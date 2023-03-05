Palestinians cautiously watching anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel

You are here

People push a barrier in front of police during a demonstration, as Netanyahu’s nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem. (File/Reuters)
Mohammed Najib

  • Tens of thousands of Israelis are demonstrating against PM’s plan to overhaul legal system
  • Israeli Supreme Court has power to annul laws enacted by Knesset against Palestinians, expert says
RAMALLAH: Palestinians in the occupied territories and inside Israel are cautiously watching the escalation of angry mass protests by Israelis.

Tens of thousands of Israelis are demonstrating against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious plan to overhaul the country’s legal system, as the government presses on with the proposed changes.

The protesters oppose legislation that Netanyahu and his right-wing and religious allies hope to pass that would limit the Supreme Court’s powers to rule against the legislature and executive, while giving lawmakers decisive powers in appointing judges.

Supporters of the move say the Supreme Court needs to be reined in from overreaching into the political sphere. But its critics say the plan will weaken the courts, endanger civil liberties and harm the economy, along with Israel’s ties to its Western allies.

Some Palestinians are wary as the policies of the extreme right-wing Israeli government are related to judicial reforms and might affect their political and existential future, while others are optimistic about the protests and support them.

Others consider the demonstrations an internal problem for Israel in which they should not show interest.

However, Palestinians in general agree that everything that happens in Israeli politics directly affects them, be it security, life, economics or even politics, as they live under Israeli occupation.

Esmat Mansour, a Palestinian expert on Israeli affairs, told Arab News: “A large part of the reforms that are intended to be implemented will weaken the Israeli judiciary, which is a destination for Palestinians to file grievances and appeals against the Israeli occupation’s measures against them.”

Some of the laws enacted by the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) and the military decisions taken by the Israeli army against Palestinians in the occupied territories could be annulled by the Israeli Supreme Court, he added.

Most Palestinians do not trust the Israeli judiciary and tend not to go to Israel’s courts to challenge the occupation’s moves against them.

Mansour said Israel’s Supreme Court canceled the deportation of dozens of Palestinians to Marj Al-Zuhur in Lebanon in 1993.

It also supported changing the route of the separation wall that Israel built between it and the West Bank over Palestinian lands and evacuating the random outpost of Amona near the settlement of Ofra, east of Ramallah, four years ago, he added.

Similarly, it evacuated the outpost of Avitar near Jabal Abu Sbeih, south of Nablus, in the fall of last year, Mansour said.

“Therefore, when this extreme right-wing government passes legislation that weakens the Israeli judiciary, this enables the Israeli government, army and settlers to persist in their attacks against the Palestinians.”

Israeli public opinion was the most important audience for the Palestinians because it elected and overturned governments, Mansour said.

Another Palestinian expert agreed, saying that the Israeli protests “leave the Palestinians with some hope that there are those in Israel who oppose the annexation of the West Bank and the elimination of the two-state solution.”

Another observer said that the Supreme Court had in the past responded to a Palestinian petition regarding the deportation of Palestinians abroad and the return of Palestinian bodies Israel was holding.

A senior Fatah leader, who asked not to be named, told Arab News: “We do not want to interfere with their internal disputes, especially since they do not revolve around our situation and our future. The Israeli Supreme Court was established to provide legal cover for the occupation’s crimes against our people.”

Palestinian sources told Arab News that the Israeli organizers of the demonstrations had asked Palestinians in Israel not to join the anti-Netanyahu rallies so as not to intimidate members of the Israeli right-wing who were taking part in them.

The silence of the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinians living inside Israel on the demonstrations was due to their desire not to be used by the Israeli right to criticize the protest organizers and weaken their position, sources said.

Topics: Palestinians Israel Protests Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

AP

  • Talks between Iraq’s premier and El-Sisi focused on economic cooperation and security ties between the two countries
CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held talks Sunday with Iraq’s prime minister in Cairo as the two countries seek to deepen ties and reinforce a regional alliance with Jordan.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani landed in the Egyptian capital and was greeted at the airport by his counterpart, Mustafa Madbouly. Al-Sudani and Madbouly inspected an honor guard and bands played the national anthems of the two countries.
The Iraqi premier then met with El-Sisi at the presidential palace. Their talks focused on economic cooperation and security ties between the two countries, according to Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy.
Fahmy said in a statement that the two leaders also discussed regional issues, including their cooperation with Jordan. The statement did not elaborate. Foreign and trade ministers from both countries attended the talks, Fahmy said.
The trip marked Al-Sudani’s first to Cairo since his Cabinet was approved by the Iraqi parliament in October, ending a yearlong political stalemate. Al-Sudani’s predecessor, former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, had forged a close relationship with El-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan.
El-Sisi traveled to Baghdad in June 2021, becoming the first Egyptian head of state to visit Iraq since the 1990s, when ties between the two countries were severed after Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait.
Egypt, Iraq and Jordan have intensified their ties, with their leaders holding five summits since 2019, most recently at the Dead Sea in Jordan in December to discuss implementing strategic projects. Those include building gas pipelines between Iraq and Egypt through Jordan, and an industrial city on the Iraq-Jordan border, Egypt’s state-run Al-Ahram daily reported Sunday.
Al-Kadhimi has also sought to strengthen his country’s standing in the Middle East as a mediator capable of bringing even the staunchest of foes to the negotiating table.

Topics: Egypt Iraq Cairo Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani

Arab News

  • Meeting reviewed joint frameworks, policies and procedures in various sectors that address cyberthreats
RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council Executive Committee for Cybersecurity held its first meeting, with the participation of officials from ministries, agencies and centers concerned with cybersecurity in the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.  

During the meeting, officials discussed joint frameworks, policies and procedures in various sectors that address cyberthreats, with the aim of improving cooperation in the field of cybersecurity among GCC countries.

The virtual meeting also discussed developing mechanisms for the exchange of knowledge and experience and in support of the region’s cybersecurity industry.

 

Topics: GCC Cybersecurity

Laila Mohammad

CAIRO: More than 11,000 mosques will be open for tahajjud prayer, and more than 6,000 for itikaf during the holy month of Ramadan in Egypt. 

Minister of Endowments Muhammad Mukhtar Jumaa said the mosques would be open for all rituals throughout the holy month, including taraweeh and tahajjud prayers.

Tahajjud, also known as the “night prayer,” is a voluntary prayer and not one of the five obligatory prayers required of Muslims.

Itikaf is an Islamic practice of a period of staying in a mosque for a certain number of days during Ramadan, devoting oneself to worship and staying away from worldly affairs. Coronavirus restrictions prevented itikaf last year.

The ministry is working with the Islamic Research Academy to launch Ramadan lessons in a thousand mosques with joint work between imams and preachers. Lessons will be held twice a week throughout the month.

A cleaning campaign has also been launched by the ministry to prepare mosques for Ramadan.

Hisham Abdel Aziz Ali, a ministry official, led the campaign with the cleaning of Cairo’s Sayyidah Nafisa Mosque.

Abdel Aziz said: “Mosques must be the epitome of cleanliness and beauty, and maintaining their cleanliness and purification is the path of Prophet Muhammad’s companions and followers.

“The endowments minister held an early meeting to formulate a plan for Ramadan. It was decided that there would be taraweeh prayers in all those mosques where Friday prayers are held.”

There will be educational lessons after taraweeh, he said, in addition to the evening lesson after the prayer. These are organized by the imam of the mosque. 

Topics: Egypt Ramadan

Reuters

  • US Defense Department said discussions would focus on the growing threat Iran poses to regional stability
  • In Israel, Austin will also raise his concerns about a surge in violence in the West Bank that has alarmed Jordan and Arab leaders
AMMAN: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Jordan on Sunday at the start of a Middle East tour that will also take him to Israel and Egypt in a show of support for its main regional allies against the growing threat posed by Iran, US officials said.
Austin wrote on Twitter before his departure that he would meet key leaders and “reaffirm the US commitment to regional stability and advancing the shared interests of our allies and partners.”
The US Defense Department said ahead of the visit that discussions would focus on the growing threat Iran poses to regional stability, and on advancing multilateral security cooperation with integrated air and missile defenses.
Central to discussion will be the “full constellation of Iran-associated threats..,” a senior defense official was quoted as saying on the Pentagon’s official site ahead of the visit.
“Those threats include Iran’s arming, training and funding of violent proxy groups, aggression at sea, cyber threats, its ballistic missile program and drone attacks,” he added.
In Israel, Austin will also raise his concerns about a surge in violence in the West Bank that has alarmed Jordan and Arab leaders and discuss diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions ahead of Muslim and Jewish religious holidays, US officials said. 

Topics: US Jordan

Female leaders urge international community to back women’s movement in Iran

Arab News

  • “You’re an inspiration for the world,” says ex-German defense minister at conference in Brussels
  • Ex-UN special rapporteur: “Gendered subordination and misogynist laws and attitudes have been woven into the fiber of” Iran
LONDON: Female leaders from across the world have urged the international community to make greater efforts to help the women’s movement in Iran.  

Addressing an International Women’s Day conference in Brussels, Germany’s former Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said she was “humbled” by the images of women and girls taking to the streets as they “fight against the regime.”

She added: “I ask myself, would I have the power to take to the streets, to let my children go out and fight against the regime?

“This strength, especially in the women in Iran, is a sign of humanism and decisiveness that goes far beyond the borders of Iran.

“You’re an inspiration for the world. The international community must stand up. This is our fight. We must stand by their side.”

Yakin Erturk, former UN special rapporteur on violence against women, said: “I have witnessed first-hand how gendered subordination and misogynist laws and attitudes have been woven into the fiber of the Islamic Republic, which is one of its most distinguishing features.”

She added: “Gender equality is a global concern, and the struggle of women in Iran is relevant and is the cause of women’s struggle globally.”

Candice Bergen Harris, former leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, warned countries that seek to “appease” the regime that they too have “blood on their hands.”

Belgian MP Kathleen Depoorter said: “The reason I stand here with you, and with all these brave women in Iran who took up the uprising, is that I truly believe in the justice of your cause, of our cause, of the women’s cause.”

For almost six months, Iran has been gripped by protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the notorious morality police.

Her death unleashed pent-up frustration over living standards and discrimination against women and minorities.

Maryam Rajavi, president of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, said the “brave and resilient women” protesting the regime’s brutality have become a “perpetual nightmare” for the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

She added: “A century ago, women fought for the vote. Today, they fight to change the world, from barbarism to freedom, justice, equality.

“A revolution of unprecedented magnitude is underway in Iran, setting a united front against the oppressive and misogynistic regime.”

Rajavi urged the UN to “investigate and respond firmly” to the regime’s violence.

Last week alone, more than 100 students from 30 schools across 10 of Iran’s 31 provinces were admitted to hospitals after reporting breathing difficulties, a fact not lost on Linda Chavez, former White House director of public liaison.

“It isn’t just women who are protesting and are the targets of this regime, it’s schoolgirls,” said Chavez. “Girls who are going to school are being literally poisoned throughout Iran.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran female

