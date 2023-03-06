Prince Harry contacted about coronation; attendance unclear

You are here

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

  • Speculation about whether Harry and Meghan would be invited to the coronation has raged since the release of Harry’s explosive memoir, which contained damning allegations of intrigue behind the palace walls
LONDON: King Charles III's office has been in touch with Prince Harry about the new monarch's coronation, raising the possibility the prince will attend the historic ceremony despite tensions within the royal family.
If Harry and his wife, Meghan, were to attend the May 6 coronation at Westminster Abbey in London, it would be the first meeting between Charles and his younger son since Harry deepened the rift within the House of Windsor by revealing family secrets in his bestselling book, “Spare.’’
A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, confirmed Sunday that Harry had received “email correspondence’’ from the king’s office about the coronation. Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” the couple’s office said in a statement.
Speculation about whether Harry and Meghan would be invited to the coronation has raged since the release of Harry’s explosive memoir, which contained damning allegations of intrigue behind the palace walls.
The disclosures, including details of private conversations with his father and brother, Prince William, fanned tensions between Harry and his family that became public when he and his wife moved to North America in 2020.
The book also included allegations that members of the royal family regularly feed the press unflattering information about other members of the House of Windsor in exchange for positive coverage of themselves.
The prince singled out Camilla, the queen consort, accusing her of leaking private conversations to the media as she sought to rehabilitate her image after marrying Charles. Camilla was once reviled for her long-term affair with Charles, which contributed to the breakdown of his marriage to the late Prince Diana, Harry and William’s mother.
The acrimony between Harry and his family once again spilled into public view this week when the Sussexes acknowledged they were asked to vacate their home in Britain.
Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, was the couple’s main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Montecito, a wealthy enclave in Southern California.
The Sun newspaper reported that Charles asked them to relinquish the dwelling on Jan. 11, the day after Harry’s memoir was published.
But issues other than the book may have sparked the request.
Charles, who became king after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, has said he plans to cut the number of working royals and reduce the cost of the monarchy as he seeks to modernize the 1,000-year-old institution in hopes of ensuring its survival.
With Harry and Meghan now living in California, leaving a royal residence without occupants so they have a place to stay on their occasional visits to the U.K. may have been seen as a bad look.
Harry, meanwhile, continues to share his personal experiences and critique of the royal family as he promotes his book.
While taking part Saturday in a live-streamed conversation with Dr. Gabor Mate, author of “The Myth Of Normal: Trauma, Illness & Healing In A Toxic Culture,” the prince discussed his past drug use and said he had urged other members of the family to have therapy.
He said criticism of “Spare'' won’t make him be silent because talking about these issues has helped him deal with the trauma in his life.
“The more they criticize, the more they comment, the more I feel the need to share,” Harry said. “I found a way to be able to look around, and firstly ignore, the criticisms and the abuse.”

 

Topics: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Dubai Metro Music Festival to begin

Dubai Metro Music Festival to begin
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

Dubai Metro Music Festival to begin

Dubai Metro Music Festival to begin
  • Regional, international musicians will perform a range of genres for commuters at Metro stations
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The third Dubai Metro Music Festival will begin on Monday for a week-long celebration of international sounds.

Twenty musicians from across the globe will perform at five Dubai Metro stations, the Emirates News Agency reported.

Some performances will include unusual instruments, including some made of recycled materials, for commuters. 

This year’s event will be held under the theme of sustainability, to reflect UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability.”

“We are excited to launch the third edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival, which will bring together a mix of traditional and experimental musicians, classical instrumentalists and fusion musicians to entertain Dubai’s cosmopolitan community,” Brand Dubai Director Shaima Al-Suwaidi said. 

“One of the key highlights of the ongoing Dubai Destinations campaign, focused on showcasing the exceptional experiences, events and activities of #DubaiArtSeason, the festival reflects the city’s emergence as an international cultural hub,” Al-Suwaidi said.

Topics: Dubai Metro

Woman reported missing 31 years ago found in Puerto Rico

Patricia Kopta. (Video grab)
Patricia Kopta. (Video grab)
Updated 05 March 2023
AP

Woman reported missing 31 years ago found in Puerto Rico

Patricia Kopta. (Video grab)
  • Patricia Kopta, once a street preacher in Pennsylvania, meandered through Puerto Rico for a while before she was taken as a person “in need” to the adult care home in 1999
Updated 05 March 2023
AP

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico: A Pennsylvania woman who went missing more than 30 years ago in a case that stumped authorities who later declared her legally dead has been found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico.
Patricia Kopta left behind a husband and siblings and meandered through northern Puerto Rico for a while before she was taken as a person “in need” to the adult care home in 1999, according to details announced at a news conference this week in Ross Township, where she once lived.
Kopta, once known as a street preacher in her home town, initially kept her past secret while in Puerto Rico. But she began to divulge details as she suffered progressively from dementia, Ross Township Deputy Police Chief Brian Kohlhepp said.
By last year, a social worker at the home had enough information to alert authorities back home about the now-83-year-old woman. A DNA test has confirmed her identity, Kohlhepp said.
Her husband, Bob Kopta, and her surviving sister, 78-year-old Gloria Smith. filled in details of Kopta’s life at the news conference and in telephone interviews Friday with The Associated Press.
Patricia Kopta had been nicknamed “The Sparrow” because of her slight build, and often frequented parking lots and busy roads in the largely residential community of about 31,000 north of Pittsburgh, where she would caution passersby and motorists about the end of the world.
But before she began preaching, Kopta was a straight-A student who became a model and dance instructor. After graduating high school, she worked in finance at a Pittsburgh plate glass company and would attend ballroom dancing events weekly, according to her family.
She would vacation often in Puerto Rico with her friends before she got married, Smith recalled.
“She just loved the ocean, the beach, the warm sunshine,” Smith told the AP.
Smith said her sister quit her job at the glass company after 10 years because of migraines that doctors blamed on stress. She then got a job as an elevator operator at The Art Institute of Pittsburgh.
That’s when family members noticed a change in her.
“She said something about seeing an angel there,” Smith recalled.
Shortly afterward, Kopta began preaching and was briefly institutionalized after doctors diagnosed her with “delusions of grandeur” and said she had signs of schizophrenia. Upon her release, she kept preaching until she vanished in 1992.
“I come home one night, and she’s just gone,” Bob Kopta told the AP.
They had been married for 20 years.
Kopta, now 86, recalled how they met near a river in Pittsburgh where he had a boat. He gave her and her friends a ride and fell in love. In 1972, they married.
The disappearance stumped authorities and family alike. Police went as far as to consult a psychic, while Kopta recalled his wife once mentioned she would like to go to Puerto Rico because of its balmy weather. So he published ads in Puerto Rican newspapers, but never got a response.
Years went by with no sign of her. He obtained a death declaration about seven years after her disappearance.
“I went through a lot,” said Bob Kopta, a retired truck driver. “Every time they’d find a body somewhere (I wondered), ‘Is it Patricia? Is it Patricia?’”
Meanwhile, Patricia Kopta apparently was wandering the island’s northern towns of Naranjito, Corozal and Toa Alta, located just southwest of the capital of San Juan. When she first was taken in at the adult home, she had hinted that she had arrived in Puerto Rico via a cruise ship from Europe, Kohlhepp said.
After a social worker contacted police in Pennsylvania, it took almost a year for DNA samples to confirm that the woman was indeed Patricia Kopta.
“It’s a sad thing, but it’s a relief off my mind,” her husband said. “When your wife goes missing, you’re a suspect.”
Bob Kopta, who did not remarry, said he doesn’t plan to visit, and that he’s now trying to forget the past, though he’s glad to know she’s being taken care of.
Smith, on the other hand, wants to go to the island to see her older sister. She says she’s been unable to speak to the elder sibling on the phone because she cannot hold a conversation given her dementia. A twin sister of Patricia Kopta died without knowing her fellow twin was still alive.
“Whether she knows me or not, I still want to see her and give her a hug and tell her I love her,” Smith said. “I thought maybe she had died.”

 

Topics: Patricia Kopta

Saudi college trainees win 21 medals in World Chefs’ Championship in Malaysia

Saudi college trainees win 21 medals in World Chefs’ Championship in Malaysia
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi college trainees win 21 medals in World Chefs’ Championship in Malaysia

Saudi college trainees win 21 medals in World Chefs’ Championship in Malaysia
  • Tourism and hospitality college trainees won one gold, three silvers and 17 bronze medals
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Trainees of the Tourism and Hospitality College in Madinah and the International College of Tourism and Hospitality in Riyadh have won 21 medals in the 2023 World Chefs’ Cup Championship in Malaysia.
The Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday that 30 countries participated in the world’s largest cooking competition as judged by the Guinness World Records 2023.
The competition was refereed by 120 international arbitrators in more than 73 competitive categories. The trainees, who won one gold medal, three silvers and 17 bronze, were distinguished by the quality of their performance.
More than 20,000 people have been trained in the facilities of the institution specialized in the tourism and hospitality sector.
They gain basic skills in a vital sector to keep pace with achieving the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.
The travel and tourism program comes within various specialities offered by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation through its 15 colleges and institutes of tourism and hospitality.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Malaysia tourism hospitality

Pregnant US woman to remain in jail even as fetus innocent: court

Photo/Shutterstock
Photo/Shutterstock
Updated 02 March 2023
AFP

Pregnant US woman to remain in jail even as fetus innocent: court

Photo/Shutterstock
  • Florida’s Third District Court of Appeal dismisses without prejudice the petition filed on behalf of Natalia Harrell’s fetus
Updated 02 March 2023
AFP

MIAMI: A Florida court has denied the petition of a pregnant murder suspect who sought release from prison on the grounds her unborn child was innocent of the charges and therefore being held unlawfully.
In a ruling obtained by AFP on Tuesday, Florida’s Third District Court of Appeal dismissed without prejudice the petition filed on behalf of Natalia Harrell’s fetus, saying there were still questions that needed to be addressed in a lower court but issuing no ruling on whether the case had legal merit.
The court said in its decision Friday it was impossible to “properly resolve whether the unborn child has the standing to file the petition before us given the inadequate record in this matter.”
Harrell, 24, has been in jail for some seven months and faces a murder charge after fatally shooting another woman while they were taking an Uber in Miami last July.
Harrell was about six weeks pregnant at the time of her arrest.
She pleaded not guilty, arguing she acted in self-defense.
The fetus “has not committed any crime” yet remains incarcerated in “deplorable conditions” and unless granted relief will be “likely brought into this world on the concrete floor of the prison cell,” Harrell’s petition says.
Judge Monica Gordo agreed with the court’s decision to dismiss the petition, but argued in a dissenting opinion that the case itself had no legal basis.
“The argument is nothing more than an attempt for the mother to leverage her unborn child as a basis to be released from lawful detention,” Gordo wrote.
“No more could the government be accused of unlawfully detaining the unborn child in this case than could the mother be guilty of kidnapping over interstate lines if she chose to visit her grandmother in Georgia while eight months pregnant,” the judge added.
Last June, a pregnant woman in Texas who was ticketed for driving in a high-occupancy carpool lane argued that her unborn child should be counted as a second passenger. Her ticket was dismissed.
That case made international news because it came just five days after the US Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion enshrined in Roe v Wade, leaving the decision up to each state to regulate.

 

Topics: Pregnant women Natalia Harrell

Hate your signature? Try plastic surgery for autographs

Priscilla Molina creates a custom signature in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP)
Priscilla Molina creates a custom signature in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP)
Updated 01 March 2023
AP

Hate your signature? Try plastic surgery for autographs

Priscilla Molina creates a custom signature in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP)
  • Calligraphers being hired for a fresh take on writing one’s own name in cursive
  • But are the new signatures somehow easier for fraudsters to replicate?
Updated 01 March 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Doctors, lawyers, celebrities: There’s a new cosmetic surgery, of sorts, for which they’re all signing up.
By that, we mean handing over money to hire a calligrapher for a fresh take on writing one’s own name in cursive. With a pen or another writing implement. On paper.
A corner of TikTok, Instagram and other social media is dedicated to signature design, and it’s keeping practitioners busy.
Priscilla Molina in Los Angeles does a minimum of 300 custom signatures a month, offering packages that include up to three ways to sign, limitless drafts or a new set of initials. She charges between $10 to $55, using the motto: “Where originality meets legacy.”
Molina said her Planet of Names clients include professionals and famous people in search of new ways to sign autographs, though her lips are sealed on the identities of high-profile signature seekers.
In general, Molina said, people come to her for signature makeovers for a simple reason: They’re tired of the way they sign their names.
“They’re not happy with their signatures. They don’t relate to who they are. They don’t give the message they want to convey to the world,” she said.
Molina and other signature doctors promise a range of styles. For Molina, that includes but is not limited to elegant, subtle, dramatic, sharp, classic, artistic, condensed, curvy, legible — or even illegible.
She and others offer templates and stencils, encouraging clients to practice their newfound John Hancocks, with results in a short couple of weeks if they put in the time.
John Hancock, for those light on US history, was president of the Continental Congress and affixed his large and flamboyant signature to the Declaration of Independence when it was signed in 1776.
Fast forward to 2023, where — despite the rise of digital alternatives — signatures, to some, still matter.
Sonia Palamand in St. Louis, Missouri, began noodling with calligraphy in middle school. She drums up business on TikTok, charging $35 for three signatures while promoting herself in videos that have her designing free of charge for select commenters.
“It’s a way for people to reinvent themselves. The way that you present yourself on the outside can affect how you see yourself on the inside. I think with signatures, it’s adding some intentionality,” she said. “It’s also an artistic pursuit.”
Artistic, for sure, but what happens when a client’s signature must be matched with a signature on file? Think voter rolls, passports, credit cards, health documents, wills, insurance or financial papers.
There’s the option of reverting to an old signature, of course, though some happy customers choose to update their worlds of signatures on file to match the new.
But are the new signatures somehow easier for fraudsters to replicate?
James Green, a certified document examiner who has testified in more than 140 legal cases around the world, went through the customer experience at one of the signature design companies. He paid for a package that included three options.
“At this time, I can’t throw the signature design services under the bus,” he said. “However, the verdict is still out. If clients request a simplistic signature style or limit it to their initials, obviously, the opportunity for fraud increases.”
The company Green used, Signature Pro, provided a writing template to help him become more proficient in signing the new way. Green, in Eugene, Oregon, said the three samples “could not be easily simulated due to flourishes, spacing, height relationships” and other proportions.
Asked about copyright, Signature Pro told him the company doesn’t retain rights. Signature Pro charges $170 to $600 for a range of services, the priciest of which offers unlimited options, a signature for everyday use and another for special occasions.
In Miami, cargo pilot Juan Herrera decided to pursue a signature makeover after his wife gave him a $750 Montblanc pen and he realized “my signature looked like my daughter’s signature in fourth grade.”
He saw a post on Facebook from VipArtni Calligraphy Studio, and decided to dive in, paying about $99 for 10 signatures from which to choose.
“I always felt that my signature was the same from high school without any style, and it was easy to copy,” Herrera said.
He received practice sheets and soon became proficient in the one he picked.
“I use it every day,” he said. “I also use it for legal documents.”
Yevgeniya Ruzanova, co-founder of VipArtni, said she and an old friend launched the company during the pandemic, providing fancy digital signatures at first before expanding their offerings. The company is a side gig for Ruzanova, who does social media for a sports academy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
“It’s relaxing,” Ruzanova said of the calligraphy work. “I was looking for peace of mind.”
Most of her customers are in the United States, though she and other companies do serve clients all over the world. Ruzanova, her business partner and a third set of hands create signatures for 30 to 70 clients a month, charging $99 to $129. Among their services is providing videos so clients can see their new signatures being drawn, stroke by stroke.
So how long does it take to reinvent your identity in ink?
“I would say some people get used to the new signature within three days if they practice 15 to 20 minutes a day,” Ruzanova said. “It all depends on how much effort they put into learning something new.”

 

Topics: Signature

