Woman reported missing 31 years ago found in Puerto Rico

Patricia Kopta. (Video grab)
Patricia Kopta. (Video grab)
Updated 05 March 2023
AP

Woman reported missing 31 years ago found in Puerto Rico

Patricia Kopta. (Video grab)
  • Patricia Kopta, once a street preacher in Pennsylvania, meandered through Puerto Rico for a while before she was taken as a person “in need” to the adult care home in 1999
Updated 05 March 2023
AP

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico: A Pennsylvania woman who went missing more than 30 years ago in a case that stumped authorities who later declared her legally dead has been found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico.
Patricia Kopta left behind a husband and siblings and meandered through northern Puerto Rico for a while before she was taken as a person “in need” to the adult care home in 1999, according to details announced at a news conference this week in Ross Township, where she once lived.
Kopta, once known as a street preacher in her home town, initially kept her past secret while in Puerto Rico. But she began to divulge details as she suffered progressively from dementia, Ross Township Deputy Police Chief Brian Kohlhepp said.
By last year, a social worker at the home had enough information to alert authorities back home about the now-83-year-old woman. A DNA test has confirmed her identity, Kohlhepp said.
Her husband, Bob Kopta, and her surviving sister, 78-year-old Gloria Smith. filled in details of Kopta’s life at the news conference and in telephone interviews Friday with The Associated Press.
Patricia Kopta had been nicknamed “The Sparrow” because of her slight build, and often frequented parking lots and busy roads in the largely residential community of about 31,000 north of Pittsburgh, where she would caution passersby and motorists about the end of the world.
But before she began preaching, Kopta was a straight-A student who became a model and dance instructor. After graduating high school, she worked in finance at a Pittsburgh plate glass company and would attend ballroom dancing events weekly, according to her family.
She would vacation often in Puerto Rico with her friends before she got married, Smith recalled.
“She just loved the ocean, the beach, the warm sunshine,” Smith told the AP.
Smith said her sister quit her job at the glass company after 10 years because of migraines that doctors blamed on stress. She then got a job as an elevator operator at The Art Institute of Pittsburgh.
That’s when family members noticed a change in her.
“She said something about seeing an angel there,” Smith recalled.
Shortly afterward, Kopta began preaching and was briefly institutionalized after doctors diagnosed her with “delusions of grandeur” and said she had signs of schizophrenia. Upon her release, she kept preaching until she vanished in 1992.
“I come home one night, and she’s just gone,” Bob Kopta told the AP.
They had been married for 20 years.
Kopta, now 86, recalled how they met near a river in Pittsburgh where he had a boat. He gave her and her friends a ride and fell in love. In 1972, they married.
The disappearance stumped authorities and family alike. Police went as far as to consult a psychic, while Kopta recalled his wife once mentioned she would like to go to Puerto Rico because of its balmy weather. So he published ads in Puerto Rican newspapers, but never got a response.
Years went by with no sign of her. He obtained a death declaration about seven years after her disappearance.
“I went through a lot,” said Bob Kopta, a retired truck driver. “Every time they’d find a body somewhere (I wondered), ‘Is it Patricia? Is it Patricia?’”
Meanwhile, Patricia Kopta apparently was wandering the island’s northern towns of Naranjito, Corozal and Toa Alta, located just southwest of the capital of San Juan. When she first was taken in at the adult home, she had hinted that she had arrived in Puerto Rico via a cruise ship from Europe, Kohlhepp said.
After a social worker contacted police in Pennsylvania, it took almost a year for DNA samples to confirm that the woman was indeed Patricia Kopta.
“It’s a sad thing, but it’s a relief off my mind,” her husband said. “When your wife goes missing, you’re a suspect.”
Bob Kopta, who did not remarry, said he doesn’t plan to visit, and that he’s now trying to forget the past, though he’s glad to know she’s being taken care of.
Smith, on the other hand, wants to go to the island to see her older sister. She says she’s been unable to speak to the elder sibling on the phone because she cannot hold a conversation given her dementia. A twin sister of Patricia Kopta died without knowing her fellow twin was still alive.
“Whether she knows me or not, I still want to see her and give her a hug and tell her I love her,” Smith said. “I thought maybe she had died.”

 

Saudi college trainees win 21 medals in World Chefs' Championship in Malaysia

Saudi college trainees win 21 medals in World Chefs’ Championship in Malaysia
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi college trainees win 21 medals in World Chefs' Championship in Malaysia

Saudi college trainees win 21 medals in World Chefs’ Championship in Malaysia
  • Tourism and hospitality college trainees won one gold, three silvers and 17 bronze medals
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Trainees of the Tourism and Hospitality College in Madinah and the International College of Tourism and Hospitality in Riyadh have won 21 medals in the 2023 World Chefs’ Cup Championship in Malaysia.
The Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday that 30 countries participated in the world’s largest cooking competition as judged by the Guinness World Records 2023.
The competition was refereed by 120 international arbitrators in more than 73 competitive categories. The trainees, who won one gold medal, three silvers and 17 bronze, were distinguished by the quality of their performance.
More than 20,000 people have been trained in the facilities of the institution specialized in the tourism and hospitality sector.
They gain basic skills in a vital sector to keep pace with achieving the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.
The travel and tourism program comes within various specialities offered by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation through its 15 colleges and institutes of tourism and hospitality.
 

Pregnant US woman to remain in jail even as fetus innocent: court

Photo/Shutterstock
Photo/Shutterstock
Updated 02 March 2023
AFP

Pregnant US woman to remain in jail even as fetus innocent: court

Photo/Shutterstock
  • Florida’s Third District Court of Appeal dismisses without prejudice the petition filed on behalf of Natalia Harrell’s fetus
Updated 02 March 2023
AFP

MIAMI: A Florida court has denied the petition of a pregnant murder suspect who sought release from prison on the grounds her unborn child was innocent of the charges and therefore being held unlawfully.
In a ruling obtained by AFP on Tuesday, Florida’s Third District Court of Appeal dismissed without prejudice the petition filed on behalf of Natalia Harrell’s fetus, saying there were still questions that needed to be addressed in a lower court but issuing no ruling on whether the case had legal merit.
The court said in its decision Friday it was impossible to “properly resolve whether the unborn child has the standing to file the petition before us given the inadequate record in this matter.”
Harrell, 24, has been in jail for some seven months and faces a murder charge after fatally shooting another woman while they were taking an Uber in Miami last July.
Harrell was about six weeks pregnant at the time of her arrest.
She pleaded not guilty, arguing she acted in self-defense.
The fetus “has not committed any crime” yet remains incarcerated in “deplorable conditions” and unless granted relief will be “likely brought into this world on the concrete floor of the prison cell,” Harrell’s petition says.
Judge Monica Gordo agreed with the court’s decision to dismiss the petition, but argued in a dissenting opinion that the case itself had no legal basis.
“The argument is nothing more than an attempt for the mother to leverage her unborn child as a basis to be released from lawful detention,” Gordo wrote.
“No more could the government be accused of unlawfully detaining the unborn child in this case than could the mother be guilty of kidnapping over interstate lines if she chose to visit her grandmother in Georgia while eight months pregnant,” the judge added.
Last June, a pregnant woman in Texas who was ticketed for driving in a high-occupancy carpool lane argued that her unborn child should be counted as a second passenger. Her ticket was dismissed.
That case made international news because it came just five days after the US Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion enshrined in Roe v Wade, leaving the decision up to each state to regulate.

 

Hate your signature? Try plastic surgery for autographs

Priscilla Molina creates a custom signature in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP)
Priscilla Molina creates a custom signature in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP)
Updated 01 March 2023
AP

Hate your signature? Try plastic surgery for autographs

Priscilla Molina creates a custom signature in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP)
  • Calligraphers being hired for a fresh take on writing one’s own name in cursive
  • But are the new signatures somehow easier for fraudsters to replicate?
Updated 01 March 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Doctors, lawyers, celebrities: There’s a new cosmetic surgery, of sorts, for which they’re all signing up.
By that, we mean handing over money to hire a calligrapher for a fresh take on writing one’s own name in cursive. With a pen or another writing implement. On paper.
A corner of TikTok, Instagram and other social media is dedicated to signature design, and it’s keeping practitioners busy.
Priscilla Molina in Los Angeles does a minimum of 300 custom signatures a month, offering packages that include up to three ways to sign, limitless drafts or a new set of initials. She charges between $10 to $55, using the motto: “Where originality meets legacy.”
Molina said her Planet of Names clients include professionals and famous people in search of new ways to sign autographs, though her lips are sealed on the identities of high-profile signature seekers.
In general, Molina said, people come to her for signature makeovers for a simple reason: They’re tired of the way they sign their names.
“They’re not happy with their signatures. They don’t relate to who they are. They don’t give the message they want to convey to the world,” she said.
Molina and other signature doctors promise a range of styles. For Molina, that includes but is not limited to elegant, subtle, dramatic, sharp, classic, artistic, condensed, curvy, legible — or even illegible.
She and others offer templates and stencils, encouraging clients to practice their newfound John Hancocks, with results in a short couple of weeks if they put in the time.
John Hancock, for those light on US history, was president of the Continental Congress and affixed his large and flamboyant signature to the Declaration of Independence when it was signed in 1776.
Fast forward to 2023, where — despite the rise of digital alternatives — signatures, to some, still matter.
Sonia Palamand in St. Louis, Missouri, began noodling with calligraphy in middle school. She drums up business on TikTok, charging $35 for three signatures while promoting herself in videos that have her designing free of charge for select commenters.
“It’s a way for people to reinvent themselves. The way that you present yourself on the outside can affect how you see yourself on the inside. I think with signatures, it’s adding some intentionality,” she said. “It’s also an artistic pursuit.”
Artistic, for sure, but what happens when a client’s signature must be matched with a signature on file? Think voter rolls, passports, credit cards, health documents, wills, insurance or financial papers.
There’s the option of reverting to an old signature, of course, though some happy customers choose to update their worlds of signatures on file to match the new.
But are the new signatures somehow easier for fraudsters to replicate?
James Green, a certified document examiner who has testified in more than 140 legal cases around the world, went through the customer experience at one of the signature design companies. He paid for a package that included three options.
“At this time, I can’t throw the signature design services under the bus,” he said. “However, the verdict is still out. If clients request a simplistic signature style or limit it to their initials, obviously, the opportunity for fraud increases.”
The company Green used, Signature Pro, provided a writing template to help him become more proficient in signing the new way. Green, in Eugene, Oregon, said the three samples “could not be easily simulated due to flourishes, spacing, height relationships” and other proportions.
Asked about copyright, Signature Pro told him the company doesn’t retain rights. Signature Pro charges $170 to $600 for a range of services, the priciest of which offers unlimited options, a signature for everyday use and another for special occasions.
In Miami, cargo pilot Juan Herrera decided to pursue a signature makeover after his wife gave him a $750 Montblanc pen and he realized “my signature looked like my daughter’s signature in fourth grade.”
He saw a post on Facebook from VipArtni Calligraphy Studio, and decided to dive in, paying about $99 for 10 signatures from which to choose.
“I always felt that my signature was the same from high school without any style, and it was easy to copy,” Herrera said.
He received practice sheets and soon became proficient in the one he picked.
“I use it every day,” he said. “I also use it for legal documents.”
Yevgeniya Ruzanova, co-founder of VipArtni, said she and an old friend launched the company during the pandemic, providing fancy digital signatures at first before expanding their offerings. The company is a side gig for Ruzanova, who does social media for a sports academy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
“It’s relaxing,” Ruzanova said of the calligraphy work. “I was looking for peace of mind.”
Most of her customers are in the United States, though she and other companies do serve clients all over the world. Ruzanova, her business partner and a third set of hands create signatures for 30 to 70 clients a month, charging $99 to $129. Among their services is providing videos so clients can see their new signatures being drawn, stroke by stroke.
So how long does it take to reinvent your identity in ink?
“I would say some people get used to the new signature within three days if they practice 15 to 20 minutes a day,” Ruzanova said. “It all depends on how much effort they put into learning something new.”

 

'Peace' calligraphic artwork goes on show in Abu Dhabi

‘Peace’ calligraphic artwork goes on show in Abu Dhabi
Updated 01 March 2023
Arab News

'Peace' calligraphic artwork goes on show in Abu Dhabi

‘Peace’ calligraphic artwork goes on show in Abu Dhabi
  • Juichi Yoshikawa’s creation unveiled at Khawla Art and Culture Foundation
Updated 01 March 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Artwork by the award-winning Japanese calligraphist Juichi Yoshikawa has gone on display at the Khawla Art and Culture Foundation, the Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.
Titled “Peace,” the work features Arabic and Japanese characters and is being shown as part of the foundation’s efforts to promote cultural convergence and dialogue, the report said.
Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al-Suwaidi, who established the foundation, said she was delighted to be hosting the work of such a renowned artist.
The foundation was keen to welcome artists from around the world and encourage artistic and cultural interaction, she said, adding that Yoshikawa’s creation was a “message of tolerance and peace from the UAE to the entire world.”

What time is it on moon? Europe pushing for lunar time zone

What time is it on moon? Europe pushing for lunar time zone
Updated 28 February 2023
AP

What time is it on moon? Europe pushing for lunar time zone

What time is it on moon? Europe pushing for lunar time zone
  • European space officials say an internationally accepted lunar time zone would make it easier for everyone, especially astronauts working there one day.
Updated 28 February 2023
AP

CAPE CANAVERAL: With more lunar missions than ever on the horizon, the European Space Agency wants to give the moon its own time zone.
This week, the agency said space organizations around the world are considering how best to keep time on the moon. The idea came up during a meeting in the Netherlands late last year, with participants agreeing on the urgent need to establish “a common lunar reference time,” said the space agency’s Pietro Giordano, a navigation system engineer.
“A joint international effort is now being launched toward achieving this,” Giordano said in a statement.
For now, a moon mission runs on the time of the country that is operating the spacecraft. European space officials said an internationally accepted lunar time zone would make it easier for everyone, especially as more countries and even private companies aim for the moon and NASA gets set to send astronauts there.
NASA had to grapple with the time question while designing and building the International Space Station, fast approaching the 25th anniversary of the launch of its first piece.
While the space station doesn’t have its own time zone, it runs on Coordinated Universal Time, or UTC, which is meticulously based on atomic clocks. That helps to split the time difference between NASA and the Canadian Space Agency, and the other partnering space programs in Russia, Japan and Europe.
The international team looking into lunar time is debating whether a single organization should set and maintain time on the moon, according to the European Space Agency.
There are also technical issues to consider. Clocks run faster on the moon than on Earth, gaining about 56 microseconds each day, the space agency said. Further complicating matters, ticking occurs differently on the lunar surface than in lunar orbit.
Perhaps most importantly, lunar time will have to be practical for astronauts there, noted the space agency’s Bernhard Hufenbach. NASA is shooting for its first flight to the moon with astronauts in more than a half-century in 2024, with a lunar landing as early as 2025.
“This will be quite a challenge” with each day lasting as long as 29.5 Earth days, Hufenbach said in a statement. “But having established a working time system for the moon, we can go on to do the same for other planetary destinations.”
Mars Standard Time, anyone?

