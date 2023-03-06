You are here

Saudi Arabia welcomes BIE Enquiry Mission for Riyadh Expo 2030

Saudi Arabia welcomes BIE Enquiry Mission for Riyadh Expo 2030
Fahd Al-Rasheed (right), CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, meeting with BIE Enquiry Mission head Patrick Specht in Riyadh on Sunday. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia welcomes BIE Enquiry Mission for Riyadh Expo 2030
The BIE Enquiry Mission delegation is welcomed to to the Royal Commission for Riyadh City headquarters in Riyadh on March 5, 2023.
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia welcomes BIE Enquiry Mission for Riyadh Expo 2030

Saudi Arabia welcomes BIE Enquiry Mission for Riyadh Expo 2030
  Delegation arrived in Riyadh on March 5 to evaluate Riyadh's candidacy to host the World Expo 2030
  The Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) is the governing body of World Expos
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Enquiry Mission arrived in Riyadh on Sunday to start their 6-day evaluation process of the Riyadh Candidacy for World Expo 2030. 

Saudi Arabia announced its bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh in October 2021 and has made three presentations to the BIE General Assembly since then.

The Enquiry Mission is headed by Patrick Specht, president of the BIE Administration and Budget Committee. He is accompanied by BIE Secretary-General Dimitrios Kerkentzes, Eva Descarrega Garcia (Andorra), Karen-Mae Hill, OBE (Antigua and Barbuda), Aldwin Dekkers (Belgium) and additional members of the BIE Secretariat.

Welcoming the delegation to Riyadh, Fahd Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, said "the visit will provide a first-hand opportunity for the delegates to witness the support of our leadership, the commitment of our government, and the excitement of the people of Riyadh and Saudi Arabia, to host a World Expo in our capital city in 2030.”

“Riyadh submitted a robust bid dossier last September under the main theme “Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow”, and its candidacy is currently enjoying global support”, Al-Rasheed added. 

The BIE delegation will engage with ministers, members of government and subject matter experts, to evaluate the details of the Riyadh Expo 2030 bid. 

The Enquiry Mission is a mandatory prerequisite for a country’s candidature to be considered for election. Its task, when visiting a candidate city, is to assess the feasibility and viability of each one. 

This assessment includes detailed presentations of the project and exchanges with officials and key stakeholders involved in the candidature. Using the candidature dossier as a guide, each Enquiry Mission will look into the motivations behind the Expo candidature, the attractiveness of the proposed Expo theme, the proposed site and its planned re-use after the Expo, levels of local and national support for the project, expected participation, and the financial feasibility plan.

The findings of the Enquiry Missions will be discussed by the BIE’s Executive Committee in May 2023, which will decide which candidatures to retain as being feasible and viable. In November 2023, at the 173rd General Assembly of the BIE, the host country of World Expo 2030 will be elected by BIE Member States, via a secret ballot and based on the principle of “one country, one vote”.

The year 2023 will see key milestones for Riyadh Expo 2030 with the current Enquiry Mission visit, a presentation to the General Assembly in June and the final vote by the General Assembly in November 2023.

Topics: Bureau International des Expositions World Export 2030 Patrick Specht Riyadh Expo 2030 Fahd Al-Rasheed

AI will have its day in court — but human judges will always rule

AI will have its day in court — but human judges will always rule
Updated 06 March 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

AI will have its day in court — but human judges will always rule

AI will have its day in court — but human judges will always rule
  Tech experts discuss pros and cons of using artificial intelligence in legal systems during Riyadh conference
Updated 06 March 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Artificial intelligence could soon become a useful tool in courts but the world is a long way from algorithms passing judgment on humans, experts have said during an event in Riyadh.

Experts at the International Conference on Justice, at the Ritz Carlton, discussed how the technology can be applied safely during a debate titled the “Legal Dimension of Artificial Intelligence.”

Andrea Isoni, Director of the AI Technologies consultancy, told Arab News that there were many ways that it could be of benefit, but there are pitfalls to consider.

Lawrence Lessig, Professor of Law and Leadership at Harvard Law School. (Twitter @MojKsa)

“Preparation of documents, reading information from documents because those require a lot of reading, and extracting information from documents. All these processes are low-level security issues that (could) use the efficiency of AI,” he said.  

“The body of law is not ready yet to allow AI to judge people. Even in exams, if an AI scores you, then who is responsible? It is the same with the law and judging in court.

“Even if the technology is ready, the body of law needs to change substantially to determine who’s responsible. Someone has to be responsible if the AI goes wrong.”

Professor Ryan Abbott of the University of Surrey. (Twitter @MojKsa)

Isoni, who is also his consultancy’s Chief AI Officer, said that many countries’ judicial systems should look at AI to speed up court procedures.

In the session, speakers discussed the benefits and challenges of using AI in law.  

Lawrence Lessig, Professor of Law and Leadership at Harvard Law School, referenced an AI in California that had gathered enough legal knowledge to pass the state’s bar exam.  

The session was moderated by Andrea Isoni, Director and Chief Ai Officer at AI Technologies. (Twitter @MojKsa)

“In 10 years, this technology will make possible the automation of what I think, 75 percent of what lawyers do. The most important thing for us to do now is to make sure that humans retain control,” he said.

“The system, though it will automate the vast majority of what lawyers do, (must) preserve a role for judgment and justice and an opportunity for those who are wronged by the technology to right those wrongs.”

Christopher Markou, a PhD candidate in the Faculty of Law at the University of Cambridge, believes that AI may know the letter of the law but cannot capture its “spirit.”

“The spirit of the law is really something mushy and in a gray area. The part that requires interpretation, that requires a cultured individual to be able to help make sense of what this rule not just said, but what it really is meant to do or achieve in society,” Markou told the audience.

Professor Ryan Abbott of the University of Surrey said that governments must consider proper regulation of AI.

“You might have an AI that could give an equally good answer to a question as a human being, and we will have to address how the regulatory system should deal with that,” said Abbott.

“When the law treats people and machines differently in terms of their behavior, it sometimes has negative outcomes for human beings and social wellbeing.”

Anupam Chander, Scott K Ginsburg Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center, warned that it had been shown that machine-learning AI is prone to exacerbate biases already prevalent in society due to the material it learns from.  

He cited the example of Amazon’s AI hiring system, which the company later scrapped because it had learned to favor male applicants due to the material it had been fed.

“The AI was favoring men over women, and the reason was, it has been fed ten years of data of past residents which were heavily male and therefore not properly representing the characteristics that women might bring to the table.”

Abbott said AI has progressed in many areas, such as language and making music and art, but the law slipped into a gray area if an AI invents new technology without human interaction.

“If an invention does not have a human inventory, it cannot be patented,” Abbott said. “So, if a drug company could use a very sophisticated AI to find a new treatment for COVID, they could not get a patent on that drug, and they would not have the right incentives to commercialize,” he said.

So far, patent applications have been accepted in Saudi Arabia and South Africa and in pending status in some countries.  

“The Ministry of justice here and that regulators around the world are going to have to consider. What do we do when machines behave like people and how do we encourage machines to behave in ways that are socially useful?” Abbott added.

 

Topics: Justice conference Saudi Arabia

People attend the International Conference on Justice at Riyadh’s Ritz Carlton on Sunday. (Abdulrahman Al-Mofarreh)
King Salman approves distribution of one million copies of Qur’an abroad during Ramadan

A copy of the holy Qur’an can be seen. (@ReasahAlharmain)
A copy of the holy Qur’an can be seen. (@ReasahAlharmain)
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

King Salman approves distribution of one million copies of Qur'an abroad during Ramadan

A copy of the holy Qur’an can be seen. (@ReasahAlharmain)
  The copies will include different sized copies of the Qur'an and translations of the holy book in more than 76 languages
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman approved the distribution of one million copies of the holy Qur’an abroad during the month of Ramadan on Sunday.

The copies will include different sized copies of the Qur’an and translations of the holy book in more than 76 languages.

The copies, printed by the King Fahd Glorious Quran Printing Complex in Madinah, will be given to Islamic centers in 22 countries.

Preparations to ship the copies of the holy book in order to guarantee that they will arrive in time for Ramadan have started, the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh said.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 qur'an King Salman

Three foreign law firms granted licenses to operate in Saudi Arabia

Three foreign law firms granted licenses to operate in Saudi Arabia
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Three foreign law firms granted licenses to operate in Saudi Arabia

Three foreign law firms granted licenses to operate in Saudi Arabia
  Herbert Smith Freehills, Latham & Watkins, Clifford Chance benefit from rule change
  Justice minister hopes move will help develop profession, raise efficiency
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Three foreign law firms were granted licenses to operate in the Kingdom at the International Conference on Justice in Riyadh on Sunday.

Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani and Minister of Investment Khaled Al-Falih presented the documents to Herbert Smith Freehills, Latham & Watkins and Clifford Chance.

These are the first such licenses to be granted since the Council of Ministers approved amendments to the Code of Law Practice on the subject. The ministry had previously approved implementing regulations for licensing foreign law firms.

With the rule change, the justice minister aims to develop the legal profession, raise the efficiency of its practitioners and improve the business and investment environment in the Kingdom.

Joza Alrasheed, managing partner of the law office of Joza Alrasheed in partnership with Herbert Smith Freehills, told Arab News: “This is a historical day for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today as we are celebrating the licensing of foreign international firms. This is in line with Vision 2030 and the giga-projects that the Kingdom is now leading and also the bespoke projects that it will continue to do.

“I think the key point and drive of this initiative is to transfer the global knowledge of very renowned international law firms to train and develop the skill sets of our young generation and young future lawyers to pave the way for the future.”

Mohammed Al-Shukairy, head of the Clifford Chance Middle East region (left) and Dr. Fahad Abuhimed, managing partner of AS&H. (Supplied)

Alrasheed said being the first Saudi female to become a partner of a global law firm was a “very new step,” and she hoped “many more of my colleagues and females would be in the same position.”

Clifford Chance and Abuhimed Alsheikh Alhagbani Law Firm also announced their agreement to enter into a 50-50 joint venture, and they will be now known as AS&H Clifford Chance.

Clifford Chance is one of the world’s pre-eminent law firms, with significant depth and range of resources across five continents and a strong client base that includes leading corporates, financial investors, governments, regulators, trade bodies and not-for-profit organizations.

Joza Alrasheed, managing partner of the law office of Joza Alrasheed in partnership with Herbert Smith Freehills. (Supplied)

It has had an on the ground presence in Saudi Arabia for many decades in a variety of forms and has operated in cooperation with AS&H since November 2016. The cooperation has been highly successful and a key part of Clifford Chance’s market-leading Middle East practice.

AS&H is the leading law firm in Saudi Arabia and has a deep bench of 64 Saudi nationals and internationally qualified lawyers who are specialists across a range of practice areas including corporate, banking and finance, debt and equity capital markets, antitrust, regulatory, public policy, litigation and dispute resolution, real estate, construction and public-private partnerships.

In conjunction with Clifford Chance, AS&H has amassed a wealth of experience in Saudi Arabia and has led the market in developing many of the features of existing market practice.

The team regularly advises key Saudi ministries and government-owned entities as well as a wide range of government owned, privately and publicly held Saudi and international businesses, listed companies and financial institutions. The firm has a strong track record of advising on some of the most innovative and groundbreaking transactions in Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Fahad Abuhimed, AS&H Clifford Chance managing partner, said: “This exciting new joint venture further cements the unique relationship that Clifford Chance and AS&H have enjoyed for the last six years in the Kingdom and which has created an unrivaled legal powerhouse in Saudi Arabia.”

Charles Adams, Clifford Chance Global managing partner said: “We are delighted to be creating an even stronger and more integrated Saudi offering through our new joint venture arrangement with AS&H. We look forward to working together in continuing to provide our local, regional and global clients with the highest quality advice and support in this exceptionally dynamic and fast-growing market.”

 

 

Topics: Justice conference Saudi Arabia

Ensan launches $1m Ramadan project to help orphan families

Besides the “Feed an Orphan” scheme, Ensan runs a number of other charitable efforts, including Zakat Al-Fitr.
Besides the “Feed an Orphan” scheme, Ensan runs a number of other charitable efforts, including Zakat Al-Fitr.
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

Ensan launches $1m Ramadan project to help orphan families

Besides the “Feed an Orphan” scheme, Ensan runs a number of other charitable efforts, including Zakat Al-Fitr.
  Under the theme "Feed an Orphan During the Holy Month," the scheme hopes to benefit about 10,000 people in families that have lost parents
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The charity Ensan has set a target to provide SR4 million ($1 million) worth of food baskets to orphans and their families during Ramadan.

Under the theme “Feed an Orphan During the Holy Month,” the scheme hopes to benefit about 10,000 people in families that have lost parents.

To preserve the dignity of the recipients, the value of the food basket will be deposited into the families’ bank accounts, rather than being gifted as a physical item.

This would also allow families to buy the items they most needed or wanted during the holy month, the charity said.

Any members of the public who would like to support the scheme can do so via Ensan’s donation platform, by bank transfer or at any of the charity’s outlets.

Besides the “Feed an Orphan” scheme, Ensan runs a number of other charitable efforts, including Zakat Al-Fitr, Zakat money and Eid gifts, as well as providing winter clothing and schoolbags.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Ensan

Technology is transforming Saudi litigation

Technology is transforming Saudi litigation
Updated 05 March 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

Technology is transforming Saudi litigation

Technology is transforming Saudi litigation
  New developments improve accessibility, efficiency, says Saudi attorney
Updated 05 March 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi attorneys have affirmed that recent technological developments have fundamentally changed the legal industry, from improving accessibility to creating a more streamlined legal process.

Thamer Al-Anazi, a member of the Saudi Bar Association, said: “One of the most important advantages is the reduction of time and effort in accessing laws and regulations…There is no doubt that technology has an impact on many sectors, including attorneyship.”

The speed and quality of litigation have seen tremendous progress with the emergence of virtual litigation, also known as remote litigation. ‎Al-Anazi explained: “The automation of lawsuits in legal establishments had an impact on easing the participation of the team, preserving information, providing a database and digital archive, and facilitating the management of lawsuits.”

The automation of lawsuits in legal establishments had an impact on easing the participation of the team, preserving information, providing a database and digital archive, and facilitating the management of lawsuits.

Thamer Al-Anazi, Member, Saudi Bar Association

Communication facilitated through technology has led to more efficient use of time and effort on the parts of both the legal team and the client. The ability to carry out tasks remotely is one of the clear advantages of technology in attorneyship, and the abundance of legal information provided by digital libraries has improved the quality of legal work.

The impact of technology is also evident in training, legal courses and workshops that are offered online, making the latest information accessible to attorneys. According to Al-Anazi, this saves time, effort and money, and eases the burden on the institutions hosting the courses, as well as their trainers and trainees.

Sultan Al-Masloukhy, a lawyer and arbitrator, agreed that technology has greatly impacted the legal world, allowing lawyers to attend judicial sessions and important meetings and follow up on firm operations while abroad.

“Paper schedules and huge files are no longer necessary in following up on daily routine operations as before,” he said, adding that cloud storage, accessible on mobile devices, has allowed lawyers and administrators to “follow all work with accuracy that exceeds that of paper files.‎”

Electronic payment methods have also streamlined the process of money transfer from client to firm.

The digitized platforms used by many law firms today have also contributed to raising the levels of transparency between the legal team and the client.

HIGHLIGHT

In the world of Saudi litigation, electronic payment methods have streamlined the process of money transfer from client to firm. The digitized platforms used by many law firms today have also contributed to raising the levels of transparency between the legal team and the client.

“‎Each client now has their own page in the law firm’s electronic system, from which they can follow up on all business affairs, developments, documents and invoices,” Al-Masloukhy said.

Technology has not only eased the burden on those working in the justice system but has also improved the time in which litigants can conclude their lawsuits and obtain their rights.

Al-Masloukhy praised the developments undertaken by the Ministry of Justice as these will “help increase liquidity for all sectors benefiting from the justice system, which will accelerate the growth of the national economy and save a lot of time for all beneficiaries.”

Youssef Al-Zuwaylai, a legal researcher and adviser, said that technological developments have led to the creation of laws that give recognition to electronic documents and to civil and commercial electronic transactions.

“‎We now have an integrated legal structure to reduce electronic crimes and track individual or collective activities that take place through the technology sector,” he said.

‎The Saudi Electronic Transactions Law enacted in 2007 facilitates the use of electronic transactions at the local and international levels to improve government procedures, international trade, commercial investment, medicine, education and other areas.

Al-Zuwaylai added: “The Kingdom is currently witnessing a qualitative leap in cybersecurity governance, reducing the risk of official communication accounts being hacked or misused, for access to a safe technological space.

“The National Cybersecurity Authority plays an important role in preparing policies and guidelines related to this in the fields of electronic commerce, protection of personal data, social media accounts and remote work.”

 

Topics: Justice conference Saudi Arabia Digitization saudi bar association

