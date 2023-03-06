You are here

WhatsApp agrees to be more transparent on policy changes, EU says

EU members’ national regulators can sanction companies for not communicating changes in plain and intelligible language. (AFP/File)
EU members’ national regulators can sanction companies for not communicating changes in plain and intelligible language. (AFP/File)
Reuters

  Announcement follows complaints from consumer bodies across Europe
BRUSSELS: Meta Platforms’ WhatsApp has agreed to be more transparent about changes to its privacy policy introduced in 2021, the European Commission said on Monday, following complaints from consumer bodies across Europe.
The European Consumer Organization (BEUC) and the European Network of consumer authorities told WhatsApp last year that it had not clarified the changes in plain and intelligible language, violating the bloc’s laws.
EU members’ national regulators can sanction companies for breaches.
WhatsApp has now agreed to explain changes to EU users’ contracts and how these could affect their rights, and has agreed to display prominently the possibility for users to accept or reject the changes and ensure that users can easily close pop-up notifications on updates.
The company also confirmed that users’ personal data is not shared with third parties or other Meta companies, including Facebook, for advertising purposes.
“Consumers have a right to understand what they agree to and what that choice entails concretely, so that they can decide whether they want to continue using the platform,” Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said.

Topics: Meta WhatsApp EU

Turkish competition board says fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover

Turkish competition board says fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover
Turkish competition board says fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover

Turkish competition board says fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover
  Ruling would be open to a legal challenge
ISTANBUL: The Turkish Competition Board said on Monday it had decided to fine billionaire Elon Musk 0.1 percent of Twitter’s gross income in Turkey in 2022, as his takeover of the company occurred without the board’s permission.

The board said in a statement that the ruling would be open to a legal challenge.

China plans to create new regulator for data governance

China plans to create new regulator for data governance
China plans to create new regulator for data governance

China plans to create new regulator for data governance
  Agency expected to oversee various data-related issues
LONDON: China is planning to create a new government agency to centralize management of the country’s vast stores of data, in a bid to address businesses’ data-security practices and streamline its regulatory structure, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The new agency, which is set to become the top Chinese regulator on various data-related issues, will be discussed and approved at the National People’s Congress during its annual session on March 13, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The new national data bureau would set and enforce data-collection and sharing rules for businesses and decide whether multinational companies can export data generated by their operations in China, it said.
It would also investigate various issues in the digital domain and identify data-security vulnerabilities that are prone to cyberattack, the newspaper reported.
Chinese regulators recently eased some deadline pressure on multinational companies struggling to comply with new rules requiring them to seek approval to export user data.

Pakistan bans media broadcasts of ex-PM Imran Khan speeches

Pakistan bans media broadcasts of ex-PM Imran Khan speeches
Pakistan bans media broadcasts of ex-PM Imran Khan speeches

Pakistan bans media broadcasts of ex-PM Imran Khan speeches
  Latest in a political tug of war between the former cricket star turned politician and the government of his successor
  Media regulator says it imposed the ban over what it described as baseless allegations by Khan against authorities and state institutions
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s media regulator banned broadcasts of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches as police arrived at one of his homes to deliver another court summons for the ousted premier, officials said Monday.
The development is the latest in a political tug of war between the former cricket star turned Islamist politician and the government of his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, as Khan campaigns for early elections.
The ban by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority was imposed on Sunday and went into effect on Monday. It covers airing of both recorded and live speeches by Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April. The ban followed a particularly fiery speech by Khan, who has a large grassroots following, lambasting Sharif’s government and the country’s all-powerful military.
Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, now in the opposition, denounced the ban. Fawad Chaudhry, a top party leader, told The Associated Press that the measure reflects the government’s “nervousness and fear” that Khan’s party would win the upcoming elections in two provincial assemblies.
The media regulator said it imposed the ban over what it described as baseless allegations by Khan against authorities and state institutions, a reference usually used for the military. It said Khan was spreading hate “against state institutions and officers, which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order.”
A violation of the ban by any media outlet would result in its license being revoked, the regulator said. Hours later, the private ARY TV channel was taken off air for airing Khan’s speech on Sunday. The rival Geo TV station’s anchor, Hamid Mir — a strong voice in support of media freedom and a victim of state-controlled censorship in recent years — slammed the action.
Earlier Sunday, police arrived at Khan’s home in the city of Lahore with an arrest warrant on suspicion that he had avoided appearing in court on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts he had received as prime minister and hiding assets from the election tribunal.
However, the police were told by Khan’s aides that was at his other home, in the capital of Islamabad. After the officers left the premises, Khan appeared outside the residence and delivered the speech cited for the ban. He spoke before cameras, accusing an unnamed army general of spearheading arrests of his party leaders in recent months.
The 70-year-old Khan has faced a string of charges from Sharif’s government, with several lawsuits launched against him. Last week marked his first appearance in court since he was shot in the leg by a gunman during a protest rally in November. He was answering summons on graft charges in a separate case against him.
After appearing in court in Islamabad last Tuesday, the judge approved bail in the case for Khan, months after police filed terrorism charges against him for allegedly inciting people to violence. The bail exempts him from appearing in court until a trial starts.
Khan has denied any wrongdoing and blames Sharif’s government of conspiring with the United States in his ouster. He has not offered any evidence for his claims and Washington and Sharif have denied the allegations.
In October, an elections tribunal disqualified Khan from holding public office and he was stripped of his seat in the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament.
Also Sunday, Khan wrote to the country’s Supreme Court, requesting he be allowed to appear before courts through video links, purportedly because of threats to his life. In the appeal, Khan said there were 74 cases pending against him in various courts and that having to show up in person would further endanger him.
The standoff between Khan and Sharif’s government has roiled Pakistan as it struggles with a severe economic crisis. The country is currently in talks with the International Monetary Fund on how to revive a bailout program that was originally agreed on in 2019, when Khan was in power.

King Salman appoints Salman Al-Dosari as Minister of Media in Saudi cabinet reshuffle

King Salman appoints Salman Al-Dosari as Minister of Media in Saudi cabinet reshuffle
King Salman appoints Salman Al-Dosari as Minister of Media in Saudi cabinet reshuffle

King Salman appoints Salman Al-Dosari as Minister of Media in Saudi cabinet reshuffle
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman appointed Salman Al-Dosari as the Kingdom’s new minister of media on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Dosari, from Al-Khobar, previously served as editor-in-chief of the the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat and Al-Majalla magazine - both subsidiaries of the Saudi Research & Media Group.

Other appoinments include Ibrahim bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sultan as minister of state and a member of the Cabinet.

Hammoud bin Badah Al-Muraikhi was appointed as an advisor at the Royal Court at the rank of minister.

Saudi journalist Salman Al-Dosari 
​​​​​​

Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Amer bin Mohammed Al-Harbi was appointed as deputy chief of the General Intelligence Presidency.

Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Touq was appointed as assistant to the minister of culture.

Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Harkan was appointed governor of the State Properties General Authority.

Ismail bin Saeed bin Ali Al-Ghamdi was appointed as assistant to the minister of human resources and social development for joint services.

BBC raids show India’s shrinking media freedom under Modi, some journalists say

BBC raids show India’s shrinking media freedom under Modi, some journalists say
BBC raids show India's shrinking media freedom under Modi, some journalists say

BBC raids show India’s shrinking media freedom under Modi, some journalists say
  Reuters spoke to eight Indian journalists, industry executives and media analysts who said that some media which reported critically on the government have been targeted with inspections by government agencies
NEW DELHI: At around 11 a.m. on Feb 14, some 20 Indian tax officials and police burst into the BBC's offices in New Delhi, shouting at staff to step away from their computers and hand over their mobile phones, according to two people present.
At the company's bureau in India's financial capital, Mumbai, tax officials launched a second raid. The government said the BBC had failed to respond to repeated requests to clarify its tax affairs related to the profits and remittances from its Indian operations.
The BBC has said it is cooperating fully with tax authorities and hopes to resolve matters quickly, adding its journalists would continue to report "without fear or favour". It declined to comment for this story.
Three weeks before the raids - which the government called a "survey" - the BBC released a two-part documentary that included an examination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in sectarian riots in his home state of Gujarat in 2002 when he was chief minister there. The documentary, which was only broadcast in Britain, accused Modi of fostering a climate of impunity that fuelled the violence.
Modi's government has called the documentary "biased" and reflecting a "colonial mindset". Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar told the ANI news agency last week it was "politics by another means" and suggested its timing was intended to undermine support for Modi. The BBC has said it stands by the reporting.
The 72-year-old prime minister enjoys high approval ratings and is expected to run for reelection next year for the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In late January, Indian authorities ordered the removal of social media posts sharing the documentary and police detained some Indian students who tried to screen it, saying it would disturb the peace. They were released shortly afterwards.
The tax inspections at the BBC's offices - during which officials cloned the mobile phones of some senior staff and searched computers, according to the two people present - have highlighted the concerns of some journalists and media rights watchdogs about what they say is a decline in press freedom under Modi.
Reuters spoke to eight Indian journalists, industry executives and media analysts who said that some media which reported critically on the government have been targeted with inspections by government agencies, the suspension of state advertising, and the arrest of reporters.
"There's never been a golden age of Indian journalism," said Abhinandan Sekhri, chief executive of independent online media group, Newslaundry, whose offices in New Delhi were surveyed twice by tax officials in 2021 after critical coverage of Modi's administration. "But it has never been like it is now."
A criminal case filed by the tax department against Sekhri alleging tax evasion and forging a valuation report was thrown out by a judge in Delhi in November. Sekhri has sued the government for attacks on his fundamental rights and freedom of expression; the case is being heard in the Delhi High court.
Modi's government has vigorously denied the BBC tax inspection - the first against an international news organisation in decades - was a response to the film.
"The BBC operates under two private companies in India: like any other foreign company, they are open to scrutiny and tax laws apply to them," said Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The BBC had received more than 10 tax notices before the documentary aired, he said.
Reuters was unable to confirm this independently. The tax agency did not respond to request for comment for this story.
Since Modi took office in 2014, India has slid from 140th in World Press Freedom Index, an annual ranking by non-profit Reporters Without Borders, to 150th place last year, its lowest ever.
Modi's government rejects the Index's findings, questioning its methodology, and says India has a vibrant free press.
The world's most populous democracy with 1.4 billion people, India has thousands of newspapers and hundreds of TV news channels.
Gupta, the advisor to the information ministry, denied any government agency had targeted the media in response to coverage, or suspended any advertising. He said the government had stated repeatedly that harassment of journalists was unacceptable and against the law.

CHOKING FUNDS
The Editors Guild of India, an industry association, said the BBC raids were part of a trend of "government agencies being used to intimidate and harass news organisations." It cited four similar tax inspections against media in 2021.
In one of those, the offices of Dainik Bhaskar, one of India's largest newspapers by circulation, were raided in July 2021 by tax authorities, who alleged it evaded taxes on income worth 7 billion Indian rupees ($84.47 million). The paper has contested the charge and the case is ongoing.
The newspaper - part of DB Corp, one of India's largest newspaper groups – had published a series of articles alleging authorities mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic and underreported deaths. The government has denied mistakes in its response and undercounting.
A senior Dainik Bhaskar executive, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, said the raids followed an unexplained halt in advertising by the federal government and six BJP-controlled states from February 2021. The suspension lasted until August 2022 and cost the newspaper more than 1 billion rupees ($12.25 million), he said.
A spokesman for the newspaper declined to comment. The state governments did not respond to requests for comment. Asked about the case, Gupta, the senior advisor at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said the government did not pull advertising because of critical reporting.
In a report last year, Reporters Without Borders said that, despite high readership, many Indian news organisations were vulnerable to economic pressure because of their reliance on government advertising.
The acquisition of some media groups by billionaires seen as close to Modi has also led to the silencing of independent voices in the Indian press, it said.
Between 2014 and early December 2022, the federal government spent 64.9 billion Indian rupees ($784.34 million) on advertising in print and electronic media, it said in a statement to parliament at the end of last year. However, the figures showed spending has declined in recent years.
Gupta said there had been complaints after the government reduced its advertising spending but that was not an assault on media freedom.
"Government doesn't exist to fund media. We don't want a media which is loyal to us or beholden to us because of the money that we give them," he said.
'CRITICS AS AN ENEMY'
Reports from international press freedom watchdogs, including the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), say that - in addition to the financial pressures on media organizations - the federal and state governments in India have detained an increasing number of journalists for their reporting.
At least seven journalists remained behind bars in India as of December, the highest number in 30 years, according to the CPJ’s annual global tracker released on Dec 14.
In some instances, reporters have been detained by state governments - which control local police forces - after reporting on minor issues.
On March 29, 2022, Ajeet Ojha, a reporter with the Hindi-language newspaper Amar Ujala in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, wrote a story about high school examination test papers being leaked to students in advance in the town of Balia. Ojha wrote that an investigation into who leaked the papers was ongoing.
The next day, the 42-year-old reporter was arrested by police and accused of leaking the test papers himself, according to the police report, reviewed by Reuters.
"I spent 27 nights in jail," Ojha said, adding that he is still accused on two counts, though police dropped some criminal charges. Balia police did not respond to requests for comment.
Gyanendra Shukla, a veteran reporter who led the campaign for Ojha's release, said the BJP-controlled state government viewed "critics as an enemy".
"They have forgotten that the work of a journalist is to highlight problems and criticise the system," he said.
The Uttar Pradesh government did not respond to requests for comment. Gupta, the ministry advisor, said the arrest was a matter for the state authorities.

 

WhatsApp agrees to be more transparent on policy changes, EU says
WhatsApp agrees to be more transparent on policy changes, EU says
Saudi Arabia ‘model’ for tech investment: expert
Saudi Arabia ‘model’ for tech investment: expert
Saudi investment delegation arrives in Germany
Saudi investment delegation arrives in Germany
Alibaba Cloud to revamp data center in Dubai
Alibaba Cloud to revamp data center in Dubai
More than 247,000 Saudi students participate in cultural skills contest final
More than 247,000 Saudi students participate in cultural skills contest final

