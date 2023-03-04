You are here

May Chidiac Foundation holds annual media awards ceremony in Dubai

May Chidiac Foundation holds annual media awards ceremony in Dubai
May Chidiac and key media personalities handed the awards. (Arab News)
May Chidiac Foundation holds annual media awards ceremony in Dubai

May Chidiac Foundation holds annual media awards ceremony in Dubai
  • ‘Best is yet to come,’ says Saudi Research and Media Group CEO Jomana Al-Rashid after accepting Excellence in the Media Industry Award
DUBAI: The May Chidiac Foundation on Friday celebrated the contributions of influential figures to the Arab world’s media industry at its annual awards ceremony, held in Dubai for the first time.

Awards were presented by MCF President May Chidiac alongside media personalities, including Rani Raad, known for 25 years of leadership in Warner Bros. Discovery, Tunisian businesswoman Ouided Bouchamoui, former CNN bureau chief in Beirut Brent Sadler, founder and CEO of Cairo-based Noor Group Basel Dalloul, head of media representation giant Choueiri Group Pierre Choueiri, Orascom chairman Naguib Sawiris, Lebanese philanthropist Maha Shair, press freedom adviser Mogens Schmidt, and Ipsos MENA chief Edouard Monin.

During the ceremony, CEO of the Saudi Research and Media Group Jomana Al-Rashid accepted the Excellence in the Media Industry Award.

Expressing her gratitude and pride in receiving the award, Al-Rashid said: “I am a very small part of a time-honored, giant institution.”

She added: “If not for the group’s support, motivating work environment and creative teams, we would not have achieved any of what you have seen today, so I thank my colleagues at SRMG and everyone who worked with us in the last two years toward these accomplishments. The best is yet to come.”

Award recipients also included Alarabiya’s UK bureau chief Rima Maktabi, who delivered an inspiring speech in which she thanked those who offered support and encouragement during her 27 years as a media professional.

The evening featured some of the region’s most popular voices, with Lebanese singer Assi El-Hallani opening the ceremony and pop star Maya Diab performing a series of favorites.

Founded by journalist and former Lebanese Minister for Administrative Development May Chidiac, the foundation is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to research and development in the fields of media, international affairs, women’s rights, democracy and social welfare, among other disciplines, with the aim of establishing Lebanon as a proactive player in the Middle East and global economy.

