedy’ chants

Klopp and Ten Hag call for end to ‘tragedy’ chants
Updated 56 min 2 sec ago
AFP

Klopp and Ten Hag call for end to ‘tragedy’ chants

Klopp and Ten Hag call for end to ‘tragedy’ chants
  • Liverpool fans have often chanted about the United players and staff who died in the 1958 Munich air crash
  • United supporters have taunted Liverpool with sick songs about the 1985 Heysel tragedy
Updated 56 min 2 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag have called for an end to ‘tragedy’ chants ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash between the bitter rivals.
Liverpool fans have often chanted about the United players and staff who died in the 1958 Munich air crash.
United supporters have taunted Liverpool with sick songs about the 1985 Heysel tragedy, which saw 39 spectators — the majority Juventus fans — killed at the European Cup final, and the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, where 97 Reds fans died from being crushed at an FA Cup semifinal.
“One of the main reasons why the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United is so special is that it is so intense and no-one should ever want to change this,” Klopp said on the eve of their latest showdown at Anfield.
“But at the same time, when the rivalry becomes too intense it can go to places that are not good for anyone and we do not need this.
“If we can keep the passion and lose the poison, it will be so much better for everyone.”
Ten Hag added: “We all love the passion of the fans when our teams meet, but there are lines that should not be crossed.
“It is unacceptable to use the loss of life, in relation to any tragedy, to score points, and it is time for it to stop.
“Those responsible tarnish not only the reputation of our clubs but also, importantly, the reputation of themselves, the fans, and our great cities.”

Topics: Juergen Klopp Erik ten Hag Liverpool Manchester United

Related

Klopp urges Liverpool to keep pace with rivals’ spending
Sport
Klopp urges Liverpool to keep pace with rivals’ spending
Ten Hag intent on ending Man Utd’s trophy drought
Sport
Ten Hag intent on ending Man Utd’s trophy drought

Barca the hardest club in the world to manage — Xavi

Barca the hardest club in the world to manage — Xavi
Updated 04 March 2023
AFP

Barca the hardest club in the world to manage — Xavi

Barca the hardest club in the world to manage — Xavi
  • "You beat Real Madrid 1-0 and it seems that it's not convincing enough, whereas if it was the reverse there would be a national party," Xavi told reporters
  • He said it was "absurd" to criticise Barcelona for not keeping the ball when they faced a Madrid side pressing them high up the pitch
Updated 04 March 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: La Liga leaders Barcelona are the hardest club in the world to manage due to their critics always being ready to snipe at them even after big wins, coach Xavi Hernandez said Saturday.
Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg on Thursday at the Santiago Bernabeu, but were criticized for only having 34 percent possession.
Xavi said the demands on his team to play good football as well as winning games and lifting trophies meant his job was trickier than any other in the game.
“You beat Real Madrid 1-0 and it seems that it’s not convincing enough, whereas if it was the reverse there would be a national party,” Xavi told reporters.
“So it is the hardest club in the world. Now you believe me? I said it last year and got bashed for it.
“At Barcelona you have to win and convince, to have 70 percent of possession and create 16 chances while the opponent makes three.
“That is the objective, and that is our objective, but you have to understand that there is an opponent who is the reigning La Liga and European champions, and we’re competing with them.”
Xavi said it was “absurd” to criticize Barcelona for not keeping the ball when they faced a Madrid side pressing them high up the pitch.
“We did not want to set up in our box, Madrid pushed us there, that wasn’t our objective for the game,” said Xavi.
On Sunday Barcelona face Valencia in La Liga, where they have the chance to move 10 points clear before Real Madrid face Real Betis.
Last weekend Barcelona missed a chance to extend their advantage as they lost 1-0 at Almeria.
Valencia, 18th, recently appointed Ruben Baraja as coach and they beat Real Sociedad 1-0 last weekend to bolster their bid to escape relegation.
“They defend well with Baraja, they are more aggressive, generous in their defensive work, very fast,” said Xavi.
“We come from the Almeria defeat, we have to change the mindset from the cup. We want three points but the opponent arrives in need too, they have a lot on the line.”

Topics: Barcelona Xavi real madrid

Related

Lewandowski has brought winning mentality to Barca — Xavi
Football
Lewandowski has brought winning mentality to Barca — Xavi
It’s ‘normal’ for defenders to patrol Vinicius: Xavi
Football
It’s ‘normal’ for defenders to patrol Vinicius: Xavi

Alonso maintains hold over Verstappen in Bahrain GP practice

Alonso maintains hold over Verstappen in Bahrain GP practice
Updated 04 March 2023
AFP

Alonso maintains hold over Verstappen in Bahrain GP practice

Alonso maintains hold over Verstappen in Bahrain GP practice
  • The 41-year-old Spaniard clocked a best lap of 1 minute 32.340 seconds
  • Verstappen and Red Bull appeared unperturbed by this relatively minor setback
Updated 04 March 2023
AFP

SAKHIR, Bahrain: Two-time champion Fernando Alonso continued to set the pace at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday when he outpaced Max Verstappen in an intriguing third and final practice.
The 41-year-old Spaniard, revelling in the performance of his vastly-improved Aston Martin car, clocked a best lap of 1 minute 32.340 seconds to edge Red Bull’s two-time defending world champion by 0.005 seconds.
The Dutchman’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was third ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and George Russell in the second Mercedes.
Lance Stroll, looking recovered from his wrist injuries after a pre-season cycling accident, was seventh in the second Aston Martin, ahead of Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari and rookie Oscar Piastri of McLaren, who was not born when Alonso made his F1 debut in Melbourne 22 years ago.
Pierre Gasly was 10th for Alpine.
Verstappen and Red Bull appeared unperturbed by this relatively minor setback, but Alonso’s continued near-perfect form and calm demeanour suggested the champions may struggle again at one of their least-favorite circuits.
The Dutchman has never won a season opening race or in Bahrain, after nine attempts, while Red Bull have not triumphed at the Bahrain International Circuit for ten years.
On another hot day at Sakhir, with a track temperature of 42 degrees Celsius delivering challenging and unrepresentative conditions, there was no rush out of the pitlane at the start.
When Russell joined the fray after 10 minutes, he was only the fourth man on track, but his arrival sparked others to venture out.
Hamilton soon topped the times ahead of Leclerc as Ferrari and Mercedes duelled for speed.
After delaying his arrival, Alonso made an immediate impact and was top after 55 minutes on softs as Verstappen joined in, going fifth on hard tires and complaining of lack of grip.
In the extreme conditions, it was little surprise the hard compounds failed to perform as Stroll took over at the top, ahead of his Aston Martin team-mate, with 15 minutes remaining.
Mercedes then switched to softs and Hamilton and Russell took over before Verstappen and then Alonso outpaced them to go first and second.
Told he had taken P1, Alonso gave a laconic reply. “Oh, really?” he drawled.
As a brief rehearsal ahead of qualifying later Saturday, it was intriguing, but confirmed Aston Martin are genuine front-runners for this weekend’s event.

Topics: Bahrain Grand Prix Fernando Alonso

Related

Hamilton cleared to race in Bahrain after jewelry inspected
Motorsport
Hamilton cleared to race in Bahrain after jewelry inspected
Verstappen three-peat, Hamilton retirement and more things learned from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Sport
Verstappen three-peat, Hamilton retirement and more things learned from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Britain’s Alex Yee and Beth Potter claim victories at World Triathlon Championship Series in Abu Dhabi

Britain’s Alex Yee and Beth Potter claim victories at World Triathlon Championship Series in Abu Dhabi
Updated 04 March 2023
Arab News

Britain’s Alex Yee and Beth Potter claim victories at World Triathlon Championship Series in Abu Dhabi

Britain’s Alex Yee and Beth Potter claim victories at World Triathlon Championship Series in Abu Dhabi
  • At Yas Marina Circuit, world No. 2 Yee won the men’s elite race while world No. 5 Potter secured her first gold at the highest level
Updated 04 March 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Great Britain’s Alex Yee and Beth Potter made a winning start to their season after triumphing in the elite races of the World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi, presented by Daman, on Friday.

Held at Yas Marina Circuit, the world’s best athletes began their quest to claim vital ranking points to qualify for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris on a day that also featured the Para Cup races.

In the women’s race, world No. 5 Potter put on an impressive performance as she battled in the hot conditions to reign supreme and claim her first-ever gold at the highest level.

Riding in a six-deep break on the bike, Potter pulled clear with teammate Sophie Coldwell over the 5 km finale. She finished the race in just under an hour, 57:56, finishing ahead of Coldwell and USA’s Taylor Spivey, who claimed silver and bronze medals respectively.

Potter, 31, was thrilled with her victory, saying: “It’s fantastic to win. I worked hard on the swim to stay in contention and then tried to get a bit of a gap for the rest of the race. The bike was good for me, and I felt I was technically good, although it was hard...

“The hot weather made the race more challenging, but given it’s only a sprint race, I kept going until the end. This will give me a lot of confidence for the rest of the season, and I will keep training hard when I go back to Leeds.”

Meanwhile, in the men’s race, world No. 2 Yee could not have asked for a better start as he powered to victory with a time of 52:53. The 25-year-old, who won silver at the 2020 Olympic Games, delivered a trademark 5 km run to hold off a strong field and add another gold to his collection.

For runner-up Vasco Vilaca of Portugal, who finished six seconds adrift, it was his first podium in the World Triathlon Series in three years while Brazil’s Manoel Messias came third.

Speaking after his win, Yee said: “I know it’s early doors as there’s still a long way to go until the end of the season, so (I’m) really pleased to start on a winning note. I’ve been away in Australia for four weeks, so (I’m) happy that has paid off.

“I just wanted to perform…strongly throughout the race and not give up on positions on the swim, bike and run, and wanted to race bravely, and I felt I was in control.”

Elsewhere, Spain’s Jairo Ruiz Lopez was among the winners in the Para Cup races. He came out on top in the PTS5 category in a time of 59:54 ahead of France’s Antoine Besse and Cyprus’ Andreas Doulappas.

The Spaniard said: “It’s really good, especially as it was a difficult season last year with injuries. Today I’m really happy to have won and can’t wait to be back again in Abu Dhabi. I’m very happy with how I swam and cycled, which went perfectly for me and set me strongly for the rest of the race.”

Winners in the Para Cup also included Spain’s Carmen Gonzalez Sanchez in the PTS4 category. In the PTWC races, the experienced figure of Florian Brungraber from Austria led Jose Cristobal Ramos Jimenez from the first strokes of the swim to record the win while Eva Maria Moral Pedrero won gold.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s younger generation put on some spirited performances in the junior races.

Among the hundreds to follow on the same course as the elite athletes was 12-year-old Alexander Da Cruz who took part in the 12-13 age group duathlon. He was in awe of competing on the Formula One track — the second time in a week.

He said: “I love the sport and I usually cycle and run a lot so competing against other people really pushed me to go further and makes you think about what you can achieve in the future. I competed in the Tri Yas last week, so it was cool to be running and cycling on the Formula One track.”

Another youngster who enjoyed the experience was Maria Samuelle who was part of the 10-11 duathlon race. The 10-year-old said: “I really enjoyed myself. It was a bit hard, but I kept on going and (was) happy to have finished. I love swimming, cycling and running, so it was great to compete here.”

It is the eighth year that Abu Dhabi is staging the pinnacle world triathlon event, which will conclude on Saturday with the age group races.

Topics: World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi Alex Yee

Related

Taylor Spivey targets 2024 Olympics as World Triathlon Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Taylor Spivey targets 2024 Olympics as World Triathlon Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Flora Duffy wins record fourth World Triathlon title in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Flora Duffy wins record fourth World Triathlon title in Abu Dhabi

UAE Pro League: Ali Mabkhout leads Al-Jazira to epic win over Sharjah

UAE Pro League: Ali Mabkhout leads Al-Jazira to epic win over Sharjah
Updated 04 March 2023
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League: Ali Mabkhout leads Al-Jazira to epic win over Sharjah

UAE Pro League: Ali Mabkhout leads Al-Jazira to epic win over Sharjah
  • There were also wins for leaders Shabab Al-Ahli and the rest of the title chasers
Updated 04 March 2023
Matt Monaghan

DUBAI: An epic victory for Al-Jazira reignited their ADNOC Pro League title hopes at the expense of underwhelming Sharjah amid winning returns for the rest of the chasing pack in matchweek 19.

Euphoria from last week’s UAE Super Cup success for star-studded Sharjah instantly dissipated during an Ali Mabkhout-inspired, 3-2 away victory from the Pride of Abu Dhabi. These represented the only dropped points at the summit.

Brazilian youngster Yuri Cesar’s second-half strike kept leaders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club in control with a 2-1 victory against Ittihad Kalba; second-placed Al-Wasl breezed past second-bottom Al-Dhafra 2-0; and impressive Argentine Facundo Kruspzky headed home a third goal in six top-flight outings as fourth-placed Al-Wahda downed fallen giants Al-Nasr 1-0.

Holders Al-Ain, meanwhile, eased to a 3-0 triumph against bottom-placed Dibba Al-Fujairah. Angola striker Fabio Abreu netted a second-half brace to ensure a 2-2 draw, with promoted Al-Bataeh and Tunisia magician Firas Ben Larbi netted twice in first-half injury time when dark horses Ajman prevailed at middling Baniyas 3-2.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action:

Player of the week — Ali Mabkhout (Al-Jazira)

Last month, it was unknown what impact Mabkhout would have on the season’s final stretch.

Winter addition Ayman Hussein, however, was still watching on from the substitute’s bench when the club legend conducted Friday’s second-half master class to thrust 2020-21 champions Al-Jazira into the title mix.

The 32-year-old leveled in the grandstand clash at Sharjah Stadium with a nerveless 52nd-minute penalty — his ninth from the spot this term — and then his fierce shot past the hour mark gifted Morocco winger Achraf Bencharki a rebound to put the ascendant visitors into a 2-1 lead. The game’s decisive play came with six minutes left, selflessly heading across for the brave Khalfan Mubarak to slide home at the back stick for 3-2 and spark bedlam in the away end.

 

Imposing Iraq striker Hussein would come on in the aftermath and help the Pride of Abu Dhabi see out a morale-boosting triumph. This was not the role envisaged when procured from Qatar’s Al-Markhiya after a strong 2023 Arabian Gulf Cup campaign for the trophy-winning hosts.

Only Al-Ain’s Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba, with 20, has netted more than the evergreen Mabkhout’s 17. A return of four assists points to an all-around threat.

With Mabkhout, all things are possible.

Goal of the week — Fede Cartabia (Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club)

There is a reason why Shabab Al-Ahli so often turn to their former Argentina U-20 winger.

Fede Cartabia’s fourth campaign in the UAE, amid previous injury disruptions, is proving to be his best — certainly, with regard to telling impacts.

The ex-Valencia and Deportivo La Coruna wide man was key to Thursday’s affirmative and hard-fought triumph at Kalba. This was the type of performance that wins titles.

Leonardo Jardim’s side, back in domestic action after they tumbled out of the 2022 AFC Champions League at the round of 16 phase to dominant holders Al-Hilal, were made to scrap for these points.

Kalba dominated the shot count 13-6 and possession 57-43 percent. Inspiration was required.

The foundations were set in the fifth minute when Cartabia picked up the ball, well into his own half. But wide-open space was ahead.

An intuitive flick past the 30-year-old’s marker and burst of acceleration turned defense into attack. In a flash, Cartabia raced 60 yards and calmly curled past advancing goalkeeper Eisa Houti.

That was a leading seventh league goal of the campaign for Shabab Al-Ahli. Few will hold more importance.

Coach of the week — Juan Antonio Pizlzi (Al-Wasl)

Former Saudi Arabia boss Juan Antonio Pizzi’s most noteworthy achievement at Zabeel Stadium isn’t an unpredicted title fight or even the continued development of UAE golden boy Ali Saleh.

It has been an unforeseen ability to inject serenity into a club that so often throughout the 21st century have been cast as brittle entertainers. Even when compatriot — and current UAE supremo — Rodolfo Arruabarrena was recording consecutive third-placed finishes in the previous decade’s midway point, it was never this controlled.

Light work was made of Dhafra on Friday, for a fourth-successive league win.

Commanding former Dhafra goalkeeper Khaled Al-Senani, Algeria center-back Djamel Benlamri, Morocco center-back Soufiane Bouftini — who netted the opener — and battling Argentine defensive midfielder Geronimo Poblete are all astute recruits. Racing Club loanee Tomas Chancalay pounced at the death for his seventh goal in 15 league run-outs.

Pizzi’s reputation was based on injecting passing football into a pragmatic Saudi Arabia side that, however, would underwhelm at World Cup 2018 and the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. In that respect, he seemed an apt fit for Al-Wasl.

But what has been produced in the ex-Barcelona striker’s debut campaign has been remarkable — and surprising.

Marcel Keizer’s patience is being repaid

Al-Jazira’s belief in Marcel Keizer has never wavered in a season full of highs and lows.

Joy from Friday’s 3-2 win at Sharjah is countered by the distress from collapsing to lose 3-2 last month versus Al-Ain.

New ideas from a mid-season change at the top could have ignited their campaign. It could also have led to further fractures.

The club sit sixth yet are within striking distance of leaders Shabab Al-Ahli, who are only six points ahead. A tilt at the President’s Cup, also, cannot be ruled out, although a bruised Sharjah are next up in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

Keizer’s vision, honed at Ajax, is perfectly attuned to Jazira’s — a symbiotic relationship that has gained silverware before and could do again.

Topics: UAE Pro League

Related

UAE Pro League: Late goals lift Al-Ain and Al-Wahda to dramatic wins
Football
UAE Pro League: Late goals lift Al-Ain and Al-Wahda to dramatic wins
UAE Pro League: Sharjah reclaim top spot as Al-Ain show title form
Sport
UAE Pro League: Sharjah reclaim top spot as Al-Ain show title form

follow us

Latest updates

Same old script for Newcastle United as they are made to pay for missed opportunities at Man City
Same old script for Newcastle United as they are made to pay for missed opportunities at Man City
‘No limits’ to cooperation with UAE: Italian PM
Giorgia Meloni was received at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
Klopp and Ten Hag call for end to ‘tragedy’ chants
Klopp and Ten Hag call for end to ‘tragedy’ chants
UK Iranian health worker suffers near-fatal shotgun injury in Tehran protests
UK Iranian health worker suffers near-fatal shotgun injury in Tehran protests
Experts discuss art market changes at Christie’s Art+Tech Summit
Experts discuss art market changes at Christie’s Art+Tech Summit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.