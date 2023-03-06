You are here

  • Home
  • Father of Manchester Arena bombing’s youngest victim intending to sue MI5

Father of Manchester Arena bombing’s youngest victim intending to sue MI5

Father of Manchester Arena bombing’s youngest victim intending to sue MI5
A police cordon surrounds Manchester Arena in Manchester, northwest England following the deadly terror attacks on May 23, 2017. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bvy2a

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Father of Manchester Arena bombing’s youngest victim intending to sue MI5

Father of Manchester Arena bombing’s youngest victim intending to sue MI5
  • Andrew Roussos, father of an eight-year-old victim, intending to sue MI5 for carrying ‘most of the blame’ for the attack
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The father of an eight-year-old victim of the Manchester Arena bombing has said he will sue the British intelligence agency MI5 for having “most of the blame” for the attack, according to British media.

Andrew Roussos, who is the father of Saffie who died during an attack at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May 2017, said he was consulting legal advice to look into failures by the UK’s security service.

Roussos said he was intending to sue MI5 for carrying “most of the blame” for the attack, which killed 22 people and injured hundreds, adding they “missed chances” to stop bomber Salman Abedi.

Speaking on Times Radio, he said: “It’s the only way to learn, everybody learns by hitting them hard in the pocket, I am sorry to say.”

He continued: “At 2017 (the UK was) at the highest alert and everybody was warned of an attack in this country and MI5 who their sole job, they are well-funded and well-equipped, had 22 pieces of information about Abedi.

“If they would have learnt lessons they wouldn’t have allowed Abedi to walk into that arena, so yes MI5 have, for me, most of the blame.”

A high level of evidence was assessed surrounding circumstances of the atrocity between Sept. 7, 2020 and Feb. 15 last year.

It highlighted a string of “missed opportunities” at the arena venue to identify Abedi as a threat before he walked across the City Room foyer and detonated his shrapnel-laden device.

Roussos’ solicitors, Broudie Jackson Canter, said they were looking at a possible UK High Court claim, based on Article 2 of the Human Rights Act, which protects the right to life.

A statement from the firm read: “It’s alright saying that Manchester wasn’t prepared that night, which it wasn’t, and the arena was so not prepared for such an attack, for me knowing the information we knew at the start, Salman Abedi should not have made it to that arena that night, there were too many missed opportunities.”

Following an apology from MI5 for its shortcomings in preventing the attack, Roussos said it had come too late for him and added: “I can’t accept apologies for losing Saffie, I want Saffie back in my life and I can’t have that, an apology for missing 22 opportunities to stop the attacker, how can I accept an apology?”

He continued: “If you want to make an apology something meaningful, apologize from day one, that would mean a lot more than waiting for an inquiry to see if you are in any way, shape or form to blame for this attack.”

Topics: UK Manchester Arena attack Manchester Arena

Related

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi carries a rucksack in the lift at Victoria Station in Manchester. (File/AFP)
World
Missed chance to stop bombing at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert — UK inquiry
Mosque leader claims center ‘scapegoated’ after Manchester bombing
World
Mosque leader claims center ‘scapegoated’ after Manchester bombing

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred
Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
AFP

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred
  • The university ban is one of several restrictions imposed on women since the Taliban stormed back to power in August 2021
Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
AFP
KABUL: Male students trickled back to their classes Monday after Afghan universities reopened following a winter break but women remain barred by Taliban authorities.
The university ban is one of several restrictions imposed on women since the Taliban stormed back to power in August 2021 and has sparked global outrage — including across the Muslim world.
“It’s heartbreaking to see boys going to the university while we have to stay at home,” said Rahela, 22, from the central province of Ghor.
“This is gender discrimination against girls because Islam allows us to pursue higher education. Nobody should stop us from learning.”
The Taliban government imposed the ban after accusing women students of ignoring a strict dress code and a requirement to be accompanied by a male relative to and from campus.
Most universities had already introduced gender-segregated entrances and classrooms, as well as allowing women to be taught only by female professors or old men.
“It’s painful to see that thousands of girls are deprived of education today,” Mohammad Haseeb Habibzadah, a student of computer science at Herat university, told AFP.
“We are trying to address this issue by talking to lecturers and other students so that there can be a way where boys and girls could study and progress together.”
Ejatullah Nejati, an engineering student at Kabul University, Afghanistan’s largest, said it was a fundamental right of women to study.
“Even if they attend classes on separate days, it’s not a problem. They have a right to education and that right should be given to them,” Nejati said as he entered the university campus.
Several Taliban officials say the ban on women’s education is temporary but, despite promises, they have failed to reopen secondary schools for girls, which have been closed for more than a year.
They have wheeled out a litany of excuses for the closure, from a lack of funds to the time needed to remodel the syllabus along Islamic lines.
The reality, according to some Taliban officials, is that the ultra-conservative clerics advising Afghanistan’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada are deeply skeptical of modern education for women.
Taliban authorities have effectively squeezed women out of public life since retaking power.
Women have been removed from many government jobs or are paid a fraction of their former salary to stay at home.
They are also barred from going to parks, fairs, gyms and public baths, and must cover up in public.
Rights groups have condemned the restrictions, which the United Nations called “gender-based apartheid.”
The international community has made the right to education for women a sticking point in negotiations over aid and recognition of the Taliban government.
No country has so far officially recognized the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate rulers.

Taiwan warns of China military’s ‘sudden entry’ close to island

Taiwan warns of China military’s ‘sudden entry’ close to island
Updated 15 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

Taiwan warns of China military’s ‘sudden entry’ close to island

Taiwan warns of China military’s ‘sudden entry’ close to island
  • China has stepped up its military activities around Taiwan in recent years
  • Beijing last year staged unprecedented military exercises around Taiwan
Updated 15 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng warned on Monday the island has to be on alert this year for a “sudden entry” by the Chinese military into areas close to its territory amid the rising military tensions across the Taiwan Strait.
China has stepped up its military activities around Taiwan in recent years, including almost daily Air Force incursions into the island’s air defense identification zone.
However, Taiwan has not yet reported any incident of Chinese forces entering its contiguous zone, which is 24 nautical miles (44.4 km) from its coastline. But it has shot down a civilian drone that entered its airspace near an islet off the Chinese coast last year.
Answering questions from lawmakers in parliament, Chiu said the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) might find excuses to enter areas close to Taiwan’s territorial air and sea space as the island steps up its military exchanges with the United States, to Beijing’s ire.
He said the PLA might make a “sudden entry” into Taiwan’s contiguous zone and get close to its territorial space, which the island defines as 12 nautical miles from its coastlines.
“(I) specifically make these comments this year, meaning they are making such preparations,” Chiu said. “Looking forward, they would use force if they really have to.”
Taiwan has vowed to exercise its right to self-defense and counter-attack if Chinese armed forces entered its territory.
China last year staged unprecedented military exercises around Taiwan in reaction to a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Chiu said China is looking to “make trouble under a certain pretext,” adding that might include visits to the island made by foreign senior government officials or Taiwan’s frequent military contacts with other countries.
He said the PLA sends about 10 planes or ships to areas near Taiwan a day. Some of them cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally serves as an unofficial buffer, on an almost daily basis, he added.
Chiu said since China has destroyed a tacit agreement on military movements in the Strait, Taiwan has made preparations to “fire the first shot” if Chinese entities, including drones or balloons, enter its territorial space.
China claims self-governed Taiwan as its own and has not renounced the use of force to bring the island under Chinese control, if needed. Taiwan strongly rejects China’s sovereignty claims and says only its people can decide their future.

Topics: Taiwan China

Related

Taiwan reports 19 Chinese air force planes in its air defense zone
World
Taiwan reports 19 Chinese air force planes in its air defense zone
Taiwan warns of China military’s ‘sudden entry’ close to island
World
Taiwan warns of China military’s ‘sudden entry’ close to island

US top official hails ‘historic’ South Korea announcement on Japan

US top official hails ‘historic’ South Korea announcement on Japan
Updated 57 min 16 sec ago
AFP

US top official hails ‘historic’ South Korea announcement on Japan

US top official hails ‘historic’ South Korea announcement on Japan
  • Decision by Seoul comes as South Korea and Japan have ramped up security cooperation in the face of growing threats from nuclear-armed North Korea
Updated 57 min 16 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: US top diplomat Antony Blinken on Sunday applauded plans announced by South Korea to compensate victims of Japan’s forced wartime labor, as Seoul looks to forge closer ties with Tokyo.
South Korea and Japan are “two of the United States’ most important allies, and we are inspired by the work they have done to advance their bilateral relations,” the Secretary of State said in a statement.
The trilateral relationship is “central to our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” he added.
“We applaud (Seoul and Tokyo) for their courage and vision, and call on the international community to join our commendation of this momentous achievement.”
The decision by Seoul comes as South Korea and Japan have ramped up security cooperation in the face of growing threats from nuclear-armed North Korea.
But bilateral ties have long been strained over Tokyo’s brutal 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean peninsula.
Around 780,000 Koreans were conscripted into forced labor by Japan during the 35-year occupation, according to data from Seoul, not including women forced into sexual slavery by Japanese troops.
Seoul’s plan is to take money from major South Korean companies that benefited from a 1965 reparations deal with Tokyo and use it to compensate victims, South Korea’s Foreign Minister Park Jin said.
Victims have criticized the proposal because it falls far short of their demand for a full apology from Tokyo and direct compensation from the Japanese companies involved.

Topics: Japan South Korea US Antony Blinken

Related

South Korea downgrades Japan trade status as dispute deepens
Business & Economy
South Korea downgrades Japan trade status as dispute deepens
Philippine 'comfort women' press demand for justice from Japan
World
Philippine 'comfort women' press demand for justice from Japan

Bus-motorcycle taxi collision in Peru leaves at least 13 dead

Bus-motorcycle taxi collision in Peru leaves at least 13 dead
Updated 06 March 2023
AFP

Bus-motorcycle taxi collision in Peru leaves at least 13 dead

Bus-motorcycle taxi collision in Peru leaves at least 13 dead
  • Fire broke out following the head-on crash, devouring both vehicles
  • Road accidents are common in Peru due to speeding and bad roads
Updated 06 March 2023
AFP

LIMA: At least 13 people died in a crash between a bus and a motorcycle taxi in Peru on Sunday, the public prosecutor said.
The fatalities happened when a fire broke out following the head-on crash in the region of Ancash, some 370 kilometers (230 miles) north of Lima, public prosecutor Edwin Ramos told RPP radio station.
Police in Casma province said the bodies were burned beyond recognition and coroners will use fingerprints to identify the dead.
The motorcycle taxi driver was among the victims, while police detained the bus driver.
Six people were also injured and transferred to the regional hospital in Casma.
Some 50 people were aboard the bus, which was traveling to Lima from the northern region of Piura.
Road accidents are common in Peru where speeding, the poor state of roads, a lack of road signs and little control from authorities are contributing factors.
 

Topics: Peru road accident

Related

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves
Offbeat
Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves
Thousands march on Peru’s capital as unrest spreads, building set ablaze
World
Thousands march on Peru’s capital as unrest spreads, building set ablaze

Russia’s Wagner chief warns of frontline collapse if forced to retreat from Bakhmut

Russia’s Wagner chief warns of frontline collapse if forced to retreat from Bakhmut
Updated 06 March 2023
Reuters

Russia’s Wagner chief warns of frontline collapse if forced to retreat from Bakhmut

Russia’s Wagner chief warns of frontline collapse if forced to retreat from Bakhmut
  • Prigozhin said in the video that his troops would wonder whether they were being “set up” for defeat by the country’s top brass or maybe even by someone “higher”
Updated 06 March 2023
Reuters

The founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary force said his troops now tightening their grip on the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut were being deprived of ammunition and if they were forced to retreat the entire front would collapse.
“If Wagner retreats from Bakhmut now, the whole front will collapse,” Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video published over the weekend. “The situation will not be sweet for all military formations protecting Russian interests.”
Reuters could not independently verify when and where the video was recorded. The footage was published on a Telegram channel that has been disseminating Prigozhin news and has associated itself with the Wagner Group. The video was not published on Prigozhin’s usual press service channel.

This screen grab from an aerial video taken on February 27, 2023An shows the destruction during fighting in the city of Bakhmut. (AFPTV / AFP)

Prigozhin on Friday said that his units had “practically surrounded Bakhmut,” where fighting has intensified in the past week with Russian forces attacking from nearly all sides.
But on Sunday he complained that most of the ammunition that his forces were promised by Moscow in February had not yet been shipped.
“For now, we are trying to figure out the reason: is it just ordinary bureaucracy or a betrayal,” Prigozhin said on his usual press service Telegram channel.
The mercenary chief regularly criticizes Russia’s defense chiefs and top generals. Last month, he accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and others of “treason” for withholding supplies of munitions to his militia.
In a nearly four-minute video published on the Wagner Orchestra Telegram channel on Saturday, Prigozhin said his troops were worried that Moscow wanted to set them up as possible scapegoats if Russia lost the war.
“If we retreat, then we will go down in history forever as people who have taken the main step toward losing the war,” Prigozhin said.
“This is exactly the problem with ammunition hunger.”
Speaking seemingly from a bunker, Prigozhin said in the video that his troops would wonder whether they were being “set up” for defeat by the country’s top brass or maybe even by someone “higher.”

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin Bakhmut

Related

Fierce fighting in north of Ukraine’s Bakhmut, says Russian head of Wagner militia
World
Fierce fighting in north of Ukraine’s Bakhmut, says Russian head of Wagner militia
Ukraine says latest Russian assault on Bakhmut beaten back
World
Ukraine says latest Russian assault on Bakhmut beaten back

Latest updates

Durant dazzles as Suns sink Mavs, Curry tastes defeat from Lakers on return
Durant dazzles as Suns sink Mavs, Curry tastes defeat from Lakers on return
Afghan universities reopen but women still barred
Afghan universities reopen but women still barred
Taiwan warns of China military’s ‘sudden entry’ close to island
Taiwan warns of China military’s ‘sudden entry’ close to island
Father of Manchester Arena bombing’s youngest victim intending to sue MI5
Father of Manchester Arena bombing’s youngest victim intending to sue MI5
US top official hails ‘historic’ South Korea announcement on Japan
US top official hails ‘historic’ South Korea announcement on Japan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.