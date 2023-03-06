You are here

Pakistan suicide bomber kills nine police officers
Security forces have been battling a years-long insurgency by Baloch militants, as well as attacks by the Pakistani Taliban. Above, the site of the suicide attack on a police truck near Dhadar, the main town of Kachhi district in Balochistan province on March 6, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 06 March 2023
AFP

  • The incident took place at Dhadar, the main town of Kachhi district
  • Security forces have been battling a years-long insurgency by Baloch militants
QUETTA, Pakistan: A suicide bomber killed nine police officers and wounded 16 others on Monday in an attack on their truck in southwestern Pakistan, officials said.
“The suicide bomber was riding a motorbike and hit the truck from behind,” senior police official Abdul Hai Aamir said.
The incident took place at Dhadar, the main town of Kachhi district, some 120 kilometers southeast of Quetta in Balochistan.
Mehmood Notezai, police chief for Kachhi district, said the police were returning from a week-long cattle show where they had been providing security.
Security forces have been battling a years-long insurgency by Baloch militants demanding what they say is a fairer share of the province’s wealth, as well as attacks by the Pakistani Taliban.

LONDON: The British government said Monday it will introduce legislation to ban anyone who arrives in the UK in small boats across the English Channel from ever settling in the country.
The government said a bill — expected to be announced Tuesday — will bar asylum claims by anyone who reaches Britain by unauthorized means, and will compel the government to detain and then deport them “to their home country or a safe third country.”
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the law would stop the “immoral” business of smuggling gangs who send desperate people on hazardous journeys across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
Critics say the plan is unethical and unworkable, since people fleeing war and persecution can’t be sent home, and is likely to be the latest in a series of unfulfilled immigration pledges by successive UK governments.
Britain receives fewer asylum-seekers than some European nations — nine per 100,000 people in 2021, compared to a European Union average of 16 per 100,000. But thousands of migrants from around the world travel to northern France each year in hopes of reaching the UK
Most attempt the journey in dinghies and other small craft now that authorities have clamped down on other routes such as stowing away on buses or trucks.
More than 45,000 people arrived in Britain by boat in 2022, up from 28,000 in 2021 and 8,500 in 2020. Most went on to claim asylum, but a backlog of more than 160,000 cases has led to many languishing in overcrowded processing centers or hotels, without the right to work.
Protesters, some aligned with far-right groups, have demonstrated outside hotels housing asylum-seekers. One protest near Liverpool last month descended into violence, with demonstrators setting a police van on fire.
The channel journey can be as little as 30 miles (42 kilometers), and is less dangerous than migration routes across the Mediterranean, where at least 70 people died in a shipwreck on Feb. 26 off Italy’s southern coast. But dozens of people have died in the channel, including at least 27 in a November 2021 sinking of an overcrowded boat.
The British government says many of those making the journey are economic migrants rather than refugees, and points to an upswing last year in arrivals from Albania, a European country that the UK considers safe.
Refugee groups say most of the channel arrivals are fleeing war, persecution or famine in countries including Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq. A majority of those whose claims have been processed were granted asylum in the UK
Sunak has made stopping the boats one of his “five pledges” to voters, alongside halving inflation, kickstarting economic growth, slashing the national debt and cutting health care waiting lists.
But previous headline-grabbing immigration policies have run into opposition. A plan announced last year to send migrants arriving in Britain on a one-way trip to Rwanda is mired in legal challenges.
Cooperation with France on stopping the boats stalled amid Britain’s acrimonious split from the European Union, though UK-EU relations have improved since Sunak took office in October. The UK and France signed an agreement in November to increase police patrols on beaches in northern France, and Sunak hopes to cement further cooperation when he meets Macron at a UK-France summit on Friday.
Sunak also faces pressure from right-wingers inside his Conservative Party, who have called for tougher measures, including pulling Britain out of the European Convention on Human Rights. The government says it has no plan to leave the convention.
Refugee charities and human rights groups say many migrants risk the cross-channel journey because there are few safe, legal ways to reach the UK The government says it will establish more legal asylum — adding to those set up for Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Ukraine — but has yet to give details.
“The government’s flawed legislation will not stop the boats but result in tens of thousands locked up in detention at huge cost, permanently in limbo and being treated as criminals simply for seeking refuge,” said Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council. “It’s unworkable, costly and won’t stop the boats.”

  • Officers were returning to the provincial capital Quetta after policing a festival
  • Attack is the latest in a number of recent attacks on Pakistani security forces
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: At least nine Pakistani security personnel were killed and nine injured in a suicide attack in southwestern Balochistan province on Monday morning.

Samiullah Agha, deputy commissioner of the Kacchi district where the attack took place, told Arab News that a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden motorbike into a truck carrying personnel to the provincial capital of Quetta after they had policed a festival.

“Nine soldiers of the Balochistan Constabulary force were killed in the attack and nine injured after their truck was hit near the Kumbri bridge that connects Sibi with Kacchi district,” Agha said, adding that the bomb disposal squad confirmed it was a suicide attack. 

Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest province by area and has been the scene of a decades-long insurgency by separatists who are demanding independence from the country, citing what they say is the state’s monopoly and exploitation of the region’s mineral resources.

No group claimed responsibility in the wake of the attack, which Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said was an “attempt to keep Balochistan backward and deprived.”

It is the latest in a number of recent attacks on Pakistani security forces, highlighting a deteriorating security situation in the country since Pakistan’s Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, called off a ceasefire with the government in November.

At least four people were killed in February after TTP militants stormed the police headquarters in the southern city of Karachi.

At 100 people — mostly police officials — died in January after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a mosque inside a heavily guarded police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

  • At least 6,000 children have been affected by the fire
  • 2,000 makeshift shelters were reduced to ashes
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi authorities launched on Monday an investigation into a massive fire at Rohingya refugee camps that has left 12,000 people without shelter.

The fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in Cox’s Bazar, a southeastern coastal district and the world’s largest refugee settlement, which hosts about 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims who fled violence and persecution in neighboring Myanmar.

The blaze swept through the Kutupalong and Balukhali camps, reducing to ashes some 2,000 huts before it was brought under control in the evening.

“The fire broke out in three blocks of the Rohingya camps, affecting around 12,000 Rohingyas. All of them lost their shelter,” Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

“Cox’s Bazar district administration has formed a seven-member committee today to find the exact reason for the fire. The committee is asked to file the report in three days.”

Rahman told Arab News that work to restore the shelters have already started, and the International Organization for Migration has distributed housing materials among the Rohingya, who will be rebuilding their homes themselves.

The UN Children’s Fund estimated that half of the refugees affected by the fire were children.

Sheldon Yett, UNICEF representative in Bangladesh, said in a statement on Monday that infrastructure critical to their education and healthcare has been destroyed, including 20 learning centers, at least one nutrition center, and several sanitation facilities.

The Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar are prone to fires.

Atish Chakma, deputy assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defense Department in Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News that the danger of fire in the area is high due to congestion, the flammable materials the shelters are built from, and a lack of water to immediately put out the flames.

“Rohingya camps are highly congested, and the makeshift homes were built side by side, keeping no distance in between. Besides, the plastic materials that were used for building these shelters are highly flammable. So, whenever a fire erupts in one house, it spreads rapidly,” he said.

“There is a huge scarcity of water inside the camps. For this reason, our firefighters face difficulties while dousing the fire.”

Between January 2021 and December 2022, at least 222 fire incidents were recorded in the settlements, according to Defense Ministry data.

In 2021, 15 refugees were killed and more than 50,000 were displaced after a huge blaze spread through the camps.

BERLIN: Extreme weather caused by climate change could cost Germany up to 900 billion euros in cumulative economic damage by mid-century, a study showed on Monday, as Europe’s biggest economy seeks climate adaptation measures to cut the damages bill.
The study, by economic research companies Prognos and GWS and Germany’s Institute for Ecological Economic Research, comes as Berlin works on a climate adaptation strategy soon to be presented by the environment ministry.
It also comes amid debates in the ruling coalition on how Germany could cut greenhouse emissions in challenging sectors such as transportation and construction to become carbon neutral by 2045.
Germany’s economy and environment ministries cited the study as showing that extreme heat, drought and floods could cost between 280 billion euros ($297.81 billion) and 900 billion euros between 2022 and 2050, depending on the extent of global warming.
The costs include loss of agricultural yields, damage or destruction of buildings and infrastructure due to heavy rain and flooding, impairment of goods transportation and impact on the health system.
The study did not account for non-financial damage such as health impairments, deaths from heat and floods and loss in biodiversity.
Climate change extreme weather events have already cost Germany at least 145 billion euros between 2000 and 2021, 80 billion of which were in the past five years only, including the 2021 floods in the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, the economy ministry said.
Possible damage costs could be reduced completely through climate adaptation measures such as carbon storing if climate change was only mild, the study found, adding that around 60 percent to 80 percent of costs could be spared under such measures depending on how strongly climate would change.
The study did not mention how much climate adaptation measures could cost the federal and state governments.

  • US defense secretary Lloyd Austin: ‘I think it is more of a symbolic value than it is strategic and operational value’
  • Russian artillery have been pounding the last routes out of the city, aiming to complete its encirclement
AMMAN: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was of more symbolic than operational importance, and its fall would not necessarily mean that Moscow had regained the initiative in the war.
The battle for Bakhmut has raged for seven months. A Russian victory in the city, which had a pre-war population of about 70,000 but has now been blasted to ruins, would give Moscow the first major prize in a costly winter offensive.
“I think it is more of a symbolic value than it is strategic and operational value,” Austin told reporters while visiting Jordan.
“The fall of Bakhmut won’t necessarily mean that the Russians have changed the tide of this fight,” he said, adding that he would not predict whether or when Bakhmut might fall.
Russian artillery have been pounding the last routes out of the city, aiming to complete its encirclement, but the founder of the Wagner mercenary force leading the assault has said his troops are being deprived of ammunition by Moscow.
Austin said that if Ukrainian forces decided to reposition west of Bakhmut, he would not view that as a strategic setback.
Wagner often appears to operate autonomously from the regular army, or even in competition with it — and in a video published over the weekend, Prigozhin complained that the ammunition that Moscow had promised it had not been delivered.
Prigozhin regularly criticizes the military hierarchy and last month accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and others of “treason” for withholding munitions.
Austin alluded to differences between Wagner and the military, saying: “I think the fissures are there ...
“I would say the Wagner forces have been a bit more effective than the Russian forces ... Having said that, we have not seen exemplary performance from Russian forces.”

